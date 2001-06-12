Best Hot Chocolate Mix
Hot chocolate mix is great for gift giving and is very fast and simple to make.
This recipe was tasty, but I made a few changes. Although it is very creamy and sweet, it wasn't chocolaty enough. Instead of a 16 oz. container of chocolate milk mix, I bought a bigger container and ended up using three full cups. Then I also added 1/4 cup of cocoa for a richer taste and a darker color. Lastly, I used 1/2 cup of regular creamer, and 1/2 cup of French Vanilla flavored creamer. The end result was great, and I made 48 decorated mason mugs full of this mix for our school's Santa's Workshop. In the instructions, I also added a variation: "for a delicious mocha flavor, add 1/2 tsp. of instant coffee". My 10 year old son LOVED making these with me! Very easy for kids and not much mess.Read More
I'm not sure why this is a 4 star rating when almost everyone has had to change it significantly. I tried a small batch of this as suggested in the recipe and it turned out to be milky hot water with a hint of chocolate in it. I then followed others advice and it turned out wonderfully, but let's give credit where it's due, to the reviewer who suggested upping it to 3 cups chocolate mix, adding 1/4 cup cocoa and half the cream be french vanilla flavor. When I made it that way, it turned from a flavorless mystery drink into a nice gift for my family.Read More
This is a wonderful mix. I did as others advised and used 3 C. chocolate drink mix (I used Nestle's Quick) and added a heaping 1/4 C. cocoa. This was wonderful. It made one of those 1 1/2 gallon ziploc bags full. I am giving as Christmas gifts and have already recieved many compliments. I bought the clear gift (treat) bags from the dollar store and put the mix in there and tied with pretty ribbon. Stuck the mix in pretty mugs with a tag and voila! Instant gift. You might want to put on the tag "mix with either hot water or for a cremier hot chocolate use hot milk). BTW, it is much prettier if you will add a few mini marshmallows on the top of the mix-the color contrast of the white marshmallows looks great in the bags. Thanks Fran! I'm making the 3rd batch tonight.
I too had to tweak this a bit for my own taste as follows: 11 cups dry milk powder 2 1/2-3 cups confectioners' sugar (to taste..after mixed try a cup if not sweet enough add more ) 1-1 1/2 C. cocoa powder 1 (32 ounce) container instant chocolate drink mix 1 (8 ounce) container powdered non-dairy Chocolate creamer 1 (8 ounce) container powdered non-dairy French Vanilla creamer
I've used this mix and variations for many years. Here's one bit of advice I'd give, please use high quality ingredients. Milk or creamer with an off flavor will adversely affect the mix. I often add more cocoa powder or an excellent quality baking chocolate powder to boost the chocolate flavor. Sometimes I use a little less creamer to reduce the fat content. You can also successfully reduce the sugar content by using Splenda for part of the sugar.
People you need to read the recipe properly your "advice" is to up the instant chocolate drink mix to 3 cups. The recipe calls for a 16 ounce container, a 16 ounce container is a little more then 3 1/2 cups of powder. I think people are seeing that 16 ounce and automatically thinking that is 2 cups. There are 16 ounces in two cups of liquid, it doesn't work the same with a powder. I have made this exact recipe for over 35 years and have never once had any complaints or anyone tell me they tweaked it any. Thank you Fran for posting it!!!!
This recipe is great! I made a different mix last year that was awful! This is a keeper!!! I added 3 cups of chocolate drink mix like other's suggested, and used half regular creamer and half french vanila....YUMMY! It tastes just like the gourmet hot chocolate mix I bought last year! Everyone in my family loves it! No more store bought packets for us anymore!
This was a wonderful recipe. I followed the previous advice and add Nestle Quick mix and i used 4 oz chocolate creamer and 4 oz french vanilla creamer and it was great. I also added cocoa to make it darker in color. I also bought mini Hershey's kisses to drop in the cup and it made it even better. My family enjoys it and says it's better than the store bought. Also, I tried it with liquid french vanilla creamer in each cup I make and that taste wonderful. Great recipe.
I changed this recipe quite a bit, but it was still an awesome base. I just added a bunch more chocolate powder and nesquick. This is so good, I can't even being to tell you how much I love it. i put it in jars layered with marshmallows for gifts and they're a big hit!
This was great! However, I could not find a review that told me how to mix this great volume of powders together!! A hand sifter is not sufficient! I used my food processor in 8 batches to get the consistency of all powders very fine. Then dumped everything in a 270 ounce capacity Lock & Lock container (bought from QVC). Let the kids shake it well. Ingredients: a 25.6-oz box of Great Value (walmart brand) powdered milk measured 11 cups. Used an 8-oz container of Great Value French Vanilla coffee creamer. (This made it taste like marshmallows were melted in the hot chocolate.) Used an entire container 21.8-oz of Nestle Quick, and the 2.5 cups of powdered sugar.
This was a great start, but I tweaked it a lot by using suggestions from previous entries. I used 3 cups choc. drink mix, 1/2 C. french vanilla creamer, 1/2C. regular creamer, 1/4C. unsweetened cocoa, 1 bag of semi-sweet baking chips, 3/4 bag of small marshmallows and 1 large milk chocolate hershey bar shaved. Another idea I had was instead of using choc. chips and shaved chocolate, use the chopped Andi's candies to make mint hot chocolate.
I thought the recipe was an easy and good recipe. I took hints from other reviews and added extra chocolate mix, and cocoa. I made it a "gourmet" chocolate mix by adding mini marshmallows and milk chocolate chips.
Good base recipe. I took advice and used 3 cups choc. drink mix. I then added 1/4 c. fancy baking cocoa and 1/4 c. unsweetened cocoa for more color. I guess my math must be off though, because I only got 48 servings. I made a cup with 3 heaping TBL. to 1 cup water and it was great. I then measured out 6 servings into a pint jar. I only got 8 pint size jars (4 of them with marshmallows)! My math teacher says 8 times 6 is 48! I guess the tablespoons Fran used were measuring spoons that were leveled?
I also used the additions provided below (french vanilla, more chocolate drink mix, cocoa) and this turned out WONDERFUL. I'm making it for Christmas gifts in inexpensive apothecary jars. DELICIOUS.
I don't know the exact ratios because I usually make a smaller batch, but this receipe is great. It is what my mom would make a big batch at Christmas and we would drink it all winter long.
This is the same recipe we've had in our family for years, and a true holiday favorite. Every year we pick a flavored coffee creamer (dried, of course) to add for an extra treat. Friends and family can't wait to see what we've chosen. This year it's french vanilla!
Best hot cocoa I have ever tasted! I always enjoy making it for my two teenage daughters, and they always enjoy drinking it! There is no comparison to this amazing hot cocoa mix.
I followed the suggestions of the other comments, plus added a whole container of French Vanilla creamer and 1/4 c. malted milk powder. This is wonderful stuff! We probably won't go back to those little envelopes of mix again!
I gave this recipe four stars because of how easy it is to make, the ingredients are readily available and also because of the previous reviews suggested changes. I'm not sure how good it would be without those tips. I too added more chocolate drink mix and some cocoa powder. Instead of using just plain non-dairy creamer, I mixed up two separate batches. In one I used half plain creamer and half Irish cream flavoured creamer (although I think it could have used more of the Irish cream flavour) and in the other I used half plain creamer and half hazelnut flavoured creamer. Both turned out really well and are very tasty.
great tasting mix, much better than the water base mixes
I took the advice of KB and initially put in 3c. of instant chocolate mix and substituted in the half regular non-dairy creamer and half french vanilla. I also put in the 1/4c. of cocoa. I would definately recommend this to anyone. Thanks KB
Maybe I did something wrong, but this recipe just didn't work at all for me. It tastes okay, but the mix just will not dissolve in hot water! I bought a lot of the ingredients at Costco, so if anyone has any hints for what to do with 5 pounds each of Quik and CoffeeMate, please let me know! ;-)
I scaled down the recipe down to 20 servings cause I wanted my family to try it out before considering giving as holiday gifts. They did like the flavor but said they weren't really impressed. We did add mini marshmellows.
This has to be one of the creamiest hot cocoas I have ever tasted! My kids enjoyed helping make it as well, and we filled jars and will be giving this as a gift this year for the holidays. THANKS!
I got a similar recipe many years ago, but my recipe makes much more and is more rich and chocolate. I use an 8 qt. box powdered milk, 16 oz creamer, 2 lb container of Quik, 1-lb box powdered sugar, and 1/2 cup Hershey's unsweetened cocoa. Mix in a large tub (I use a huge (I think it's either a 3 or 5 gallon) plastic ice cream container and shake the container before I give it a stir). I give it to people for Christmas with a loaf of strawberry bread or pralines.
This was a very expensive disaster. Nobody in my family will drink the mix as it has an awful aftertaste. Don't waste your time or money by making this recipe.
This was easy to make. Have a VERY large bowl on hand though. It is very tastey. Using water seemed to make it taste somewhat "watery". I used hot milk the next time and it was very rich and creamy. Enjoy!
I thought this was pretty good, but missing a little something. I added a small square of chopped hersheys milk chocolate bar to the individual cups and a sprinkle of cinnamon. To give as a gift I would add (8oz) of milk chocolate chips to the entire recipe. And recommend sprinkling cinnamon on top.
O, Yes this is good. It makes 1 gallon of dry mix. For the weight watcher, it's 3 points-plus.
A good standard hot chocolate recipe. I used 5 T per 8 oz.
I made this mix this weekend and was disappointed in the color it produced. I ended up adding some cocoa to darken it up.
I also took others advice & used more chocolate milk mix & added cocoa (I didn't even measure either one, i just poured until it "looked right")& used French Vanilla creamer. This is THE best hot chocolate I have ever had. I don't think I will ever buy those little packets again, I'm pretty sure my kids will refuse to drink it at this point!
I actually got this recipe from a friend when I lived in Korea and it is the absolute best Hot Chocolate. I always suggest that people tailor the recipe to their liking because some people like it sweeter than chocolate and vice versa. I usually use about a 1/4 cup of the mix in a cup of hot water and I add less milk. I need to try the flavored coffee creamer. Thanks for the suggestions.
Very good recipe, but caution--very expensive TO MAKE--POWDERED MILK ALONE WAS $16, NOT TO MENTION THE COST OF COCOA AND ALL THE CREAMERS.. RESERVE THIS RECIPE FOR ALL THE SPECIAL PEOPLE IN YOUR LIFE!!!
I, too, made this recipe with 1/4 cup cocoa, French Vanilla creamer and 3 cups of chocolate mix. It is excellent! It doesn't get any better than this. Thank you! I will be making Christmas gifts with this, too. Yummy!
Needs more chocolate and could be a little creamier. Not a bad recipe though.
I used flavored, dry non-dairy creamer and it is wonderful! Different flavors for different people in beautifly decorated jars make a nice Christmas gift. Added a mug, some cookies and a small book for the perfect teachers gift bag.
I made it! Great flavor and taste. I did add another 8 ounces of chocolate and creamer as I have grandchildren that like more chocolate taste. Wonderful! Thank you!
I thought this was going to be the recipe that my mom used to make when I was in high school but it's not. Perhaps it is because the NesQuick has different ingredients than the old Nestle's Quick. I know it has less sugar than its predecessor. So, I made similar changes as everyone else and it turned out fine, especially when marshmallows are melted in it. Thank you to the one who submitted this recipe that gave me the base mix. Once I had that, the changes were easy.
always good
It was awful !
Made this mix and served at our Christmas Open House at a non profit bookstore which helps support the local animal sanctuary. Huge hit.
My mom always had this on hand when I was growing up, but I hadn't thought about it for years. She usually left out the sugar (which ends up making it more chocolaty, with a higher ratio of Quik in each serving). I used french vanilla creamer--because why not?!--and added some cocoa powder for extra richness. Mmm...just like I remember...or maybe even better.
This was perfect, I will be creating some Christmas gifts for friends and family, and this is what I was looking for. I read everyone's comments, and I will sure try using some of your adivse. Happy Holiday to all....
I love the creaminess of this hot cocoa mix. I do put it in a food processor or blender so the mix has a powdery consistency, it then mixes easily with hot water. Instead of tweaking the recipe, try using more mix. I use 1/2c of mix for about 1 cup of water. Though I love dark chocolate, the milder chocolate flavor and the creamy taste won me over.
I agree with the others who have reviewed this recipe. With those adjustments it is wonderful. I do run my mix through the food processor before I declare it done. It mixes much faster with the water when I take the time for this last step.
