Almond Buttercrunch

Just break this candy into pieces and enjoy. Everyone who has tried it loves it and I hope you do too - HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

By Jackie

Recipe Summary

Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan over low heat, combine the butter, sugar and 1 cup chopped almonds. Stir constantly until mixture boils, then do not stir or shake. Heat to 300 to 310 degrees F (149 to 154 degrees C), or until a small amount of syrup dropped into cold water forms hard, brittle threads.

  • Pour onto a large buttered cookie sheet. Immediately press chocolate chips onto the hot candy. As the chocolate melts, spread it into a coating over the candy.

  • Sprinkle finely chopped almonds over the top; cool, and break into uneven pieces.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 14.6mg; sodium 32.7mg. Full Nutrition
