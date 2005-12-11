1 of 358

Rating: 4 stars I made a few change to this recipe as well. I have made Mexican Wedding Cookies for more than half my life. It was taught to me by my Auntie Nacia when I was in high school. I use powdered sugar instead of granulated sugar. I have used one teaspoon vanilla extract, real not imitation, and one teaspoon almond extract. You can also flavor these cookies with rum, frangelico, kahlua, or any of your favorite spipping spirits. Sift your sugar and your flour to make your cookie dough light in texture, before and after baking. Helpful (1408)

Rating: 5 stars I love this cookie recipe. It is quick and simple, and great for any occasion. I used 3/4 c. chopped pecans (the small package of chopped pecans found in the cake mix aisle at the grocery store) instead of almonds. I only chilled my cookie dough 1 1/2 hrs. They were delicious! They had great flavor and did not crumble or fall apart when baked. This is an overall great cookie recipe. Helpful (516)

Rating: 5 stars This was my first shot at making wedding cookies. Although I used pecans instead of almond, these were/are excellent!! I even received raved review from the girls I work with. Thank you for such a yummy recipe. I have to say that I have had wedding cookies in the past that were awful. This is the perfect recipe! Merry Christmas! I made these again this year and they were still excellent. I used pecans and walnut together and I only baked them for 8-10 minutes maybe because my cookies were smaller. These are addicting!! Helpful (334)

Rating: 5 stars These cookies were simple to make and would be simple enough for a child to make (w/ adult supervision). Commonly known as Russian Tea Cakes they are also referred to as Mexican Wedding cookies. I made the batch twice -once following the recipe the second making some subtle changes. Here are the changes I made. I swapped the regular sugar out and replaced w/ 10x confectioner sugar -this produced a smoother texture. I left out the water and added 1/4 tsp of salt. I reduced the amount of nuts to 3/4 cup and replaced the almonds with pecans. I also added 1 TBSP of vanilla caramel powdered dairy creamer to the powdered sugar when I rolled the cookies in it...and WOW is all I can say! The first batch was good (a 3.5 star rating) but I enjoyed the second batch better thus the five star rating Helpful (138)

Rating: 3 stars I couldn't get the powdered sugar to stick to the cookies after they had cooled...might try rolling them while still slightly warm. Helpful (112)

Rating: 4 stars These are great cookies; however I made a few changes. I used confectioners' sugar instead of granulated white sugar sifted the flour and used pecans instead of almonds. They are like pecan sandies in confectioners' sugar. I made them for my christmas cookie tins. I made them ball shaped and called them snowballs when anyone asked what they were. Helpful (111)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe for a Spanish project for the whole class. It turned out bsolutely amazing and everyone loved them. They're best if you put a ton of powdered sugar on them. They are also very easy to make. I have never baked in my life and they turned out great! It's a great recipe for a beginner. Helpful (85)

Rating: 4 stars This was a great recipe! I did use chopped walnuts in place of the suggested nuts because I prefer a softer nut with these cookies I also used powder sugar in place of granulated because it does give it more of a "melt in your mouth" texture. Other than that it is a keeper in my holiday baking! Helpful (63)