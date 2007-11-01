Hamburger Rice Soup

Very satisfying on a cold winter night. This soup has all the essentials, and it's quite delicious.

By Chris Steele

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, saute the ground beef for 5 minutes, or until browned. Drain the excess fat and add the tomatoes with liquid, potatoes, carrots, onion, salt, rice, black pepper and water. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 1 hour and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 15.7g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 64.3mg; sodium 1928.2mg. Full Nutrition
