Black Beans and Rice
The perfect meal! Preparation Time: 20 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
Great recipe! The only addition I made was some diced tomatos and extra garlic. Great tortilla filling! Even my meat-eater hubby loved it!Read More
Boring! I made it per the recipe, tasted it, and added cilantro, and a can Rold Gold Mexican Fiesta Tomatoes, much better. Thanks anyway Robyn ;)Read More
Great recipe! The only addition I made was some diced tomatos and extra garlic. Great tortilla filling! Even my meat-eater hubby loved it!
This was delicious! Instead of vegetable broth I used a can of chicken broth. Also doubled the garlic and added a can of Italian style stewed tomatoes with juice and a small can of corn, drained. The cumin and cayenne pepper went together well. Not bland at all with the extra additions.
Good recipe!! I didn't have enough beans, so I used 1 1/2 cups frozen corn to make up the difference. Also, I added a bunch of whole green olives with pimientos and I highly recommend that!! And, I added lots of lemon juice, more cayenne, and more cumin.... I actually added too much cayenne but today it had toned down a bit and the flavors had melded so it was even better! I think this would only be 3 stars without the adjustments, and what made it into five stars is that it tastes FABULOUS with cottage cheese! I don't mean that you should mix it in with the beans and rice, just put some on your plate and then get a bit of cottage cheese on your fork along with the beans and rice for each bite. I think the cottage cheese tastes so great with it because of the difference between hot and cold and spicy and mild. Definitely try the cottage cheese! :o)
I am rating the recipe as written 4-stars - but with a few minor changes it quickly becomes a 5-star recipe! I made the following changes: 1 tsp granulated garlic instead of 2 cloves (non in the house), chicken broth instead of veggie, 2 tsp cumin, only 1 can of black beans, plus added 1 can of corn (drained) and 1 can of Rotel tomatoes (undrained). My husband loved it and has asked that it be added to our menu on a regular basis. We used it as a burrito filling, a quesadilla filling, and a stand-alone dish. I also added extra chicken broth to some of the leftovers and made it into soup. The mixture would also be good on top of nachos or combined with chicken and cheese to make a casserole. Cheese and/or sour cream are good compliments. Next time, I will lower the cayenne to 1/8 tsp (the Rotel adds enough heat for my taste) and use 2 cans of beans (black, pinto, and kidney would all work well in this dish).
Very good! We really enjoyed this with our Carnitas. I used chicken broth rather than vegetable broth,and added chopped fresh tomato and minced fresh jalapeno in with the beans. Pleasantly seasoned, subtle flavor, and just perfect as a side dish to Mexican entrees.
Boring! I made it per the recipe, tasted it, and added cilantro, and a can Rold Gold Mexican Fiesta Tomatoes, much better. Thanks anyway Robyn ;)
This recipe was VERY disappointing! I ended up adding an extra cup of broth because the rice wasn't finished cooking yet. My husband and I love spices, and this was extremely bland, despite the fact that I added about three times the amount of spices to it. The only way I'll make this recipe again is if I'm in a hurry and have nothing else to make!
Very easy, tasty recipe. Careful, though, if you are not a fan of spicy food, this dish can be too hot. Although my boyfriend liked it, next time I will cut the pepper by half.
Tomorrow is payday and I literally had just the right ingredients for only this recipe. I wasn't expecting much, but OMG! This is a cheap, healthy and very yummy recipe that I will definitely make again. Thank you for feeding a poor pregnant woman!
Pretty good! We made this as a main dish (a lunch). It was tasty. I would definately make this again and maybe add tomatoes or green peppers.
As is, it's OK. It's very simple, easy, & fast to make. However, after trying it "as is", I made my own modifications later on so it can have more flavor. I ADD 1 DICED TOMATO, 1 SERRANO CHILE or JALAPENO (sometimes, 2) while I saute the onion & garlic. After I add the rice, I pour in 1 CAN of CHICKEN BROTH, along with a 1 1/2 TSP of CHICKEN BOUILLON. I mix in 3 cups of beans(NOT canned!), I've used black beans & pinto beans, but black beans DEFINITELY taste better for this recipe. After adding the beans, I add the spices (cumin, cayenne, paprika, garlic powder, chili powder). I gave it more of 3 1/2 stars because I think you can make this recipe great by making just a FEW changes. This recipe isn't horrible, so I won't take away a star.
We really liked this. Nice side dish with pretty good flavor. Other than adding some frozen corn as others suggested, I followed the recipe as it was written, and we liked it. Will make again.
This is a fantastic recipe! The only additions that I have made is adding 1 cup of thawed, frozen yellow corn and a can of petite diced tomatoes (drained) for additional color. It works great in taco salad, burritos, or with tortilla chips. Love it!
Just reading this recipe, I knew it would need some adjusting, in part because I always cook with brown rice. My cook time was around 40 min on the rice. I used 1/2 the beans v-- 1 can black beans + 3/4 c. rice brought the proportions relatively even. Also used 1 Tbsp oil rather than 1 tsp & added a little lime juice toward the end. The spice level was OK for my 2 year-old and 8 month old twins. If you like spicy foods, I recommend additional cayenne. The 2nd time making, added diced tomatoes, a bay leaf, & included both red & black beans, which was more well-received than the original recipe.
I have made this several times. I add 1/4 tsp of turmeric and I get a delicious yellow color. I use half the beans and serve this as a side dish. I rinse the rice until the water is clear, that way I get perfect fluffy rice every time, just like my favorite mexican restaurant.
I had to come up with a vegen meal for a friend who was visitng and found this-I added diced red and green peppers, celery, finely minced onion, chili powder, less cumin, no cayenne, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and a tsp. of fresh lime juice. Served with low fat whole wheat tortillas, salsa, sliced lime, lettuce and tomatoes. It was a hit. We now like it so much we make it often but eat on tortillas with lowfat cheddar cheese and low fat sour cream added-still very healthy and rice and beans are a cheap nutritios meal!
I loved this but like everyone else I tweeked it! Used chicken broth instead of vege, used chili powder instead of cayenne, added 1 cup of crushed tomatoes, small can of green chilis, half a can of corn, and 3 shakes of tabasco! And it turned this recipe up on its head! Oh ya and I simmer cooked it on low(1) setting for 30 minutes more than recipe called for to let all ingredients merge!
I was really surprised how good this is. AFter reading comments I thought it was going to be bland but it isn't. The spices are perfect for the dish. I do agree one way to change it would be to add canned tomatoes, fresh cilantro and diced avocado. I only give it 4 stars because I save all my 5 star ratings for other-the-top-good.
What a wonderful recipe! I often use brown rice instead of white to add a little more nutrition, and it tastes just fine that way.
It's easy, cheap, and makes a ton of food... but it's not something that I enjoyed eating. It's certainly edible, but very bland. If you notice all the high ratings, they added meat, different spices, veggies, etc.... as written 3 stars max!
As suggested by other reviewers i modified the recipe and it was delicious. I used one red onion, a couple of gloves of garlic, one chopped up jalapeno and fried them in olive oil. Then added some plum tomatoes, parsley flakes, salt and cayenne. After cooking for a while i added a cup of basmati (long grain) rice and twice the amount of water and some lime juice and more salt. I separately cooked some black beans and added them at to the rice when it was cooked. Tastes delish either plain or stuffed in tortillas with salsa and sour cream!
Fabulous! Easy to prepare, perfect amount of spice, and HEALTHY! 3.5 cups of beans is equal to two 15 oz cans. I only had one can of black beans, so I used a can of kidney beans as well.
I quadrupled this recipe and it still wasn’t enough! My guests all thought it was wonderful, the addition of the cumin and cayenne was the perfect touch. I used more onions and garlic than called for because we love them but it would have been good as written.
I added fresh cilantro, scallions, and a can of tomatoes with chilis. It had a nice spiciness to it, however, it still was a bit bland overall. Next time I will add a can of corn, a splash of lime juice, 2 tsp. turmeric, and 2 tsp. cumin, and maybe some seasoned salt.
The basic recipe was pretty good although like other reviewers said it does need some spicing up. I added a tablespoon of tumeric, a couple teaspoons, ground cumin and some seracha sauce.
A delicious recipe. I made severalchanges. I added cooked chicken, green onions,taco sauce, and corn. It is a very versatile recipe, so you can do almost anything with it. Amy Russell
This recipe has some really good ideas in it about how to perk up plain old rice and beans. From now on, whenever I make anything like this, I'm going to boil the rice in stock and mix the beans in with the rice. I took the suggestions of a few reviewers and fried up the spices with the onion and garlic, and at the end I added a can of diced tomatoes with garlic and onion with the beans. I also used some black pepper, chili powder, oregano, and a bay leaf. Next morning I wrapped up the leftovers in a tortilla with some cheese, salsa, and scrambled eggs for a yummy breakfast.
I made this today for dinner as a side with chicken. It is a keeper as written. I always follow the recipe as written before changing anything. However, I did add the cayenne pepper in stages to taste. This recipe makes more than enough to feed a family. Leftovers will be used in burritos tomorrow. We are cutting salt out of our diet so I used unsalted vegetable broth and no salt added black beans. Salt can be added at the table if wanted.
I followed the advice of the top commenter, less the tumeric because we didn't have any. This will be a new house staple. Cheap and delicious.
Unfortunately my husband and I did not like this recipe. Overall it was very dry and just seemed to be missing something. Appears that most reviewers that enjoyed this, ended up adding and making tweaks.
Didn't have a lot of flavor.
This is an easy side dish recipe. I used less rice and less beans to make a small batch. 1/2 cup rice and one can of drained black beans. Instead of cumin (I don't like cumin) I used taco seasoning. Great tasting and EASY. Thanks
Awesome recipe. My mom thought it was those pre-made packages of rice because of all the flavour. I did add more garlic and used chicken broth. Is very good with sour cream on top.
A nice recipe, although I did change it slightly based upon other reviews. I used brown rice (obviously this increased the cooking time, and so I had to add more chicken stock as it cooked), and added a can of chopped tomatoes. I doubled the garlic, cumin and cayenne pepper, with some oregano. and added fresh cilantro right at the end. After re-reading the recipe I notice I only used one can of beans, but the results were great. I served this with corn tortillas with a little cheese and fresh tomatoes on the side and the results were awesome. Very satisfying, and no missing the meat! Thank you for sharing!
This was really good. Simple, and healthy, and yummy. I used brown rice since that's what I like, and was great. Would think it'd be great with some canned tomatoes too...
I must say it was fine, but I've had much more flavorful rice and bean recipes.
Nothing spectacular.
Recipe is made healthier by (1) substituting brown rice for white rice and garlic Pam for olive oil and (2) eliminating broth. I sauteed rice, onion, and garlic with garlic Pam and then cooked it according to instructions on rice box. Then I sauteed black beans and spices for 4 min and topped cooked rice with it. This whole grain no fat option is nutritional and very yummy!
Very good, quick and easy. I added a little extra cumin, my personal taste choice. Even my meat eaters liked it!
This recipe tasted really good, but I thought it turned out too dry, and I even added a little tomato juice. Maybe next time I'll try it without draining the beans? I put mayo on mine (as I do with red beans and rice)--an idea I got from my adoptive father who grew up in Louisiana. It's pretty yummy :)
I'm rating this 5 starts because I want people to try it, but I did not in fact stick to the recipe. I added a can of Rotel, used chicken broth, added corn, and used just a sprinkle of cayenne. This is a fantastic basic recipe though, and I think would be hard to ruin as you experiment.
I really loved this..quite a change from all the holiday cooking . I have decided to eat healthier and chose this recipe.I added double garlic and tomatoes and basil and crushed red pepper. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This was good & even easier when I tried it in my new rice cooker! I added about a 1/2 cup each of fine chopped red & green peppers to the onions just because I had them & it looked nice too. Another time I had some salsa left over & tossed that in too.
Perfect... I've been attempting to come up with an authentic Beans and Rice since returning from Belize, and this hits it right on the head. It's great alone or wrapped in a tortilla. You need to look no further for an outstanding representation of this carribean staple.
Was just not very impressed with this. I really like spicy food but this just tasted like cayenne pepper... There wasn't really much flavor besides that. Will keep searching for an easy & good black beans and rice recipe
Loved this recipe. I didn't have the cayenne pepper or cumin so I added 1 can diced tomatoes with chilis and that was plenty hot! I think I will add seasoning salt next time as my main seasoning. I also added a can of corn and that was very good. Check rice before 20 min to prevent soggy rice.
My husband's family is vegetarian, so I like to try meatless recipes. They just loved it, and although I usually need some kind of meat in my meal, I couldn't stop eating it. It has alot of flavor and is very filling. My only suggestion would be to try using brown rice instead of white. It takes longer for the rice to soften, but the flavor is much better in my opinion. Make alot of it because it will go fast.
Simple, delish and healthy. What more could you ask for?!? Thank you for a great recipe!
This recipe has become a staple in our house. I use one (14 oz.) can of black beans, a lot more garlic, and a hefty squeeze of lime juice to add some sparkle. We serve it with spicy sausage and it's a very satisfying meal.
This was very good! My whole family loved it. I used chicken broth instead of vegetable broth. Very good.
Very Very Bland
Eh - this was just ok. I added fresh tomatoes, corn and a ton of garlic salt. Wrapped it in fresh tortillas w chicken fajita meat. It made so much! It wasnt terrible but I probably won't make it again.
This was good, but not terrific. I probably won't make again.
Yummy. I also added a can a corn, a can of diced tomatoes, some lime juice and a little more cumin. I made Mrs Espy's enchilada sauce found on this site and used the whole sha-bang to make stuffed peppers. A wonderful veg*n meal! \m/
I used two cans of black beans and one can of kidney beans. I also added cilantro and used brown rice instead of white. Delicious and so healthy! Thanks for the great recipe!
Very filling, very easy to make, almost forgot it was being made. Of all my New Years' left overs this one was the first to be finished. Its a great snack as a left over too.
This is totally yummy. I omitted the cayenne because I was cooking a menu that was cuban and I thought the cayenne was more caribbean, but it's great with or without! YUM!
Wow!! We loved this rice...although I did change it a bit. I used chicken broth instead of vegetable broth, I added a diced chipotle in adobo and about 1/4 cup of minced fresh parsley; I also added about a half a can of kernal corn to the final product and it was just delicious!!! We will definitely make this again (it goes great with Mexican Chicken Kabobs from this site)
I used dried black beans and brown with great results.
I Love this Recipe! I have made it 3 times so far and love it each time. It's a no fail recipe. You can add what you like. I use different beans, jalapenos, green and black olives and this time I will add a little chicken to it. My boys love it in tortillas with some cheese popped in the Microwave! Great protein too! Enjoy! A must in your recipe box! Thanks for the recipe! Sandy Sandvik - Alaska
Very good and very filling! Instead of the 3-1/2 cups of black beans, I used one can of black beans and one can of refried beans. I used chicken broth and threw in some chopped roasted red bell peppers while sauteing the onions. I served this in a tortilla with cheese and salsa. Made a great lunch.
I took the advice of others and added a can of diced tomatoes with the black beans. I increase the garlic and top with sour cream. Delish! I make this once a week, and my husband always raves.
Yummy, easy, and you can't mess it up!
Excellent--exactly what I was craving. No way it's 10 servings, though, as a main dish (what it's categorized as). We got about four out of it. I served it with corn and everyone mixed it together anyway so maybe next time I'll just add it. We ate it wrapped in tortillas with salsa and a bit of cheese. It was delicious!
Yummy, I added fresh tomato, corn, cilantro and lime juice. My whole family like it...it's our new meatless Monday favorite.
This is not bad at all. It's a bit mushy but the flavour is excellent. i didn't add the Cumin because i think it smells like body odour.
Loved this one. Used it to stuff burritos. Yum.
Only reason I didn't give this five stars is just because of the modifications I made to it. I read several reviews and added a (drained) can of roasted dice tomatoes, chicken broth instead of vegetable broth, a can of corn (also drained) and smoked turkey sausage. I cooked the garlic and onion for a few minutes, then added the sausage, then everything else, including the beans and rice. Cooked it covered on low for about a half hour and it came out GREAT. Did not change any of the seasonings, just added a tiny bit of salt. Very good, filling, healthy, easy, and cheap!
This was just okay for us. I made as directed and wasn't that impressed so I added a tin of tomatoes. It did lift the dish. I also used kidney beans as that was what I had in my cupboard. I had just the dish and my husband ate it with tortilla wraps. Good dish when pushed for time and short on cash.
I followed others advise and doubled the cumin (love cumin) and then added the tomatoes and corn. I also added some organic sausage that I had in the freezer. YUM! I'm sure I will be making this again!
Awesome! I used some recommendations listed here. Chicken broth, diced tomatoes, corn and no additional spices. This is a new favorite.
This was soooooo easy to make! I added a few drained serving spoons of stewed diced tomatoes and used chicken broth. Everyone EVEN THE UBER PICKY KIDS LIKED IT! Definitely a keeper. Thanks so much!
Very tasty and filling. As previous reviewers suggested, I added a can of corn and a can of diced tomatoes. Other than that, I followed the recipe as written. Will definitely make this again!
This was so-so - I'm looking for more flavor in my beans and rice. I did add 1 lb cooked lean ground beef and used chicken broth instead of veg broth. Other then that, followed to a T. Wasn't bad, just wasn't great. Nice in a pinch, last min meal.
This is pretty good. I sauteed onion and garlic in a bit of veggie oil. I added one cup of rice, salt, pepper, cumin and lime zest and browned them a bit. I added 1/2 cup of mexican beer and 1.5 cups chicken broth. Once the rice was done I added a bag of frozen corn and one can of rinsed black beans. I wish I had a can of rotel to throw in there, but hopefully the next time I make it, I will have it in the pantry to add to it. I plan to eat it over a bed of lettuce and maybe in some tortillas.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I added corn to it for a little sweetness and it was delicious. Served with a little sour cream on top and it was great.
not this families liking
It is nice and simple. I did, however, used the reviews and substituted vegetable broth for chicken broth. I added lots of cayenne pepper to spice it up. Great and simple addition to the main dish!
This is sort of so-so. I'd give it a 3.5. It is definitely a quick lunch though! I think it needs salsa to liven it up a bit.
Overall this is a good recipe but I add more to it....tomatoes, etc. I think its a good base to start with then add what *you* and your family like! I do make this quite often.
THANK YOU ROBIN!!! This was a WONDERFUL Recipe! Easy and VERY good! I rolled it up in a flour tortilla, added tomatoes and lettuce, salsa and OH BOY! Will keep on making it!
2 cans of black beans=3 1/2 cups by the way, I used 1 3/4s broth(one can of chicken broth), I also used brown rice(we dont eat much white rice),and I added a can of rotel- other then that this is a wonder base recipe
This is great tasting and perfectly spiced. Sometimes I like to add some liquid smoke for a change. Love this dish!
My sons loved this recipe, but like others I did add a can of drained diced tomatoes and a little extra cayenne.
A little bland, but, like others said, a great starting off point. I mixed one batch with cliantro and lime juice and another with salsa fresca. Yum!!
We aren't big rice and bean eaters but for some reason I had a craving for it. Tried this, easy to make and we really enjoyed it.
I add one can of italian stewed tomatoes, more garlic, lemon juice, and red pepper. I use brown rice instead of white. Great with salsa and wrapped in tortilla for leftovers.
LOVED this recipe! So quick and easy! I did add a can of mild rotel (drained), and a can of fiesta corn (undrained), and used chicken broth instead of vegetable broth. It was delicious! I used the left overs as filling for a burrito with lettuce, sour cream, and cheese. YUM! Will definitely be adding this to my "make-often" list.
Excellent. I used ground chiles from the Mexican section of the grocery since they didn't have cayenne pepper. I added a small bit of crushed red pepper, thyme, sage and dry parsley. The grocery didn't have vegetable broth, so I used a reconstituted Knorr vegetable bullion. I used red beans and black eyed peas.
This was delicious! I didn't have the cumin so I left it out. I used chicken stock as that is what I had. I used 2 rinsed cans of 15oz black beans. Used a dash (literally) of cayenne and I had some sliced scallions so I garnished at the end with those. Everyone loved this and had 2nds and 3rds. I made it with the Margarita Grilled Shrimp from this site. I will be having burritos tomorrow for lunch with this filling Excellent, excellent, excellent! THANKS!
Awesomeness even though the servings listed are way off. It says it feeds 10, but really only fed 5, and that WITH adding a can of garlic/onion diced tomatoes. Increased recipe amounts and used what was on hand, which were kidneys/white beans instead of black beans, and chicken broth instead of vegetable. Increased cayenne since we like extra spicy. Great, great, great recipe!!
This is a great recipe really really tasty
We enjoyed this but it was a lot of cumin! I like cumin, but this was overpowering slightly. Easy recipe, I think some chopped tomatoes added in at the end would have been a nice addition.
Made the modifications suggested, turned out wonderfully!
I added a few things to the recipe like bell peppers, corn, and jalapenos. Then I served it with Salsa. Excellent recipe for classic beans and rice.
This was good but pretty bland. I used chicken broth instead of vegetable & I used 4 cloves of garlic rather than 2. Also added a fresh chopped tomato to it. I will probably still make it, since its healthy & my 17 month old loved it, especially the black beans. A good healthy way to get some protein & fiber into him!! So overall it wasn't anything special but it was good enough to make again!
I really enjoyed this recipe. It's easy and can be made relatively quickly. I substituted chicken broth for the veggie broth. I added some kielbasa and lots of cayenne pepper. Turned out tasty!
3 out of 5 of us liked it. My 13 year old said she didn't like it but she couldn't stop eating it. I liked it. It was nice for a change. I added sausage and peas to the mix to make it a fast one pan meal. I will fix it again for a nice change.
This recipe is ok, if you like the flavour of cumin - personally its not my favourite. I ended up adding a can of diced tomatoes to adjust the consistency & flavour.
