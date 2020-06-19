Game Day Sangria
This very refreshing and light sangria is perfect for hot game days. I use 'Real Sangria' from the wine section at the local grocer. It's a dark bottle with an orange label.
I made this recipe for a group and it was a huge hit! Although I made it exactly as the recipe instructs, I like the fact that you can play around with the sweetness by reducing the sugar, replacing the club soda with ginger ale, or increasing the amount of club soda used!Read More
By far the easiest and best Sangria recipe I have come across. After posting this review I did try another Sangria recipe using orange and lemon slices versus juice however I like this recipe the best. An update... I tried using Real Sangria and folowing this recipe but I like using a Columbia Crest cabernet or merlot. I still think this recipe is the best I have come across.
This recipe is really easy, and I got lots of compliments on it! FYI one bottle of wine = a little over 3 cups of wine. The recipe filled a standard-sized pitcher, including fruit. If you use 2 cups of pre-made lemonade instead of lemon juice like I did, you can just put in 1/2 cup sugar (and add more to taste if you want). I used two-buck Chuck shiraz, which worked really well, and cut up an orange, apple, and pear to float. I lived in Spain for awhile, and this tastes a lot closer to the real deal than I expected! :) gracias
This Sangria was the best I ever tasted. I prepared it for a couples gathering at my home. All of the women loved it. The men tried it also, and loved it as well. It was easy to make. I made it the night before the party and had to keep my husband from sampling.
I chose this sangria recipe for my girls gathering at my home because it looked easy and I had all the ingredients on hand to make it- Let me tell you...It was a HUGE hit! Everyone loved it and several are using it for their upcoming events! It's very tasty and refereshing! Perfect summer-time treat!
A bit too sweet. I only had apricot brandy and it worked well. Might have made it more sweet. Otherwise, excellent. I had some not-so-great wine that I wanted to use. I didn't really want to go to the time or effort to buy fruit, cut it up, and wait for it to soak. I just wanted a drink with my bad wine. I had all the stuff on hand. Yummy.
Excellent Sangria!!! I made this sangria three times and everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. I just used less sugar, added a little more brandy, and fruit. Otherwise it was great!!! and I let it marinate for a couple of days with the fruit. Delicious!!!
Good sangria! Served alongside Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup by Elena that I made tonight for my bf and I. I really liked this, but my bf said it was just "OK" (he thought it tasted like fruit punch, but I think it was the "wine" talking... haha!). Since I am not a huge wine fan, I thought this was great! The taste of wine did exist, but I do agree that it was very subtle. Prepared almost to a T... my only changes were to use sangria wine (as opposed to red wine) and ginger ale instead of club soda. Additionally, I added 1 sm. Red Delicious apple, 1 Granny Smith apple and 2 Anjou pears (peels on). Made half a batch (which was plenty for the two of us). Oh, and I purchased my sangria wine from Caputo's Italian market, but later that day saw the stuff that Katie recommended (i.e. "Real Sangria") at a different chain grocery store - and it was more expensive). Thanks for sharing such an easy recipe! I'm sure this would pair nicely with paella.
Best sangria ever! I made two gallons of this recently for a party and both were gone within three hours. I highly recommend!
fantastic taste, especially with the "real sangria" wine from the store. gets even better as the fruit sits in the pitcher. Yum!
This is a great recipe. We added some lime juice to taste instead of lemon. We have served this at a ribbon cutting and keno party and it was a huge hit both times.
Amazing! Occasionally, I'll substitute Splenda to cut down on calories.
This was excellent! 1 bottle of red wine does not get you 4 cups of wine, so I just used one bottle. I also sub. ginger ale for club soda. Rave reviews. I am printing 5 copies to hand out to the people who came to my international party.
Excellent recipe, everyone always asks for this recipe when I serve it. I also toss in some fresh fruit to make this the drink that keeps on giving!
I was looking for a quick version on sangria since I didn't have time to let it sit over night. Tried this and was pleasantly suprised. The only change I made was using leomonade (what I had on hand) instead of lemon juice. I did reduce the sugar by 1/2c since the leomonade was already sweetened. Added a sliced lemon and orange and let it sit in the fridge for a couple of hours. Nice refreshing drink on a hot summer evening. My guests enjoyed it!
Excellent and easy to make. I made it with fresh squeezed OJ and lemon juice, Shiraz wine, cognac, splenda (1 cup instead of 2), and diet lemon lime soda (didn't have club soda and this made up for cutting the sugar). Just my ways of using what I had on hand, and cutting some of the calories! Also floated orange slices in the punch. Everyone loved it!
Best Sangria I have ever made. I cut the sugar in half, used apple brandy. Also used fresh squeezed orange and lemon juice. Perfect!!!
This is the best sangria I have ever had!
Very delicious. I halved the recipe and definitely ended up with 4 very generous servings. I used lemonade instead of lemon juice and I was able to pretty much omit the sugar. I highly recommend adding some orange slices for looks and flavor.
It was very good. Not to stong. I just used cheap red wine and it was good. Everyone liked it.
I made it with limeade--margarita mix from TJ's--instead of orange juice. Also I added rum--same amount as brandy. Delicious!
Made this as written and enjoyed very much. Nice on a summer day! thanks for the recipe
Simply the best sangria ever! Very delicious!
this is an easy recipe...didn't know what lemon juice referred to so used lemonade....it is sweet as other reviewers mentioned but I like it like that so I'm good with that...but have to be careful of how much of this concoction I consume...will make this again for sure....
Loved it! I didn't use the club soda, just used lemonade and knocked the sugar down to one cup. It turned out exactly as I was hoping it would taste. Thanks for sharing! :)
Decided to try this for our July 4th BBQ after reading the many favorable reviews, and here's one more! Even the sangria-dubious became true believers; rave reviews continued the next day. I cut down the sugar a bit, used Rioja and a medium grade cognac. Fabulous!
I used orange pineapple juice and a white zinfindel for a different taste and it was excellent!!!
Easy to make and very yummy! It was easy to have ready for company and great the next day too!
I just made this tonight. It is amazingly good! And ready right away. Although I might someday try the fresh fruit version, I don't know after trying this one. It is delicious?? I kept the entire recipe the same except for one thing......I used regular Splenda for the sugar. Still awesome to me!!
My friends and I have an annual Christmas party and they beg me every year to bring this! Some people have told me it is the only time each year they drink. I also use the brand Real Sangria in place of red wine because I've found it is hit or miss when wine is used, depending on the sweetness and dryness of the wine. Very easy and delicious!
Very good sangria.
I thought this was an excellent recipe, and I didn't change a thing, although I did add slices of apples, oranges, and lemons. I bought the cheapest Cabernet I could find, and I also made the sangria the night before to let the flavors meld. However, next time I wouldn't add the club soda the night before, because it lost some of its carbonation. It should be added shortly before you plan to serve the sangria. My company raved about this recipe, and the best part is that I made a double batch and then froze the leftovers to make wine slushies. They were fabulous! Just add club soda or Sprite to the frozen sangria for an amazing drink!
Always a crowd pleaser. We used fresh squeezed lemon juice, bottled fresh OJ, and a raspberry line seltzer w/ the alcohol. Threw in a cinnamon stick and let it sit overnite. It was great day 1, and improved day 2 and beyond.
Every where I take it, we get invited back, with the condition we bring it. I use one of the empty orange juice cartons to freeze a portion for an ice float, rather than watering it down with plain ice cubes.
I love this sangria. Since I came across it a few years ago, I make it for every girls' night and summer get together I have. So delicious! I've tried ginger brandy and apricot brandy, but I think the peach brandy complimented the taste the best.
Very easy, very good and popular with everyone who tried it.
Not a fan of "brown liqours", so I tried it with peach flavored rum. I was really good; however, vodka is my spirit of choice, so I tried peach flavored vodka...winner! Made a simple syrup instead of adding straight sugar. This is now a stable at all our family get-togethers!
I loved this recipe and definitely did not add the sugar!
I made this all last year and am excited to make it again this year! I use about a quarter of the lemon juice (it gets really acidic and tart for my taste). I also use simple syrup instead and it mixes much easier! I'm a TCU horned frog, so add some blue curaçao to make it more purple. It's a big hit at the tailgate every week! We've been calling it "Frog's Blood" with fresh blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries!
Delicious and flexible. I used red berry brandy and lemon sparkling water. I also only had one cup of lemon juice, so only used one cup of sugar. Very forgiving recipe, and so good!
