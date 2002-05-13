Slow Cooker Sweet and Sour Meatballs

These meatballs are slow-cooked in a sweet and sour sauce.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 to 3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together the chili sauce, lemon juice and grape jelly. Pour into slow cooker and simmer over low heat until warm.

  • Combine ground beef, egg, onion and salt. Mix well and form into 1 inch balls. Add to sauce and simmer for 1 1/2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 37.6mg; sodium 22.2mg. Full Nutrition
