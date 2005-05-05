Chicken Tortilla Soup III

My family absolutely loved this soup! Going off some of the reviews, I used 6 tbls butter to saute the onions and the garlic and 6 tbls flour to make the soup creamier (just a matter of personal preference), and also used a 15 oz can of tomatoes with green chiles in place of the salsa. In addition, I added a 7 oz can of green chiles. Not sure why there were so many complaints about the color, we did not find it to be the least bit un-appetizing! In fact, my 10 year old son was already making plans to reserve some for his lunch the next day! My 16 year old daughter is a bit pickier, and typically not a fan of soup, but she thought that it was very good also! Thank you, Julie, for a very good recipe to add to our recipe box. We will have this again!