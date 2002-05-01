Eggless Sweet Potato Casserole

186 Ratings
  • 5 153
  • 4 23
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This sweet potato casserole is topped with brown sugar and pecans. A family favorite!

By Carolyn

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 2 quart casserole dish and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Blend together the sweet potatoes, evaporated milk, orange juice, vanilla, sugar, salt, 3 tablespoons butter, nutmeg and cinnamon. Pour into prepared casserole dish.

  • Prepare the topping by mixing together the 1/3 cup butter, brown sugar, flour and pecans. Sprinkle over casserole and bake for 45 minutes or until hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
577 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 82.1g; fat 26.9g; cholesterol 45.4mg; sodium 398.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022