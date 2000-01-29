This cookie has been hung on the family Christmas tree for generations. Guests take a treat from the tree and sit down for a cup of cheer. The first request from family members who cannot be home for Christmas is that we send a box of these as soon as possible.
These were quite easy to make. I was a little confused at the rather odd measurement of 1/8 teaspoon baking powder. I simply used a pinch of it, the amount that fits between my finger and thumb. I beat the butter and sugar with a whisk by hand, as my appliance is broken, but then when the flour came into play, I switched to a spoon and then my hands, which worked well. I rolled the dough on my flour sprinkled counter and cut the cookies with a beer glass and they came out nice and thin. I must say, I loved the taste of the dough a lot, so I ate some of it. ;) One problem really is the lack of a time frame, but I went with the regular 12 minutes most thin cookies need and that was fine. This is why I only rate 4 stars – the 1/8 teaspoon (which is technically almost un-measurable in this way), and the missing baking time. I just burned the lower sheet a little, because it wasn’t evident when looking at them from the top, that they were already done. Next time I will put them onto a higher rack in the oven and I’m sure they will be fine. They are awesome with milk, and I am sure they are great with coffee, tea, chocolate milk and the like as well. My man immediately loved them.
Made these this Christmas, but my family did not like them. I also tried a recipe for Swedish Rye Cookies on another site that contained cream cheese that I thought tasted better. Should I have used light rye flour? I used dark because that's what I had on hand. For my other Christmas cookies I used whole wheat pastry flour and they turned out great (whole wheat chocolate chip cookies, w.w. snickerdoodles). If I make these again, I will try LIGHT rye flour.
This cookie was light and tasty. It reminded us of shortbread but with more flavor. We also tried putting frosting on them--they were tasty but best left undecorated. We'll definitely make these again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2003
This surprisingly addictive cookie is light and crisp! It's fabulous dunked in coffe or hot chocolate. After sampling Pam's recipe, I had to make them myself! -Jessica Poskozim
These are fabulous and easy to make. Despite the low amount of sugar, they still taste like a cookie and not a cracker. I just cut mine into squares with my pastry cutter instead of cutting circles, and I got 3 dozen 2in. cookies.
