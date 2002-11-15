Double Peanut Butter Cookies II
A healthier version of peanut butter cookies. These taste great because they are made with honey.
A healthier version of peanut butter cookies. These taste great because they are made with honey.
These were pretty good. My husband even liked them, and he's generally against anything different. They reminded me of peanut butter and honey sandwiches a little, but for me that's a good thing. :)Read More
I made them according to the recipe, and refridgerated the dough overnight. I baked one tray of them, half sandwitched with the peanut butter and the other half as 1/4" rounds. Both were awful. I would not bake this recipe again.Read More
These were pretty good. My husband even liked them, and he's generally against anything different. They reminded me of peanut butter and honey sandwiches a little, but for me that's a good thing. :)
I made them according to the recipe, and refridgerated the dough overnight. I baked one tray of them, half sandwitched with the peanut butter and the other half as 1/4" rounds. Both were awful. I would not bake this recipe again.
I wouldn't make this recipe again unless I made some changes. We found it had too strong of a honey flavor and an unpleasant texture and appearance. I like the idea of using wheat flour and yogurt. Perhaps with some tweaking, we will feel more satisfied.
these cookies were really good! and even better, i felt like i was still eating healthy, because they're pretty low fat (especially for peanut butter)!
These didn't really ever seem "baked". I took them to school with me to share with my class, and it took a while for people to warm up to them. But I did have a woman ask for the recipe, as she's always looking for more healthy ways to make treats for her family. My husband and I couldn't eat too many, as they were pretty rich.
These were really strange cookies. After baking for 10 minutes they looked the same as when they went in. When done they were a bit dry. I used regular flour instead of pastry flour, so that may have been the problem.
These tasted fine. A bit heavy on the honey.
I really liked these cookies and so did everyone that tried them when I made them. Healthy option for dessert.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections