Orange Glazed Swordfish

3.8
20 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 5
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Tangy and delicious! Preparation time: 10 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

Recipe by Robyn Webb

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a non-reactive shallow dish, combine the swordfish with the orange juice, ginger, sesame oil, and soy sauce and marinate for 30 minutes.

  • Prepare an outside grill with an oiled rack set 6 inches above the heat source.

  • Drain and reserve the marinade. Grill the swordfish for 6 to 7 minutes per side until the swordfish is opaque in the center.

  • In a small bowl, mix together the cornstarch with the water. Place the reserved marinade in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Add the cornstarch sauce to the marinade and cook 1 minute until thickened. Serve the orange sauce with the swordfish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 22.9g; carbohydrates 4g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 44.3mg; sodium 279.6mg. Full Nutrition
