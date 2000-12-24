Grandma's Christmas Candy
This recipe has been passed down in our family for generations, and is always a favorite.
This recipe doesn't need many inredients, and tastes great! I handed them out at a Christmas party and everyone loved them. Thanks!Read More
This was a terrible recipe. didnt set up. was very soft. will never use it again!Read More
My family really enjoyed eating this and my grandchildren loved helping me make it. So easy. Be sure to refrigerate after making. It sets up beautifully. For a bit different mix, use the peanut butter chocolate chips instead of the plain chocolate chip kind. Everyone liked this. It made quite a bit. Not super, sicky sweet either like alot of fudge recipes are. You can't go wrong with the recipe.
Super easy! The small jars of peanut butter are two cups, so I just add a small jar of peanut butter, a cube of butter, and a bag of chocolate chips. It is very soft.
I just made it for a bake sale on short notice, it tastes amazing! Just like reeses cups, I used milk chocolate chips instead of semisweet ones and topped it with walnuts. It's easy to follow, quick, and delicious.
This was very delicious! Had just a hint of peanut butter taste. Will use again.
This is a must recipe for our family every year. This year I didn't do all of the baking I normally do, but I had to make this one at the request of all my children. If you follow the recipe properly it works great. And you have to keep it refrigerated. If it didn't work, you didn't do it right. We have been making it for several years. You can make it healthy by using natural peanut butter and sugar free chocolate (or low sugar chocolate) and it still tastes great.
Very good and very simple , did mine in an aluminum disposable pan with parchment paper . Gone in 5 minutes .
