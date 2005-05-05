Chicken Tortilla Soup III
Easy and delicious! Chicken, corn, cilantro, salsa - your favorite Mexican flavors served up hot. Viva Mexico!
Fantastic Soup! I serve this in my coffeehouse and get nothing but rave reviews from my customers! I dump all of the ingredients in a crock pot in the morning, turn it to medium and it's ready by lunch. The only thing I do differently is to whisk about 1 1/2 cups flour into the chicken broth. This gives it a little thicker consistency. I also use dried onions instead of fresh and a large can of chicken (saves alot of time!). Try it, it will be one of your favorites!
OMG!!!!! I can't say enough about this recipe. Every time I make it I get rave reviews and many requests for the recipe. I buy a rotisserie chicken from Costco, remove chicken in place of breasts) then boil the carcass along with the skin (to add additional flavor) then strain and use as the broth. I also use a couple cans of Rotel tomatoes with chiles in place of the salsa. You have to try this recipe. You will not regret it.
WOW I was disapointed. Not what I was looking for. I have been trying to find a recipe like the soup I get in resturants but this wasnt it. It was like corn chowder with chicken and spices. Very watery and a unappealing pinky color.
This was not what I wanted. It was bland and tasteless. I had to add a ton of hot sauce to give it some spice at all. My 2 year old wouldn't eat it even before I added the hot sauce. My husband took one look and opted for a sandwich. I suppose I could adjust the spices, but really based on the fat content I don't think it is worth it. I will try a different recipe next time.
This soup was great! I doubled it, and used the meat from 2 whole chickens instead, and made my own broth. Adding tabasco gives it a good kick. Next time I think I'll saute some red peppers with the onions. If there are leftovers (if...) reduce the sauce, add some more chicken, and use as filling for enchiladas. add sauce and cheese on top. these were the best enchiladas i've ever tasted!!
Delicious recipe! I diced and cooked the chicken breasts with the onion mixture to save time. I pre-mixed 2 tbsp of cornstarch with the broth as a thickener instead of using flour. I substituted fat-free half and half and used only 2 cups. I also substituted a can of rotel for the salsa as suggested by another reviewer. I don't like creamed corn, so I used frozen corn instead. I garnished with the cheese, cilantro, sour cream, chips and diced avocado. Served with warmed, buttered flour tortillas. Yummy! Thank you for the recipe!
This was very flavorful and yummy! I used 2C. half & half and 2C. skim milk and it was still very creamy. Like other reveiwers I also put some of the cheese directly in the soup. Next time I may add black beans.
I knew 2 things just from reading the recipe-- too much fat and not spicy enough for us, we love things kickin. This soup was so good with just a few mods for those who like things spicy and not quite so heavy. 1- Use 2% milk 2- Sautee onions and garlic in 1/2 TBPS olive oil instead of butter 3- Whisk in 1 TBSP flour to milk and broth before adding soup 4- INSTEAD of SALSA add 1/2 can HOT enchilada sauce 5- Add one diced jalapeno with the seeds and 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes for extra kick. I don't know what is normally in fajita mix- I make my own and it's what I used for this 2 TBSP chili powder 1 TBSP cumin 1 tsp oregano 3/4 tsp salt 1/2 tsp garlic powder This was sooo good. I think we will serve it for a football game this fall instead of chili!
Really good and easy. I confess that I was beginning to wonder as I combined the various ingredients (the creamed corn made me especially nervous), but it turned out to taste like what I'd expect from my favorite Mexican restaurant. My husband raved about it! Definitely a keeper!
Mmmmmmmmmmm This soup is sooooo good! I'm so glad I stuck some in the freezer because I can't wait to eat it again! I used fat-free: broth, condensed soup and half-and-half and it turned out great, really cuts the calories down! I left out the cilantro & onion because my fresh salsa contained both and they're not my favorites. I'm a real wimp when it comes to spicy foods, and was so happy that this soup is full of wonderful flavor - but not HOT at all. Don't be afraid to try this! If you like spicy it's easy to adjust using a hotter salsa. I also recommend the Portuagese Fried Bread on this web-site to go with this soup.
I've made this several times for dinners with friends and it's a hit every time. The consistency can be a bit thin so it's a good idea to have cornstarch on hand just in case.
My family loved this soup! Definitely a keeper. Chopped the chicken really fine which made the soup creamy. Will try serving with lime wedges next time and it will be just like the soup in the restaurants!
Very delicious! This was a HIT at our family gathering of 16 people. From the oldest to the youngest they all LOVED it! My sons were very vocal with the praises :) Made a few substitutions because of what I had on hand and added a can of black beans. I used a whole chicken instead of the breasts and taco seasoning instead of fahita seasoning. I also eliminated the cream of chicken soup. The picture does not do this soup justice-it is much more visually appealing. I garnished with red pepper strips and sour cream.
This is a good basic tortilla soup recipe. I made a few changes that made it pretty flavorful. I added two packets of sazon, an additional can of regular corn, an entire large jar of salsa (about 2 1/4 cups). I halved the amount of half-and-half. And instead of dumping in the fajita seasoning, I used the seasoning plus 1 TB olive oil, 1 TB soy sauce, 1/2 TB Liquid smoke, and 2 teaspoons lime juice as a marinade for the chicken for an hour or so. And I cooked the chicken, the onion, and the garlic with the marinade before adding it the soup.
I used only 2 cups of milk and one can of chicken broth and ALOT of flour and this was still very thin, although it did have a good flavor. If you are looking for a thin tortilla soup, this is it, however if you would like a thick tortilla soup (like I was), let me make a few suggestions. Use three cans red enchilada sauce, one can cream of chicken, 1 onion, one can chicken broth, and 1 - 2 cups milk. When you sprinkle the cheese on top it will be much thicker. Hope this helps.
I thought this recipe was great! I took it to share with my extended family on Christmas eve & they all loved it! I did make a few changes: I added an extra can of corn, a can of diced tomatoes with green chiles, a bit chili powder and a bit of cayenne pepper. I also cooked the chicken on the BBQ. Definitely will be making it again. Thanks!
This was good and everyone loved it. I'll make it again!
This soup was just delicious! It reminds me of a soup served at Chilis restaurant.
This is my husbands favorite soup! He can't get enough of it. It is also a crowd pleaser. Just about everyone I make it for loves it. The only thing I have to keep in mind is that some people don't like cilantro. I just leave the cilantro out or put it on the side if someone doesn't like it. Fantastic soup!!
Wow - is this soup ever yummy! Easy to make and well worth it! Makes enough to freeze. I think this is one of the best soups I have ever made. I followed the recipe exactly as stated.
We loved this! I did not a few ingredients--so I created my own. Instead of salsa I used Ro-Tel tomoatoes (with lime and cilantro) 2 cans and a can of green chiles. I also didn't have fajita seasoning mix so I added salt, pepper, cumen, chile pepper, and red pepper flakes to taste. I also didn't have cilantro (other than what was in the Ro-Tel) so I added corriander to taste. I used cream of celery instead of cream of chicken. I also used a whole rotisserie chicken (skin and bones removed) rather than the chicken breasts. I guess the listed recipe was a jumping off point, but the end result was awesome--will certainly try to duplicate it again.
My wife and I love this soup. We look forward to the leftovers as much as anything. I like to add extra tomatoes and peppers but you don't need them.
I would not put as much cilantro as they called for in this recipe. Also, it is much better with about a tablespoon of lime juice and a little bit of hot sauce.
WOW! We loved this soup!! My husband and I ate leftovers for two days! It even tasted better re-heated. I followed the recipe almost exactly but did make a few additions. I added green pepper to the onion/garlic mixture (and I nearly doubled the garlic because it cooks down so much!) I used Pace Picante salsa instead of fresh salsa, reduced sodium cream of chicken soup, and butter instead of margarine (because I don't like margarine). I also added fresh diced tomatoes to the finished product and WA-LA! A PERFECT tortilla soup!
This recipe rocks! There is nothing bland about this soup and we eat it by the truckloads in our house and every time I've served it for guests they are clamoring for the recipe! I say, Make it and You Be the Judge! ;)
Since this was a five star recipe, I thought it would be delcious. I was wrong. I was nauseated. The half-and-half was too heavy, and it lacked the taste of traditional tortilla soups. Not enough spice.
I won a tortilla soup contest with this recipe! I used medium salsa and fresh red pepper - chopped. Also I switched the cream of chicken soup with cream of poblano pepper and used a fresh roasted chicken - cubed instead of chicken breast.
Absoluely delicious!I thickned my soup up with a corn starch slurry (two tablespoons cornstarch mixed with one cup of the hot soup. Wisk together until well blended and then add to soup again and mix) I also added extra seasonings and spiced it up quite a bit. Will make again and again and again!!!!!!
Awesome! My husband LOVES Mexican... and this was a hit. He doesn't like cilantro though - but you could easily change that out with green onion, fresh parsley or chives. The only thing I did to change it was to add a little velveeta (4-6 oz) and I put in almost 2 cups of salsa vs the 1 the recipe calls for. A HUGE hit. :)
Fabulous! I was looking for a copy of soup I had tried in a restaurant and this was about as close as I could ask for. I made it exactly, except used low-fat 1/2 & 1/2 and couldn't tell a difference. I noticed some people complained about the amount of corn so at first I only added a 1/2 can but couldn't notice it so I added the rest and it was delicious. Not overloaded with corn at all like I was expecting. Can't wait to try the leftovers today since soup usually tastes better the second day. Oh yeah, also, I used store-bought salsa instead of homemade and it was very good. The store brand I use has a heavy tomato base.
Sorry, But I am from Texas and ALL the chicken tortilla soups I have ever encountered have a clear broth base. Just because it has tortillas as a garnish does not make it a tortilla soup..
Wow! I am not a big fan of Tortilla Soup but my family loves it. They thought this was awesome so I will make it again for them. Thanks
This is very good! I didn't have salsa so I used some drained diced tomatoes. Turned out great. Also, I started this on the stove, but then moved it to the crock pot and put on low unitl dinner.
I've been making this soup for awhile now and it is by far our FAVORITE soup! I do use Rotel instead of salsa and regular corn instead of creamed. I put the cheese right into the big pot which makes it thicker right away and sometimes I even thicken it with a little cornstarch. It was exactly what I was looking for after I had eaten a similar version in a favorite restaurant. Thanks!
I often make this soup before camping. Everyone loves it. It tastes and smells delicious! I also add 1 can black beans to make it even hardier. Thanks Julie!
I had a hankering for some tortilla soup like the one I order last week at Z'Tejas Southwestern Grill, and this recipe was even better than theirs! It's rich and creamy, has a robust flavor, and is very easy to make. My husband and picky 2 year old ate it up like nothing else. I'm sharing this recipe with everyone I love.
This soup was good but difficult to rate. The base recipe was great, but I found that there was no need for the roux which would have just added more fat and calories to an otherwise healthy meal. I used fat free half and half but only a cup as any more would have turned my soup white. The amount I used added just the right amount of creaminess and the extra vegies I added left the soup thick and hearty. My family enjoyed this Julie and thanks!
My church group loved this. Delicious!
This was awesome. My family loved it. I used a whole chicken from the local grocery store that was already seasoned and cooked. The flavor was awesome. I will tell all my friends about this recipe. A++++++
I used all fat free or light ingredients and it was good. I will definately make this again. My husband said he would like it more if there was more chicken in the soup.
Excellent. My whole family found something that we all love equally.(Which is rare, as my kids and husband are very picky.) I did as suggested by adding half milk and half half and half. I also used stock from the chicken that I cooked for it. About 4 cups to thin it. And 3 cups of home cooked black beans. I also just used the tortillas and cheese as a topping.And just half a large jar of salsa since I don't have any fresh made. And we still have plenty left over. My 11 year old son said it is now his favorite food. And he never likes vegetables. Thank you so much. Meal times will be so much better now.(At least when I make this.) :)
one of my favorites... i make it and it's gone! every loves the flovor and I am surprised how easy it is to make.. practically fool proof !
My husband asked me to make tortilla soup, so I found this recipe on here. I joined allrecipes.com just so I could review this recipe! It was that good! Definately good enough to be in a restaurant.
Good soup! I added a can of black beans (rinsed them first) and half a can of Rotel tomatoes. (Could have used the whole can and still wouldn't have been too spicy). On top we had yummy low fat sour cream and slices of avocado. We used fat free half and half, reduced fat Cream of Chicken, and canned chicken breast. Delicious! I am sure we will take this to a potluck in the future! Thanks!
This is THE BEST! I have made it twice and each time to rave reviews. I did make a few changes to save time - I used 1 cup frozen chopped onions, 1 1/2 tsp. prepared minced garlic, 1 pkg. pre-cooked fajita chicken strips, 1 1/2 tsp. cumin. I used frozen cream corn (the whole package of 1 lb. 4 oz) and I added the 8 oz. of cheese to the soup. I did not have cilantro so I omitted it. Note: Do not put lid on pot while simmering or cooling.
Very good soup! I used 3 chicken breasts and 2 cans of black beans. I also used sour cream for half of the half and half and added a can of chiles. Yum!
This was very tasty! To reduce the calories I used skim milk instead of half and half, Healthy Request Cream of Chicken soup, and I used left over smoked turkey breast instead of chicken. I also cooked it over night in my slow cooker and it turned out great! I definately recommend this soup!
Yum! As good as this recipe tasted in my reduced-fat version, I can't even imagine it prepared as-written! I used fat-free half-and-half (even as ridiculous as that sounds), reduced-fat cream of chicken soup, and low-fat sour cream to garnish. I prepared the salsa myself (onion, tomato, g. pepper, lime juice, cilantro, g. onion) and used canned chicken, although next time I'd use fresh. DeeeeeLISHus! Thanks for submitting it. I'll definitely use it to impress the next time we have company!
This was a awesome recipe! A couple changes I made was I boiled a whole chicken to get the chicken meat and chicken broth and instead of salsa I used a fresh made pico de gallo. Me and my wife loved the soup and gave it 5 stars and would recommend it to anyone! Thanks for the recipe.
My family absolutely loved this soup! Going off some of the reviews, I used 6 tbls butter to saute the onions and the garlic and 6 tbls flour to make the soup creamier (just a matter of personal preference), and also used a 15 oz can of tomatoes with green chiles in place of the salsa. In addition, I added a 7 oz can of green chiles. Not sure why there were so many complaints about the color, we did not find it to be the least bit un-appetizing! In fact, my 10 year old son was already making plans to reserve some for his lunch the next day! My 16 year old daughter is a bit pickier, and typically not a fan of soup, but she thought that it was very good also! Thank you, Julie, for a very good recipe to add to our recipe box. We will have this again!
Fabulous soup! filling and full of flavor. hard to staay away from it after a bowl and a half... !! great recipe, thanks a lot! Family and friends enjoyed it too!!
Excellent and VERY filling recipe! A hit with the whole family, with very few modifications (1 can of corn is not enough! Diced tomatoes and diced avacado really add to presentation and taste!). Thank you for sharing this online!
easy and quick meal to prepare. Using a qt. of half and half made it a little to heavy for me. Next time I will substitue the half and half with evaporated milk.
I know that I am going against the grain, as this is a 5 star recipe but I thought that it was terrible. The color alone ( a light pinky color because of the salsa & half&half) was enough to make it unappetizing to me and my family. The flavors were lacking, I will never make this again.
WOW!! I have never had tortilla soup, but this was great and easy. I scaled the recipe down and used canned evaporated milk,(no halfnhalf),I added the whole pack of fajita seasonings too. The entire family loved it. will make again!!
Had a satisfying taste to it yet a few changes gave it a needed kick. Like others, I halved the amount of half n half and put just a cup of 2% milk in. I added a can of black beans and a can of Rotel (diced tomatoes and grn. peppers). I also added a tbl. of corn starch to give it a more stew-like consistency. To save some time, I used a rotisserie cooked chicken from the store- delicious!
I doubled the recipe and believe me it made a lot of soup. It was very good. I used half 2% milk and 1/2 of the 1/2 and 1/2. It came out perfect. I did scorch the milk on the bottom of the pan a little so be careful not to bring it to a boil too fast. We enjoyed this soup for days! Pefect for cooler weather. I think if I had used all 1/2 and 1/2 it would have been too thick for my liking especially after adding the cheese to each bowl. Yummy...thanks for sharing this recipe :-)
excellent! I used Fat free half & half.
Very delicious! When my husband first saw the soup, he thought what has she made. He tasted it and now it is one of his favorite dishes.
great soup! I increased the amount of salsa for a bit more tomato flavor and made my own chicken stock which cut back on the salt.
THIS is just toooo YUMMY for the TUMMY! This soup is just spicy enough for the whole family to agree on. I love this soup in the summer especially,but we eat it in every season. Use lots of Mexi-cheese on the top of your bowl..."Ayy Carrumba Miss Julie - You GO GIRL!"
One of my favorite recipes. I reduced cumin as it was a little bit much. Thanks for the great soup!
Absolutely Wonderful!
This recipe has become part of our family football tradition. Following the recipe will make a thick great tasting soup that EVERYONE loves. I have been recently adding grilled corn with garlic and onion at the beginning. (With more margarine) Also grilling the chicken adds a different flavor. Only problem, never any leftovers!
WOW! This is the perfect chicken tortilla soup. I love the cream base. It's just the right amout of spicy - not too little and not too much. Our whole family loved it!
This soup was absolutely wonderful. I reduced the 1/2 & 1/2 by one cup & increased the broth by one cup. I also used fresh broth, not canned which to me always makes a difference. This soup is so easy to make and it is something you could whip up easily after work. It's restaurant quality...just like Max & Erma's. Good Job Julie!
Stick to your ribs on a cold day good!!!! YUMM!!!
In the winter-time we make this almost every week! Its a comfort food in our house. Instead of half-and-half, I substituted skim milk and it still turned out great!
I've made this soup 3 times now and have sent the recipe to all my family and friends! Even my picky 2-year-old eats it up (and that's saying a lot)! Don't change a thing about this recipe, it's perfect as is.
My family andI loved this recipe! I didn't have alot of time so when shopping for the ingredients,I picked up a rotisserie chicken at the store. I believe it made it extra yummy and the dish was fast!!!
This was okay.. I doubled the recipe to feed quite a few people. Some liked it.. others thought (like myself) it was too rich. Guess I just prefer a more "chicken stock" base to my tortilla soups. Overall.. it was okay tho.
Outstanding recipe! I doubled the portions and it made a huge pot with plenty of tasty leftovers. Only changes I made were to add a couple of cans of diced green chilies, additional cilantro and a cup of cheese while it was cooking. You can't beat the creamy taste and complex flavor. It was delicious down to the bottom of the bowl. Highly recommend this to anyone looking to impress~
this soup was wonderful it made a meal for the family and was liked by the kids
This was fantastic! I used only 3 chicken breasts (added in raw cubes with the broth), only 1 cup half and half, 1/2 t. cumin, 1 T. cilantro (not my fav) and added 4 oz. shredded cheddar IN the soup. Truly wonderful. This will be what I make when I have to bring a meal to a new mom or someone who is sick. I served it with cornbread.
Great recipe! LOVED IT! May I suggest - using olive oil instead of the margarine to saute the onion and garlic (better kind of fat) also, I substituted 1 percent milk for half of the half and half. Next time I may just try regular 1 percent milk. Instead of the fajita seasoning packet I used my own mix of chipolte seasoning mix which contains chipolte's cumin, and other spices. IT Was fantastic. I also used baked tostitos for the chips.
It tasted like liquid chicken tacos. The texture was more like bisque than soup.
This recipe is great!! My family is all sick with winter colds and this soup is very comforting. We all enjoyed it and will be making it again soon, Thanks for sharing it with us.
This soup is not at all what I expect with a Tortilla Soup. It's much more like a corn chowder. I didn't care for it at all. Sorry.
Made this soup about a month ago for dinner guests. I'm still getting calls for the recipe. I did make a few changes. I boiled a hen and deboned and chopped the meat to add to the soup. I used 6 cups of broth from that instead of the 3 cans of broth. I cut the amount of half & half to 2 cups. Added a can of whole corn along with the creamed corn and mixed the cheese up in the pot of soup. This makes a huge pot of soup and is delicious! Next time I will use less cilantro in the soup itself. It has a very strong taste and not one of my favorite spices.
My husband and I love this soup! I doubled the salsa because I like the flavor it gives and I like the extra chunks. Plus I add a can of whole kernal corn. I add slightly less chicken broth and leave out the cilantro altogether. Plus I add cheese right to the pot. Mmmmmmmmm... Thanks for this wonderful recipe!
This recipe was OK, nothing spectacular. I would make it again. The only thing I did differently was use fat free half and half. The flavor was good and the whole family ate it. They didn't rush back for seconds. It was OK.
My family really enjoyed this soup! I did make some changes to the recipe, however. Instead of margarine I used olive oil. I cut the chicken broth to 2 cans and the half and half to 2 cups. I only used 3 chicken breasts. I also added 1-2 cups of chopped carrots and sauted these with the onions.
We have been making this recipe for a few years now and we LOVE it. We use fat free half/half and you can not tell the difference (it was an accident the first time!) I just had to comment that this soup does not come out purple like my computer is showing the picture to be lol!
This soup is excellent! Delicious, easy and flavorful. My in-laws had three bowls! Thank you so much for the wonderful recipe.
Excellent! I used low sodium, fat free chicken broth and fat free half and half to lighten the recipe and couldn't tell the difference. It has a great spicy yet sweet taste. I did add some lime juice and tobasco sauce and skipped the cumin because I was out. Definitely a keeper!
Excellent :) Made it last night for my husband and I and we loved it! I used 1/2 of the cilantro it called for because I used the dried flakes from the spice aisle. The only thing I would do different is add a drained can of corn next time, the creamstyle was good but I love corn in tortilla soup and thought it needed a bit more. Was really good with a side salad and rolls.
This recipe was simple and good. It is difficult for me to get my husband to try anything new but when he came into the house he told me how great dinner smelled and he looked forward to trying it. After dinner he said that it tasted as good as it smelled. I will be making this recipe again. Thanks!
Sad to say this recipe was a big disappointment. Strange texture, unappetizing color and I have quarts of it left over. I will continue my search for the wonderful chicken tortilla soup I've had in restaurants - this was not it.
My friend gave me this recipe at work today, and said how good it was. My whole family loved it, and I used up my leftover turkey. Perfect! I was afraid to try it at first because the picture makes the soup look grey...the boys won't eat things that don't 'look right,' however mine came out more like the second photo posted, creamy, and cheesey in color. Thanks!
a BIG hit, I added a can of green chilies and stirred the cheese into the soup
Pretty darn good if you like cream soups. My hubby and mom-in-law loved this, but I didn't care for it all that much. Nice flavor and texture...its just me.;0)
This soup is great! I've made it several times and everyone I've served it to says it's great too. Like others, I add a can of black beans too -gives me a couple more servings per recipe.
We loved this soup! What a delightful way to end a long, wintery day at work! I did make a few changes though. One ingredient that I did not have was chicken! Not a big deal at all!! I added some lime and garlic salsa from Walmart/Sam's Club, a dash of chili powder, only 1/2 cup of half and half, taco seasoning instead of fajita, and cheddar cheese. YUM!
All the people that said how gross this soup was are totally NUTS! This soup is a hit with everyone who eats it! You really can put any vegetable or meat into this! Try it with ground beef!
Everyone loved this soup. It was amazing. The combination of flavors was delicious. I used 2 cups of fat free half and half and 2 cups 2% milk and reduced fat soup. I only had half a package of taco seasoning in the cupboard so I used that. I crushed some bite size tortilla chips in the bottom of the bowl before serving up the soup. Mmm...
This recipe was easy to make and yielded a delicious, warming soup. I added a can of RoTel to give it a little more kick. I think next time I would also use a cup less of the half and half. It was very milky before I tweaked it a little as it was cooking, but overall a great recipe!
This is the BEST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
