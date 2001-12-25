Black Walnut Cake II
This recipe makes good use of the bold flavor of black walnuts, which are native to central and eastern United States.
I been looking for Walnut cake recipe with light, soft and not to buttery test and I try this one! My husband ask me to make it for his staff on the eve of Christmas, I top it with butter and coffee topping and they all love it. thanks a lotRead More
Very good cake. Don't over-bake it to keep it moist. If you love black walnuts, you'll love this cake.
A cake that will have your guests asking for more. Everyone loved this recipe but it was a little too sweet for me so I made a second one but reduced sugar to just ONE cup instead of 1&2/3 cups. It was AWESOME~! I frosted it with homemade cream cheese frosting..it was to die for~!
I love to bake, and this was a fun recipe to make! I made cupcakes, because I wanted to give cake to several people. Baked for 21-22 mins. I used a buttercream frosting, with black maple flavoring instead of vanilla. My boyfriend, who hates sweets, ate 3 before dinner. My mother, and harshest critic, loved them. Will again and again.
I made this cake for a co-worker that requested it. It is literally the BEST cake I have ever made or eaten in my life and everyone at work agrees. I'm definitely making this again and again. It's delicious and super moist and rich flavored. You don't need a big slice that's for sure...yummy!!
Very rich cake. I used maple syrup in place of the walnut extract. I haven't had black walnuts before so I have nothing to compare it to. A maple buttercream frosting complimented it wonderfully.
This is a keeper and easier than my Italian Cream Cake recipe from Aunt Ester; however, for special occasions, it is Aunt Esters. This is a good quick one. The only changes I made was to reduce the white sugar to 1 cup as another reader suggested, added 1 cup of coconut and I baked it in a 9x13 pan and cut the cake in half and put the icing in the middle and on the cake itself. I got many compliments and will use it often.
made this Christmas 2009.. very good with no fail icing and crushed wal on top. I used maple syrup
Love this cake I added a little cinnamon and nutmeg and frosted with cream cheese frosting, was delicious!!!
This was a great cake!
My kids did not like it at all (totally expected), but my husband and I both loved it. And part of the appeal of this recipe is that I know my kids won't eat it. So I can have a cake last more than one day!! It tasted wonderful and I'm planning on using this recipe many more times. I used boiled frosting and it went very well with the cake.
a bit dry
Great recipe. I substituted maple syrup (~1/4 cup) for the walnut extract and cut the sugar by half. Perfect sweetness. I think the full amount of sugar would make the sweetness overpower the flavor, but I admit that is personal preference. (I always cut sugar in a recipe by at least a quarter unless it needs it for consistency, like frosting.) made a maple cream cheese frosting and the combo was great, liked by everyone, including kids. Next time, I will either add sour cream or use all yolks instead of whole eggs for moisture. When I felt how dry the exterior of the cakes were after cooling, I quartered an apple and put it under a dome with the cake until serving time to add some moisture back in.
