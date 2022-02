I made this recipe for a classic cheesecake and the only deviation was that I bought pre-made Graham cracker pie crusts for them. I had never tried to bake a real cheesecake before but have done a bunch of the no bake style cheesecakes thhat were great so I wanted to try to make a real one just like Mom used to make. My wife was a fantastic cook but I remember that she had troubles trying to make cheesecakes before, so I wanted to see how hard it really was, lol. I followed the recipe exactly in all aspects and they both turned out fantastic! I couldn't believe it! And how easy it really was to make. I do not understand why my wife had trouble with cheesecakes, mine on my first try was like mom used to make. Better than store bought and has that mmm cheesecake flavor like it really is supposed to be. This is a great recipe for a classic cheesecake and I will make them again now that I know how easy it is and how good they are!!! You avoid the brownish top (and cracking!) in the cheesecake by reducing the cooking temperature, and extending the cooking time. ;)