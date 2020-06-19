Cranberry Relish with Grand Marnier and Pecans

34 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Once you make this Grand Marnier cranberry relish, you might never buy canned cranberry sauce again!

By Traveling Cook

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring sugar, orange liqueur, orange juice, ginger, and orange zest to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat; stir until sugar has dissolved.

    Advertisement

  • Add cranberries; cook and stir until they pop, about 5 minutes. Stir in pecans, pour into a bowl, and refrigerate for several hours until cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 41.4g; fat 4.1g; sodium 1.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/12/2022