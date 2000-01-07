Penne Pasta with Peppers

3.9
34 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 10
  • 3 10
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This excellent and easy recipe can be topped with fresh basil and Parmesan cheese to add some extra zest. Enjoy with some garlic bread for a light meal, if desired.

Recipe by Donna Lasater

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and reserve.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, red bell peppers and yellow bell peppers and saute for 10 minutes or until tender. Pour this vegetable mixture over cooked pasta and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
432 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 79.9g; fat 7.8g; sodium 9.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022