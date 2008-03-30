Creamy Vegetable Cheese Soup
This recipe has been in my family for years. Quick and easy. Everyone will love it. For some variation, try other vegetables.
I make this recipe all the time, instead of using water, I use 4 cups of chicken broth. Lots of flavor!!Read More
Yep! Too watery! Less WaterRead More
i only gave 4 stars because i made some changes, but i'm sure if i'd followed it exactly it would have been great too! i cut the recipe in half for starters, but because of the runny comment, i only used about 3/4 of a qt and used vegetable broth instead of water. i also used cream of celery instead of cream of chicken, and i omitted the cheese because i didn't have any on hand. It came out Wonderful! it was exactly the creamy vegetable soup i was looking for! with the changes, a great vegetarian soup! thanks
I make this recipe ALL THE TIME! Perhaps the other reviewer added to much water, but it isn't too watery with 2 quarts of water. Just be careful when melting the Velvetta to stir often, or the cheese will stick and burn.
This was a great recipe. After reading other reviews, I halved the recipe and it still made a big pot. I also doubled the potatoes, used broth instead of water, added 1 cup of chopped carrots, and 2 cups of pulled, cooked chicken. I also added salt and pepper to taste. My husband and I thought it was really good. My 2 year old liked it, too. I will definitely make this again. Thanks for posting.
I looked up this recipe because I lost the original my MIL gave me. My husband could not tell the difference :)
This was easy and good! It could be spiced up a little with some seasonings. I used 1/2 the water and about 2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese instead of Velveeta. Also, but in 1/2 a bouillon cube.
This turned out great. It was too rich for some of my kids but the one's that liked it took leftovers for the next two days as well.
Very easy recipe I made a large batch and thought it called for too much water-I only used half. Everyone loved the soup will make again.
Best soup EVER! Creamy, cheesy, yummy. I did like everyone else and added two cups of water, 2 cups water instead of the 2 quarts of water. There was def enough to feed 7-8 people. Our family of 5 had 2nds and hubby has enough to take for lunch tomorrow :)
i made this christmas eve for family. absolutely wonderful and tasted better the next day! it "was" a little watery at first, it just takes a while to set/thicken. i added shredded chicken and asparagus, made it a heartier soup :)
This was good but not incredible. I added 1/4 cup Picante Sauce for more pizzazz. Also did NOT use 2 quarts of water. Instead I used 1 can of chicken broth. The finished soup a tad was too salty for my taste.
I think maybe it should be 3 stars but since I made some changes maybe it was my fault. I liked this but it was a little to cream of chickeny. I put in one can of chicken broth and one can of water so maybe you do need the other quart of water. I think I wanted a cheeser soup maybe if you replaced one of the cans of cream of chicken with cheddar cheese soup? My husband really liked it so maybe it was just me.
I made this recipe exactly the way stated. It was very watery. I think the water amount is wrong. Had great flavor though. Adjust water and it'll be great. Recipe says it serves 6-7, made with 2 quarts of water it would've served close to 20. I used flour to thicken it a bit. I'll use this recipe again but I will cut the water amount in half.
I made this soup and found the thickness to be fine. I loved it and will definatly make it again! I didn't think it was too watery and I did Add more potatoes and carrots, and used a can of mixed veggies! Delicious soup
We love this soup! I used 4 cups chicken broth & 3 cups water. I like to use chicken broth in most soups when it calls for water. I like to cut my potatoes kind of chunky so used 3 cups. It’s even better the second day!
Super yummy for this cold day! I thought maybe there was too much water but it blended well and the cheese wasn't over powering either ^^
Good winter go to soup! Easy to make and had a nice taste. I used shredded cheddar instead of Velveeta. Will make again!
SO and I are sick so I made this for dinner, reducing the water to 5 cups and adding some seasoning (salt, pepper, parsley) to taste. It was very good this way, very rich, like a stew.
