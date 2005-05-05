Chicken Tortilla Soup III

419 Ratings
  • 5 317
  • 4 71
  • 3 16
  • 2 7
  • 1 8

Easy and delicious! Chicken, corn, cilantro, salsa - your favorite Mexican flavors served up hot. Viva Mexico!

By Julie

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, saute the garlic and onion in the butter or margarine for 5 minutes. Add flour and stir well, cooking for 1 minute more. Add the broth and half-and-half. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low.

  • Add the soup, salsa, corn, chicken, cumin, fajita seasoning and 2 tablespoons cilantro. Stir and continue to heat for 15 minutes. Crumble tortilla chips into individual bowls, add 1/2 ounce shredded cheese to each bowl and ladle in soup. Top each bowl with more crumbled chips, remaining 1/2 ounce cheese and remaining 1 tablespoon cilantro, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
853 calories; protein 41.3g; carbohydrates 65.7g; fat 48.9g; cholesterol 138.6mg; sodium 2165.8mg. Full Nutrition
