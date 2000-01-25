Chicken Fricassee

A yummy Cajun dish. Chicken, sausage, onion and celery with a seasoning including cayenne pepper and garlic. And of course, what Cajun dish would be complete without the roux?!

By Laura Poche

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Saute chicken and sausage in a large skillet for 4 to 5 minutes. Remove meat from skillet, add green onions and onion and saute until soft. Set aside.

  • To Make Roux: In a small saucepan stir together oil and flour over low heat; cook until color is caramel and mixture is reduced to 1 cup of roux. Set aside.

  • Put water in a large pot. Add the chicken, sausage, onion mixture, celery, seasoning, cayenne pepper, salt, ground black pepper and garlic. Bring all to a boil and cook for 20 minutes. Add 1/2 cup roux and stir together; the mixture should have the consistency of chowder. If necessary, add the remaining 1/2 cup roux.

  • Reduce heat to medium low and simmer uncovered for 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Serve hot over rice, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 56.7mg; sodium 687mg. Full Nutrition
