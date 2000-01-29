Swedish Rye Cookies

4.3
8 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This cookie has been hung on the family Christmas tree for generations. Guests take a treat from the tree and sit down for a cup of cheer. The first request from family members who cannot be home for Christmas is that we send a box of these as soon as possible.

Recipe by mittenmaker

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Stir in rye flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt. Mix well and add enough water to moisten dough.

  • Roll out onto floured board. The thinner the dough, the crispier the cookies will be. Cut into 2 1/2-inch rounds using cutter or floured glass. Cut a small hole off center in each cookie using a thimble.

  • Bake on ungreased cookie sheets until slightly browned, 10 to 15 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Hang on a Christmas tree with ribbon or yarn.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 55mg. Full Nutrition
