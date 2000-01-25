Chicken Fricassee
A yummy Cajun dish. Chicken, sausage, onion and celery with a seasoning including cayenne pepper and garlic. And of course, what Cajun dish would be complete without the roux?!
I enjoyed this recipe, and I will probably make it again. However, I do have a disclaimer--I used HALF of the cayenne pepper called for, and it was still pretty darn hot. I would suggest adding the spices a little at a time, tasting the broth after each addition, until you have it as hot as you want it. Another note: I bought bone-in chicken thighs and boiled them ahead of time with some Old Bay Seasoning. When I discovered how hot the stuff was going to be, I added some of the leftover broth to the mixture to cool it down. When we were eating, I realized that I could taste a strong chickeny/Old Bay flavor from the broth, and I just don't think that the recipe would've been as good without it. So, next time I'll probably just use cups of broth instead of water to make it a heartier dish. Thanks for the recipe!Read More
This would have been very good with NO red pepper. I LIVE in Louisiana and this was WAY too hot for me. I only put in half of the red pepper that it called for. My husband could not finish his and he normally LOVES cajun food!Read More
We LOVED this dish. We have had it twice in the past few weeks, and it is still wonderful. I did change a few things: 1) I didn't use any oil and just mixed the flour with some water as I thought the chicken thighs and sausage had enough fat already 2)I didn't have cajun seasoning, so I used creole seasoning 3) I added more cayenne because it really wasn't very spicey for our tastes 4) After frying the meat, I threw everything into a crock pot on low for 3 to 4 hrs or high for 1 to 2 hrs 5) I always substitute celery salt for celery. With my minor changes, it was excellent and has gone into our regular rotation of meals :)
Very tasty, lots of flavor but very HOT! Added 1/2 cup roux and there was alot of fat on top end of simmering so I skimmed it off. If I were making this again, I would add only 1 tsp of Cayenne Pepper and forget adding the 1/2 cup of oil. You can thicken this without adding all the fat. A side dish of sweet corn and white rice mellows out the dish.
This is a very delicious recipe. My toddlers will not eat it because of the cajun seasoning but we are making it again when we have company over. We like to serve it with rice. Boneless chicken would be better.
I have eaten a very similar recipe my whole life. A couple of the ingredients are different, such as the sausage, we always added bell pepper (equal amount to the onion). I was very surprised to read about the person that decided not to use the roux. That is sacrilege in Cajun cooking. Besides the oil they were referring to was most likely from the sausage. This is a great recipe that everyone should try.
I LOVE this recipe. Made it last week and will do it again and again and again. I cut up boneless thighs and sausages in cubes to shorten the cooking time (instead of putting the whole chicken thighs). Recipe is very easy and end result is incredibly tasty!
We loved it, but the kids didn't. I would have made it more spicy for us but then the kids wouldn't have touched it. I'll save it for adults only...
This was good. I listened to other reviewers and halved the cayenne. I think it was still spicy enough to please those that like some heat in their meal. I used a little more than half of the roux and after an hour and a half of simmering, there was very little liquid left. Next time I'll use less roux.
This recipe very delicious..as suggested I cut the cayenne pepper in half, add a bouillon cube to the water before adding it && made this a one pot dish. I made the roux in a dutch oven (used butter not oil) after I poured it into a separate dish aside Then i sauteed the chicken & sausage in the dutch oven...added the veggies called for took that out & poured all else ingredients in the dutch oven then putting back the meat & roux By doing this you only use one pot use the fat from the chicken & sausage && NO ADDITIONAL OIL!!!!!!!!!!!! and added some chopped up bell pepper at the end for color and some crunch as suggested
Wanted to try something different. Well this is it. Read all the reviews and came to the conclusion people just do not follow instructions. Made as directed with the exception of qIuantity adjustments. I did not see anywhere where it said to add 1/2 cup of oil (reviews) My only issue is the rue which other comments may be referring to it was way to much oil. I have been making rue for a long time and have never did this ratio had to add an additional 3/4cup this recipe could stand 1/2 cup oil 1 1/4 cup flour. Also making rue parts a flavor as well as being a thickening agent and also takes lots of time to do properly. If all you want is a thickening then just use flour and water. A good rue is part of good cajon and creole cooking but this one falls short. Not going to get into specifics on rue's and use search rue on site or google. Also just used 2Tbs Tony Chacheres seasoning and omitted rest. Had plenty heat you can always add more. "Taste as you go ". Overall although not a traditional Fricassee this recipe is very good and will make again although it it not really geared to a beginner. If you are looking for something different I would recommend this in a minute. Just keep in mind your cooking knowledge. It can be spicy. I give 5 stars as an experienced cook. Have fun and happy cooking. GG
Yum! I added a green pepper, threw it in my pressure cooker for 5 minutes & had dinner ready in 30 minutes!
The whole family LOVED this recipe – gee, I felt like a rock star! First I cooked the chicken and sausage in a Dutch oven. Lifted those out, and sautéed the onions and celery right in with the roux. I did use caution with the cayenne pepper. Some substitutions that I made were using butter instead of oil; boneless, skinless chicken breasts; Smoked Turkey sausage; and I added chicken bouillon to hot water and left out the salt. This is the second time I’ve made this – The first time I followed the recipe exactly. This is a great recipe that can take your substitutions and still turn out wonderful. Definitely serve this over rice, and wait for the applause! Thanks so much!
This recipe was wonderful! I made a few modifications. I used boneless skinless chicken breasts and smoked sausage. As recommended by other reviews, I used chicken broth instead of water, and I used water for my roux instead of oil. I also love my food spicy, so I added an extra half teaspoon of cayenne. I added some green pepper during the last 7 minutes for a little crunch, and I served over rice. Delicious!!
My husband really enjoyed this dish and said I should make it again. I omitted the green onion because I didn't have any on hand and used chicken breast cut into smaller strips because it's what I had as well. Be sure to cook the roux until it is nutty in fragrance and significantly changes color. 30-40 minutes. I used the full amount of Cayenne and it was just right. It needed a bit more salt at the end but otherwise the flavor was delicious. Also, after cooking the roux, meat and veggies I threw it all in the crock pot along with the seasonings to cook for 2-3 on low.
Excellent flavoring!
I made this and people said it was great. They said the chicken was really tender and very good. I also added some frozen mixed vegetables. The only problem I had with it is that there was so much oil and fat. I tried to skim it off, but there was a lot still there. I think that if I make this again, I will make the roux with water and also drain the fat off the chicken and the sausage. I think chopped tomatoes would also be good in this. Otherwise this was a great recipe!
Delicious! I skipped the cayenne and added chopped green pepper and a bay leaf, and cut the reduction time on the liquid in half because it was already delicious! My sister called this dish "outstanding." I'll definitely make it again!
Very good over rice!!! Very flavorful, chicken falls right off the bone!
This was easy to make and tasted great. I adjusted the red pepper after reading the other reviews ( my husband has acid reflux) and it was still tasty and spicy!
My husband and I LOVED this recipe. It has an excellent flavor!
This is more of a chicken and sausage gumbo recipe more so than chicken ficassee.
This is a very good chicken and sausage gumbo. Did not change a thing.
Great, Great
This recipe is good, but it needs a few more ingredients. I added diced fresh carrots, some rubbed sage, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce and diced bell peppers. You can use less or no salt if you add these ingredients. I completely omitted the cayenne pepper because there is enough of that in my Cajun Seasoning. Also, I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts diced to make it healthier and I used low sodium chicken broth. You don't have to put the sausage in it, but it makes it that much better!
This was a meal that my husband introduced to the family. This recipe was yummy & filling!
my family did not like this at all.
I used this recipe as a base idea for tonight's supper. I used boneless thighs and only 1 package of sausage, 1 quart organic chicken stock, and cooked it in the slow cooker on high for 2 hours (my meat was frozen when I put it in) and then on low for another 6. The meat was juicy and tender - and the drippings were perfect for cooking the rice in. This dish packs plenty of heat - it's a good thing the slow cooker takes some of the heat from the cayenne away. Everyone at supper tonight *loved* it. I served it over organic brown basmati rice and sauteed onions, yellow summer squash, and fresh okra.
I made this for book club for the book "Lincoln" because it was his favorite dish. I followed the recipe and added some diced carrots and green pepper. I felt it was a bit too spicy and way too greasy. I could only eat a very small portion because it was just too heavy. But others liked it ok.
This was a great recipe. The roux took a little longer to cook but it turned out perfectly. Will use again. Would be perfect for large gathering.
This was a tasty dish. I halved the recipe, used chicken breast tenders (so it would cook faster) and low fat spicy turkey sausage. I also used chicken broth instead of water. The spice level was hot, but not too hot for us! I will say that the recipe was lacking something. If I cook next time, I may add peppers at the end for some crunch. All and all a good recipe for a first time Cajun cook. Thank you!
This Recipe Was Very Good, I'm 17 And Did This Recipe It Was Very Easy And Fast. If I Could Cook This Anyone Can.
I found this EXCELLENT! I did have to sub smoked sausage for the andouille. I can not find it here. But it was great.
This was really good. I changed it up a little bit. I only had 10 thighs and I cut the cayenne in half. It was plenty spicy for me. My guys added tobasco but I'm a wimp and the andouille sausage is pretty spicy itself. I served this over rice and with homemade corn bread. Mine wouldn't thicken up so I ended up adding a cornstarch slurry before I finished cooking. I just wanted it thicker than it was getting. Thanks for the recipe! My guys really loved this. Yummy.
I prefer the classic version of this recipe it is much tastier.
Yum. This is so good and such a nice change to our everyday meals. The roux takes a while (30 min) to turn a nice caramel color, but once it starts turning - don’t take your eyes off of it! It will burn quickly if you don’t take it off the heat at the right time. This recipe is excellent because it gives you the basics for making this dish. The recipe is easily halved. You can easily increase/decrease spices and add little extra touches according to your taste. I substituted butter for the oil, reduced the cayenne pepper to 1/2 tsp, reduced the salt and pepper to 1 tsp each and added green & yellow bell peppers when cooking the onions (matched the amount of onions). It had just a tad of spicy kick with the 1/2 tsp cayenne, so the kids would eat it, but I think the original amount listed would give a truer Cajun taste. I think red bell pepper and mushrooms might make a nice additions in future batches too. Thank you so much for sharing! I will definitely use this recipe again!
Followed the recipe strictly. Tasted superb! Will definitely make again.
My 17 year old son and I made this for dinner and we both loved it. We used chicken breast cubed up because we had it available. we thought the spice/heat was perfect and were both looking forward to the leftovers.
This was amazing!!!! My husband, son and Mother in law loved it! Thank you!
I wouldn't call this chicken fricassee in any way but it is very delicious, I made it according to the recipe and out of the 5 of us we were all complaining about how hot it was ... making it again tonight with half the cayenne pepper and I just tasted it and it's still quite hot! I also used only 1 tablespoon of the Cajun spice as everyone that I've tried it salty and a little spicy too. I didn't use the oil to make the roux but I used a little over a stick of butter for flavor and it doesn't leave as much grease floating on top. Also I thicken it with the roux after the chicken is cooked and after it has simmered for an hour so the dish doesn't take as long to make and all the broth doesn't boil away.
This is very similar to a dish I learned to cook in Louisiana while I was there. I would add some more of the Cajun seasoning and cayenne next time. Everyone has different tastes but I lived in Lafayette and New Orleans for a few years each; I have no idea what the other reviewers mean when they say it is too spicy. I will be making this again with a few changes to the roux.
I had just completed this recipe tonight, and it was flavorful though I felt the addition of the roux was far too early in the cooking process. I had to babysit the pot and stir far too frequently, and the chicken stuck and shredded and the sauce/roux burnt on the bottom despite my careful monitoring and attention, so I had to add more liquid. Therefore the appearance of the chicken and sauce looked nothing like the photo. Perhaps it may be better to 1) brown chicken (with or without skin, dependent on preference), with addition of sausage the last half of browning then 2) add veggies and 3) add seasonings (with far less salt), with 1/2 the suggested cayenne and with perhaps 1 to 2 cups chicken broth (thus reducing recommended salt--I didn't add any due to the saltiness of the sausage). Cook, with the roux addition perhaps within the last 30-40 minutes to finish (and nowhere near the suggested amount of a cup!). Finish with the final adjustment of cayenne pepper to taste, up the the recommended full amount, for some like it spicy! I would use this recipe as a guideline in the future for I believe it has great potential to be a keeper, though I found the recommended process much too involved for the end result, in my opinion.
I made quite a few changes, but I'm from Baton Rouge, so that should give me a little credit. First of all, a low fat roux. The way to do that is to bake the flour. I used about 1/4 to 1/2 cup at 350. You can do this while chopping your veg. You have to stir it with a fork every 5 minutes or so, until it's nutty brown. It took me about 30 minutes to get to the right color. You still should dredge the chicken in seasoned flour and fry etc, but you will not to use so much oil. I used leftover bacon grease and canola and sauteed the veg in the desired oil. I didn't measure. Then incorporated the roux flour and cooked a few minutes then added the broth and the other ingredients. Also, I did not use that much cayenne. I seasoned my chicken with salt, pepper, and Tony's'; as well as my browning flour. Added a bit more as needed. Cajun food is not necessarily spicy. Highly flavored, but not hot.
This is a tasty and unique dish. I used the full amount of roux and it created a rather glutinous, gravy-like sauce. I halved the recipe and mostly followed it but didn't have much cayenne to spare so used half of that and half red pepper flakes. It was sufficiently spicy. I also used canola oil in place of vegetable oil and only simmered for 1 hour. This seemed like plenty of time, although maybe it needed less time because of the halved recipe. But it got really thick really quickly. Served over white rice.
Really good and not so difficult that a rookie (me) can't produce a winner meal. My wife and I loved it. Typical of cajun food the leftovers the next day were even better!
Even without having all of the stuff in it, it turned out great! Will definitely make again.
this was really good. I did add some green pepper , I used butter instead of oil and added some chicken bullion to the water . I did cut the Cayenne pepper in half and it was plenty spicy with the combination of the cajun seasoning and the andouille sausage. Will definitely make this again
Yum. When I have time to cook this is always a yummy choice.
Love it.made it again and Been altering the recipe by omitting sausage. Next time I’m going to use half the cayennes pepper so it not so spicy since some can’t take the heat
