Swedish Rye Cookies

These were quite easy to make. I was a little confused at the rather odd measurement of 1/8 teaspoon baking powder. I simply used a pinch of it, the amount that fits between my finger and thumb. I beat the butter and sugar with a whisk by hand, as my appliance is broken, but then when the flour came into play, I switched to a spoon and then my hands, which worked well. I rolled the dough on my flour sprinkled counter and cut the cookies with a beer glass and they came out nice and thin. I must say, I loved the taste of the dough a lot, so I ate some of it. ;) One problem really is the lack of a time frame, but I went with the regular 12 minutes most thin cookies need and that was fine. This is why I only rate 4 stars – the 1/8 teaspoon (which is technically almost un-measurable in this way), and the missing baking time. I just burned the lower sheet a little, because it wasn’t evident when looking at them from the top, that they were already done. Next time I will put them onto a higher rack in the oven and I’m sure they will be fine. They are awesome with milk, and I am sure they are great with coffee, tea, chocolate milk and the like as well. My man immediately loved them.

