Martha Washington Candies

I make these every year for the holidays and they are a huge hit. However, the first time I made them I had the same problem with them being runny. So, with a little tweaking and help from other reviews I was able to solve the runniness issue. I pretty much follow the directions of this recipe with the exception of using salted butter for the margarine and decreasing the amount to 1/2 cup. Also, I do not melt the butter but soften it in the microwave until it is almost to the point of melting. I mix all the ingredients and then put the mixture in the freezer in an airtight container at least overnight. Within the next day or two I roll them into balls and put those back into the freezer for an additional day or two. When you are ready to coat them in chocolate take only a dozen or so out at a time to work with and leave the rest in the freezer. It is much easier to dip them when they are firm. Also, I use shaved Gulf wax in the melted chocolate. It just gives an overall nice glossy appearance. These are definitely labor intensive but well worth the effort!