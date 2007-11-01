Hamburger Rice Soup

We just finished eating, and loved the soup! My husband and I are college students, so we enjoy dinners that are delicious, but not expensive as well. After reading other user's comments, I decided to change the recipe to make it my own (as well as be flexible with the ingredients, since I do not have some of them). I changed it like so: -Saute the onions, all the way through(until they look clear) -Brown the ground beef in the same pan (keep the onions in the pan)-the flavors will mix together nicely -Add Worchestershire sauce to the beef/onions after the beef is fully browned. -Use 6 cups beef bouillon instead of water. -I boiled my potatoes first, then added them to the whole mix in the end. -I don't own diced tomatoes or carrots, so I didn't use them. -Add one can of corn, plus some frozen mixed vegetables, if you are in need of veggies (like us college students are.) -I also added more Worchestershire sauce to the soup after I mixed everything in, to give a nice flavor to not only the beef, but the broth as well. -2 teaspoons of salt. No more is needed. -I like pepper, so I added 1 teaspoon. -Stir and Let sit 5 minutes to allow flavors to settle. When serving, we decided to change things more by putting cooked rice in our bowl first, then put the soup on top. This allows the soup to stretch A LOT farther, if you're on a tight budget like us. (Rice is cheap!) Now we have twice the amount of leftovers, which makes for an easy meal when we're on the run!