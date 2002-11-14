Martha Washington Candies
Here is a candy that can be given as gifts during the holidays or just gobbled up whenever you have a hankering for it. They are a hand-dipped pecan candy in a fondant-like base.
Here is a candy that can be given as gifts during the holidays or just gobbled up whenever you have a hankering for it. They are a hand-dipped pecan candy in a fondant-like base.
I have made this heavenly candy for YEARS and they turn out perfect everytime. My recipe calls for two boxes of confectioners sugar (instead of four cups)so maybe that is why mine never comes out "soupy", "thin", etc. Try it, you'll love it. Note: I also use 1/4 pound of parafin melted in the chocolate which makes the coating perfect with a slight shine very pretty).Read More
I also make this w/ a stick of real butter - not margarine and 2 boxes of confectioner's sugar. No problems with not being firm enough. I use dipping chocolate rather than melted chocolate chips. I also make these up in advance and freeze (before dipping). I freeze on a cookie sheet that I've lined w/ waxed paper. When they are frozen, I transfer to a zipper freezer bag. I dip as needed all holiday season.Read More
I have made this heavenly candy for YEARS and they turn out perfect everytime. My recipe calls for two boxes of confectioners sugar (instead of four cups)so maybe that is why mine never comes out "soupy", "thin", etc. Try it, you'll love it. Note: I also use 1/4 pound of parafin melted in the chocolate which makes the coating perfect with a slight shine very pretty).
Made these with a few changes. Added an extra cup of powdered sugar, and they didn't turn out too wet. Just right! Didn't want to get my hands dirty or have the heat of my hands affect the butter and make it runny, so I used a melon baller and dropped them on the wax paper. Turned out perfect little balls! Easy as pie! Quick too. Also dipped the first few of them completely in chocolate, but thought it was way too chocolaty...overpowering the rest of the candy. So, the remainder, about 80% of them only got the bottom half dipped in chocolate, then I drizzles a small amount on the top of the candies for decoration. Looked very pretty. I didn't think they took quite as long to make as everyone else did. Thank you for sharing this recipe with us Willi.
I've been making this candy with my Mom since I was a little girl. It's a wonderful recipe. We do it a little different. We make the dough leaving out the nuts and coconut and divide the dough evenly 3 ways. We mix one with pecans and coconut, one with Maraschino Cherries (if you like chocolate covered cherries you'll love this) and the 3rd with peanut butter. The one with nuts you follow the recipe listed exactly, the one with cherries you will need to drain the cherries and chop them into tiny pieces (it's also helpful to pat them dry with a towel) then mix in with dough.The cherry mixture will be softer and more sticky so it requires powdered sugar until you can roll it into bite size balls without the dough sticking to your hand then follow the recipe as listed. The peanut butter ones I add about 1 cup of peanut butter (sometimes more I,really like peanut butter) and mix until well blended with the dough. If the peanut butter dough gets too dry you can add a little (very little) milk and that will help bring the creaminess back. Happy Candy Making!!
These are delicious. My mom and I made these one year when I was a kid and I remember loving them. So, when I saw this recipe, I was excited to try it. I always read reviews before I make anything, and so I saw to decrease the butter (and I did use butter instead of margarine) and up the powdered sugar and they were excellent. I gave these out in a candy assortment for Christmas gifts and they were a huge hit. Thanks!
This recipe is very easy to make but I would cut down the margarine to 1/2 cup. I have added cinnamon to the mix and it has been great. I am thinking of varying the recipe in several ways. First, I will change the butter to cream cheese the next time to make the mix firmer and reduce condensed milk to half. I will also consider different types of nuts and dried fruit, flavorings, some orange peel and spices. Another idea that comes to mind is omit the coconut and to add two or three melted unsweetened chocolate squares (cooled down) to the mix and then use white chocolate chips for the coating instead. Then maybe, I would drizzle them with melted caramel once it is set. The second idea would be to make it chocolate and dip on some melted mint coating. I tried the melted chocolate chips for dipping the candy and I needed to add a little bit of oil to make it thinner (1 Tab oil for 3/4 cup chips). I choose chips that have sugar and chocolate liquor as the main ingredients. Surprisingly enough, there are generic brands that have these ingredients and are better than the name brands.
If you will freeze the cream mixture before balling and then again after balling and only get a few out at a time to dip they will stay firm better for dipping.
I agree with the other reviewers comments on this recipe. I too have had this recipe for years, but the ingredients are different. Mine is with 1/2 c. butter and 2 boxes of powdered sugar and then there is no problem with it being firm enough.
I also make this w/ a stick of real butter - not margarine and 2 boxes of confectioner's sugar. No problems with not being firm enough. I use dipping chocolate rather than melted chocolate chips. I also make these up in advance and freeze (before dipping). I freeze on a cookie sheet that I've lined w/ waxed paper. When they are frozen, I transfer to a zipper freezer bag. I dip as needed all holiday season.
I would give this recipe more stars if I could, it is absolutely fabulous candy!!! I made just as directed except for adding paraffin to the chocolate. DEFINITELY ADD PARAFFIN to the chocolate!!! The paraffin makes the chocolate have a beautiful sheen, makes it easier to work with and helps the chocolate to dry quicker. I shave the paraffin into the chocolate so it will melt quickly....by all means DO NOT add a big chunk of paraffin if you melt the chocolate in the microwave, it will not melt easily that way. I made one set of candy without the paraffin and one with, I wish I had taken a picture of the set without paraffin to show the difference. This candy also taste almost identical to the Mayfair candy that See's sells except you just need to add chopped up maraschino cherries to the filling.....which I will definitely do the next time I make these! Thanks SO much for such a wonderful recipe. Almost forgot to add DO NOT forget to chill it will help to make the filling less gooey to work with and make sure your chocolate isn't scalding hot or your candy most likely will fall apart. I had absolutely zero problems making this, give it a try.
very , very good candy!!! wrap it in tiny colored pieces of plastic wrap......looks & tastes gourmet!!
I grew up making these every Christmas with my mom and sister. They are fun to make and everyone goes nuts over them. My mom's recipe is a little different and since they always came out perfectly I want to share how we did it. We used 1 stick of butter instead of margarine, 2 boxes confectioners sugar, 1/2 can of sweetened condensed milk, 1 cup chopped pecans, 1 teas. vanilla, 6-8 squares unsweetened chocolate, 1/2 cake parafin and we didn't put coconut in ours. After dipping the balls into the chocolate using a toothpick, we would remove the toothpick while slightly pressing a half pecan over the whole. The parafin gives a beautiful sheen to the candy!
Oh my gosh this is delicious! I had a hard time waiting for them to get hard to roll into balls...I ate it out of the bowl with a spoon!
It absolutely kills me to think of someone being disappointed with this recipe, but I know it can be a frustrating candy to pull off. The trick is to get the mixture to the proper consistency. I began making this with my mother-in-law about 25 years ago, and I remember being absolutely amazed at how much powdered sugar she added to make the mixture as firm as possible (we always ended up needing more than the recipe calls for). You have to get it to a point where you pretty much cannot stir it anymore. I always start out using my Kitchen Aid mixer, but eventually get to the point where it is so stiff that I must do the rest by hand. Then it is off to the refrigerator for at least 2 hours. I work in very small batches, only taking a portion out of the fridge at a time to roll into balls. It can be time consuming, but it is so worth it. You cannot believe how impressed everyone is when they taste these.
This was so good and easy! They were a little soft - next time I'll increase the powdered sugar a bit. I did make one change - I used rum extract instead of the vanilla, and it was excellent. I took them to a office party and they were the first thing gone. I will definitly make them again.
This is a great holiday candy. I have made it for years and it has always gotten great reviews. It is a little time consuming for me, but is definitely worth the time. Sometimes, I substitute pecan meal for the chopped pecans. The smaller the pecans are the easier it is to work with it.
This recipe made as is, is a joke. It is a frosting recipe. It doesn't set up near firm enough to make actual candy. After refridgerating it for a week, I opted to put it on the stovetop and cook it. I let it boil until it turned a nice caramel color, then I scooped it with a melon baller onto a parchment lined cookie sheet. The flavor reminded me of a vanilla haystack but not as creamy.
this recipe tasted good, but I do not know how you ever get it to form into balls, I chilled it for 36 hrs, and it was still like gooey, instead of rolling into balls, I spread the mix into a jelly roll pan and then spread the chocolate on top and cut into squares and wrapped in wax paper. I won't make again next year.
Delicious! Not much else to say on that one!
I would say that I can cook or bake almost anything but this candy certainly wasnt for me. I could never get the candy firm enough to dip so I must have missed something somewhere. I could not bring myself to dump more powdered sugar in than I already did for fear of some sorta sugar shock. Would not try this recipe again.
My mother has been making these for me every Christmas since I was a little kid. I can't imagine Christmas with out them. Thanks for sharing this...
I have been looking for the exact recipe of Martha Washingtons since I was about 16, I have re-made them but no recipe was exactly alike until this one, Thank you so much for sharing this recipe. I just wish I knew the history of how they got their name. I think they are the best candy for christmas and I now add white chocolate strewn over the top for a little elegance. Thank you again they are the best,
My grandmother made this candy for her family for 75 years. It stands the test of time. It is a staple in our house at Christmas.
I tried this to include in some holiday goodie baskets. I've never made candy before, so maybe that was part of the problem. It just didn't seem that these ever got quite firm enough, no matter how long I chilled them. Then I had the worst time trying to dip them in the melted chocolate. I assumed you are suppose to cover the whole thing when dipping. I couldn't because the toothpick would not hold them and the chocolate would just stick all over them and weigh them down and then they would get mushy and come apart. I ended up just dipping one end of them in the chocolate. Good flavor but I must be missing a technique on how to deep in warm chocolate because it was a mess.
I was first introduced to this recipe 17 years ago. In all the military moves I lost the recipe, so you can bet I was thrilled to find it here and make it once again! It's wonderful stuff!!!
I live above 5000 feet and found that this recipe DID NOT do well at all. The mixture never chilled to "firm" even after 2 days. It was a very soupy consistency.
This is the same recipe my Grandmother uses. I love this, can't wait to try it this Christmas.
My mom used to make these when i was a kid. And also Divinity. They are the best. I always asked her to make them even when i got older. I haven't tried making them myself yet, but i think i will give it a try soon. I don't think she put the coconut in them, since i hate coconut. I read some of the reviews and will probably use the hints.
This is an easy recipe and I made these for years when my children were growing up. However, I lost my recipe, so I tried this one. Just one thing was missing. To get the chocolate to set, you need to use shaved paraffin. It makes the chocolate more of a liquid than a soft consistency, but it helps the chocolate to set up and gives it a sheen.
the kids really don't get fast enough results but the time and effort are well worth the wait for the chilling required. delicious!!!!!!!!
I made this without the sweetened condensed milk by accident and it worked great and tasted wonderful. Very easy this way.
After reading the many comments I decided to go with half the margarine. It was perfect. refrigerated for an hour before I started dipping them in chocolate but found it more efficient to drizzle the chocolate on top. Absolutely delicious. So easy to make.
This candy is really good. A little time consuming on the dipping of candy into chocolate and the toothpick didnt work for me to well.
These were a hit with family and coworkers. I toke the advice given and used 2lbs of confectioners sugar, but I used 1 1/2 sticks of butter, this was just right. I also added parafin to the choc. and drizzled finished product with almond bark. They were beautiful and taste even better than they looked.
Easy to make. My only problem is that following this recipe, they never get firm. I have had them in the freezer for a couple hours now and still no go when I take them out to dip them. I'm going to try adding a cup more of sugar and see how that goes.
I have made a very similar recipe for years...it's called Goof Balls and it doesn't include the margarine or vanilla, all else is the same. IT is wonderful!!! My husband requests this every Christmas. We love it.
These were actually very good. I did not give the recipe 5 stars because I made some alterations as other reviewers suggested. I only used 1 stick of BUTTER, and 1 box (or 1 lb.) of sugar. They came out the perfect consistency. Once I balled them out, I placed them in the freezer for about an hour before dipping them in chocolate. Not too pretty, but very tasty! I might try the melon baller thing the next time. Thanks for the recipe, Willi. I will make again.
This recipe takes me back to my childhood! And at well lets just say 50+ that is some good old memories. I was very happy to find this and it is just as good as what my mom use to make!
I followed the recipe to the "T", refrigerating mixture overnight. As soon as the balls hit the hot melted chocolate, they oozed and melted themselves. The "candies" were actually a glob of coconut, sugar and chocolate. The flavor was good but the end result was NOT even close to the picture! I won't make these again.
This was the second year I made these for the holidays. Everyone loves them! They are time consuming, but worth it. I put the shaped balls in the freezer before dipping and it helped them hold shape longer. I found dipping these works best if you use a double boiler and keep chocolate at a constant low temp rather then microwaving.
I made these tonight because a friend of mine made them last year, although I was eager and did not read the reviews first and so... everything was ok, except after taking them out of the freezer (they'd been in there under an hour) they do melt so quickly in the dipping process, the chocolate melted the small ones into puddles. :o( so, yes, read the reviews, up the sugar a bit, cut the butter a bit. and also, I had no idea i should add paraffin, so it didn't take long before my chocolate got clumpy and very thick, too thick to dip the balls into and have them also look attractive. i abandoned ship after about 20, cooled the chocolate and decided to use it for something else. I have a bunch of the undipped balls in my freezer now, and need to decide if I want to get some food grade paraffin to avoid the previous mess. While these are delish, I gave the recipe only 3 stars because really, it doesn't work without some substantial alterations.
Let me just say that these taste delicious, but mine turned out way too soft. Had to add another cup of sugar then freeze them just to get them hard enough to roll. Also found the melted chocolate was too thick had put about 2 tablespoons of melted wax into about 2 c of chips that thinned it nicely. I have half finished making these and have used about 3 c of chocolate chips already. I did use the ground pecans and that helped in rolling them, I would recommend it. I would make these again and cut the butter by at least half. Would like to hear from anyone else who has made these.
I should've read the reviews before making these. I tried letting the coconut balls set overnight. they flattened out in my freezer. If you're reading this and considering making these, please follow the other reviewer's advice about adding more powdered sugar!! I was making these for my mom's birthday, but won't be giving her these now. I'll try to salvage them somehow for around the house, because the coconut mixture tastes heavenly. I will just be sure to use more powdered sugar next time.
My grandmother made these for us every Christmas and then my mother made them too. Now, that I have my own children, I make them every Christmas and I always gift them to the kids' teachers. My whole family loves them. The kids like to make the filling and since you don't have to cook it it is easy for them do. I do the dipping using two forks. I will try the suggestions of one reviewer and add the peanut butter next year. Our recipe only has one stick of butter.
This was very good. But, it would not set. I had to double the powdered sugar. Maybe, next time I will try 1/2 the butter and use real butter. I might try to add chocolate chips to the batter rather than dip it in chocolate.
Like many others, this recipie is in fact quite tasty, but it would NOT SET!!! It was very frustrating as I kept upping the amount of Confectioner's Sugar, but to no avail! It was also really sweet, but I should have known that coming in with the Condensed Milk. The only thing that stops me from rating it too poorly is the pecans, which gave it a good kick. Buy yourself like two boxes of confectioners and REAL butter if you are going to make this!!!
I love this recipe, but found the chocolate hard to work with, added 1-2 teaspoons shortening and voile! easy dipping, also froze candies before dipping and left toothpicks in each individual candy until set and filled in any holes with additional chocolate. Yum!
I make these every year for the holidays and they are a huge hit. However, the first time I made them I had the same problem with them being runny. So, with a little tweaking and help from other reviews I was able to solve the runniness issue. I pretty much follow the directions of this recipe with the exception of using salted butter for the margarine and decreasing the amount to 1/2 cup. Also, I do not melt the butter but soften it in the microwave until it is almost to the point of melting. I mix all the ingredients and then put the mixture in the freezer in an airtight container at least overnight. Within the next day or two I roll them into balls and put those back into the freezer for an additional day or two. When you are ready to coat them in chocolate take only a dozen or so out at a time to work with and leave the rest in the freezer. It is much easier to dip them when they are firm. Also, I use shaved Gulf wax in the melted chocolate. It just gives an overall nice glossy appearance. These are definitely labor intensive but well worth the effort!
These are really excellant ; easy to mske and delicious . We used an extra cup of corsely chopped pecans and dipped the candys 1/2 in the melted chocolate . The set up time is the only lengthy part of making these , so we worked on other candies in between chilling times . thanks for adding a new candy to our Holiday candy making tradition :)
This recipe has been a family tradition for as long as I can remember. We use the same ingredients, although we use half the amount of butter and vanilla.
delicious. made them for Christmas. went over well. but they are time consuming to make. had to freeze the mix before dipping in chocolate. could only take 10-15 out of freezer at a time to dip.
I followed instructions left the mix in the icebox all day even spread it out on a cookie sheet and took a 2-hour nap still wasn't firm enough to even make a pile much less a ball
I started making these delicious candies after I spent Thanksgiving with my friend in North Carolina. Its their family tradition and now its ours. I would warn anyone who isn't normally a candy or sweet person that these are extremely sweet. I would suggest a double boiler pot to melt the chocolate. Also add an extra 1/4-1/2 cup of coconut for extra bite.
Fun, easy, kids can make it, and most of all it is yummie!!!!
Ok Love this Christmas goody! Been making this for 20+ yrs, got the recipe from a wonderful friend of mine, Thanks Connie! :) My recipe doesn't use butter: 14oz coconut, 1 1/2 cps chopped & roasted almonds, 1 box powdered sugar, 1 can condensed milk, 12oz semi-sweet or milk chocolate chips & 1/4 - 1/2 paraffin wax (which I agree with others you really should use this makes the balls very shiny and easier to handle. Not sure what the butter does for it. My recipe always gets great raves...I'm rating this 5, not because I used this recipe, but bec. it's a great Xmas candy anyway you make it!!! :) Happy Holidaze!! :)
4 cups of confectioner's sugar isn't enough. Put this in the freezer for 24 hours and still runny. Added 2 more cups of the powdered sugar and the consistancy became better.
This is by far my favorite candy recipe at Christmas! Very rich but delicious! Everyone loves them!
Don't skimp on the chill time for the nougat! I froze it for 24 hours. Made it easier to cut into 1" squares, about 3/4" thick. Made almost 100! The frozen nougat also helped them hold together better while dipping in melted chocolate. Turned-out picture perfect. Will make again!
Definitely a winner! My family says it is their favorite sugary food they've ever had! I didn't cover them completely with chocolate because I didn't want the chocolate to be too overpowering and am glad I didn't. Amazing recipe!
You DO NOT need extra powdered sugar if you just take the time to chill the filling. After chilling in the fridge I used a cookie scoop to make the balls and then put them on a pan in the freezer. I left them overnight and then took out 5 or 6 at a time to dip. The cold center makes the chocolate harden faster and leaves a wonderful creamy center. If you add more powdered sugar, you get a drier center.
I compared this recipe to my Mom's old recipe and decided to tweek both. I did use the 7 1/2 C confectioners sugar and used only 1/2 sheet of paraffin. My stand mixer did just great, but when it got to the last few cups of sugar, I changed from mixer attachments and put on the kneading attachment. Worked Great!!! I also used someone else's suggestion and used a small cookie scooper. Went much faster and easier. I roughly scooped out the mixture and put it in the fridge till it got nice and cold. Then I made them pretty by rolling into a ball with my hands. Will definitely do this again next year!
You must have the patience of a Saint to make these. I chilled the mixture for several hours in the freezer and still could not form balls. I added 16 oz of cream cheese and 2 more cups of sugar and chilled again overnight and still found it to difficult to form balls and to dip. I gave up and tossed it.
Daughter tried to make these candies and many wouldn’t hold their shape or very soft. She didn’t freeze first few batches, but did a latter batch. Even those that she froze were still a little soft.
My mother-in-law taught me how to make these, and they truly are fantastic!
I have made these also before and they did not turn out at all, very sticky and did not roll into balls. So this week-end I am going to experiment with all these tips and try my hand at making a batch, after reading the reviews here, I think I know what I have been doing wrong. I want to be able to enjoy this wonderful candy over the holiday season. My mom used to make these and if made right, it is a wonderful candy.
Made this candy for years!Always great!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections