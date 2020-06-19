Cranberry Relish with Grand Marnier and Pecans
Once you make this Grand Marnier cranberry relish, you might never buy canned cranberry sauce again!
Wonderful as is, but then I added a dash of allspice for a little extra flavor. Cardamom would work nicely too. And triple sec works just fine if you don't have Grand Marnier. A tip for storing fresh ginger, which tends to spoil quickly: slice, put in a baggie, and freeze. Frozen ginger is easier to chop or mince. You can also freeze a whole "hand" (peeled or not) for grating but the consistency of the grated ginger will be a bit mushy.
I've made this before and it's great! This time I borrowed an idea from "Superb Cranberry Sauce with Apples and Pears " and I added a diced apple and diced pear (cored, peel left on) and it was amazing, added another complex layer of flavor. I made it the day before Thanksgiving, but found out the day after it was even better. Next time I'm making this two days ahead.
For someone who grew up hating cranberry relish, this recipe is sublime! I made it to go with the traditional turkey, but also had plenty of leftovers--used some of it on a turkey sandwich (yum) and with a pork roast (yum again). I froze what was left, and that left me with some more to enjoy at a later date! I pretty much used the recipe as is, with the exception of a bit of lemon zest--the combination of lemon and orange brought out the flavors really well.
This was a huge hit. I didn't have fresh ginger, so I subbed a couple shakes of powdered ginger instead. I also forgot to toast the pecans and just added them raw. Still turned out fabulous. My first time making cranberry sauce from scratch, and it was a breeze.
I enjoyed making this relish but it was tarter than my family usually enjoys. Next time out I think I will decrease the orange juice some and possibly increase the sugar. I liked the fact that you could taste a hint of the Grand Marnier but it wasn't "boozy" at all. A nice compliment to the mixture. I am sure that once I get the tartness balanced to my family's satisfaction that this will be a regular guest at our holiday dinner table.
I substituted 1/4 teaspoon of ground ginger for the fresh root and it was just enough for a little hint of ginger. I also used Triple Sec in lieu of the Grand Marnier, omitted pecans (allergies) and increased the orange zest to 2-3 Tbsp.; its about what a small orange produced. Delicious, everyone enjoyed it, I will be making this again, thanks!
This went over so well on Thanksgiving, I have decided to make it again for Christmas. The flavors are well combined. This makes the perfect cranberry relish.
To me, this is the perfect cranberry relish. Quite a bit more costly than that canned glop, as it should be. To my surprise , although everyone liked it, there were some people at my 18 people dinner who missed the old "traditional" canned stuff.
This is my favorite now. I followed the recipe exactly and ended up with 2 pints.
Delicious and easy! My family and friends all commented on it, wondered what the secret ingredient was. I used Triple Sec and it is great
I've made this recipe for 3 years straight (can't believe I didn't rate it sooner) It is the best! Family asked for the recipe and just loved it. When I think of Thanksgiving, I think...oh boy, time for that delicious cranberry relish. It's that good! I get the mini bottle of Grand Marnier and it is a perfect 1/4 cup.
I used Triple Sec and the relish was pretty good. My hubby didn't like the pecans so I can only give it four stars. The juice created is pretty good though.
Made it like the recipe, served with turkey and another day with pork. It was a big time hit, so delicious!!! This recipe will be used for years
Used walnuts instead of pecans and Ameretto in place of Grand Marnier...everyone loved it.
I will not serve any other cranberry relish again! Easy to make, excellent flavor and my guests raved about it.
This is bar none my favorite cranberry relish! I made the day before the event. Instead of Grand Marnier, I used about a teaspoon or so of orange extract, and then substituted Bourbon for the Grand Marnier. It is absolutely heavenly.
Amazing!
It's tart, sweet, and the flavors of the orange, ginger, pecan, and liquor all blend wonderfully while keeping their distinct individual flavor. I typically do the usual orange juice, sugar, and cranberries based cranberry sauce, which tends to be on the sweeter side. So, if you're looking for something with a bit more of a tart quality and more complex flavors, then this is a great recipe!
Excellent recipe. I reduced the sugar by half, and added 1/2 cup fresh finely chopped pineapple and apple for extra crunch.
Good and easy. It was watery when I finished cooking it but thickened up over night.
I will definitely make it again. My young adult grandson finished up every last spoonful. Easy and delicious!
Absolutely loved it! Added cinnamon, a bit more Grand Marnier, and substituted white sugar with brown sugar. Served with bagel chips and a layer of cream cheese. It made the perfect appetizer!
My aunt first made this, and I have since made it and it is the MOST delicious side dish EVER!!! It's sweet and tart, and I love the crunchy texture and savoriness that the toasted pecans add. My aunt has modified the recipe...she uses Patron orange liqueur instead of gran marnier and an orange mango juice instead of straight orange juice. Awesome recipe!!
New family tradition at thanksgiving and Christmas
I’ve been making this for about 10 years and absolutely love it. Each year I pass the recipe on to a few more people.
Made this last holiday season, it was amazing but we left out the pecans. Going to make it ahead this time (like way ahead, we're over a month out from thanksgiving) and freeze it. I hope it keeps! Has anyone tried this?
This stuff is AWESOME!!! I've shared the recipe with everyone who uses the gelatinous canned "sauce" We make it as long as we can find cranberries. Goes well with a pork loin too! If I'm feeling daring, I'll throw in some mandarin oranges, crushed pineapple or even apples. By all means, it's perfect the way it is, but you know how we all like to fiddle with the recipes. ;) Thanks for the share!!!
Wow! A big hit at Thanksgiving. This recipe is amazingly good.
Basic relish recipe. Used ground ginger. added allspice. Chopped up half an orange and a hand full of berries in a food processor and added to cooking berries. One cup or so of OJ. I did not add orange liquor until the berries were done cooking so the little bit of alcohol in the Gran Marnier remained in the final product. I also threw in a couple of cinnamon sticks while cooking and left them in afterwards I think it was as good as can be, but cranberries are an acquired taste, be they in juice, sauce, canned berries, whatever, so although I didn't receive a standing 'O' I think everyone liked it.
The only cranberry relish I want! Oh, it's sooooo good! I add a small can of mandarin oranges because I love oranges... :)
Beautiful, amazing a fam favorite!!!
