Almond Buttercrunch

My review is for the recipe as is. I had a very difficult time with this recipe. I had the same problem with the recipe as Diane. There is not enough liquid in this recipe. All the other buttercrunch recipes I have seen have equal amounts of butter and sugar and about 2 to 6 tablespoons of water and/or corn syrup. Something is missing from this recipe. If you choose to make it, you might want to use at least 1 3/4 cups butter (melted). Even though it is missing ingredients, it is a tasty recipe!!! My friend made it and hers turned out ok, but she did have to add some corn syrup. I added about 3 tablespoons of corn syrup and about 3 tablespoons of water. It never would do much. It turned out to be edible, but not the consistency it should have been.