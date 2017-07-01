Best Burger Sauce

With the exception of eliminating the hot sauce and using garlic powder instead of the dried minced garlic, I followed the remaining ingredients and measurements as the recipe directs. Actually, I have to disagree with those who commented this sauce tasted like McDonald's -in my opinion it's much BETTER than McDonald's, if only for the reason that it is not nearly as sweet. Hubby is a hamburger with ketchup purist, but accomodated me by trying this. After a few bites of his burger I asked him what he thought of the sauce, assuming he'd remain loyal to his ketchup. He told me I should make it again. Ha! I thought the taste of the mustard was a little too evident, but he disagreed, liking it just the way it was. We both agreed the wee bit of vinegar provided just the right tang. While it may never make ketchup take a back seat, this was definitely a nice change - loved the blend of ingredients! Much better than simply mixing mayo with ketchup and pickle relish. Glad I tried this!

