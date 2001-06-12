Best Hot Chocolate Mix

Hot chocolate mix is great for gift giving and is very fast and simple to make.

Recipe by Fran Willis

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
80
Yield:
16 cups of mix
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

80
Original recipe yields 80 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift together the powdered milk, non-dairy creamer, powdered sugar and instant chocolate drink mix. Store in air tight containers or glass jars for gift giving.

  • To use: Add 3 to 4 tablespoons of mix to 1 cup of water. Add a dash of cinnamon if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 3.4mg; sodium 129.5mg. Full Nutrition
