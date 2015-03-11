Black Friday Pie

1 of 35

Rating: 5 stars This was a great wa to use up all those Thanksgiving leftovers. Instead of plain green beans I used the rest of a green bean casserole we had the night before. This gave it al lot of flavor. Also topped with shredded cheese. YUM! Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was very good. I didn't have any leftover stuffing but decided I'd just make a box of it while it was cooking. I assembled everything else only to discover I didn't have any stuffing! So instead of the stuffing I tore up some leftover rolls & put them on top. I melted some butter added turkey rub seasoning to the butter then brushed it on top of the bread. During the last few minutes of baking I added some french fried onions (to add some extra flavor since I didn't have the stuffing). I was hoping I'd get a little more solid of a "crust" with the potatoes but it was still soft (even though the top edges were getting brown). Nice way to use up the Thanksgiving leftovers & it had lots of flavor. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I did this (pretty much) last year and am looking forward to doing it again this afternoon. My recipe is a little different and may help the reviewer that mentioned she'd have liked the potatoes to be a little crustier. I put the stuffing in the bottom for the crust and then did the potatoes on top (sort of like a Shepherd's Pie). Also all of our green beans always get eaten (I use the Green Beans and Cherry Tomatoes recipe here) so I usually throw in a bag of frozen mixed veggies. It's all a great combo! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I used a deep dish glass pie plate and I had to double the ingedients. I used our leftover cornbread dressing for the crust and baked at 375 for 10 mins while I reheated the other sides. I added cubed turkey & ham some leftover wild rice/sausage/pecan dressing (personal recipe) & a few tbsp of gravy. Then I put my 'oranged' cranberry sauce on one half since I wasn't sure if hubby wanted it or not (he did!) then the mashed potatoes and melted butter. To save time I put the completed casserole in a pie plate in the microwave for 4 mins until it was hot then only baked for 15 mins until it was golden and bubbly. (the same principle of baking a potato; goes faster if you microwave it first.) This is a keeper! The kids 10 and 12 plus me & hubby only left about 2 big slices for leftovers and they're asking for more! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I made this tonight in individual oven safe dishes. The only thing I added was a layer of sweet potatoes. I piled the potatoes in a high mound and baked for about 20 - 25 minutes. Perfect! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious!!! We followed other reviewers' suggestions to flip the mashed potatoes and the stuffing -- we put the mashed potatoes on top and the stuffing on the bottom which formed a delicious crust! -- and then we skipped the green beans (didn't have any) and added the rest: pieces of turkey and gravy. We also added our cranberry sauce (as per another reviewer's suggestion) and mashed sweet potatoes. It was fantastic!!! We will definitely be making this again. It was the best use of leftovers I've ever had and also one of the best dishes I've eaten period.:) Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Excellent! Flipped mashed potatoes and stuffing as others suggested. Used frozen mixed veggies instead of green beans because that's what we had on hand. Would love to try it with green bean casserole or other veggies. Loved by all four of us--hubby 2 yr old 1 yr old and me. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. We had no green beans or green bean casserole left over. Instead I used leftover roasted vegetables and also leftover sliced cooked carrots. I followed other suggestions and reversed the potatoes and stuffing positions. I also put cranberry sauce on half the pie as suggested. I liked the cranberry but my husband did not. Finally I sprinkled some shredded cheddar cheese on top. Delicious way to serve leftovers without a lot of different dishes. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I used this recipe as a loose guideline. I didn't have stuffing so I used scalloped corn as a topping and didn't have leftover veggies so I used about a cup of frozen mixed vegetables. This was delicious and a great way to use up leftovers. Helpful (2)