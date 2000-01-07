Penne Pasta with Peppers
This excellent and easy recipe can be topped with fresh basil and Parmesan cheese to add some extra zest. Enjoy with some garlic bread for a light meal, if desired.
Good basics, but I used 1 each green, red and yellow pepper. I added a small can of stewed tomatoes after the peppers and onion sauteed, and then tossed the cooked pasta into the same pan to let it absorb the olive oil flavor a bit. Tasted great and heated up well in the microwave the next day. Will make again.
This dish could use more flavor. I added red chili flakes and lots of salt and pepper, and I used one each of red, yellow, and orange bell peppers. I found the pasta itself to be a bit dry (I used whole wheat), so I think next time I'll add some tomatoes or spaghetti sauce.
Tastey yet fast meal for people who work, if I have time I add chicken breast to it.
This a tasty, simple pasta dish if you love peppers and onions like we do! I have made this several times, and I always add some dried Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Crushed red pepper flakes is great in this too, if you prefer some spiciness. I do add more olive oil, but that's just personal preference. We love this topped with grated parmesan cheese, sometimes I toss some in the vegetable mix as well. Thanks for sharing, we really enjoy this :)
This dish is very easy! But, I added a pound of smoke sauage with peppers in frying pan.
This was really good! The second time I made it, I added some left over grilled chicken and fresh zucchini. I also added a bit more garlic, and used less peppers. One of the best pastas I've ever made, and the family loved it! Gotta have the grated parmesan on top, though.
We add sausage to this and it is a 5 star recipe for us!
I thought this was just perfect, but Hubs thought it "needed something" (his taste buds must have been shot tonight). It was the perfect accompaniment to "Pork Marsala," also from this site. Normally I would have served the meat with just some pasta aglio e olio, but this time I wanted something with a little more pizazz, a little more colorful. I didn't measure precisely, just cut, chopped and added to taste, tossing all at the end. Loved it.
Very good & easy. For the noodles I stirred in some garlic dressing, then added the sweet peppers. Was a hit! Ooop...I forgot to add some parmesan cheese on top as suggested by one reader.
This was such a great recipe! Instead of penne I used fettucine cuz I didn't have any penne on hand. I did add follow other's suggestions though. I added some italian seasoning and used garlic powder cuz I dind't have any garlic cloves. Also, I added some stewed tomatoes to the peppers and added the pasta to let it absorb the flavors. I added marinated shrimps (recipe on allrecipes) after. It was a hit! My bf went for seconds and my mom requested it for Thanksgiving!
I added chicken and some extra spices that made it more flavorful and more balanced.
This was a tasty pasta dish! I used the frozen pepper and onion stir fry mix and added a link of cut up keilbasi while cooking the veggies. Will be making this again!
I made mine with 1 yellow, red, and orange pepper and 2 green peppers. I also added cayenne pepper, garlic salt, italian seasoning, crushed red pepper, and salt. At the very end it seemed really dry so i added some chicken stock. It turned out very good after that and it had some kick to it!
A very light meal....Personal preferences made me add some additional seasonings, which made it more flavoful.
This is so good. I have made this twice now and I will be making it again and again. I used homemade whole wheat pasta and a can of diced tomatoes. The left overs are fantastic. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Very basic recipe. Even with much added seasoning not enough flavor for me.
Followed recipe except used tri-color rigatoni and cut back to 2 yellow and 2 red pepper for rave reviews by all 7 in family. On the side added sautéed mushrooms and black olives since everyone didn't want these but these would be great in the pepper mix.
I added garlic and Italian seasoning to this and served it as a side dish to grilled chicken. Very nice :)
This dish was alright but lacked flavour. I took other reviewers' suggestions and added diced tomatoes, Italian sausage and red pepper flakes. I still didn't have any wow factor.
Very versatile, as the other comments show. I added fennel.
Bland, could use more flavor, I too added stewed tomatoes and ground turkey
I substituted Garlic for Green onions, added NoSalt, Mrs. Dash, Oregano, Basil, and Marjoram, Paprika ,and a 2 tsp of organic sugar.
I made this for dinner tonight. Didn't have fresh garlic. So I used McCormick California Style Garlic Salt with Parsley. I also oly had a half of a red pepper so I added orange peppers with the yellow & little bit of red. Before serving to my family, I sprinkled fresh grated Parmesan cheese on the individual plates. I love how the cheese melted on top of the penne noodles.
I had to add a lot of garlic & spices to this one...it's a good base for a starter pasta
