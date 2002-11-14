Martha Washington Candies

4.1
78 Ratings
  • 5 45
  • 4 13
  • 3 8
  • 2 8
  • 1 4

Here is a candy that can be given as gifts during the holidays or just gobbled up whenever you have a hankering for it. They are a hand-dipped pecan candy in a fondant-like base.

Recipe by Willi

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
48
Yield:
8 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line 2 cookie sheets with wax paper. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Mix margarine, sugar and sweetened condensed milk in large mixing bowl. Add coconut, pecans, and vanilla; mix well, using a sturdy large spoon. Chill until firm enough to handle.

  • Form into small balls and place on prepared cookie sheets . Chill until very firm.

  • Melt chocolate chips in top pot of double boiler over simmering water. Using a toothpick, dip balls into melted chocolate. Let cool on wax paper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 2.8mg; sodium 63.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022