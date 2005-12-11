Mexican Wedding Cookies

Rating: 4.54 stars
351 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 251
  • 4 star values: 64
  • 3 star values: 18
  • 2 star values: 11
  • 1 star values: 7

Delicious nutty cookies that are rolled in powdered sugar. These are perfect for any special occasion.

By Bernie

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream the butter and sugar. Stir in vanilla and water. Add the flour and almonds, mix until blended. Cover and chill for 3 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

  • Shape dough into balls or crescents. Place on an unprepared cookie sheet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from pan to cool on wire racks. When cookies are cool, roll in confectioners' sugar. Store at room temperature in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 20.6g; fat 13g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 73mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (358)

Most helpful positive review

Rene'emarie
Rating: 4 stars
11/12/2005
I made a few change to this recipe as well. I have made Mexican Wedding Cookies for more than half my life. It was taught to me by my Auntie Nacia when I was in high school. I use powdered sugar instead of granulated sugar. I have used one teaspoon vanilla extract, real not imitation, and one teaspoon almond extract. You can also flavor these cookies with rum, frangelico, kahlua, or any of your favorite spipping spirits. Sift your sugar and your flour to make your cookie dough light in texture, before and after baking.
Most helpful critical review

JENNerAsian
Rating: 3 stars
02/04/2007
I couldn't get the powdered sugar to stick to the cookies after they had cooled...might try rolling them while still slightly warm.
Reviews:
Rene'emarie
Rating: 4 stars
11/12/2005
I made a few change to this recipe as well. I have made Mexican Wedding Cookies for more than half my life. It was taught to me by my Auntie Nacia when I was in high school. I use powdered sugar instead of granulated sugar. I have used one teaspoon vanilla extract, real not imitation, and one teaspoon almond extract. You can also flavor these cookies with rum, frangelico, kahlua, or any of your favorite spipping spirits. Sift your sugar and your flour to make your cookie dough light in texture, before and after baking.
T. STAGGS
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2003
I love this cookie recipe. It is quick and simple, and great for any occasion. I used 3/4 c. chopped pecans (the small package of chopped pecans found in the cake mix aisle at the grocery store) instead of almonds. I only chilled my cookie dough 1 1/2 hrs. They were delicious! They had great flavor and did not crumble or fall apart when baked. This is an overall great cookie recipe.
Joaniestwin
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2004
This was my first shot at making wedding cookies. Although I used pecans instead of almond, these were/are excellent!! I even received raved review from the girls I work with. Thank you for such a yummy recipe. I have to say that I have had wedding cookies in the past that were awful. This is the perfect recipe! Merry Christmas! I made these again this year and they were still excellent. I used pecans and walnut together and I only baked them for 8-10 minutes maybe because my cookies were smaller. These are addicting!!
thedailygourmet
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2006
These cookies were simple to make and would be simple enough for a child to make (w/ adult supervision). Commonly known as Russian Tea Cakes they are also referred to as Mexican Wedding cookies. I made the batch twice -once following the recipe the second making some subtle changes. Here are the changes I made. I swapped the regular sugar out and replaced w/ 10x confectioner sugar -this produced a smoother texture. I left out the water and added 1/4 tsp of salt. I reduced the amount of nuts to 3/4 cup and replaced the almonds with pecans. I also added 1 TBSP of vanilla caramel powdered dairy creamer to the powdered sugar when I rolled the cookies in it...and WOW is all I can say! The first batch was good (a 3.5 star rating) but I enjoyed the second batch better thus the five star rating
JENNerAsian
Rating: 3 stars
02/04/2007
I couldn't get the powdered sugar to stick to the cookies after they had cooled...might try rolling them while still slightly warm.
carrieannro
Rating: 4 stars
12/23/2003
These are great cookies; however I made a few changes. I used confectioners' sugar instead of granulated white sugar sifted the flour and used pecans instead of almonds. They are like pecan sandies in confectioners' sugar. I made them for my christmas cookie tins. I made them ball shaped and called them snowballs when anyone asked what they were.
Jessica
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2006
I made this recipe for a Spanish project for the whole class. It turned out bsolutely amazing and everyone loved them. They're best if you put a ton of powdered sugar on them. They are also very easy to make. I have never baked in my life and they turned out great! It's a great recipe for a beginner.
yenny58
Rating: 4 stars
12/20/2007
This was a great recipe! I did use chopped walnuts in place of the suggested nuts because I prefer a softer nut with these cookies I also used powder sugar in place of granulated because it does give it more of a "melt in your mouth" texture. Other than that it is a keeper in my holiday baking!
Amanda
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2007
my first recipe from allrecipes.com and it was great! i only gave it 4 stars because i made the following changes:chopped pecans instead of almonds 1/2 cup confectioners sugar instead of granulated and i didn't chill the dough for 3 hours. everyone raved about how tastey these cookies were!
