Best Burger Sauce
This tangy sauce has a zip that goes well with a burger or as a fry dip. It is versatile and can be spicy or a kid-friendly sauce.
This tangy sauce has a zip that goes well with a burger or as a fry dip. It is versatile and can be spicy or a kid-friendly sauce.
With the exception of eliminating the hot sauce and using garlic powder instead of the dried minced garlic, I followed the remaining ingredients and measurements as the recipe directs. Actually, I have to disagree with those who commented this sauce tasted like McDonald's -in my opinion it's much BETTER than McDonald's, if only for the reason that it is not nearly as sweet. Hubby is a hamburger with ketchup purist, but accomodated me by trying this. After a few bites of his burger I asked him what he thought of the sauce, assuming he'd remain loyal to his ketchup. He told me I should make it again. Ha! I thought the taste of the mustard was a little too evident, but he disagreed, liking it just the way it was. We both agreed the wee bit of vinegar provided just the right tang. While it may never make ketchup take a back seat, this was definitely a nice change - loved the blend of ingredients! Much better than simply mixing mayo with ketchup and pickle relish. Glad I tried this!Read More
I was really expecting to like this based on the mostly rave reviews, but I really didn't care for the flavor of it, myself. The mustard was too strong.Read More
With the exception of eliminating the hot sauce and using garlic powder instead of the dried minced garlic, I followed the remaining ingredients and measurements as the recipe directs. Actually, I have to disagree with those who commented this sauce tasted like McDonald's -in my opinion it's much BETTER than McDonald's, if only for the reason that it is not nearly as sweet. Hubby is a hamburger with ketchup purist, but accomodated me by trying this. After a few bites of his burger I asked him what he thought of the sauce, assuming he'd remain loyal to his ketchup. He told me I should make it again. Ha! I thought the taste of the mustard was a little too evident, but he disagreed, liking it just the way it was. We both agreed the wee bit of vinegar provided just the right tang. While it may never make ketchup take a back seat, this was definitely a nice change - loved the blend of ingredients! Much better than simply mixing mayo with ketchup and pickle relish. Glad I tried this!
Wow! The name says it all. This is the best burger sauce! I scaled this down to 5 servings and followed it exactly. I used Frank's Red Hot for the hot sauce and it was delicious. It does taste just like McDonald's Big Mac sauce. I used this on "The Perfect Basic Burger" from this site. I can't wait to try this again and I'm not one to use a bunch of sauces or condiments on burgers, but this one really is good.
This sauce is AWSESOME!!! I followed the advice of preparing it 3 days in advance and it was so much different and better than how it tasted the day of making it (even though it tasted pretty good then too!) My husband was in love with it immediately when he tasted it on his burger. As a matter of fact, he said if I lose this recipe he doesn't ever want a burger again! =] A+++
ABSOLUTELY amazing!!! As a college student I didn't have vinegar or onion powder on hand. Other than that I followed the rest of the ingredients and instead of minced garlic, I used garlic powder- and it came out perfectly YUMMY!! So to those few who do not have vinegar and minced onion on hand, No Worries!!!!!
wow! im not big on mixed up ketchup mayo mustard stuff but this was so good. i did add some chopped sweet pickle because i was trying to make it like the sauce on jumbo jacks. it was exceptional and even my husband said wow thats good stuff. it makes alot and i scaled it down to 5 servings. i will def make this again. it was better after it chilled in the fridge a couple hours but it was good after i made it too. thanks so much.
I was really expecting to like this based on the mostly rave reviews, but I really didn't care for the flavor of it, myself. The mustard was too strong.
I did everything just like the recipe said and it was wonderful ...NO modifying!! That is always annoying to me. But I use two weeks later. I add this to a meatloaf after I had a grate Burger for fun, I'am going to make some more mealoafs. THAT WAS SOOO GOOD !! THAT YOU.....6-7 STARS
this was good, not the best...yet. i only had an hour to let it chill so the flavors didnt get to meld together completely. from what ive heard, itll be better tomorrow.
This was great. I used very very finely chopped fresh onion instead of dried, and a very hot/tangy prepared English mustard. Thanks, devilcook!
Super yummy! And I love that it will adapt to you and your family's tastes. Don't like mustard? Leave it out! It's still delicious. Love pickles? Chop some up and throw them in the sauce. It's versatile and delicious, but honestly, I usually just mix mayo and ketchup and leave the rest out - but if you want a more complex sauce that will be a knock-out, make it as written and you won't be disappointed.
Loved this...will make again. The rating is for the recipe as is. My personal taste is a little more "spicy", so I will substitute 1/2 Chioptle Mayo for the regular and chop up and add a few dill pickles. Adding my personal preferences will only make a good recipe better!
Awesome! So delicious! I made a cheeseburger stromboli and we used this as the dipping sauce. It was incredibly tasty! The only thing I changed was to add about some sweet relish to taste and I was heavy handed on the hot sauce.
I just had one of the best burgers ever! When I make burgers on the grill this will be a must for now on. Thanks a million for posting! The name says it all.
So so so so good. Everything everyone else said and more. Totally agree 100% with naples32104....tastes -like- McDonalds but *better* (not as sweet, like others have said). Also didn't have dried mixed garlic so just used shy of the same amount garlic powder. Will let it sit longer next time.
This was great! I used garlic powder instead of dried garlic(never heard of the stuff..huh?) I also added a little horseradish and a couple of chopped baby dills, as another reviewer suggested. It does get better after it sits in the fridge for a few days, so if you have the means to plan ahead, I suggest doing this.
tastes like big mac sauce.
Good....I used a spicy brown mustard and garlic powder instead of the dried minced garlic. Nice sauce. Made the day before our BBQ for the flavors to combine. Nice and thanks!
great- it's the best burger sauce, I've made so far. I would make it for hamburgers or chicken burgers. I used onion powder and garlic powder. Not minced I'm having a big BBQ. This sauce will be there ")
This was absolutely awesome! Just FYI though, the recipe makes A LOT! I cut it in half and it was still too much. I didn't change a thing and it was gobbled up by my family. Everyone put it on their burgers, of course. I had also made oven fries and we found it was a great dip for the fries! Not so healthy, but great for a once-in-awhile BBQ or fun dinner....
This is a great tasting sauce! My family won't eat burgers without it.
This recipe is very close to In-n-Out's legendary animal style sauce, just omit the hot sauce and black pepper then add 1 or 2 tsps of sweet relish. I have also used dill relish for a little tangy zip. Definitely make it in advance, the flavors need to meld a day or more for the best experience. I have found that the sauce will keep in a fridge for a few weeks, depending on the lifespan of each individual ingredient. Any fresh ingredients (like fresh garlic or onion) will reduce the shelf life.
This was OK. Kind of bland & not really what I was looking for.
Really good sauce! I suppose I'd give it a 4.5 if I could, but chose the 4 star because it was really good, but didn't knock my socks off. The flavors went well together and it was good on the burger.
Awesome sauce! I didn't have any onions so I added onion power instead and some green relish. It tasted just like the 'special sauce' at McDonalds! Definitely a keeper!
These were a hit at the nfl playoff party this weekend. I made sliders and used the sauce. DELICIOUS
Good sauce, just not a fan of mustard.
I love this sauce !! I didnt have any dried minced onion or garlic , so I just used same amount of garlic powder . Added Sriracha hot sauce for the hot sauce . soooo amazing ! Thank you for the best post for burger sauce :)
Tasty! I scaled the recipe down to 5 servings and used 1 tsp of hot sauce.
This was really good. I cut this recipe way down for 6 servings. It had weird measurements, so I kind of guessed, but it turned out really good. Will probably not put in the vinegar next time. I don't think it was needed with the yellow mustard. I added a little horseradish and chopped dill pickle also. We put it on salmon burgers and it was great. I'm a huge fan of In and Out burgers and look forward to traveling to CA and Vegas just to eat them. This sauce is good, but don't think it was as good as their sauce. Still a keeper though. Thanks
If you take out the mustard and add sweet green relish then it's pretty good. I have used similar recipes and mustard doesn't work with them.
I had to omit the hot sauce although I personally, would've loved it. Added a few finely chopped dill pickles and it turned out great! Very yummy!!!
I almost completely agree with naples34102 review. I have been using this as our standard burger sauce for over a year now. So much so that I prepare a little jar and keep it in the fridge for our teenagers. I never use the hot sauce (we don't need the heat) or the minced garlic, I just use garlic powder. Personally, i think it tastes better if you prepare it well ahead of time so the ingredients will meld together. So all in all, I think it makes for a delicious burger!
Thank you so much for this recipe. I love the sauce in Bic Mac burgers but don't love the beef patties. My bf always buys Angus minced beef and he makes burgers for me. The homemade burgers taste better but they're missing that sauce...UNTIL NOW! Thanks again.
Sorry. Maybe it's because it's been compared to McDonalds and we don't eat fast food, but this was not enjoyed at my house. My husband said it tasted like Thousand Island (which he dislikes) and I thought it tasted like a bunch of mixed condiments. It was worth a shot but we'll top our burgers with condiments individually next time. I made a small batch and I'm glad I didn't make the full version.
Very nice on our 4th of July burgers. I lightened it a little by using nonfat plain yogurt instead of mayo and it turned out awesome. Will certainly make again!
This was ok. I prefer the one that has pickles in it though.
Not to my taste but everyone else that ate it said it was good.
Very yummmy, just as others described Big Mac sauce. Will make again. Used leftovers for yam fries dip.
Amazing recipe!! Just like the best burger joint's sauce. I followed the recipe verbatim, the kids and my friends all LOVED it!! This is a keeper!
My family really enjoyed this sauce. Methought it might be good on roast beef sandwiches also.
Amazing! It was soo simple to make, and really yummy on the burgers. Great for barbecues for sure!
Just tried this wonderful sauce on a cheeseburger I made for lunch. It was very tasty and offered a nice change-up. I tried to lower the calorie/fat count a bit by using a light mayonaise.
Pretty good, and saves me the trouble of pulling several bottles out for one hamberger. I halved the mustard, simply because I don't like mustard very much, and added a dab of cream-style horseradish, because I do like horseradish.
Soo good. I even used it the next day on a left over grilled chicken sandwich with some pickles! Then I used it on a provolone sandwich! ENDLESS! The only thing i have to change in the amount, makes soo much!
The best ever! Will always use
I prepared a half order, tasted it and it was tasty but missing something. I added about 3 heaping tablespoons of a spicy sweet pickle relish and wow, that was fantastic. So 4 stars as written and 5 after the spicy relish addition. My family loved it straight from the bowl, on chips and on the veggie burger sliders we had.
delish!! i made this to top caprese burgers (found at this website) and it was great! i didn't have the dried garlic, so i substituted it with some minced garlic. someone suggested using it as a dip for fries...well...i made sweet potato fries with the burgers...the sauce was a perfect accompaniment for them. yummy!!
Amazing, wow, yummy and thank you!
wonderful! well received by all @ the table-paired w/ black bean veggie burgers.
I made in this three days in advance and left it in the fridge for the flavours to meld. It turned out pretty good! Might be a tad on the sweet side. thanks for the great recipe !
Great sauce. I personally haven't visited McDonald's in about 30 yrs but this tastes a lot like the "special sauce".
This is a great sauce. I did not have white wine vinegar so I omitted it but the sauce was still great. This will definitely be my go-to burger sauce.
Easy and yummy ... Added cayenne pepper instead of the hot sauce Coz that's what I had
So easy and quick. I scaled down to 5 servings and made way more than enough. I followed the recipe and added sweet pickle relish. It was a nice change from our usual homemade thousand.
Pretty good sauce to compliment any burger! This sauce has a definite zing to it that goes great especially with the "firecracker burger" on this site. Love it and will use again!!!
it was REALLY really good!
Good starting point for a burger sauce, but I had to do some tweaking to make it to my liking. For starters, I used Grey Poupon instead of yellow mustard and. I used a combination of white and apple cider vinegar. I at least doubled the garlic powder and added Worcestershire sauce. Lastly, I added a small amount of homemade horseradish for a kick.
Really good sauce that I paired with some plain burgers to dress them up. I love the blend of flavors. I can't wait to try on other things like sandwiches or meatloaf as suggested by other users.
This sauce beats McDonald's sauce....much better.
Followed instructions and it is tangy as advertised, this sauce is very yummy.
Great recipe! The second time I made it, I used sirracha and an 1/8 tsp of dill relish and subbed champagne vinegar for white. Yum!!!!
Excellent flavor. Franks goes great with this recipe.
Easy sauce to put together. Great on burgers!
This is a great sauce. I was very impressed with the flavor and how easy it was to make it. I made half of the recipe and it worked out perfect. It tastes very similar to the special sauce used on the big mac.
can I please ask how long you could store it in the fridge for? reading a couple of reviews they say it tastes better 7 days later. thanks Ant
My husband agrees with the title and so do I. Great sauce as is!
My toddlers and husband LOVE this sauce! I made it mild, but it still has great flavor. I think I will have to keep some in the fridge at all times.
For a twist I cooked and crumbled 1 pound lean ground sirloin. I made this sauce but added 2 tablespoons of pickle relish, reduced ketchup to 1/4 cup, mustard to 1 teaspoon, and omitted the hot sauce. I then stirred the sauce, plus 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese into the ground meat and cooked until the cheese melted. Spooned on toasted buns and topped with lettuce and dill pickle chips. Made for a great Big Mac Sloppy Joe.
This is so easy to make and adds such great flavor to the burgers. Be sure to make it in advance so the flavors have a chance to meld. I loved it.
This stuff rocks! We'd never tried burger sauce before, but we'll be having it regularly now; it takes burgers to another level. I didn't have seasoned pepper so I used a mixture of pepper and seasoned salt.
Made as written, kids loved it.
This sauce is amazing. I added about 1 tsp of Worcestershire sauce and it added a great flavor.
Just okay. Too much Mayo flavor for us.
This sauce was so good on our burgers last night, that we are having burgers again tonight. Delicious!
pretty good sauce, tasted just like the special sauce they put on the Big Mac. Thanks for the recipe.
Great on grilled beef patties or dipped in homemade shoestring fries
This was so good! The only difference is I only had fresh garlic instead of dried. I had fried some mushrooms to top our burgers with but man, this sauce was good just to dip the fried mushrooms and fries in!!! It was great on the burgers too but does make a yummy dipping sauce on its own!
Pretty good! I halved the recipe, deleted the hot sauce, used onion powder and garlic powder as that's what I had on hand. Also added some sweet pickle relish. Will definitely make again.
This was deliciou. My only change was to use Worcestershire sauce in lieu of vinegar, as I was out of vinegar. Worcestershire sauce has a vinegar base, so it worked very well. My husband agrees that this sauce is delicious. This is a keeper. It totally transforms a hamburger.
This sauce was amazing! I read that it tasted like mcdonalds but I don't eat fast food so I have no clue if it does or not. I added fresh onion and garlic instead of dried and added sriracha sauce.
i made smaller version,i didn't follow he measurements exactly as it it too much, but followed the ingredients. i added extra stuff too . it is a tasty recipe
The first time I made this was during a family cookout. This sauce really dressed up an ordinary hamburger. I used fresh, minced garlic. Since I didn't have any white vinegar, I left it out. Also, I didn't include hot sauce. There was a strong mustard taste, but since I used Grey Poupon mustard, it was a compliment. I will definitely make this again.
Yum :3
I served this on burgers and also used it as a dipping sauce for onion rings. It was simple to make and tasted great!
This sauce perfectly enhanced our already amazing fresh-ground burger on a just-baked brioche bun with homemade fries. Instead of hot sauce, we sprinkled in about 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper, and I'd definitely go with this choice again in future.
I made it exactly as written..It was great!! It does taste just like McDonalds. I will be making this again!!
was looking for something besides plain ole mayo and this hit the spot its delicious on burgers chicken fries i have even dipped raw veggies into it
I made this without even the measurements, because I wanted to just test a small amount, and it tasted great! I even added a bit of BBQ sauce and hot sauce.
Love this sauce, so sorry it took me so long to try this. Followed the receipe exactly as written....Perfect...keeps getting tastier daily. Next time I will make a big batch, cut it the first time to 5 servings.
Yes it is. I served it on a grilled burger, with cheese, a thin slice of tomato, a tbsp of homemade mustard pickles, lettuce, and a couple of kettle chips on top, the bun was thin toasted multigrain. Yummy
We really liked a dollop of this on our burgers the other night! I just made a small amount (1/4 of the recipe). I used fresh onion and garlic finely minced. I also made this a day in advance to allow the flavors to meld. This was a nice change from our usual mayonnaise, and it would also be good as a dipping sauce for chicken fingers or fries. I’ll make this one again!
This sauce is awesome. I liked it as the recipe directed as well as with a dash of Worcestershire and horseradish. Will definitely make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections