Orange Glazed Swordfish
Tangy and delicious! Preparation time: 10 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
This was a perfect summer dish: I used only half the soy sauce (per others' suggestions), and grilled the fish with a slice of orange on top. The fish was juicy and tender, though not overpowered by the sesame and soy, and my guests loved it. I'm sure I will make this again and again. (served with grilled asparagus and finished with a salad of edible flowers, this was a light and tasty meal)Read More
Quick, easy and tasty. Having purchased a nice piece of swordfish, I needed a recipe that was easy and contained simple ingredients that I had on hand. This one fit the bill and we enjoyed it very much.Read More
The swordfish turned out excellent, but the sauce was not appealing at all. It was gross looking, had very little flavor, and had poor consistency. My suggestion is to use the marinade, but don't bother making the sauce with it.
I was very excited about this recipe but I think it needs a few tweaks to really work. Made it exactly as written. The marinade needed salt & pepper and was a little bland on the fish. I really didn't understand the cornstarch in the glaze. It thickened it to a gravy like consistency and the orange & ginger really got buried. I would have used butter instead of the cornstarch mixture.
Recipe was a success. Definitely recommend light soy sauce if you don't want the sauce to be too salty. Otherwise, everything was great! We stir-fryed some veggies and ate the whole thing over rice.
A dish that made my eight year old fall in luv with Salmon! A new favorite, for sure!
Fantastic glaze! We used it on some fresh Mahi Mahi and it was wonderful!
Very easy recipe. I broiled fish in oven for 6-7 minutes each side. Thicker slices were very nice and moist, while thinner pieces a little overdone. My sauce thickened so quickly, I had to add water several times. I used regular soya sauce, and it was a touch strong, will use less or light soya sauce next time. I also used dry ginger powder, and didn't taste much of it in the sauce.
I only cooked one Swordfish Steak with this glaze. It was wonderful. It was a nice change for me.
i felt that the orange taste wasn't very strong but it could have been the oranges I squeezed weren't sweet enough. It mostly tasted of ginger but was still good. I liked this recipe but I think with how expensive swordfish is I might try something different next time.
This was delicious! A very nice change from the run of the mill swordfish. I broiled the swordfish in the house, and it was perfect! My husband said this recipe is a "keeper"! I agree!
it was delicious .. first time having swordfish and it worked out really well
Great stuff! I'll definitely be making this again!
Wasn't a huge fan of this. I didn't think it had much flavor at all. My husband didn't care for it either. Tuned out very runny and bland.
Yummy! The swordfish was so tender & juicy. Making it again tonight!
Made as directed expecting more taste than I received. Most likely won't make again.
