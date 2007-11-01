Hamburger Rice Soup
Very satisfying on a cold winter night. This soup has all the essentials, and it's quite delicious.
This was great with modifications. I used 6 cups of water & 3 beef bouillon cubes as the base. Also added drained and rinsed kidney beans, 1 can corn, and sea shell pasta. Also used tomato puree'. REAL tasty!
I tasted this soup after simmering for about a 1/2 hr and it just tasted like water. I added chili powder, garlic, and beef base and it turned out great! Without beef base there's nothing really to give it any flavor so that's an important ingredient.
This was great with modifications. I used 6 cups of water & 3 beef bouillon cubes as the base. Also added drained and rinsed kidney beans, 1 can corn, and sea shell pasta. Also used tomato puree'. REAL tasty!
This was so good! It was so easy to make& so filling, it really hit the spot. My husband and 2 year old daughter ate it up. I did add seasoning salt to the hamburger while I was cooking it, and a can of corn, and reduced the regular salt to 3 tsp. I will be making this again. Great recipe! Thank you.
This soup was FANTASTIC! I followed the recipe and made 2 changes: 1) I used 3 tsp of Hawaiian salt, I believe it's equivalent to sea salt. 2)I used 6 cups of beef broth (low sodium) instead of water. After letting it simmer for about 1 1/2 hr, I added 2 c. of cooked rice. It kinda tastes like beef stew (watered down). My family loved it, especially my 9 & 3 year. Thank you for the recipe!
Very tasty. I cooked the beef in a little worchestershire sauce and added a few more seasonings during the simmering. But wow! Very very tasty soup.
My husband loved this soup. I substituted 1 large (28 oz.)can crushed tomatoes for the diced tomatoes. I used 4 cups of water instead of 6. I used less than half of the salt and substituted hot chili powder for the rest. This is a great meal for a cold winter day.
Absolutely excellent recipe. :) My husband and I added 1/2 tsp of chili powder, 1 tsp of garlic salt, 1 tsp of beef boulion powder, and 2 tbsp of sugar. It was delicious and we'll be making it again soon.
This easy recipe was a good base to jump off of for a great recipe! After reading some of the other reviews- I threw in an onion, celery & garlic with my hamburger while it browned. After I drained the meat, I added beef soup base to the water since I didnt have any beef broth. For spices I added some chili powder, pepper, garlic powder & a bay leaf. I didnt add any extra salt, since there is plenty in the beef base. This turned out to be a great recipe, better yet with some crusty bread!!!!
Very, very yummy! Way too much salt called for. Use only about 1/3 of what's called for. Also, I tripled the amount of rice. Next time I think I will add more vegetables. Green beans, corn, fresh greens, and turnip would all be good in this. I doubled the recipe to have some to freeze for later. It froze very well.
Great, easy soup!!! I found this recipe while looking for something to make with ground beef and a few cups of left over rice. It turned out great. I waited til the soup was about 15 minutes from being done to add the cooked rice. I also added a can of corn. My son who doesn't usually eat vegtable soup scarfed this one down.
I made this last night before I headed out for the night so that my family would be fed. It was a really easy recipe but the taste was only okay. I used celery instead of carrots only b/c I didn't have any carrots left, added seasoning salt while browning the meat AND when I added the 6 cups water (which I needed all 6c or else my soup would have been REALLY thick) I added some chili/onion & garlic powders to taste. Despite all that, the recipe was somewhat bland...not bad..just a little bland for my taste. My boyfriend claims to have really liked it but no one else gave rave reviews for this soup.
We just finished eating, and loved the soup! My husband and I are college students, so we enjoy dinners that are delicious, but not expensive as well. After reading other user's comments, I decided to change the recipe to make it my own (as well as be flexible with the ingredients, since I do not have some of them). I changed it like so: -Saute the onions, all the way through(until they look clear) -Brown the ground beef in the same pan (keep the onions in the pan)-the flavors will mix together nicely -Add Worchestershire sauce to the beef/onions after the beef is fully browned. -Use 6 cups beef bouillon instead of water. -I boiled my potatoes first, then added them to the whole mix in the end. -I don't own diced tomatoes or carrots, so I didn't use them. -Add one can of corn, plus some frozen mixed vegetables, if you are in need of veggies (like us college students are.) -I also added more Worchestershire sauce to the soup after I mixed everything in, to give a nice flavor to not only the beef, but the broth as well. -2 teaspoons of salt. No more is needed. -I like pepper, so I added 1 teaspoon. -Stir and Let sit 5 minutes to allow flavors to settle. When serving, we decided to change things more by putting cooked rice in our bowl first, then put the soup on top. This allows the soup to stretch A LOT farther, if you're on a tight budget like us. (Rice is cheap!) Now we have twice the amount of leftovers, which makes for an easy meal when we're on the run!
Delicious! I just made it and ate it. As with any soup recipe, I made some alterations to suit my taste and the ingredients I happened to have. I added a bunch of spinach at the end of cooking, which gave it nice color (also I was out of celery.) Also, I added a beef bullion cube, chili powder to taste, a couple splashes of hot sauce, and a couple splashes of Worchestershire sauce. (I had read other review and agreed the flavor needed a kick.) Also added a clove of garlic and a couple of green peppers from my mom's garden. Thanks for a great recipe; I will make it again! (Sorry for the alterations, I just can't help myself.)
I thought this was really good. I used Yves Ground "Meat" (a vegetarian soy meat) which turned out really well in this. I don't cook anything without garlic, so I added a good heaping TBL of minced garlic to the soup. I used one can of vegetable broth and 1 beef bouillon in about 2 cups of water. I used a can of diced tomatoes that I threw in the blender before adding to make it a smoother consistency. Basil and Chili powder were also added. I cooked this for about 45 mins until the potatoes were tender. Thanks for the recipe- I never would have thought to use ground meat in a soup!
I gave only 4 star because I had to make changes. With the changes it was wonderful. I seasoned the meat with salt and garlic but didn't add any more salt to the soup. I blended the diced tomatoes more from preference. I also used 4 cups of beef broth, 3/4c of dry red wine, and only 1 1/4c of water instead of the six cups of water. Because I didn't have any potatoes and my husband is allergic to onions I added corn and doubled the rice. It smelled wonderful while cooking and tasted even better. However without the broth and wine I don't believe I would have liked it. Thank you
it was way too salty. i added extra rice, and the salt was still a bit overpowering. i think it would be better with beef broth and less salt.
This was really good soup, I did make it more to my family's taste by adding a bit of salsa to the broth, and added half water and half beef broth. The meat I used was the hamburger patties I had left over from a BBQ. I omitted the potatoes since I don't like too many starchy food in my dish and I thought the rice was enough. I have a interesting tip on how to measure the rice according to the # of folks you'll be serving: "a fist full of rice per person" don't try to grab too much rice only what a comfortable grip can give you unless you like a lot of rice. I will make again--- a great comfort food.
Cut the recipe in half since I am the only family member who likes soup. I did add 2 bouillon cubes, a half tsp of garlic powder, and a bay leaf - just for my own flavor preference. Wonderful soup on a cold, rainy day.
holy goodness i tell you! very very good IMO , i changed a few things based on my taste buds but honestly the base and herbs are key. AND MOST IMPORTANT the longer the simmering the better it shall be! great recipe for a normally boring beef nite!
I made this for a potluck and it got rave reviews. I cut the salt in half and used beef broth rather then water as suggested. The leftovers the next day were even better!
Added 3 chicken boullion cubes, tabasco sauce, basil and substituted carrots for green beans. It was pretty good.
This recipe base helped me get exactly the soup my hubby and I love. It tasted like a famous veggie beef soup served at a popular restaurant where we live. I used 2 cups water and 4 cups beef broth. To the broth I added 1 tsp chili powder, 1 tbs balsamic vinegar, 1 tsp sugar, 1 tbs worchestershire sauce, 2 tbs onion soup mix, fresh garlic and fresh dill, basil and oregano. I also threw in a can of sweet corn niblets. Shortly before serving I added a bit of already cooked rice I had from leftovers. A great dinner and now we have lunches for the week too!
Has way too much salt in it. I would also suggest using just the potatoes or just the rice (adding more than called for) instead of both starches to make this healthier. If using the rice, use brown rice rather than white. Needs more flavor. Dump in some chili powder to your taste and don't add salt at all because chili powder has lots of salt in it. Or use other herbs. There is just no flavor in this expect the salt.
A great base for someone just learning to cook. I cut the recipe in half and used turkey hot dogs instead of ground beef, and also added celery, chili powder, chicken bouillon, corn and garlic. Used a half cup of rice, and ended up having to add a cup of water after simmering for 40 minutes. It has great flavor, and is definitely a recipe to be experimented with.
Very Good! I also used 5 bouillon cubes, more rice and substituted corn and lima beans for carrots. With the added rice, it turned out very hearty and very tasty with the added bouillon.
I gave this four stars because had I not followed suggestions of other reviewers I don't think it would have turned out as well. I added 3 beef bouillan cubes, a small can of tomato paste, a can of green beans(drained), parsley, garlic powder, and minced onion because I didn't have any onion on hand. I also substituted one can of stewed tomotoes for one can of the diced and added almost a cup of rice. This was really good with the changes and even better the next day.
This turned out better than the ingredients!
This soup was awesome. I don't cook with black pepper so I substituted cayanne for it. I also threw in some sage and italian spices and took other readers suggestions to use beef bouillon cubes as an additional flavor. It was great! Thank you...
This recipe is a great base for creating your own delicious version. I read many of the reviews, then chose to add beef bouillon granules, which calls for 1 tsp per cup of water. This ended up being a great decision. The broth became rich as it cooked and absorbed the starch from the potatoes and rice. I did double the rice because 1/4 cup seemed like nothing. And I knew from experience with cooking carrots, that if you're using fresh, it takes longer for them to cook in soups, so as I was browning the meat, I cooked the chopped carrots in the microwave with a bit of water for a few minutes, just to get them a little less hard, giving them a head start. They were still somewhat firm when we ate the soup. Also, browned the meat with the onion and added a healthy sprinkling of garlic powder. My 3 guys inhaled this and asked that I make it again. It's a keeper!
I've made this many times. It is a good, simple staple recipe. I added some finely diced celery and a few tablespoons of canned jalepenos just because I had some that I needed to use up. The kick turned out nice. We always top with cheese and call it Cheeseburger soup.
We've been making this recipe for years, except we call it Hamburger Stew. We leave out the rice, and put in only enough water to just barely cover the meat & veggies. Skip the salt, and instead add bouillon cubes, and any seasonings you would use for regular beef stew. (I like ground corriander and a bit of basil to change it up!) You can also throw in fresh mushrooms if you like them, or add a can or two of drained peas when the stew is almost done. Thicken the broth when you're ready to serve, and you can't beat it!
Good basic beef soup recipe. Didn't have carrots or potatoes, sub'd corn. Added black beans (drained) and garlic. Added 2 cups of cooked rice towards the end, so I lessened some of the water. Added a couple of different spices within reach of the stove. =) Will be modifying and eating this more.
Hearty recipe... My picky kids 10 and 9 ate it and raved!! I left the rice off to the side as my boyfriend doesn't care for it . It freezes well! I turned the leftovers into a pasta dish just pouring it as a sauce! DELICIOUS!!
This was a pretty good recipe. Instead of just the plain ground beef I used leftover meatloaf that I had. This gave it a nice twist. I also added a beef bouillon cube like priors reviewers stated. It was an easy recipe and I already had everything on hand so no trips the grocery store for me.
I too made a few changes and this soup tasted wonderful!! I used 5 beef boullion cubes and the full 6 cups of water. I also added garlic and extra spices when cooking the ground beef.
Yummy im making this right now,its almost done.Thank you.I added a little Oregano.The tomatoes i added was canned Mexican style.i also added a little bit of flour to thicken up some.
I took another readers advice and added some beef bouillion cubes. I also added 1 teaspoon of garlic powder and increased the rice to 1 full cup. After these modifications the recipe is a definite keeper.
i loved this soup it is easy and just hit the spot .my husband also lovedit .
FINALLY! A new dish that my picky son likes. I used the beef broth instead of water and added more rice. The reason I rated it with 4 stars is it was very good overall. I give 5 stars for recipes that are great. We will make again. Thank You!
This was DELICIOUS! I cooked 3 cloves of garlic with the ground beef and stirred in 3 heaping spoonfulls of tomato paste until it was well mixed. It added a great depth and thickness to the soup along with a beautiful red color without adding a ton of tomato flavor. I used 3 cups of water and 3 cups of chicken stock. The chicken stock added great flavor, and I did not need to add any salt to the soup at all. I would call this more of a stew than a soup, lots and lots of chunks of delicious vegetables. Amazing!
This was pretty good. I cooked the onion with the hamburger, and added garlic, celery, and beef bullion with the water. I didn't add any salt since I put in the bullion, but I did add some basil and oregano at the end of the cooking. It was still a little bland, but the leftovers the next day were yummy.
I added spices to make it suit our taste but overall pretty good & I will make again. I used 1 can whole tomatoes, 3 T tomato paste, garlic, onion, 3/4 can corn, chili powder, red pepper flakes, 2 beef bouillion cubes, oregano, parsley & a little salt. I cooked the rice separately and put in a bowl adding the soup on top like someone else suggested. I actually remember seeing Rachel Ray do that to a soup she made once. Even my picky boys liked this.
I am just starting to learn to cook and this was sooo easy. It came out so good, taking anothers advise I also added beef boulion and a couple cloves of garlic as well as some macaroni noodles. It tasted like I knew what I was doing-definetly built my confidence!!
Try adding some green pepper. This has all the flavor components of Hamburger Rice Pie, which is great. I didn't try this soup as it is, but I'm sure it's good
I was trying to avoid going to the store and came across this recipe. It turned out pretty well, considering how many modifications I had to make. Didn't have diced tomatoes, so I sub'd a jar of Garlic Pasta Sauce. Didn't have onions, added a few cloves of garlic. Added a can of corn and used a wild rice blend instead of white rice. I ended up adding a little bit of ketchup at the end because it needed more tomato, would probably have been better to use tomato paste. In the end, it worked, was filling and my son & husband loved it. Love it when you can make something out of nothing!
Awesome soup! I rated 4 stars instead of 5 as I did make some changes. Used 2 cans beef broth and 1 cup of water for the 6 cups of water and then omitted the salt. Used brown rice and added tsp of minced garlic and tsp of Italian seasoning. With all the fresh veggies and lean beef, very healthy soup.
It was most likely all my altering that did it, but I didn't think this soup had any flavor at all. I added a can of corn and a handful of frozen peas, I also used less hamburger than the recipe called for. I tasted it about 15 mins before it was finished and thought it was completely plain, so I had to add a stock cube. Once I did that, it tasted quite nice.
I made this soup using tomato juice instead of canned tomatoes, and it came out beautifully. A great soup for a cold day!
I added bulion like others suggested. I really liked this and will defiantly make this again.
Very good soup! The only thing I changed was that I added beef bouillion to the water since some of the reviews said it tasted too watery. Will definitely make this again!
I needed to add a little more salt for my taste, but I think that it turned out just great. It got an extra star because clean up was so easy.
My husband and I made a pot of this before Hurricane Ike hit south Louisiana. It was delicious! I don't think my husband usually goes for soup, but he kept saying how good this soup tasted!
Really good and hearty! I add a little more rice and water for a ricier soup.
This is an old time favorite! I thought this recipe was pretty good. I also added 2 cups diced celery, 1/2 t. basil and 2 bay leaf for the finishing touch,which made this recipe a real winner!
Tasted like water with vegtables. Would try to make again maybe by adding differnt liquids.
We like thicker soup so we doubled the rice ,used no potatoes or carrot but added corn and chili powder.
Very quick and easy. Quite tasty also. Great for a hot soup on a cold evening.
It was very bland. Even after adding spices it wasn't that good.
My Family loves this! Thank you for sharing.
The only thing i did different was add two little containers of Knorr homestyle concentrated beef broth. And i would add more rice. Other than that it was perfect.
I did not have potatoes so I used Sweet Potatoes and it was really good.
Great soup. Very fast and easy.
Great recipe! I modified by using 3 teaspoons of beef bouillon, and 3 tbsp of cornstarch to thicken the soup a bit to a rapid boil before simmering. Easy to feed people with!
This was good. After reading the other reviews I also used beef broth. I added more rice to make the soup a little heartier.
I added 3 beef bullioun cubes, as well as some shakes from the garlic powder can. This wasn't very flavorful at all. I can't imagine just using unseasoned water, as the recipe calls for. The soup was bland even with my spice additions. I don't care for this. Bland. Plain.
Absolutely love! Our go to soup recipe, even my picky eaters love!!
OMG! I absolutely loved this soup and so did hubs! This was a great base and I can’t help adding my own little things! I used all the ingredients in this recipe (except salt), I just juggled things around some. After browning the beef, I sautéed onions, carrots and also used minced garlic and celery. I had a large can of petite diced tomatoes but I used my stick blender and made it almost smooth. I also added a small can as is. I added a touch of sugar to mellow out the tomatoes. I used Beef Better Than Bullion because I didn’t use any beef broth and that made it! Gosh this was so tasty! I definitely will make this again.
Tremendous and easy. My family really enjoyed it's heartyness and rich flavor. No need for beef cubes. Just let it simmer for a few hours. Much better the next day as with most soups. Highly recommended. Bon appétit
We like gsrlic so I added some garlic powder to it. My husband doesn't like it when I try out new stuff but he liked it.
It was fine, but not great. I can't give it 4 stars (much less 5) because it was rather bland. I don't think I'll make it again.
We took other's advice, added onion, garlic, celery, and Worcestershire to the browned beef and let it cook for about 5 minutes, used 4 cups beef broth, 2 cups water, reduced salt to about 1 tsp. Also used only a few fresh, diced tomatoes, added a can of tomato paste, and doubled the rice - was not "watery" at all. Husband and 5-year-old son both enjoyed, will make again.
Easy soup recipe to make if you have a couple of hours to prep and cook. I cut the salt down to 3 teaspoons as had been suggested in an earlier review. I added 6 teaspoons of beef flavored soup base as well. I used spicy diced tomatoes with jalapeños to kick it up a little bit. Also added some left over canned corn that I had in the refrigerator. Soup turned out wonderfully. Will definitely make again.
We love this recipe. I follow many of the others suggestions.
This recipe brings back memories. It is amazingly similar to what my mother served us on a pretty consistent basis when I was growing up. She would use whatever meat was leftover if fresh ground beef wasn't available. I omit the rice, (hubby is opposed to rice in any kind of soup) and add chopped cabbage, subbing chopped carrots for the corn. For a flavor change, and lower fat version I have substituted ground turkey for the beef. And with a little more seasoning, it is quite tasty. With the addition of the cabbage, it turns out almost like a stew. A fast nurtitious meal that everyone loves.
Great recipe, easy to make and delicious! The only thing I changed was to use a low sodium beef broth for part (the one I got happened to be 900mL) and water for the rest.
This was so simple to make and delicious. I used a can of tomatoes with green chiles because we like a little zip in our food. When I warmed it up and it needed a little more broth I added a small can of tomato sause. You could also make this with ground turkey which I plan to do for health reasons.
