Chicken Fricassee

Wanted to try something different. Well this is it. Read all the reviews and came to the conclusion people just do not follow instructions. Made as directed with the exception of qIuantity adjustments. I did not see anywhere where it said to add 1/2 cup of oil (reviews) My only issue is the rue which other comments may be referring to it was way to much oil. I have been making rue for a long time and have never did this ratio had to add an additional 3/4cup this recipe could stand 1/2 cup oil 1 1/4 cup flour. Also making rue parts a flavor as well as being a thickening agent and also takes lots of time to do properly. If all you want is a thickening then just use flour and water. A good rue is part of good cajon and creole cooking but this one falls short. Not going to get into specifics on rue's and use search rue on site or google. Also just used 2Tbs Tony Chacheres seasoning and omitted rest. Had plenty heat you can always add more. "Taste as you go ". Overall although not a traditional Fricassee this recipe is very good and will make again although it it not really geared to a beginner. If you are looking for something different I would recommend this in a minute. Just keep in mind your cooking knowledge. It can be spicy. I give 5 stars as an experienced cook. Have fun and happy cooking. GG