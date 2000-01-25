Almond Buttercrunch
Just break this candy into pieces and enjoy. Everyone who has tried it loves it and I hope you do too - HAPPY HOLIDAYS!
The staff at Allrecipes.com has modified the instructions for this recipe to cook the mixture until it reaches hard crack stage. We believe this modification will address the problems some users have experienced with the recipe.Read More
Great recipe, Angel. I used sliced toasted almonds. It changed the texture of the candy to allow for a crushing sensation rather than a crunchy one in the mouth. I did this for the people on my Christmas list that have dentures or trouble chewing. When the chocolate was arm, I pressed toasted crushed walnuts crumbs into it. Yummy!Thanks for sharing!
Big hit at a church function. I did add a little water to the butter/sugar mixture. It wasn't melting properly. And I also used semi-sweet chocolate chips since that's what I had on hand. Everyone loved it-there was nothing left.
I could not get the glob of sugar up to temp on low and when I turned it up a little it turned very brown. I had to throw that batch out. I thought maybe it was a misprint on the butter needing 3/4 lb instead of 3/4 cups. This actually worked quite well. I did have to drain off a little butter so I am thinking 2-2 1/2 sticks would be perfect. I also continued stirring until it reach temp. It was a huge hit and it tasted great. I just wonder what angels recipe taste like? Mine is just like toffee.
I really love this recipe. I knew the recipe before they put it up, so I've been using the recipe for bake sales for years! People love it and I'm famous for making it when company comes over. I really reccomend this. I prefer to use packaged slivered almonds.
Good recipe I did had to adjust the recipe a bit, attempted three times third time is the charm, I added equal amount of butter and sugar two caps full of vanilla extract, cooked it on medium heat it took a while for it to form the balls, but they do form, I added crushed pecans. I chose not to add the chocolate chips good either way. I couldn’t stop eating it.
This is awesome!! What a great Christmas present for the neighbors and Sunday School teachers!
also great without the chocolate topping
The taste was great....the only thing was the texture....i dont know if something went wrong when it was cooking, but it felt like sand.....the sugar hadn't disolved or anything.
I made this recipe after allrecipie had updated the instructions... It turned out great, yum yum... perfect to make as candy gifts.
My review is for the recipe as is. I had a very difficult time with this recipe. I had the same problem with the recipe as Diane. There is not enough liquid in this recipe. All the other buttercrunch recipes I have seen have equal amounts of butter and sugar and about 2 to 6 tablespoons of water and/or corn syrup. Something is missing from this recipe. If you choose to make it, you might want to use at least 1 3/4 cups butter (melted). Even though it is missing ingredients, it is a tasty recipe!!! My friend made it and hers turned out ok, but she did have to add some corn syrup. I added about 3 tablespoons of corn syrup and about 3 tablespoons of water. It never would do much. It turned out to be edible, but not the consistency it should have been.
This recipe does not cook up the way Angel said it should. VERY UNSATISFIED RESULTS
I, too, was surprised at the consistency when the mixture registered the proper temperature. I expected more melting, but realized that it is not intended to be a toffee or a brittle. I would recommend warming the cookie sheet before spreading the dough out, as it starts to set rather quickly. That helps. The rest is easy, but I found that after cooling, freezing helped everything somehow. It tasted good after it cooled, but after freezing, it really came together. Once you accept that it's not going to melt down into a liquid, it works quite well, and goes over well with the 'eaters.'
I don't know what I did wrong (I did follow directions) but I got a glob of a mess that wouldn't really melt. The sugar didn't incorporate properly for some reason. I just wasted all that sugar, butter, and almonds, but most importantly my time. Not pleased with this recipe as good as it sounds.
There is something wrong with this recipe. I too got a big hunk of buttery sugar in my saucepan. I added some milk, which helped with the consistency, but then it didn't set up right and it has a gritty texture.
This recipe was very unusual to make. The consistency was different than I had experienced before when making candy. I thought that it was a failure until I refrigerated it and it turned out quite well. My daughter loves it! Thanks, Angel
I wish I had read the other reviews before I made this. The recipe didn't work for me either. If this recipe appeals to you, try Saltine Toffee Cookies from this site instead.
These are so good. They taste like Dime bars you get in the UK.
I made the recipe exactly as shown. Terrific! Def will be making this again. And again!
This is a great recipe, have done it twice now. I am inexperienced with candy making but both efforts were awesome!
