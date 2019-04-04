Easy Chicken Posole

This is so easy! I've been to lots of Mexican parties and eaten posole and this tastes exactly the same. My husband is from Mexico and he is hard to please when it comes to making authentic Mexican dishes. He loved this and it has become a regular in our dinner rotation. The only thing I do differently is to use chicken thighs (the dark meat has more flavor) and I reduce the chili powder. I boil the thighs, then remove them when they are done, pour the remaining liquid through a strainer and save the broth. I add it back where the recipe calls for it, adding more water and some chicken bouillon if needed. I don't want it too spicy because of the kiddos so usually one, maybe two tablespoons of chili powder is sufficient. Also, I'm usually in a hurry so I've never let it simmer 90 minutes. Maybe 20 max. We garnish with chopped radishes, lettuce, fresh squeezed lime, and sometimes crushed tostadas. One of my favorite meals, and easy and quick to prepare.