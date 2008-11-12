Chunky Stew
A very simple and delicious stew that will keep you warm in the winter.
This is pretty much what a nutritionist told me about many years ago. I sometimes use chicken, instead of ground beef, or it can be just vegetables. I generally use mixed veggies and add whatever I want...potatoes, onions, black eyed peas, lima beans, minced garlic...whatever! Cover with the vegetable juice and season how you like it. This is as good as you wanna make it. Just put the stuff YOU like in it. Delicious.Read More
Sorry, but this was awful. I hate that I made my kids eat atleast ive bites before, I realized how awful it was.Read More
This recipe was very good, however, it took a lot of tweaking. I added spices besides salt and pepper (cayenne, garlic powder, etc.). I also put in 6 potatos and used more juice cocktail then recommended. Although, all in all it was extremely simple and quick to make.
My picky family loved this. I have tried a number of stews with them and this is the only one they ever liked.
Very good very easy . like how you could make it your own.I might try this next time with stew meat . excellent and made it for company comin over. Sprinkle cheese is very good add at the table. I added red peppers garlic onion salt and italian seasoning. also used a ground sirloin.
I've made this recipe several times and feel it is a great base recipe for stew. However, as other reviewers have mention I too feel it needs more flavor. I added a full 48oz of Spicy Hot Vegetable Juice, cayenne pepper, onion and garlic salts, italian seasoning and a little old bay seasoning.
This recipe is so easy to make and it tastes great. I followed the recipe to a tee and it had great flavor. We make this recipe a lot during those cold winter months.
This was great, I did make one change. My family doesn't care for the frozen mixed veggies because they don't like everything in them. So, I just added frozen veggies we like. We like carrots, potatoes, corn etc. They cannot stand the green beans. I loved this though and it is added to my stew rotation. And for some reason during the fall and winter I make that a lot.
Delicious!! I used about 1 1/2 tsp of salt free garlic herb seasoning and stirred in 4oz cheddar at the end. I could eat this every day.
It was simple and tasty
It may be because the vegetable juice it the main flavoring that I didn't care for it. I tried added some spices, and it is still mild. It takes less time than many stews, but I would rather spend the time.
Wimpy.
Unimpressive. Absolutely no flavor what-so-ever. I managed to save it with 5 bay leaves and a TON of Montreal Steak seasoning. Also, 30 minutes wasn't enough time to soften the potatoes.
I made this for a wine tasting party I had. It was really good. I also made a chicken rice soup that was awesome and kind of overshadowed this one. I added a couple of bags of frozen vegetables (chopped broccoli and french cut green beans) which were excellent. Initially it was really bland so I added spices (italian seasoning and lot of course sea salt, celery salt and fresh ground pepper) to give it flavor and that really did the trick. It's a good (maybe not great) recipe.
This was OK. My kids loved all the vegetables, but I found that it needed more tomato juice and some added seasoning.
Pretty awesome. Super easy. I double the potatoes, and add parsley, oregano and cayenne.
