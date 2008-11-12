Chunky Stew

3.8
17 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 4
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 3

A very simple and delicious stew that will keep you warm in the winter.

Recipe by Mike Ziegler

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium high heat, saute the ground beef for about 5 minutes, or until tender. Drain excess fat. Add the tomato-vegetable juice and bring to a boil.

  • Add the potatoes, vegetables and onion and bring back to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 30 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Salt and pepper to taste.

Per Serving:
592 calories; protein 28.9g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 40.3g; cholesterol 128.6mg; sodium 493.2mg. Full Nutrition
