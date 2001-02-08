Simple Macaroni Salad

140 Ratings
  • 5 72
  • 4 43
  • 3 14
  • 2 7
  • 1 4

An easy macaroni pasta salad that is excellent for parties, picnics, and those summer day barbeques.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water until no longer hot. Transfer noodles to a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in red bell peppers, green bell peppers, green onions, celery, and olive oil. Mix in mayonnaise and soup mix. Refrigerate for a few hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
436 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 45.8g; fat 24.5g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 179.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/11/2022