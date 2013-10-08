Daffodil Vegetable Dip

Rating: 4.13 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This dip is different, delicious, light, and great served with raw veggies or crackers! Trust me on the anchovy paste.

By GolferGirl

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 1/2 cup
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together the cream cheese, mayonnaise, parsley, onion, anchovy paste, garlic powder, and pepper until creamy. Separate the egg white from the yolk; chop roughly. Stir the chopped egg white into the dip. Sprinkle the chopped yolk over the top. Chill to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
104 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 31.3mg; sodium 104.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2011
Oh dear--this is so addictive! I used reduced fat cream cheese low fat mayonnaise I upped the garlic powder to a half teaspoon and because the recipe didn't specify what kind of onion to use I used chopped green onion as I had some to use up. I made this early this morning and let it set until lunch when I had this with carrot chips and sliced cucumbers. I've not had anything like it before! Next time I might add just a little more onion but really that's just personal taste. I think this would be good with dill weed too. Read More
Helpful
(16)

Most helpful critical review

Lisa
Rating: 3 stars
05/27/2012
After reading reviews I was somewhat dissapointed. Next time I might increase herbs onions & garlic. Found it somewhat bland. The egg flavour takes away from the cream cheese I might either cut egg back or leave it out all together. Other wise it was an ok recipe just not one of my favorites. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2011
Helpful
(16)
GolferGirl
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2008
I guess I'm cheating but wanted to get a review in so people won't miss out on this. I've never been a fan of any vegetable dip but love this! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Lisa
Rating: 3 stars
05/27/2012
Helpful
(3)
Joan I Osborn
Rating: 1 stars
09/21/2016
I did make several changes and no I would not make it again. It was pretty much tasteless. Chili Sauce for a zip. I used about 2 heaping Tblsps. It still didnt please me but it was okay. I did not use the egg as I did not know how the egg would add anything. Read More
hoarder
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2013
This recipe has been one of my families favorites as long as I can remember. So glad I thought of it this morning and it was easy to find at Allrecipes. I have a bunch of fresh veggies and will make this dip this afternoon. The recipe is just as I remember it. Would'nt change a thing. Thanks Read More
ARK
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2020
Made recipe as written, and was delicious! Read More
Joan C. Oliver
Rating: 4 stars
01/18/2020
I have made this dip for YEARS I substitute deviled ham for the anchovy (I don t like the thought is the paste!) but that s all. I make enough for company and some leftover for me -on Weight Watchers with veggies it is a mere 4 points! Read More
