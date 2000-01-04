Bourbon Sausage

Serve these warm and have some slices of a thin French loaf on the side to sop the juices. Also, instead of toothpicks, set out an old fashioned glass filled with pretzel sticks. People get two treats in one, and they don't have to deal with used toothpicks.
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2002
Ah, the primal satisfaction of Lil' Smokies combined with bourbon. Last night we were test-driving Super Bowl party recipes, and this one definitely made the cut. I sauteed the sausages until they were browned and a little bit crispy on the outside before adding the other ingredients. Mmmmm. I think next time I will try adding stoneground mustard, too.
I tried to make these this weekend for our football playoff's party. Not having a lot of time to sit over the stove I used the crockpot to slow-cook the little sausages - DON'T DO THAT! The booze didn't cook off and they tasted like a shot of burbon! Yuck! I'm not sure if I'll make these again, but I know if I do I won't attempt to do it in the crockpot!
I tried to make these this weekend for our football playoff's party. Not having a lot of time to sit over the stove I used the crockpot to slow-cook the little sausages - DON'T DO THAT! The booze didn't cook off and they tasted like a shot of burbon! Yuck! I'm not sure if I'll make these again, but I know if I do I won't attempt to do it in the crockpot!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2002
Ah, the primal satisfaction of Lil' Smokies combined with bourbon. Last night we were test-driving Super Bowl party recipes, and this one definitely made the cut. I sauteed the sausages until they were browned and a little bit crispy on the outside before adding the other ingredients. Mmmmm. I think next time I will try adding stoneground mustard, too.
Don't change a single ingredient! These leave the pot faster than I can make them. One small change to the cooking - I drop them in a deep saucepan and bring the sauce to a boil, then turn it down to low and let them simmer for at least an hour. It gives the flavor time to soak into the meat. Also, I recommend using Southern Comfort because it's sweeter than other bourbons.
This is a good recipe! I am a fan of bourbon, so naturally I liked this sauce. My husband isn't as much of a fan of bourbon, but he really liked this recipe, too! If you are having trouble with your sauce being too runny, make sure that you drain the bag of smokies before cooking them. Also, allow the recipe to simmer to burn off some of the liquid from the bourbon. I brought the sauce to a boil with the smokies to cook off the alcohol, and then put the burner on medium. When the sauce was the consistency that I liked, I put the burner on low and covered it with a lid until I was ready to serve the smokies.
My bff made these for New Year's Eve using ketchup instead of chili sauce and meatballs instead of the sausages. I couldn't stop eating them and asked for the recipe, but forgot to write it down. I was excited to find this version. YUMMO!!
This recipe is worth it for the aroma alone! Can you fall in love with a sausage?
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/16/2002
I thought that these were the "Greatest things" since White Bread!!! The easiest things were to deny them to the KIDS!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
01/14/2002
I hate to be the lone dissenter, but I didn't care for it. The sauce is extremely sweet and sticky, and I couldn't taste the bourbon. If you like a sticky sweet coating, you won't be disappointed, but next time I will have to diminish the sugar, increase the cocktail sauce, and perhaps order a side of bourbon - in a glass!
I didn't have any luck with these. The flavor was good but instead of a thick sauce as expected, mine ended up sitting in a pool of watery grease and my brown sugar clumped and stuck to the bottom. I added more cocktail sauce (already too sweet to add any more sugar) to try and thicken the "sauce" but it made it even more watery. I did like the additional flavor the bourbon gave them but as written this just didn't work for me. It definitely needs some tweaks in my opinion.
Yummy! This is a great dish to throw together at a moment's notice, so it's handy to keep the ingredients around for drop-in guests or last minute get-togethers. My nine-year-old DEVOURS it, so I've been known to put it over rice, steam some broccoli, and call it dinner. I toss the sugar and cocktail sauce in my mini crockpot on low while I brown the sausages, then I deglaze with the bourbon for a few minutes (to get all the alcohol burned off) before I dump it all into the crockpot. Travels well like that too!
The flavor was nice, but the sauce was too loose, so I decided to simmer it down. This released ALL the grease, and was hideous to look at. The way to resolve that issue (or to just lower the calories of this dish period) is to boil the sausages for around 30 minutes before draining them and proceeding with this recipe as written, which is what I'll do in the future. I learned that trick from another recipe on this site :) Thanks for the recipe -- these were a hit!
Delicious and simple! I browned the smokies up before adding the rest of the ingredients. After the sauce thickened a bit, I put it all into a small crockpot to simmer/keep warm until we were ready for them. I also added a big squirt of honey mustard and a splash of Frank's Red Hot. Everyone loved them - even the kids. My husband is already begging for more. He even bought more little smokies at the store today so I have to make them!
Can't give it any more stars because I found these Just okay. I didn't add all the bourbon. I used 1/4 c. for each batch, and found that was enough. I did make three recipes of these for a party and they were all gone. I'm not saying it's bad but it's not outstanding.
I made this for my daughter's birthday, it went over well. No one raved about it but everyone did eat it. I subbed Jim Bean for the Bourbon, cooked it beforehand and then put it in a slow cooker to keep it warm. Very easy to make.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2002
What a great idea! I've been just heating 'em up and dipping in bbq sauce or ketchup. This is so tasty and quick and fun! Thanks for the recipe!
These little fellers are just the ticket for a rainy day indoors watching football. Many other recipes result in a thick sauce with an overpowering smokey flavor. This sauce is just right. Save some bourbon for the game.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2002
Very tasty and easy! Only a few ingredients but a lot of taste!
Yummy - will go in a flash! I made these for a kentucky derby party, and will make them again for an engagement party. Definitely cook/brown the meat before adding the rest of the ingredients, and give the sauce lots of time to simmer.
Simple and delicious! I often make these in a slow cooker with just teriyaki sauce. However, I was curious if there were other Lil' Smokie lovers and there and wouldn't you know it?!?! Yet another great recipe with them that's simple, tasty... SIMPLY TASTY!
The bourbon taste was too strong so I cooked on a little higher setting for an additional 10 minutes. These were pretty good, but nothing special. Not everything that's good has to be a 5-star dish.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/10/2003
This recipe offers a nice change from barbeque sauce or the other standard sauces for cocktail franks. The hardest part for me was getting past the smell of the sauce when it is first mixed. I thought that I would get drunk off of the fumes!!! Once the sauce heats and the flavors blend you can still smell the bourbon but it is no longer overpowering. I served these at a monthly ladies get-together and they all loved them!
I made these for an Ugly Sweater party and they were a big hit! I didn't have any cocktail sauce so I used ketchup and added some minced garlic. As per other reviews, I browned the sausages in a skillet and added the other ingredients. I added an extra shot of bourbon because I love the flavor. They were the first appetizer that was gone and a huge hit!
very good - I used slices keilbassa instead of the little smokies but the result was the same. I did add some cayanne and tobasco to spice it up. Great treat for footballseason with lots of beer to wash it down.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/17/2006
I used this for a wedding this month and was very pleased. It's easy and delicious.
I made this last night. Loved the flavour, but made a few changes based on other reviews. Less sugar, more cocktail sauce, and I ended up using more Southern Comfort than it called for because I made this early in the day, so kept adding more bourbon to thin it out. Also, couldn't find smokies or cocktail sausages, so I bought breakfast sausages and cut them in half - worked well, but my husband prefers the little guys.
Made the sauce as written but ended up with 1/2 lb. Little Smokies and 2 hot dogs (1/4 lb. size/each). Browned both beforehand. Amazingly good for such a simple recipe! But definitely BOURBON DOGS! Was going to give these to my sons during the Superbowl but didn't want them to fall asleep during the second half!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.