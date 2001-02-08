Simple Macaroni Salad
An easy macaroni pasta salad that is excellent for parties, picnics, and those summer day barbeques.
I cook a lot. I've worked in professional kitchens in NYC. I am amazed and I mean amazed, at how good and how easy this recipe is. Usually, I'm all about fresh ingredients, but I have to say that the soup mix really makes the flavor come alive. I did make substitutions: I didn't have any packets of vegetable soup mix, only jars of mushroom soup mix and onion soup mix. I used a little of both until the flavor was at a nice level. Also I added sliced black olives I can't recommend it enough!Read More
This recipe was quick and easy to make, but like some of the other reviwers, I thought it was a little on the dry side, and could use some more flavor. I'll probably make this again but next time I will definitely use more mayo, and perhaps put in two packets of soup, instead of one. For the record, I used Barilla's "tubini" pasta, which worked well.Read More
This recipie is a GREAT start. I find that if you add about 1-2 tbs of vinegar - and dash of sugar (to taste)- viola! EVERYONE that tries it asks me for the recipie. It's a big hit!!
Very good! Even my dh says so! So it's a keeper! I too added 1/2 C sour cream with the mayo, a little milk, and also added in chopped red onion, pepper and olives. I also sifted the dry soup mix, then crushed the dried vegies then added them back in, for the flavor. Turned out GREAT! THANK YOU!
I'd been looking for a recipe like this, and I have to say this is the best macaroni salad ever! The macaroni salad has so many different flavors in it that it's simply delicious.
If you add the extra sour cream (about 1/2 cup) like others mentioned, this is great. I also added peas.
I tried this recipe for thanksgiving when I was asked to bring a salad over to family and I must say it is awesome! Everyone loved it. I added all different color peepers and added a little bit more of the vegetable dry soup mix as well as 1/2 pack of Onion soup mix and 2 spoons of sour cream. It was great! I will be making this salad again and again and again. Thanks!
My Dad loves this dish! It is so easy to make and is almost full proof! I leave out the green onions and could probably leave out one of the red peppers. (But it is good with two to me!) Makes a ton and keeps very well! Best cold!
This is the first macaroni salad I have ever made and it came out great. It was cheap and easy.
This was dry and fairly bland. The recipe says 6-8 servings but it made enough for at least 12-15 people. I added some things to it when I was done with the recipe to give it some more flavor. This is not one that I will save.
This was pretty good, but made the following changes: I used elbow macaroni, 1 green pepper (would have loved to use red, just didn't have one), and used mayo AND sour cream (cup total). I used the Knorrs vegetable soup mix, which gave it nice flavor & color. I also added frozen peas. Next time, I will add little shrimp. Will take to a summer party!
very fresh tasting, good crunch.
I like this recipe as it is so simple and usually have items on hand. It's a delicious change from the usual mac salad with eggs, pickles etc. One may add green olives, peas, shredded carrots lemon juice, garlic, whatever you like to add more flavor, however is is quite tasty as is.
Didn't care for this one. The soup mix just gave it a weird taste.
Thanks to those who warned that this was too dry as is -- I followed several suggestions and added a 1/2 cup of sour cream, as well as another 1/2 cup of mayonnaise. (After overnight refrigeration, it was still kind of dry. If I make it again, I'll probably use 2 cups of mayo and at least 1/2 cup of sour cream.) I also added some garlic salt as suggested. Since I made this for a St. Patrick's Day potluck at work, I used green and orange bell peppers for the colors of Ireland. My co-workers said they liked it!
I usually don't love macaroni salad, but I love this. I usually add pepper to my salad and sometimes extra mayonnaise or sour cream because it can occassionally be a bit dry. It's a very popular potluck salad and I often get asked for the recipe.
Not too bad, definitely lighter than most macaroni salads. I'd make again. However, be forewarned, this makes a TON. It'd be a good bet for a potluck dish.
This is really good. I did not change a thing, but I got to thinking next time on the side cut cherry tomatoes in half, have some grated parmesan cheese, black olives, green olives,maybe some feta and goat cheese and some extra may with a little garlic in it and also some sourcream. Everyone can add or not add what they want to jazz it up. Thanks great recipe.
So Good! The soup mix makes it!. I made it with ditalini pasta and added 5 or 6 finely chopped small sweet gherkins. I will probably also add a bit of salt or vinegar. All in all, a really solid tasty macaroni salad!
Made this salad for a recent Baby Shower and everyone said it was the best Macaroni salad they had ever had and everyone wanted the recipe. Very simple to make, as well. :-)
The recipe does NOT call for vinegar or sweetened condensed milk.
I am not a huge macaroni salad fan because I don't like a lot of mayonnaise but this was delicious!!! I used the vegetable soup mix and then added salt, pepper, a little garlic powder, creole seasoning, and a little bit of mustard just to give it a slight kick. I am going to try adding the sour cream next time. Everyone LOVED it!!!!
Went according to the recipe, but did not have dry vegetable soup mix, instead added 1 can of cream of celery soup. Really tastes great.
This was super easy and the vegetable soup mix gave it a great flavor. I got lots of compliments about it at my neighborhood BBQ. The only alteration I made was that the soup mix I bought had whole dried vegetables mixed in with the powder so I had to sift them out.
Super delicious! I used ranch dressing mix since I didn't have any soup mix on hand. Like other users added sour cream, I added nonfat yogurt for extra tang. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe was one of the easiest and tastiest macaroni salad I've ever made. The next day everyone was looking for the leftovers ... and it does taste even better the next day. So the next time I make it, I'll make it a day earlier. haha
I think this is a great, simple recipe and always receive compliments. I use the Knorr vegetable soup mix. It has great flavor. But because of the dried veggie bits, I recommend letting the soup and mayo sit overnight to make sure the bits are soft.
Made it for my family over the weekend!!! Awsome were not big on mayo so it was perfect..I added green olives too
Great recipe! So simple to make and not to mayonnaise-y, which is a typical problem for mac salads. I made mine using onion soup mix. Good stuff!
I guess it was a little too "simple" for me. I ended up adding a couple tablespoons of finely dice red onion, parsley and some garlic powder, then some fresh ground pepper and some more olive oil. I also recommend sifting out the dehydrated veggies from the soup mix and just using the powdered part.
Great easy recipe. I have never made macaroni salad before and this was perfect.
I used half of a bell pepper and half of a red pepper, also a small jar of pimento and sliced up a cucumber in it. I made my sauce with more mayo, added sour cream and the vegetable packet, a little mustard and definitely needs a little sweetness so a little bit of sugar and of course plenty of salt and pepper. The brand of vegetable mix I used was McCormick, has real nice flavor and the veggies are tiny so you don't notice them in there. Very nice flavor!
I have made this a couple of times now. It is always inhaled where ever I bring it. I used a light mayo with olive oil and Knorr Vegetable dip mix. It is incredible!
YUM YUM! Love this salad. Simple and tasty.
For the people that had trouble with the vegetable soup mix making it crunchy. Break up the clumps that are in the soup mix. Then add the soup mix to the mayo and the oil. If you mix this up good before mixing it with the other stuff it won't be crunchy. The changes I have made to this recipe are: I added a cup of ranch salad dressing and used a only half cup of mayo. I also added a table spoon of white vinegar, plus sliced black olives and sliced grape tomatoes. I used just one red pepper.
soooo good! We added prepared mustard for a kick, and used one yellow pepper in place of a red. This recipe does not need ANY changes. GREAT as is!!!!!!! Thanks for sharing!
We just loved this macaroni salad! I made enough for 60 people and got rave reviews! Thanks so much!
This came out pretty good. I used whole wheat pasta, light mayonnaise, and used peas instead of green bell pepper. Make sure to use a little bit more mayonnaise because otherwise it seems a little dry.
Absolutely Brilliant! The vegetable soup mix is just the ticket and adds so much flavor. Of course there are so many people with so many different tastes that this won't make everyone happy but is a great place to start. I made mine with celery, sweet white onion, olives, dill pickles and imitation crab meat. I will use this basic recipe and doctor it in many ways. Thanks!
Very Tasty! I added some Peas and a little Mustard. I also did 1/2 Mayo and 1/2 Sour Cream and a touch of horseradish. YUMMY!
this was like a pepper salad! there was simply too much pepper in this and it really fought with the mayonnaise when mixing; it kind of separated. it was also quite dry and I added an extra ¼ cup of mayo and ½ cup of sour cream which helped with the texture but the flavor was still a little odd. I’m thinking perhaps the soup mix does not go well with the mayonnaise, though the almost chewy/crunch of the dried veggies in it was good. I also added ½ tsp of black pepper and ½ tsp of garlic salt which it really needed! IF I were to make this again, I would cut back on the amount of peppers, both red and green, and try adding sugar and vinegar to the mix to add some flavor and to thin out the mixture a little.
Great! Omitted green onion and added 1 T vinegar and a dash of sugar. YUMMY!
I had never made macaroni salad and picked this one since it seemed easy. I took it to a party and it was GONE. Everyone loved it. I haven't liked a lot of macaroni salad I've had in the past so I always made potato salad. But this one was really good.
I found this recipe to be extremely dry. Tried to eat some the next day and had to add more Miracle Whip and was still dry. I will throw the rest out and toss the recipe!!!!!
I also used Knorrs vegie soup mix and some of the small bits of vegies stayed a litte tough to chew; also, it was a bit too salty for me. I think if you maybe used a little bit less soup mix it would be great.
I've never been able to make macaroni salad. I did add peas and ths our cream. It is the best I've ever made. Husband said it was 10/10.
this was easy and had a great taste. I did add the tomatoes to it. Everyone loved it . This will be my salad to take to parties from now on.
Delicious. I never thought of using the veg. dip before. I added fresh veg, so I removed the dried veg from the dip & used only the seasoning portion. A huge hit. Will def. be my go to mac salad from now on.
Good recipe! Here's what I did: Followed everything except I used a packet of the dry Ranch dip. Mix accordingly to package. I also added some diced ham just cause I had some left. Great recipe! Thanks for sharing~
I had to make this for my brother-inlaw and all his "boys". It was a hit!! I guess I am the macaroni salad making queen now. The only changes I made was, I put one each of red, yellow, orange and green pepper. This is a keeper.
This was a very tasty macaroni salad.I added cucumbers and tomato to mine and it turned out really well.
This recipe is delicious! I like the blend of flavors and it was super easy to make. I added 2/3c. sour cream as other reviewers suggested and I also added a large grated carrot and about 1 cup of peas. I tried it right after I had finished mixing everything and I was wonderfully surprised at how fantastic it was! The recipe suggests refrigerating it for a few hours before serving and I was excited to see how all the flavors would end up setting up. A few hours later I dished it up for dinner and my boyfriend and I both agreed that it had gotten a bit on the dry side and more bland while it had been chilling. I'll definitely make this again but this time I'll serve it up just after I finish making it. If I have to make it ahead of time then I think I might try doubling the mayo and sour cream and adding another packet of soup mix.
I did not care for this. I followed the recipe exactly and my husband and I were disappointed.
too much vinegar. next time i would use only a tablespoon of vinegar and would substitute wine vinegar, if i used any at all. the vinegar does not add to the flavor but will keep it from drying out.
I made this for a party and now get asked to bring in all the time, it is so easy to make and tastes so good, i add 1/2 sour cream for a little extra creaminess, the bell peppers really make this special.
I've made this dish twice for big family/friend gatherings, and every time I went home with an empty bowl and several requests for the recipe. Make sure you let it sit in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours before serving.
I made this for a cook-out and everyone liked it very much. I did add sour cream and some chopped tomato and just used one red bell pepper. I recommend that you make it the day before so the flavors can combine. Very good! Thanks Samantha.
Pretty good all around pasta salad. I used different types of pasta (whatever I had laying around) and added sour cream to make it extra creamy.
Nice and simple recipe but I tweaked it a bit. I cooked the macaroni in chicken broth then added some cracked pepper, onion powder and garlic powder. I reserved some of the broth, set to a side and placed in the refrigerator to cool it off for a few minuets. I then added the broth to the macaroni to soak in it's own juices. I mixed the mayonnaise, olive oil together with more seasonings, however I did not use the dry vegetable soup mix. Also, I didn't have green onions so I used yellow onions. Then added olives and shrimp. Everybody loved it and the whole thing was gone by the end of the day.
I did not like the vegetable soup mix in this. Even after refrigerating for hours it was still crunchy (in a bad way). I will not make this again.
Pretty good! Followed the recipe closely, except for not adding any celery(not a fan), and the store ran out of green pepper so I had two red and one yellow. Also I sifted the veggie soup mix, and then blended the dried vegetables in my magic bullet until they were very fine and added them in with the mayo. When I tasted it, it was extremely salty...so next time I will not puree the vegetables, and just leave them out. I compensated for the saltyness with sugar, and quite a bit of it...probably 1/8 cup if I had to guess. Anyway this completely fixed my problem and after a few hours in the fridge it tasted DELICIOUS! So thanks for the recipe! Will make again for sure, the DH loved it!
Glanced at this recipe and then couldn't get back online, so had to guess. Guessed right on the dressing, though I added the 1/2 c. sour cream as suggested before. Yummy! Didn't add green peppers, as I didn't have any, but I did add some finely chopped chicken and sliced olives. Threw a little paprika on top. Was fabulous! Thanks!
AMAZING!! I thought this recipe was so great that I signed up just so I could rate it. I made this for a cookout and it was the 1st salad gone. I even overheard people telling eachother to try it and how good it was, not knowing that I made it. I used one green pepper, one red, and 2 celery stalks. I also added a little salt. I am so happy with it that I made sure to save it in case I was ever stumped on what to bring somewhere.
Excellent recipe. Went over big time at party. Did cut down on peppers only because I don't like them nor do they like me. Also added about 1/2 cup sour cream along with the mayo.
Nice recipe! The only thing I changed was adding half a teaspoon of evaporated milk, which made the mayo's texture better.
This is a fantastic macaroni salad. My mother had to make sure she took a giant bowl home with her. Most macaroni salads are all the same, but this one has the vegetable soup mix which perfectly seasons it. Pasta can really soak up the dressing, so I ran the pasta under cool water when it was done. I then doubled the dressing and let it sit in the fridge overnight. I added another spoonful of mayo right before serving to make it creamier. Thanks for this wonderful recipe.
I made this one twice. I didn't realize until the second time I made this that the first time I had left out the mayo. I would recomend leaving the mayo out and just adding the sweetened condensed milk. Thanks for the recipe!
this was just...meh....nothing special about it for me.
Was extremely easy & fast to prepare. I did find it was a little dry. I prefer a more moist salad.
awesome, I added 1 table spoon sugar (makes it richer) and you can vary this with cooked chopped bacon or cooked chopped chicken breast added.
Easy to make, delicious to eat.
Great recipe. Brought this to an office party and people had seconds. Don't know if kids would like it because of the pepper but I will definately make it again!
So easy and simple to make. It did seem a little on the dry side (even though I reduced the amount of macaroni) so I added a few spoonfuls of sour cream. I also added a few little cubes of cheddar cheese. Tasty, tasty.
My mouth is watering just thinking about what to say about this recipe! Super simple - I was looking for a dish to take to a Fourth of July cookout, and gave this a try. I didn't use celery, although I will next time, I think. Maybe a little celery salt too. Anyway, I also added cubed mild cheddar. Yum!
I thought this was the best macaroni salad I ever made. My husband liked it, and he usually detests macaroni salad. I took this to a family Christmas party, and my sister-in-law, who's a great cook, asked for the recipe. I followed the recipe as listed here with a couple of minor adjustments: Per other reviewers' comments, I added 1/2 c. sour cream and a dash of white wine vinegar with the mayo; I think the vinegar really adds some much-needed acidity. The veggie soup mix really gives this a lot of flavor, and I like that it contains a lot of vegetables, not just pasta. I'll make this one again, for sure.
i've always made a really good macaroni salad, but was looking for something different. i made this and added the vinegar, sugar, more pepper, sour cream, but if you could see the look on my husband's face when he tasted it.........not good. just had a weird taste to us, and he wanted to know why I tried something different.
I used Kohl's veggie soup mix and although I crushed it as much as possible, I found the dehydrated veggies were too hard even when making this dish a day in advance. I did substitute red onion for green onion and added two table spoons of sour cream in place of some of the mayo the day before. The next morning, much of the "sauce" had been absorbed so I added another cup of may and 1 cup of sour cream as well as freshly chopped dill. That really did change the flavors and in a good way.
I just made this again after a long time. Still as great as last time! It has a distinct flavor and is not as sweet as some macaroni salads seem. It also looks pretty during the holidays with the red and green peppers.
Good quick recipe. I add some cumin, a can of shoepeg corn and a can of Goya black beans to this for more of a southwestern mac. salad. If you like spicy... add some Cayenne pepper as well.
Great recipe! I use it all of the time in the summer.
I needed a recipe for a kid's bbq and this one worked great! After reading some of the reviews, I decided to add frozen peas, cubed cheese and shredded carrots. SO YUMMY! Thanks to Sam and the reviews, they helped.
This was a hit with my family!
This was great! I forgot the garlic and it STILL turned out okay! I made it for a dinner party and everyone loved it. A warning though, to those sensitive to spice: I added only the cayenne pepper amount the recipe called for, and it added a powerful kick. Good, but inense.
I made this recipe for a brunch. Many of the guests asked the hostess 'Who made the delicious Pasta Salad'? It was very easy and quick to prepare. I would recommend this recipe for a summer party or for a cool dinner side dish. Thanks for a great recipe. Al Jambard
Although this recipe was simple, those eating it, including myself, found the overall result fairly bland. I like the concept though and next time I make this I'm going to add some broccoli and carrots along with a packet of ranch dressing mix. I'm hoping this will add some more flavor to the salad. Also, I did add sour cream to the mix along with adding more mayo and this was still dry after sitting for two hours.
I love this recipe! I use 1 1/2 cups mayo and 1/2 cup sour cream. Mix those two with the soup mix and put in the fridge while you prepare the rest to soften the dried veggies in the soup mix. I substituted red onion also.
My family loves this salad when I make it. I like to throw in carrots for a crunch as well.
I do like this salad very much, but I used only 12 oz. of macaroni, added a big spoon full of sour cream and followed the recipe exactly otherwise. I found the salad to be very dry. I added an additional 1/4 cup of mayo thinned with about a 1/2 cup of milk and that was okay. I think next time I will also add a little vinegar. The flavor is very good, but needs a little kick.
So delicious and easy and fast will be making this again. I added chopped black olives to this turn out so delicious. Thanks for a great recipe.
Simple yes, it was ok but nothing great. Probably wouldnt make it again.
This was delicious! Instead of using macaroni, we used tri-colour rotini (because tha's what we had on hand), added black olives (because we LOVE them!) and 1 tbsp of sugar and 1 tbsp of white wine vinegar...as we had double the amount for our BBQ we had lots left the next and it still tasted yummy then too! Thanks for the recipes, Samantha!
I really like this recipe--it is a great base for your own creativity. I used WW penne pasta and halved the recipe, reconstituting a full packet of the soup mix with about 1/4 cup water. I didn't have peppers or green onions, so I used fresh chives and added chopped dill pickles, celery & carrots, a few cherry tomatoes, a splash of red wine vinegar (will use more next time)and still thought it was just a tad dry. I will definitely try it again and tweak it a little more--the flavor was delicious!
I had to doctor this recipe up too much to recommend it to others. I used Knorrs vegetable soup mix and thought it was too salty.
I also included the 1/2 c. sour cream. My kids, who are typically very fussy eaters, LOVED it, and keep asking me to make it again. Thank you!!
I boiled a bag of frozen veggies, and added that along with a little vinegar and sour cream. Yummy!
This is awesome! I added some garlic salt and grated colby cheese. Family all asked for recipe!
This recipe was not to our liking. I am a very good cook and made this exactly how the recipe said. It was to much of everything. Nobody liked it. I will stick with the old fashioned way.
I LOVED this salad, easy...I've never made macaroni salad and found this one not greasy and very tasty! I didn't add as much green and red peppers and next time will add some cucumber--very happy with it!!
excellent,used sweet onion only, added some red wine vinegar, used one veg and half onion soup mix powder only, cut up some cheddar cheese,celery red,yellow pepper,and dash of sugar
