Slow Cooker Sweet and Sour Meatballs

I have been making this recipe for years (sans lemon juice) and it is always a crowd pleaser! I always have people asking me, "Are you bringing your meatballs?". If you don't have time, you can always use the frozen, cooked meatballs and you just have to heat them through. You can let them thaw in your refrigerator for a day or cook longer if frozen. I use 3 jars of chili sauce and a 2 lb. jar of grape jelly to a 6 lb. bag of meatballs. If you find it too sweet, you can always use LESS jelly. You really cannot mess up this recipe. My husband was helping once and mistakingly grabbed a jar of cocktail sauce! The horseradish in the cocktail sauce really gave it a unique twist. I have even had people ask me if they could have the sauce after the meatballs have run out.