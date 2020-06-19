Game Day Sangria

57 Ratings
This very refreshing and light sangria is perfect for hot game days. I use 'Real Sangria' from the wine section at the local grocer. It's a dark bottle with an orange label.

By Katie

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 gallon
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the lemon juice, orange juice, and sugar in a pitcher. Stir until sugar has dissolved completely. Add the brandy, red wine, and club soda. Serve in glasses with ice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
510 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 64.8g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 10.3mg. Full Nutrition
