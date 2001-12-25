Black Walnut Cake II

This recipe makes good use of the bold flavor of black walnuts, which are native to central and eastern United States.

By MITCHEL

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9 inch round cake pans. Sift flour, salt and baking powder together and set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter, shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time and beat in well. Add flour mixture alternately with milk and mix well. Add vanilla and walnut extract. Fold in nuts.

  • Pour batter into 2 - 9 inch pans. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.

225 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 26g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 34.3mg; sodium 178.6mg. Full Nutrition
