Best Burger Sauce

124 Ratings
  • 5 90
  • 4 26
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This tangy sauce has a zip that goes well with a burger or as a fry dip. It is versatile and can be spicy or a kid-friendly sauce.

By devilcook

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, onion, garlic, and vinegar in a bowl. Season with hot sauce and seasoned pepper to taste. Cover and chill at least 1 hour before serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 4.2mg; sodium 166.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022