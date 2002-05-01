Eggless Sweet Potato Casserole
This sweet potato casserole is topped with brown sugar and pecans. A family favorite!
This sweet potato casserole is topped with brown sugar and pecans. A family favorite!
Very good! I have made this recipe twice. The first time I pretty much stuck to the recipe and my husband thought the dish was too sweet and cinnamon tasting, although I thought it was fine. The second time I made it for our Christmas Eve dinner and used 50% more potatoes but kept the rest of the ingrediant amounts the same. It was also good that way - the topping adds plenty of sweetness to the dish. I noticed some reviewers thought the dish was too mushy but I found it to be the same consistency as other sweet potato dishes I have had before. I made this dish the night before (without the topping) and stored it in the refrigerator overnight. That way I just had to mix up the topping and put it in the oven on the day of our dinner.Read More
A little too orange flavored for me. I would not add O.J. if I were to do it again.Read More
Very good! I have made this recipe twice. The first time I pretty much stuck to the recipe and my husband thought the dish was too sweet and cinnamon tasting, although I thought it was fine. The second time I made it for our Christmas Eve dinner and used 50% more potatoes but kept the rest of the ingrediant amounts the same. It was also good that way - the topping adds plenty of sweetness to the dish. I noticed some reviewers thought the dish was too mushy but I found it to be the same consistency as other sweet potato dishes I have had before. I made this dish the night before (without the topping) and stored it in the refrigerator overnight. That way I just had to mix up the topping and put it in the oven on the day of our dinner.
This is a great recipe, largely because it can be varied a great deal with excellent results everytime. I have made this as directed (very rich and sweet, much like a pie), used cream and oj, but no condensed milk (very nice lighter orangey flavor), using rinsed canned yams and no sugar (works fine)... My only note of caution would be that on the topping, do not add the flour to the butter, add the sugar and nuts to the butter, then the flour, this avoids making a paste.
I should have listened to my instincts when they told me NOT to melt the butter for the topping!! It turned into one pastey lump, not struesel-like, like I'm sure it was intented to be. Overall the taste was pretty yummy, and I would make it again...but next time I would cut the butter into the topping mix COLD--or barely softened--like you would for a regular struesel-type mix.
This recipe is phenomenal. I made it for my school's Thanksgiving feast and got so many requests for the recipe that I had to go make copies! I do believe it takes longer than 15 minutes to prep, however. I know it takes a while to cook the sweet potatoes. I use fresh ones which take at least half an hour in the microwave or longer in the oven. But, once the whole thing is done.... Mmmmm!!! The other thing to remember is to add the liquids slowly when blending so that the whole thing becomes creamy, otherwise it'll be very thick. I tend to add a little more o.j. and/or evaporated milk if that happens. On the whole, however, this is a great recipe- one I'll be making this year!!
Love this recipe. I added more butter to the brown sugar topping. I also added 1/3 cup golden rum to the sweet potato filling. Wonderful flavor--will be making this again. I like the fact that there are no eggs in it (lol...although I did add calories with booze!)
I tried this recipe for Thanksgiving (my first time cooking) and it was wonderful, I usually don't really care for sweet potatoes, I was mainly making it for my hubby, but this was very yummy (especially the topping) I ended up making it again for Christmas the only difference is this time I used canned swt. potatoes just to cut down on cooking time and prepared the dish the night before. It turned out even better this time around. Thank you for a great recipe.
I used this recipe in a dorm kitchen and it turned out amazing, even in such strenuous circumstances. The streusel-like topping is only enhanced by the addition of allspice; allspice also makes an excellent addition to the casserole itself. I found that steaming the cubed sweet potatoes in my rice cooker for about 30 minutes made for an ideal mashing consistency. They smashed right up!
This is scrumptious! Thanks so much Carolyn. Considering sweet potatoes are so varied in size does anyone know how many mashed cups of potatoes to use?
Tastes just like the version with eggs, in my opinion. I couldn't taste the orange juice at all but then I didn't really want a strong orange juice taste so that was fine by me. Unfortunately I always seem to overcook the sweet potatoes so watch out for that!
TASTE GREAT, TRY USING IT IN A GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST TO MAKE A PIE AMAZING RECIPE!
A little too orange flavored for me. I would not add O.J. if I were to do it again.
It is better if you do not mash the sweet potatoes.
This is very good, much closer in taste to what I've eaten at restaurants. Will make it for Thanksgiving this year.
My favorite sweet potato recipe. Many compliments
Good - but have had better. Did not care for the orange juice flavor in this. I'll stick with another recipe.
Great Hit for Thanksgiving!! I had made everything according to the recipe except, I used Splenda sugar instead of white sugar...I used real sweet potatoes (peeled, cubed, and put in boiling water)...mash 80% of the way (not purred). I put all ingredients together the night before Thanksgiving (except the topping), then I refrigerated it. Thanksgiving morning, I made the topping and put it on top of the sweet potato casserole and put in the oven. The last 15 minutes I topped it off with a whole bag of miniature marshmallows. Make sure the marshmallows turn a light brown up top and it gives a nice crunch to the marshmallow. This recipe is a keeper!! My family raved about this the entire night! The entire casserole was gone...Thank goodness, I had some :)
My entire family loved this dish.
Made this 4 times between Thanksgiving and New Years. So good! I cut the sugar in half but otherwise did this exactly as written. It's perfect- the leftovers are even good for breakfast!
I brought this for Thanksgiving a few years ago and now my family demands that I bring it for every holiday. It is so good. It could almost serve as a dessert. I add more cinnamon and only add the evaported milk if I happen to have a can open already. Also, DO NOT MELT the butter for the topping. Just have it softened.
Lovely! I wouldn't melt the butter for the topping--just cut it in with the other topping ingredients or you won't be sprinkling it, you'll be spreading it.
I was looking for an easy recipe to take to Thanksgiving dinner, only two in my family really like sweet potatoes so they are not a priority and the dishes I remember from my youth all had little marshmallows on top. I wanted something different. I was making these at someone else's house so I had to improvise a bit, used all oj and no evap milk. They were still amazing. Even my bil tried them and liked them, and he had never eaten them before. Guess there are 3 of us who like them now!
I have made many different sweet potato recipes and this one is by far THE BEST!!! It is so easy to make and delicious. I made this for Thanksgiving and my mom (who loves sweet potatoes) was concerned that I was trying yet again another recipe. She has made them her way for years, but now that I do the cooking I was looking to begin some of my own traditions. She made her concerns very clear to me, but after one bite she couldn't get enough!!! Everyone said this was their favorite dish and have asked me to make it for xmas! The OJ brings out the flavor of the sweet potatoes and its not to sweet. The topping is sweet so if you have family who prefers not so sweet just try adding the topping to only half the recipe or not at all if you prefer the non sweet version.
Great recipe! Cut back on some of the sugar, used more of the spices along with FF Half and Half. Not too sweet with great flavor!
I've used this receipe for years and everyone asks for the recipe. I used canned sweet potatoes and it's simply delicious. It's the only recipe I use.
This was a hit @ Thanksgiving! I like it b/c it isn't too sweet.....the sweet potatoes are just enhanced, not covered up w/ sugar. I will definitely be making this again & again. Thanks!
Excellent! I subbed whole milk for the evaporated. Used less sugar. Used fresh squeezed orange juice & a tbs of my special blend of pumpkin pie spice (from this site). Really tasty! Thanks.
REALLY a delicious dish! Instead of having just sweet potatoes, I also added yams for color, nutrients, and a different taste. I cleaned and baked them (skins on) and then mashed them. The skins added a nice texture - make sure they are chopped though. Everybody loved this dish, and I used Smart Balance in place of the regular butter so that it was a tad healthier. 5 stars for this recipe!
This was excellent and a huge hit from a family that isn't crazy about sweet potatoes! I did use 2 eggs beaten, canned sweet potatoes, less white sugar (1/4 cup) and less flour for the topping (1/4 cup). It will definitely become a family recipe!
Absolutely perfect- I would note that the servings size seems to be a bit off- I don't think for Christmas or Thanksgiving anyone would eat a full sweet potato serving size, so figure a recipe for 6 will probably serve 10 or so based on this recipe. The flavor was perfect- even those in the family who don't like sweet potatoes generally LOVED this recipe. Absolutely amazing!
I made this along with the traditional sweet potatoes w/marshmellows. At the end of the thanksgiving feast, there was none of this one and over half a pan of the other one left. What a hit! I loved it! I'll be making it often :)
I made pretty close to as instructed, eyeballing all the measurements and using drained canned yams. I also added a little orange peel and crushed pineapple. For the topping I used 1 cup of brown sugar, a little less than 1/2 cup melted butter, and a half box of vanilla wafers crushed plus the pecans. Even though the topping is very wet, if you cook it long enough and let it sit out out cool long enough it hardens up and gets crunchy and it so delicious!
My husband and I really liked this recipe. After reducing the amount of servings, I followed it exactly. Neither of us thought it to be too sweet. I put it together earlier in the day, including putting the topping on, then heated it while cooking the rest of the meal. The consistency was not at all runny or mushy. I thought it was delicious - thank you for posting!!
I have made this recipe every Thanksgiving for five years. Love it! It is great as a leftover treat too. Just warm up a bowl and put some fresh whipped cream on top. It is like pie in a dish.
Very easy and pleasing to the palate. Omitted the pecans due to nut allergies. Could easily be used for pies.
Served this for Christmas dinner at it was awesome, though several people thought we should have had it as a dessert! Very yummy!
This recipe has been on our Thanksgiving menu for several years now. My husbands' uncle (who has since passed away)loved it. My secret for this recipe is that I use baked sweet potatoes. It makes all the difference in the world.
they were great and you didn't miss the eggs
This recipe is really great. My husband and I both raved about it. I made only tiny, minor alterations to the recipe. I used 3 cans (15 oz.) of sweet potatoes, used 1 tsp of pumpkin pie spice, and I topped it with marshmallows. It was the best I have ever eaten!! This will soon be another holiday family tradition. Thanks, Carolyn!!
WOW! This dish is excellent. I made it for guests along with a stuffed pork loin and it got raves. I'm thinking of putting on the Thanksgiving menu. A must taste!
This is a winner! I used this for Thanksgiving Dinner and my husband and daughter were very pleased. I did not make any alterations to this recipe and LOVED IT!!!
Good recipe! I loved this with fresh orange juice and a little less sugar.
I whipped the potatoes with a hand mixer to make the base creamier and added marshmellows on top (when the dish is done cooking, add marshmellows on top and put the sweet potato dish back in the oven for 10 minutes to make the marshmellows golden brown)
Loved this recipe! I added a little more oj and it was wonderful. It had a great orange flavor. Yummy!
yummy
This was a very good recipe, but it was a little thick. I may have used too many potatoes though...?! It was yummy!
I never really cared for sweet potatoes until I made this recipe for a family holiday gathering. I have made them for every gathering since and they look forward to eating them. Thank you, Carolyn!
I was needing this to resurrect some leftover sweet potatoes. Turned out great. Topping is crunchy and sweet. Although I am personally not big on sweet (a little too much for me, didn't eat topping) others liked it. Will use it again.
I love sweet potatoes! This casserole just didn't do it for me. The potatoe mixture tasted great but the topping wasn't quite what I was looking for. It tasted a bit too "floury" and the texture resembled a cake more than anything. I'll try the potatoe mixture with a different topping next time.
This has become a thanksgiving tradition at our home.
Absolutely wonderful. I brought this to a church supper and received rave reviews.
This dish was my contribution to Thanksgiving dinner and it was a hit! Everybody thought it was delicious... even my mother who does not typically eat sweet potatoes.
I decided to try this sweet potato casserole for Thanksgiving rather than my recipe I have used for years. This was rated so highly and I just knew it was going to be a hit. Unfortunately, my family(14 of us!)was asking what I had done to the casserole. They ate it but asked that I not use this recipe again. The cinnamon overpowers the sweet potatoes. I will not be making this again.
It was a mistake to make this without the nuts(due to food allergy). This was too sweet, more like a pie filling than a side dish. I did bake my very large sweet potatoes 60 minutes before mashing. They came out great- skins peeled off very easily.
I made this recipe for Thanksgiving Dinner this year and it was one of the best dishes on the table! Everyone loved it. I even took some to a friend and she said it was 'heavenly'! Thanks!
This was great at Thanksgiving, my daughter has an egg allergy, so its great to see this recipe ith no eggs!
This recipe has become a Thanksgiving and Christmas tradition for my family. I make it just as the recipe reads and it is wonderful!!
I printed this recipe out for my best friend. Now her family insists she make this for all their holiday meals!
Absolutely delicious! No changes needed with this one; I followed the recipe exactly as written and it came out great. It has become a Thanksgiving tradition in our house, although it would be enjoyable at any time of year!
I made this recipe at Thanksgiving. People commented that it tasted like pumpkin pie. I thought it was quite good, but a little mushy. Don't mash the sweet potatoes too much.
I made this for Christmas and everyone just loved it. Even my brother who is the pickiest eater I know said that this was the best sweet potato dish that he's ever had! I used chopped walnuts instead of pecans for the topping (only because I forgot to buy pecans)and it was delicious! I'll definately make this again.
This was such a hit last Thanksgiving, that all the family members are begging for it again! It's simple to make and so delicious!
This is really good. I have never been a huge sweet potatoe fan, but they are really good for you.
A standby thanksgiving recipe. Got family to eat sweet potatoes even when some do not usually eat them. Great crust! Thanks for this recipe!!
This recipe was awesome!!! Made it for the first time this Thanksgiving and everyone loved it.
This recipe was great. Everyone said that it was their favorite.
This was a very tasty sweet potato dish. Quite a hit at my Christmas Dinner! "like dessert", some even said. I would definitely make this one again.
My son loved this casserole. I think I will use a little less sugar next time. The topping is sweet enough. I thought the oj is what made it so good.
This was awesome!!! I made it for Thanksgiving, and changed just a couple things. I added some maple syrup to the topping before I put it on, and I sprinkled the potatoes with mini marshmallows before I put the brown sugar/maple/pecan topping on. Delicious!!!
I have made this two or three times and it is always a hit! People who normally do not eat sweet potaotes were getting seconds.
This dish is a keeper. Yummy, easy, will make again. Do cut the butter in cold. Do cut back on the white sugar - it's sweet enough without so much.
This turned out fabulous! I made it with diabetic sugar instead of real sugar, and it tasted delicious. Couldn't even tell the difference!
I made this casserole for the first time and served it for Thanksgiving dinner. My guests devoured this dish...most eating sweet potatoes who normally don't eat them at all! I made the dish, right down to the nut topping and refrigerated until an hour or so before I wanted to put it in the oven. I baked it just before serving and it was wonderful. The pecan topping makes it a hit!
This was a hit on Thanksgiving!
Awesome-rave reviews from my guests.
Excellent! I followed the advice and cut cold butter into the topping. Will definitely keep this one.
Thank you for this recipe, i am highly allergic to eggs and its good to try things i never could because they had eggs thanks
This recipe wasn't much different from most I have tried, but it was ok. I didn't do the topping because I was running out of time and I panicked, but I think it would have made all the difference in the world if I had.
This casserole turned out GREAT. Took a little longer than expected (the middle of the topping too longer to brown), but it was worth the wait. I received tons of compliments on this recipe. Thanks!
I used 8 smallish sweet potatoes, and could have used at least one more. I also used half Splenda and half sugar. This was utterly delicious, and everyone at our Thanksgiving dinner raved and went back for seconds. The topping absolutely makes it! Some reviews have said the potatoes were too mushy. I suggest boiling them for a shorter time before mashing them. A real winner!!
This was a really great recipe and easy to make. I changed things around a bit as I didn't have all the ingredients so I left out the orange juice and sugar and used condensed sweetened milk instead.
This is the best thing on my Thanksgiving table. Followed recipe exactly and guests ate it up! It is now a staple on my dinner menu.
I tried this recipe for Christmas dinner and everybody loved it especially my 9 year old daughter. The topping was really yummy!
Tried it for the Thanksgiving dinner. Delicious recipie. The topping was scrumptious. I reduced the white sugar amount and substituted SPLENDA. I also substituted 1/2& 1/2 for the evaported milk.
This was a super hit at our Thnaksgiving Dinner. No leftovers!!
This is great! I took it to a traditional Thanksgiving and everyone raved about it. I will make this one again!!
Prepared this for Thanksgiving. Everyone enjoyed it -- even sweet potato haters. Added a little extra spice to potato mixture. Would adjust 6 potatoes to cups of potatoes to make mixture less mushy.
This was a big hit even with the nonsweet potato lovers! When the dish was finished cooking for 45 minutes, I added minimarshmallows on top of the topping and put back in the oven for an extra few minutes to brown. YUMMIE!!!!!!
I got rave reviews from my family and friends this Thanksgiving for these sweet potatoes. This will be a repeat dish next year!
I don't like sweet potatoes & I love this dish. Other people who don't like sweet potatoes loved it too. Even people who missed the old marshmallow potatoes loved it.
Fantastic! I made sweet potatoes this year (as a favor to my mom) and I ended up going back for seconds. It is so sweet and smooth. I wouldn't change a thing. Thanks Carolyn!
This was a big hit at our last family gathering. I did add a bit more OJ and Pet Milk. I will certainly use this one again and again.
This was my first attempt at ever making sweet potatoes, so I was a bit leary, but everyone loved these - even one of the guests that didn't like sweet potatoes! Will definitely use them at next year's dinner!
This was fantastic and so easy! My family loved it. It wasn't too sweet either... just the right combination of flavors... love the pecan topping!!
A must for our Thanksgiving dinner. My husband ditched his mom's sweet potato recipe for this one!
This was a hit at our Thanksgiving table!!
This was wonderful!! I got so many compliments on this dish. Everyone loved it. I decided to use whipping cream instead of orange juice because I don't like orange juice. I will be using this recipe again!
Better than the recipe I have been using - eggs not necessary! Just the right amount of sweetness. The hint of orange is nice, and the crunchy topping. The relatives loved this at Thanksgiving and asked for the recipe. Thanks!
I would like to say that recipe was everything that everyone said--it wasn't. I liked it but I've tasted better. I will not use this recipe again.
Excellent recipe and a big hit on Thanksgiving. I don't like sweet potatoes, but everyone that ate them raved. Thanks!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections