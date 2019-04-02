Crab Legs with Garlic Butter Sauce

I ended up getting some snow crab legs on sale at the market. I wanted something a little different from plain steamed, boiled, or grilled crab legs, so I ended up throwing a few things together to make this awesome crab leg dish. Enjoy! This would be great with shrimp as well.

By Tamaralynn

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Cut a slit, length-wise, into the shell of each piece of crab.

  • Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat; cook the garlic in the butter until translucent; stir in the parsley, salt, and pepper. Continue to heat mixture until bubbling. Add the crab legs; toss to coat; allow to simmer in the butter mixture until completely heated, 5 to 6 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
520 calories; protein 43.6g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 37.5g; cholesterol 274.2mg; sodium 1030.7mg. Full Nutrition
