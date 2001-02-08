Simple Macaroni Salad

This recipe is delicious! I like the blend of flavors and it was super easy to make. I added 2/3c. sour cream as other reviewers suggested and I also added a large grated carrot and about 1 cup of peas. I tried it right after I had finished mixing everything and I was wonderfully surprised at how fantastic it was! The recipe suggests refrigerating it for a few hours before serving and I was excited to see how all the flavors would end up setting up. A few hours later I dished it up for dinner and my boyfriend and I both agreed that it had gotten a bit on the dry side and more bland while it had been chilling. I'll definitely make this again but this time I'll serve it up just after I finish making it. If I have to make it ahead of time then I think I might try doubling the mayo and sour cream and adding another packet of soup mix.