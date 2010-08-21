Millionaire Pie

This millionaire pie recipe makes two delicious pies filled with a creamy pineapple and pecan mixture. I have been making this pie every Thanksgiving and it's usually the first pie to finish.

prep:
15 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 9-inch pies
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend condensed milk and cream cheese together in a large bowl; gently fold in whipped topping. Stir in crushed pineapple and pecans.

  • Pour filling into prepared pie crusts; refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
434 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 44.9g; fat 27.1g; cholesterol 23.7mg; sodium 248.7mg. Full Nutrition
