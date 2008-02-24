The Best Pavlova
Australian dessert with a meringue base, topped with fresh cream and fruit. This is a recipe that I have experimented with and all my friends and family say it's the best pavlova they've ever tasted!
I tried another Pavlova recipe that turned out much more to my Aussie husband's liking - and I must admit to mine as well. I used 4 whites, vinegar (not lemon juice - there's a reason for this) a bit less corn starch, about 1.5 tsp. and I put my 1 cup of sugar in my food processor to create a castor sugar - a fine blend, which mixed easier into the meringue by adding it 1 TBS at a time during the whipping process. The recipe called for drawing a 7 inch (not a 9 inch) circle and simply mounding it (no fancy piping) onto the circle with edges as straight as possible, then creating a small well for the cream. It then said to bake it at 250 degrees for 1 hour and 15 minutes and after it's done baking, turn the heat off and leave the oven door cracked slightly open for at least 30 minutes, or until cooled enough to handle the pan without oven mitts. If it cracks, that's good and if it weeps it's over cooked and that's bad. It was a golden brown and incredibly tender and sublime. The crunchy light outside of the cake melted in your mouth, while the interior filled it with light delight - much like a marshmallow cream center. I topped it with lightly sweetened whipped cream and used strawberries and blueberries. Next time I might use a tart fruit like a black or boysenberry and raspberries to offset the sweetness of the meringue. My husband had thirds and said it was the nicest Pavlova he's had anywhere in Australia. The recipe came from an Aussie chef, Stephanie AlexanderRead More
I made this for my daughters class presentation on Australia and it turned out horrible! I followed the directions... I thought. I must have done something wrong becuase it came out flat and crunchy...YikesRead More
i admit this is a really good pav, but to clear things up a pavlova is not australian it is new zealand, and it was named after the famous ballerina Anna Pavlova ......light, graceful....etc but yes its good.
Fabulous, and surprisingly easy! One of the few recipes on this site that actually turned out as promised. I made a few small adjustments: I used 4 egg whites instead of 3; added a dash of cream of tartar about 30 seconds into beating the eggs, to help them fluff; added 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract at the same time as the lemon juice. It turned our beautiful -- even golden brown, with a crisp shell and a chewy inside. Served with ginger whipped cream and strawberries.
A great idea I found was to flatten down the middle of the pavlova so that it creates a 'crater' and then fill this with chocolate mousse. Decorate with strawberries and kiwi slices when the mousse has set. This was an absolute hit at a recent engagenment dinner.
Wonderful! However, maybe it is just me, but mine doesn't come out snow white, it's more of a golden brown. I don't know if I should leave it in for less time or just embrace the tan. Also, Pavlova is a New Zealand dessert, not an Australian one. Named after the ballerina, as said below, because she wanted a light, satisfying dessert as graceful as she. Because it is from New Zealand, use kiwis as well as strawberries for a hint of irony and a perfect flavor combination. I also use blackberries.
I have made this recipe four times and it has come out perfectly each time. I followed the directions exactly. I have made it with strawberries and once with well drained canned freestone peach slices. Wonderful both ways. This recipe is a keeper!
Great dish - which we enjoy with a variety of fruits - made interesting by controversy! For what it's worth, Cuisine du Monde (online) gives this background: "In 1934, Herbert Sachse, the chef at the Hotel Esplanade in Perth, Western Australia, presented a new cake he named Pavlova, because it was as light as Pavlova. However, the Meringue Cake was common in NZ in the early 1930s. In 1973, Sachse stated in a magazine interview that he sought to improve the Meringue Cake recipe that he found in the Womens Mirror Magazine on April 2, 1935. That recipe was contributed by a New Zealander." Seems that, like every great idea, two heads are better than one! Australia and New Zealand- we love you both ... and your Pavlova! Cheers!
Wow! I just made this for our Christmas Dinner dessert and it was such a hit that I'm now sending off copies of the recipe to friends and family. It's quick to make, the meringue base is crunchy on the outside and gently chewy on the inside and when topped with berries (strawberries, blueberries and raspberries), it'll make your dinner party.
This is a great recipe. Very easy. The advice about drawing the pie pan size on the parchment paper was easy. I used a pasty bag to pipe the meringue. I also added a dash of cream of tartar to stiffen egg whites. So pretty and fresh summer taste!
I have made a variation on this recipe MANY MANY times with complete success, with a couple of subtle differences. I have always lined my baking sheet with a large sheet of heavy brown paper (a NECESSITY for baking meringue), drawn my design on it, and mounded the egg white mixture accordingly. Also, I use 1 tsp cream of tartar once the egg whites reach frothy stage (NO cornstarch or vinegar). For the cream top, I also use 1 cup whipping cream, whip it to stand up in peaks, and add 8-oz. brick of softened cream cheese and 1/2 tsp almond extract. Once it's mounded on top of the baked meringue crust, I open a can of "lite" canned cherry pie filling and pour over the top. Absolutely my favorite dessert of all time. Another consideration: this meringue crust may be more successful for you in lower humidity, if you are ever so blessed :)
I took this in for my 'treat day' at work. They loved it!! It's impossible not to hit the mark with Pavlova. I covered mine with pineapple, kiwi, strawberries and bananas. I have to admit though, I did cheat and use redi-whip instead of making my own whipped cream. I feel so guilty. NOT!!!! :-)
This was an impressive, easy dessert that made my Gluten Intolerant daughter very happy. I followed the recipe exactly as written and topped it with raspberries. It was light and rich at the same time. I don't know how that's possible, but it was.
I had this at the home of a proffessor in New Zealand last month. they used a tsp of vinegar instead of lemon juice and used 4 egg whites and topped it with Kiwi. They baked it for at 350 for 15 minutes then 150 for 1 1/4 hours.
Nothing to change on this great recipe. A key tip is to lightly wipe the inside of the mixing bowl with white wine vinegar before starting to mix. This really helps retain that fluffy mound of goodness.
Dear lord this stuff is amazing ! Spent what felt like an eternity hand beating (4) egg whites. I wasn't sure it was worth it until I finally tried it. It was. I ended up using cool whip because there was no way I could hand whip heavy cream after the whites. Topped with fresh strawberries and mangos. Everyone should try this.
This was the first recipe that I tried for the Pavlova, and it was a super success. I think the ratio of eggs to the rest of the ingredients is pretty important, especially for it to be that perfect crispy on the outside and soft in the inside. This is the simplest recipe and it works!!! I've tried varying amounts of egg whites from other recipes.. and they were total disasters.
Excellent recipe. So easy. I'd never made a pavlova before but needed something gluten-free for a dinner party. I forgot the salt but it didn't matter! I substituted 1.5 tsp vinegar for the lemon juice on others' recommendations, and I baked for an hour at 275F instead of 300F (also on others' recommendations). The meringue baked perfectly, the cream was a cinch to make, and I topped it with fresh, sliced strawberries. Delicious.
light and fluffy! i also had alot of whip left so i suggest making less than the recipe says
This recipe worked a treat! I followed the recipe exactly, and the outcome was great. The meringue base was perfectly light, and crisp on the outside/chewy on the inside. Absolutely brilliant. I used CoolWhip instead of cream for the filling, and topped it with strawberries. A perfect dessert for our Christmas dinner!
I used this pavlova recipe as a starting point for my venture into the world of pavlova making. To my delight, this is an incredibly basic recipe that can be tweaked and altered according to the needs of the project you're working on. Per LemonLush's suggestions, I added another egg white and less cornstarch. I did not use vinegar in place of lemon juice because I found that it added a bit of a bitterish-sour taste to what I was making. This recipe turns out a slightly thinner pavlova, so I increased the egg white count to five- this turned out a slightly thicker pavlova that was just the right height. I also cut back the cornstarch to two teaspoons, which allowed me to whip it longer, therefore getting a more airy meringue without it being thick. I'd definitely use this recipe again, and I plan on recommending it to anyone who inquires about pavlovas. Thanks for the awesome recipe!
I was going to pull out my pastry bag but got too lazy and made this free style. I am so glad I did. It looks beautiful in the free form. The only criticism I have with this recipe is that it is very, very sweet.
Great. Followed the advice of others and used vinegar instead of lemon juice and 1.5 tsp corn starch. Baked on 275 for 1 hour.
I made a couple modifications, but this turned out really well. Not only did it have a great presentation, I liked the fact that this recipe used lemon juice in place of white wine vinegar. It just seemed more natural. These are the alterations I made. * Instead of whipped cream, I went for a slightly healthier alternative, and I used light cool whip. * Blue berries in place of strawberris * I added a teaspoon of lemon rind to compliment the blueberries.
A gluten free dessert that was awesome. I definately would recommend!
Very good. Pretty fullproof.
Our 13 year old daughter made this for dessert tonight with little help from mom. It turned out wonderful! My mother-in-law had a taste of Pavlova years ago and remembered loving it. She says this recipe (and our daughter's fabulous cooking) clearly exceeded her last Pavlova experience! Thanks for sharing a fabulous recipe! I know our daughter will be making this again, hopefully very soon!
Being an Aussie cook this dessert is a standard on my entertaining menu. I must have made it more than 50 times. My recipe is similar to this but I use white wine vinegar in place of lemon juice. Any clear vinegar will do. I also add a dash of vanilla extract. If you haven't tried pavlova I urge you to. I have never met anyone who doesn't love the combination of crunchy outer texture and marshmallowy centre. I top my pav with passionfruit pulp and cream. It balances the sweetness of the meringue.
Hmm... I have to give this three stars for now. Although it turned out GORGEOUS (see photo), my meringue was crispy/crunchy all the way through! When I cut it, it all flaked to pieces. I made it as directed, except after it was done baking I turned off the oven and left it in there to cool for about 4 hours (I had an errand to run) instead of 1. I didn't think this would be a problem since several pavlova recipes say to leave it in the oven until it is completely cooled. I'll try this again, next time with the "Easy Pavlova" recipe from this site.
I really liked this. The first time i made it it came out perfect. I made it again just now and it still came out good but a bit lopsided and my hubby got regular whipping cream not heavy but all in all it was still good. I also used castor sugar not regular sugar,
was very good - used vinegar instead of lemon juice - will make again, but the next time i think i'll put it in a little lower temp for a bit longer - it came out a bit brown and i like my pavlova to be like a cloud (just a personal thing) but the taste was perfect. thanks for the recipe!
I've made this recipe 3 times and each time is a hit! Everyone oohs and aahs. Even my friends who are not dessert lovers, love this! The best pavlova recipe I've ever tried.
I added a tsp of vanilla to the egg whites. Also, I added lemon zest and a little lemon juice to the whipping cream. Then, I topped it with pomegranite, in addition to some raspberries. It was yummy!
This truly is the 'Best Pavlova'.. I haven't had this since I was a kid and it brings back wonderful memories. I followed the recipe exactly and it came out perfect. Now when I go to some ones house for dinner I bring the pavlova for desert and I can never leave without giving the recipe...
I love this recipe, it's simple, tasty and always impresses the guests. I do make a couple of minor changes. I found the cornstarch affected the texture/flavour so reduced it to 1.5 tsp. I also whipped in the last 1/4 c of sugar plus cornstarch rather than folding it in. That way it dissolves in the egg white better (I still fold in the lemon juice). To help stop the parchment paper from sliding around on the baking tray as you spread the meringue mixture, put a small smear of mixture between the paper and tray. I also like to add vanilla to the whipping cream and use raspberries or a mixture of summer berries. Thanks for sharing this delicious summer treat!
change 3 egg whites to 4 and substitue lemon juice for vinegar. And for all those arguing about who invented this dessert (Aussies or Kiwis), lets face it - there are more kiwis living in Australia than New Zealand, so who cares! Let's connect the 2 countries and rename it Ausland or Newralia
Deliscious! (Although the picture kind of lies...)
Turned out really good
Very easy to make. Just follow the recipe, especially the part about leaving it in the oven. Thank you for sharing the recipe, Virginia!
My mother-in-law made this soon after I started gluten free for medical reasons. It is fabulous! I had to make it and see if mine turned out as well. It did! So yummy and a great summertime dessert.
really esay and yummy
Amazing recipe! this was my first time making AND tasting pavlova and it turned out absolutely delicious. I followed the recipe and directions exactly except for the whipped cream. Great crowd pleaser. Will definately make again.
This turned out to be really delicious and beautiful. It was more golden than white, and I had to take it out of the oven about 15 minutes too early because dinner had to go in, but the final product was gorgeous and totally delicious.
Followed the recipe and it was very good. But myself and my kiddos thought it was way too sweet - the whipped cream part especially could be great with HALF the sugar!
like the name
Theres no arguing pavs are awesome. But to up the debate, the original pavlova is australian. New zealand had a similar type of dessert, it was made up of 3 small type pie things, not the large, as we know it today, pavlova, thats australian. Anna Pavlova did tour australia and new zealand, around 1930's, but she didn't invent the dessert, it was just described as "light" and other descriptives like her as a ballerina. So you can say australia and new zealand came to make the dessert, but not one or the other.
terrible! it doesn't work and taste awful. I found many other recipes that work much better
We loved this pavlova recipe! The texture was perfect.
excellent. A big hit at the dinner
This recipe produced a pavlova that was probably perfect for me. It was crisp on the exterior and melt-in-the-mouth on the interior, the crust was slightly golden in colour and there wasn't even a single crack on the pavlova. I used about 1 cup of sugar, which I thought made the pavlova too sweet. I'm not sure whether reducing the amount of sugar will affect the appearance and texture of the pavlova though.
I cannot wait to try this. I have been wanting to try a Pavlova forever but was hesitant but this reciped seems perfect for me. Thanks
amazing, and so easy. I will make this again.
This was perfect. I had never made nor eaten a pavlova before, but I decided to try this recipe for an Australia Day party we attended. I followed the recipe exactly and topped it with raspberries and blackberries. It came out awesome and everybody loved it! Our Australian hosts seemed to really like it. I see myself making this again as a gluten free dessert option, maybe with Cool Whip to make it even easier.
I made lemon curd yesterday and so I had 3 egg whites that needed to be used. I have never made pavlova before, so today was the day. This was so easy. I can't even believe how easy it was to make the base. After it was done baking, my 3 kids looked at it and said they would not be eating it. I put the whipped cream and berries on before serving it and "forced" them to try just a bite, so they would know what it tasted like. Well, the pavlova is gone, and my husband and I both had a sliver of a piece. Guess the kids liked it, and now I will have to find more recipes that use just egg yolks - because I know where to use the whites. Great recipe. Thanks!
I made this for the first time for our new priest & his wife who relocated here in the states from Australia. They said it was the best- I never got a bite because it went so fast. Will definitely make it again. I used assorted berries & kiwi & found this recipe to be very easy. Looking forward to summer when the fruit is at its peak
Super easy! My husband is from Scotland where they have this dessert a lot, I'd never had it but it turned out great and I've made it twice now!
After many, many attempts with other recipes, this recipe finally allowed me to make a perfect Pavlova. I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect! I made it several times now, each time getting perfect results. I can't praise this recipe enough, I was so frustrated not being able to ever bake the perfect merengue. One tip that I read about over the internet and that I tried with recipe: I left the egg whites in a bowl covered with saran wrap on the counter, overnight, at room temp. The aging of the egg whites is supposed to help create a perfect merengue. This will be my to go recipe for Pavlova from now on. Thank you so much for submitting it!
First time making this dish and was a breeze. Only changes were I lowered sugar to about 70% of what was in recipe and was totally sweet enough, and I used egg whites from a carton to make it easier. Worked great. Topped with kiwi and strawberry combo and only a thin layer of whipped cream to keep calories down.
I thought this recipe was amazing and tasted delicious and I keep on making it over and over for me and my family.
Recipe didn't work. It turned out to be a marshmallow disk. Will try another recipe.
My favorite dessert in all times. When done cooking let it sit in the oven at least 2 hours without opening the door. That's a reason it make cracks. I did one 3 days ago for friends and I have two of them in the oven as we speak.
Making this for the first time, and I have to make 3 for a world thinking day event for girl scouts. My troop is representing New Zealand, this was our go to recipe- when you make the merengue make sure you keep your hand beater on high, and go slow- also don't move it right away after the oven, it's crusty, don't want it to fall apart.
This is originally a New Zealand dessert recipes. It's very important to have the eggs at room temperature before beating!
I love pavlova so much that I even made it to my whole family
I've made this 3 times in the week and it is a great easy recipe! I can't toleratre whipped cream so substituted cool whip and it was a great desert to serve with lots of positive comments.
My first pavlova turns out to be very good Thanks!
Man was this good! So light and refreshing. The merengue (SP?) crust was the best part...it was crunchy on the outside and a little lemony gooey on the inside. I didnt realize how long it takes to beat the cream to make whipped cream! I almost gave up thinking it wouldnt work..but i held out and glad I did! Great recipe...and even though Ive had no other pavlova...im sure this one is the best!
This will be my new favourite. Very good and very easy
Simple yet elegant. People are always awed by this dessert.
great
I've never had nor made pavlova before so I can't attest to this recipe's authenticity but it was delicious. I topped it with chantilly cream, strawberries, and blueberries. My fiance says it's his new favorite dessert.
Instead of cornstarch lemon I used half a teaspoon sifted cream of tarter...love this recipe so simple..keep in mind the humidity it will make your pavlova sticky also us room temperature eggs and utensils it will make a difference. .
Made this for my Austrailian daughter in law. I used Kiwi fruit instead of strawberries. It was SO good. It is my new favorite. YUM!
I followed this recipe exactly and it turned out great! My husband and I both loved it! The strawberries were a little tart which worked great with the sweetness of the pavlova. The texture was just perfect crunchy outside and fluffly smooth inside. Yum!
Really easy to make, looks and tastes good.
Just made this the first time. Made the following changes per suggested. I used 4 egg whites,1.5tsp of Corn Starch,1 teaspoon of white vinegar and 1 teaspoon of Vanilla. I beat the egg whites for 10 mins at the highest power adding 3/4s of the sugar a tablespoon at a time. Added last 1/4 of sugar with cornstarch; vinegar and vanilla and beat for 5 more minutes.Placed in oven at 250 for 1 hour and 15 minutes then turned off oven. Cracked oven door and left in oven for additional 30 mins till cool. It was excellent. Just wouldn’t use pipping on top next time
Great option for gluten free dessert! The base reminds me of lucky charms marshmallows
Great New Zealand desert!
Delicious!! Nice and light for a summer dessert
I add an extra egg white. I also watch it closely as my oven has a mind of it's own. I make this often and use premade whipped cream to because it's quicker. Always a hit no matter what fruits I choose to put on it. Like a giant toasted marshmallow that melts in your mouth, thanks for sharing this.
This was my first time making pavlova and it turned out great! Executed flawlessly actually! I added some vanilla extract though in retrospect I may not have needed it, I will try without next time. I have a feeling this recipe is 5 stars as it is!
The only thing I did differently was to use blackberries, red raspberries and sliced strawberries, that I macerated in a bit of sugar, to the top. It was delicious, as well as beautiful.
I’m an Australian living in the Caribbean so it was great to make a recipe from my childhood and it tasted just as I remember while still being very easy to follow. Only changes I made was I used 4 egg whites instead of 3 and I added some vanilla (half a teaspoon) to both the meringue and also to the whipped cream. I actually think the whipped cream could have done with half or even no sugar to balance the sweetness of the meringue but it wasn’t too sweet even in the quantity given in the recipe.
