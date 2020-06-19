Vegan Cupcakes

1 of 489

Rating: 5 stars YUM!!! This recipe is amazing!!! I am an avid baker and love, love, love cupcakes! My tried and true cupcake recipe had previously been a variation of the Magnolia vanilla cupcake recipe, but since my boyfriend's daughter is now a vegan, I needed to find something to bake for her birthday. All I can say is WOW! The texture was great, moist, dense enough (but not too dense), with a faint coconut aroma (due to the coconut oil). My boyfriend actually said these were the best cupcakes I'd ever made and has now been officially converted to a cupcake lover. I served these with a confectioner's sugar "quick frosting": a 1 lb. box of confectioner's sugar, 1/4 c. orange juice (or an orange reduction using vegan butter & agave syrup for a little more flavor), about a 1/2 tbsp. of orange zest, and 1 tsp of bourbon vanilla. I've already made this recipe twice (in two weeks) and will continue to use it, even for my non-vegan friends and family. Helpful (353)

Rating: 5 stars These were great! I didn't have almond milk but is subsituted soy milk and added 1/4 teaspoon of almond extract. I just used vegetable oil. I made icing with vegan butter, powder milk, and vanilla extract. Helpful (195)

Rating: 5 stars I was very impressed with this recipe. I was having a guest to dinner who is lactose intolerant, so I needed a milk-free dessert. These were very easy to make and taste very similar to regular cupcakes. I used rice milk and canola oil because that is what I had on hand, and I curdled the milk with lemon juice b/c my guest couldn't eat vinegar, and the cupcakes were great! This is a keeper! Helpful (148)

Rating: 5 stars These were DELICIOUS! Some of the best cupcakes I've ever had. Loved the coconut flavor. I made a coconut frosting to go on it as well. 1 cup powdered sugar, 1 cup coconut, 1 Tbsp coconut oil, and 1/4 cup almond milk. Combine in a saucepan, bring it to a boil, boil 5 min. Spread it while it's lukewarm. It complemented it nicely. Helpful (98)

Rating: 5 stars I made vegan chai cupcakes! I swapped about 2 tbsp of the sugar for a sweetened powdered chai mix and these came out spicy-sweet and delicious (even without frosting)! Helpful (79)

Rating: 5 stars Update 10/15/11-I made this batter into processed-sugar free biscotti by using my modified recipe below pouring the batter into a 9 x 13 pan baking it (check at 20 minutes) cooling it cutting it into biscotti shapes laying them cut side up on a cookie sheet and baking them for 10 to 15 minutes on each side. See bakingribbons.blogspot.com for complete instructions. Update 12-05-09 made again today Instead of sugar I used 1/2 cup granulated splenda 1/4 cup Agave syrup and reduced the Rice milk to 1 1/4 cups. Also subsituted whole wheat pastry flour for 1 cup of the flour. Sprinkled sliced almonds on top. Baked 13 min and they were done. Finished with a mix of cinnamon and splenda sprinkled on top right out of the oven. Diabetics can eat this. READ ORIGINAL REVIEW FOR CHANGES: I just made these they are delish!!! As the recipe and reviewers say easy to modify to your tastes. I made 12 cupcakes and put the rest of the batter in an 8x8 pan for a little cake. YUMMY! I used Rice milk instead of almond milk canola oil instead of coconut oil 1 tablespoon lemon juice instead of vinegar 3/4 teaspoon almond extract instead of vanilla and I added 1 teaspoon cinnamon. They are wonderful!!! Helpful (72)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! I've found that vegan recipes work well for my family, as my oldest son is allergic to milk and corn, and even though I needed to substitute the baking powder for 1/2 t baking soda and 1 t cream of tartar, (baking powder contains cornstarch), these are great cupcakes! We use jam for frosting, as powdered sugar also contains cornstarch, and my youngest son is allergic to citrus. But, we will make these frequently! Helpful (50)

Rating: 1 stars I followed the directions, which said to add the coconut oil to the almond milk, but didn't mention that you need to let the almond milk sit out long enough to be above room temperature before you add the oil. If you don't do this, there is NO WAY your coconut oil will do anything other than revert back to it's hardened state, and you'll have massive clumps of coconut oil in your batter that cannot be broken up by any means, which will do nothing other than utterly ruin the batter, and leave you absolutely infuriated. Details like this NEED to be in the recipe since not everyone likes to consider the physics of a 4 1/2 star recipe that should be fine as is. In hindsight, this error should not have happened since I know that coconut oil will solidify at 76 degrees, but when I'm making a recipe, I simply expect the recipe to be accurate, and since the recipe list did not call for WARM milk, it was not. Helpful (50)