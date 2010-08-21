Millionaire Pie
This millionaire pie recipe makes two delicious pies filled with a creamy pineapple and pecan mixture. I have been making this pie every Thanksgiving and it's usually the first pie to finish.
Yummie. When I tasted this before pouring it into the shells it tasted too sweet to me. I found another nearly identical recipe for this pie that called for 3 T of lemon juice. That addition made it PERFECT. Also, don't just drain - strain your pineapple a bit. Those that complained about this not setting up likely got pineapple juice into the pie.Read More
I love millionaire pie...and this recipe was a HUGE disappointment... way to soft....i dont know what was diffrnt than anyother recipe...but i would never use this one againRead More
My mother has beenn making this for years. It is great! I also add about a cup of mini-chocolate chips in mine. Excellent.
This is very good and I would definitely make it again. Although, it simply has to be made with a HOMEMADE graham cracker crust. Store bought just does not even compare!
I love this recipe. My aunt used to make it at Christmas and add chopped up marachino cherries and chopped pecans.
Great recipe..I combined the two Millionaire pie recipes to get something closer to what the local bakery sells under this name. Meaning I added 1/4C lemon juice blended in in step one and 1/2C chopped maraschino cherries added with pineapple. It was good, but next time I will leave out the cool whip--it iz only to make it creamier and it seemed to really tone down the flavor which was awesome before I added that. And, I admit, I've never been much of a cool whip person anyway! Will save calories, as if that matters at that point LOL, by cutting it altogether--will make for a firmer end product too.
Thank you so much for the recipe! I followed it exactly and the pies came out great. Be sure to FOLD in the whipped topping - if you put it in a mixer, it will turn to goo (as I have found in the past). That's probably why others have had trouble with it being runny. I will make these again & again!
A delicious recipe that has been served several times since we found it. This would be a wonderful way to get the children involved in the kitchen without worry of the stove. Let them decorate the top of it according to the season. It's great all year round but especially easy on the cook in the summer!
I made this one Christmas Eve and my family now asks for it every time. It is a light dessert - perfect for balancing out all those heavy holiday dishes. My only suggestions are to make sure you don't over-mix the whip cream and, if you are making this for a party, try using individual-sized graham cracker crusts (sold in pckgs of 6 at WalMart). Doing so keeps the presentation looking so much better. This is definitely a keeper!
I made this for Thanksgiving, it was the first to go because everyone loved it! Even my judgmental mother-in-law and her sister asked me for the recipe. My brother in law asked me to make it for his birthday, which is 2 whole months away.
Very easy and pretty tasty. Could use a little something zippy in the mix, but I'm not sure what. A lady at work makes hers with crushed mandarin oranges but I didn't want to stray from the original recipe yet. I do like that I get 2 pies from the recipe. I threw one in the freezer and took it to a New Year's lunch two weeks after I made them and it tasted great!
This is a really good pie. I used pie crust rather than graham cracker crust and it was a hit.
I needed a quickie recipe for dessert and had all the ingredients for these pies. I did follow the recipe though. Except I also added about 1/4 cup of shredded coconut and followed a reviewer's suggestion of adding 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. I also would make sure to drain/strain the pineapple, then drying it completely on a kitchen towel or paper towel before putting in the cream cheese mixture. It makes a huge difference! It didn't set fast enough for me, so I put the pies in the freezer for a couple of hours. I do suggest, however, to take it out and put in fridge before serving. It was a good pie. I liked the pie, but I will keep looking for another recipe like this.
I had this pie many, many years ago and loved it,but never knew the name of it. I was so happy when I found this recipe! It's a family favorite now!! Thanks!!
My Gram Used to make this every Thanksgiving.. So i decided to give it a try. Well let me tell you, This was almost as good as Gram's...Thanks For Sharing.
I want to try this.. Although the picture of the slice of pie shows cherries in it and the recipe doesn't call for cherries?
Sharing this receipe is as neat as sharing the pie! This is simple and delicious. I did have one batch that was running. Can't figure out why. I've been making this version of Millionaire Pie since 1998. I add one small can of mandarin oranges use walnuts instead of pecans.
This recipe is ok but it's missing the lemon juice. Add 1/4 cup lemon juice. Gives it a little tang and cuts down the sweetness. My mom has made these for years.
Instead of a 20 ounce can of pineapple, I add an 8 ounce can of crushed pineapple, small can of mandarin oranges, and small can of sliced peaches, chopped. Drain all before adding.
Very easy to make, kid friendly. First pie gone at Thanksgiving. Thanks!
very easy and tasty!
I made this recipe for Christmas. It tasted great and was an easy, light, refreshing dessert!
I have been making this for my family every Thanksgiving and Christmas for the past several years. Needless to say it is a huge hit. Always turns out perfect.
Great recipe for the kids to make!
Delish! Addicting, not to rich , but best pie!!
Last year as an after-christmas treat, I made this pie for my mom and me. It is delicious. I didn't use graham crust because of personal preference, but baked a ready-made pie shell. Then my mom suggested making another one and use the strawberry topping I made for cheesecake that we all forgot was there, in place of the pineapple. That was delicious as well! So do not be afraid to change the fruit in the pie for something a little different.
This is a very good recipe I made this millionaire pie for Christmas it was so good my sons want to make some more.
When I make this pie I add whipped topping after all ingredients are in the crust and top with maraschino cherry and a few pecan halves.
I made this before with lemon juice. This cost a little more ,but with cream cheese it is so much better.
Followed recipe exactly. Cheap and easy to make!! Bonus, everyone loves it and always eaten before other desserts at Thanksgiving and Christmas!!!
I tried this hoping to duplicate the wonderful Millionaire pie at Furr's (Luby's in some states) cafeteria. This is nothing like it. It was a little watery and just an OK pie. Will keep looking for another recipe.
This was not good at all, I followed the directions didn’t changed a thing.
I went over great
I love this recipe, I make it for Thanksgiving or Christmas every year. Always a crowd favorite.
I add coconut to mine. DELICIOUS!!!
This is the second time I've made this pie. It's quick and easy to make. My family loves it.
This has been a family favorite for years!
Added sweetened coconut to mine. Every one looks forward to it during the holidays!
F ollewed recipe turn out beautiful DELICIOUS !!!
Mixture was very runny so I mixed in half a package of vanilla pudding . Also added cherries.
This recipe will replace my old millionaire pie recipe which does not contain cream cheese. I like the addition and it gives the pie more body and a much creamier texture. My old recipe calls for 3T of lime juice which I like to add to this one also to cut the sweetness just a little. One of our favorite summer desserts!
OMG, this pie was simple to make and oooooooh sooooo good
Just like grama used to make, except she added cherries, as do I.
Great dessert - thank you so much! I too add a little lemon juice and zest to cut the sweetness!
BOY oh BOY!!!! Best darn pie this lips every tasted!!!!!! As you you can see .. in photo it vanished befor wife got photo of it.
For me, it was too sweet and it didn't set up properly. I do not think I will make this again.
Super easy and delicious!
This recipe needs the juice of 2 or 3 lemons to make it thicken and set. There are many variations using various fruits, some without the cream cheese, but they all use lemon juice to make the sweetened condensed milk set. 5 stars with the lemon juice, but it's very rich (millionaire).
Family liked it. I found it to be a little too sweet but a good warm weather dessert.
Wow, I used to make this pie every Christmas, then lost the recipe and here it is, AMAZING. Instead of the crushed pineapple I was using a can of mix fruit salad 28 oz and very important to add 1/4 cup lemon juice which you mix with the condensed mild, the just add the other ingredients SUPER PIE.....EUMMMMM
Everyone loves when I make this pie. I add vanilla to mine, and put it in a shortbread crust.
Great and easy to make. I added 3 T lemon juice like one lady suggested. Tastes so good!
I added some shells and beads for decorations. I woul definitely make it again, it was a hit with my family
My mom has made this pie since I was a little girl, now I make and it'll always be one of my favorites
