Double Peanut Butter Cookies II

A healthier version of peanut butter cookies. These taste great because they are made with honey.

Recipe by Lynda

Servings:
60
Yield:
5 dozen
  • Sift together the whole wheat flour, pastry flour, baking powder and salt, set aside. In a medium bowl, stir together the vegetable oil, 2 cups of peanut butter, honey and yogurt until smooth. Add the dry ingredients and mix by hand until well blended. Shape into a roll that is 2 inches in diameter, wrap and chill until firm.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Unwrap the roll of dough, and slice into 1/4 inch slices. Place half of the cookies onto unprepared baking sheets. Spread 1/2 teaspoon of peanut butter onto the center of each cookie on the sheets, cover with the remaining cookie rounds, and seal edges tightly with a fork.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove cookies from baking sheets to cool on wire racks.

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 15.8g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 81.9mg. Full Nutrition
