Eggless Sweet Potato Casserole

I have made many different sweet potato recipes and this one is by far THE BEST!!! It is so easy to make and delicious. I made this for Thanksgiving and my mom (who loves sweet potatoes) was concerned that I was trying yet again another recipe. She has made them her way for years, but now that I do the cooking I was looking to begin some of my own traditions. She made her concerns very clear to me, but after one bite she couldn't get enough!!! Everyone said this was their favorite dish and have asked me to make it for xmas! The OJ brings out the flavor of the sweet potatoes and its not to sweet. The topping is sweet so if you have family who prefers not so sweet just try adding the topping to only half the recipe or not at all if you prefer the non sweet version.