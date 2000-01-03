Black Beans and Rice

The perfect meal! Preparation Time: 20 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings/serving size: 1/2 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • In a stockpot over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the onion and garlic and saute for 4 minutes. Add the rice and saute for 2 minutes.

  • Add the vegetable broth, bring to a boil, cover and lower the heat and cook for 20 minutes. Add the spices and black beans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 0.9g; sodium 354.4mg. Full Nutrition
