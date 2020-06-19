Game Day Sangria

Good sangria! Served alongside Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup by Elena that I made tonight for my bf and I. I really liked this, but my bf said it was just "OK" (he thought it tasted like fruit punch, but I think it was the "wine" talking... haha!). Since I am not a huge wine fan, I thought this was great! The taste of wine did exist, but I do agree that it was very subtle. Prepared almost to a T... my only changes were to use sangria wine (as opposed to red wine) and ginger ale instead of club soda. Additionally, I added 1 sm. Red Delicious apple, 1 Granny Smith apple and 2 Anjou pears (peels on). Made half a batch (which was plenty for the two of us). Oh, and I purchased my sangria wine from Caputo's Italian market, but later that day saw the stuff that Katie recommended (i.e. "Real Sangria") at a different chain grocery store - and it was more expensive). Thanks for sharing such an easy recipe! I'm sure this would pair nicely with paella.