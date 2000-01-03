Black Beans and Rice

Good recipe!! I didn't have enough beans, so I used 1 1/2 cups frozen corn to make up the difference. Also, I added a bunch of whole green olives with pimientos and I highly recommend that!! And, I added lots of lemon juice, more cayenne, and more cumin.... I actually added too much cayenne but today it had toned down a bit and the flavors had melded so it was even better! I think this would only be 3 stars without the adjustments, and what made it into five stars is that it tastes FABULOUS with cottage cheese! I don't mean that you should mix it in with the beans and rice, just put some on your plate and then get a bit of cottage cheese on your fork along with the beans and rice for each bite. I think the cottage cheese tastes so great with it because of the difference between hot and cold and spicy and mild. Definitely try the cottage cheese! :o)