Easy Chicken Posole

This easy-to-make chicken and hominy soup is one of many great Mexican Christmas traditions, or simply delicious whenever you want to eat something warm and comforting. It's garnished with thinly sliced radishes, shredded lettuce, finely chopped onion, chopped cilantro, and lime wedges, which diners add to the soup as they please.
This was great! Tastes just like the homemade Pozole my Mexican friends make! I cubed and browned 2lbs of chicken. Then in large pot browned 1 large onion and 3 cloves of garlic - added chicken, water, chicken broth, 2 Tbsp chile powder, dash of salt, and oregano and left it cook for about 80 min. Then added hominy and cilantro. Served with lime, radishes, tostadas.
Yum yum yum yum yum! This was great. Instead of cooking the chicken I used a store bought roasted chicken and took the skin off. I didn't have enough but it still turned out fine. The only other modifications I did were to cut back to 1T of oil, use Mexican oregano instead of regular, and I only used about 3T of chili pepper because we don't like really spicy food. This amount was perfect for us. The broth tasted just like restaurant Posole...the only difference was the chicken instead of pork but that was just as good or even better!
I have been looking for a long time for an easy posole recipe. This is it!! My husband is Mexican and when I go to his families house they use other kinds of meat and I didn't want to have to go through the hassle like they did. My husband came home from work and I served this with some radishes, lime, and little raw cabbage for toppings. He loved it!! Thanks for the great recipe.
I made this the other day and it was good. It was lacking a little taste, so I added a can of enchilada sauce. WOW what a difference! My husband LOVED IT! I garnished it with onion, shredded cabbage and lime juice added a little hot sauce and it was almost as good as my mami's posole. I will make this again
Great recipes, this is similar to what my mexican mother has been making for years, except she makes her with beef. I doubled up on the hominy and chili powder as we like things a little spicier. Thanks!
I first had Posole in Mexico on a missions trip. I use cumin and cilantro. Have chopped cilantro, chopped green onion tops and other condiments when serving to add various flavors. This is my favorite winter soup.
I made this recipe for my very picky husband and he loved it! His family is from Mexico and so when I cook Mexican food it is always compared to theirs however, this is a recipe he actually talked to his mom about! YES! FINALLY! SOMETHING HE LIKES! If you are a Posole fan this recipe is for you. It's simple and it still turns out to taste authentic! I brought left overs into work the next day and my co-workers loved it too.
Mexican comfort food! My family's recipe is slightly different: 1) use pork tenderloin, brown it the pot along with garlic and onion. 2) Add chicken broth (reduced to 1 cup) and use 3-4 cups of salsa verde (home-made or Herdez). 3) Skip chili powder and add finely chopped cilantro 4) let simmer for 1-2 hours until meat is tender, then remove from pot and shred with a fork. 5) return the meat to the pot, add hominy. 6) simmer for another 15 minutes at least. Serve with shredded cabbage, lime wedges, and sliced radishes.
Ever since I came back from Acapulco, I have been looking for an easy, basic pozole recipe and I think this is it! I added an extra clove or two of garlic and added a couple extra dashes of salt. Other than that it was AWESOME! Thank you for sharing the recipe.
Just made a double batch of this for our New's Year day family gathering and it was a huge hit. Did everything exactly according to the recipe, right down to the garnishes. Everyone pronounced it authentic-tasting and the aroma in the house was terrific! I also can feature it with a dollop of sour cream and/or shredded cheese. Thank you, deedee, for a wonderful recipe!
I have a Mexican boyfriend that always compares my food to his mom's, so needless to say he can be a harsh critic. However, he LOVED this posole and said that it was just as good as his mom's! I did add extra chili powder and also some ground cumin (about 1 1/2 teaspoons), and added one bay leaf, but other than that I followed the recipe. I served this with lime and tostadas. This tastes amazing, and I will be making it frequently!
Great flavor and pretty easy to make. Loved it. Only change was to add a little cumin (antioxidant). Posole is a great version of chicken soup or broth, similar to what Vietnamese pho is for beef broth. Adding the garnishes at the end: lime, onion, radish and fresh chopped cilantro makes the soup flavor pop, so don't skip or leave them out!
Really Good! The first time I made this recipe I cooked the chicken in a slow cooker, then shredded and transferred to stovetop for step 2. The only other thing I changed was to add one-half teaspoon each of Cumin and Cayenne Pepper because we like spicy. The next time I cooked the chicken as the recipe was written but I definitely prefer the chicken in the slow cooker, it was much more tender. I will make this recipe again & again!
I haven't had posole since I was a kid growing up in Southern California. I was leery of this recipe thinking that it couldn't match the posole I had back then. What a surprise! This was excellent! The only change I made was to add a little cumin to the recipe. I served homemade tortillas with it. No leftovers!
I cooked the chicken in the crock pot and added it with the broth and spices. I only did 2.5TB of chili powder and 1 tsp of salt. It turned out great! I topped it with the tostadas, cilantro, limes, shredded cabbage, sliced radishes, and avocado.
Really altered the recipe as to what I had on hand but don't think it changed the taste that much. Used leg quarters instead of breasts, didn't think the extra 3 cups of water was necessary and cut back chili powder to 3 T. Used freshly made golden hominy and home made broth. Just a touch of cumin and the flavor blew me away!!! Would have loved to have had the lime wedges and the cilantro...this is a truly authentic recipe!!! Made this for a friend who has just finished radiation for breast cancer and has lost her appetite...but she said she loved Posole and after tasting this recipe, ate a large portion. Thanks very much!!!
Bravo! Grilling rather than boiling the chicken adds so much flavor. I seasoned the chicken with garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, and oregano prior to cooking. I also used extra garlic and a shallot, and omitted the extra salt (strongly recommend others do this too). It was incredibly tasty and yes, authentic.
I loved this posole! I live in the southwest and this rivals many restaurant posoles. I did substitute the chilli powder for dried ancho chiles pureed (3 chiles) for a more authentic taste. I used Mexican oregano and added some cumin. I also added a can of diced tomatoes in their juice. It was a great soup!!!
How wonderful it was to find a recipe much like the one my dad used each year! I had smoked turkey left over from Thanksgiving so I used that instead of chicken but it turned out fantastic!! Easy to make and freezes wonderfully!
This recipe was very easy to follow and turned out great! I garnished it with avocado slices and tortilla strips and served it with mango margaritas. Great family dinner and I was able to freeze the rest for use on a night I don't feel like cooking.
So simple, yet so flavorful and filling! I accidentally bought golden hominy, but the taste didn't seem to suffer, and I didn't use chili powder. Added lime juice and half a can of Mexican Rotel to the cooking broth, simmered as directed, and garnished our bowls with shredded lettuce, chopped cilantro, and lime. It was amazing! We're even thinking of making a huge batch and throwing a Posole Dinner Party for the start of winter!
Very good stuff. I like the spice level. I thought chicken fried in a pan would be a hassle to shred, so I did it in the crock pot with the water and broth, cooked it on high maybe 2-3 hours. After that it almost shreds itself. Then I cooked the garlic w/just a bit of oil in my mini saucepan, and didn't use the onion. From there, everything was as is. Though I did only use the tortilla chips and cilantro for garnishes.
Very good..The only difference I do is add ground cumin, add pulp from ancho chiles (and the liquid used to boil), use double the hominy, and I use Fiesta Brand Menudo Mix Seasoning instead of the Chile Powder. Overall...very delicious recipe that anyone can use to create their own :)
Turned out amazing! The only thing I changed was that I boiled my chicken with some onions, lime, and cilantro to cook it instead of in a skillet. I find its easier to shred that way. I also added some garlic salt. Even my picky (read: impossible) eater fiance loved it!
Very good taste but VERY VERY SPICY! Next time I will need to use 1/4 the amount of chili powder. Other then that it was wonderful topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese, cubed avocado, onions and tortilla chips!
We loved this! My good friend who has been making posole forever suggested adding a can of enchilada sauce. I added the enchilada sauce and cut the chili powder to 2 tsp. I can't tell you how often we eat it. It is one of our favorite meals. Thank you deedee for the recipe!
For the longest time I have wanted to make this mexican soup and it came out so good and tasty my family still thinks I went out to our favorite resturant and purchased a pot of there posole, This Resturant is well know for in my community and they could not stop talking about how good it was..people wait in line on saturday mornings to eat at this place and my food teasted as good as there Yes I am the Man..but lets kept this to our selves as I dont want them to expect me to cook this for every time we get together...
This is so easy! I've been to lots of Mexican parties and eaten posole and this tastes exactly the same. My husband is from Mexico and he is hard to please when it comes to making authentic Mexican dishes. He loved this and it has become a regular in our dinner rotation. The only thing I do differently is to use chicken thighs (the dark meat has more flavor) and I reduce the chili powder. I boil the thighs, then remove them when they are done, pour the remaining liquid through a strainer and save the broth. I add it back where the recipe calls for it, adding more water and some chicken bouillon if needed. I don't want it too spicy because of the kiddos so usually one, maybe two tablespoons of chili powder is sufficient. Also, I'm usually in a hurry so I've never let it simmer 90 minutes. Maybe 20 max. We garnish with chopped radishes, lettuce, fresh squeezed lime, and sometimes crushed tostadas. One of my favorite meals, and easy and quick to prepare.
very tastey!! For an even faster weeknight meal I used a store bought rotisserie chicken and just shredded it. Shhredded cabbage, lime wedges, radish, and tortilla strips for garnish are a must with this traditional soup. Very very good!!
Great recipe. I use it as a guide. Instead of chili powder, I make my own red chili and I don't cook anything in oil. no garlic or onion and I add a bay leaf. I just let everything cook in the pot for 3 hours or until the hominy is tender. My family eats this like menudo, so chopped onions, lime and more oregon are a must.
Posole is very traditional in NM, where I live, and is always made around the holidays to accompany tamales. I cook a pork roast and cut into bite size pieces and add fresh red chili (which I make myself from red chili pods). Also, I use the broth from the fresh posole (homony) in lieu of chicken broth. Before serving, I sprinkle each individual bowl with cheese and serve with warm flour tortillas.
Great Recipe! Only thing I must say is please use New Mexico chili powder, or California Chili powder. It really makes a HUGE difference. Also, if you don't feel like doing the chicken, buy a rotisserie chicken instead. I also topped mine with shredded cabbage instead of lettuce. I could eat this everyday!
Very nice soup! Perfect for a frigid evening like ours is tonight. I followed the recipe pretty close, just added a little more garlic and 1/2 tsp. of cumin, and I only had 2 cans of hominy on the shelves, and it was really good! We garnished with finely chopped onions, thinly sliced radishes, avocado cubes, crumbled tostadas and squeezed some fresh lime juice on it. My daughter speaks the language, she hasn't been really fond of Mexican food, but after this she said she's changing her mind! (and said this has to go into the winter soup rotation). A bowl is going to the teacher tomorrow, too. Thanks for the tasty and easy recipe!
Good recipe. Very flavorful but the chicken in mine was a little chewy. I cooked it as the recipe described and it also took me a little longer for the hominy to cook than 15 minutes. It was closer to 40 minutes. I will make it again. I like it better with chicken than other traditional meats used for posole.
This is a great recipe, simple and delicious. I always use a pork roast or loin, cubed and browned for a richer flavor. I also toss in a couple whole dried chilies for some heat. Must be served with shredded cabbage, radish, a squeeze of lime and tostadas on the side.
Delicious! Even my boyfriend who was very adamant that he did not like posole gobbled down a large bowl. I made a few changes to the recipe according to my own tastes, and prepared it in a slow cooker instead of the stove top. I added the shredded chicken, onion, garlic, one 4 oz can of diced green chilies, two 29 oz cans of hominy, 2 quarts of low sodium chicken broth, and one 28 oz can of mild red enchilada sauce to the slow cooker, omitting the water entirely. I reduced the amount of chili powder to 2 teaspoons, and also added 3 small bay leaves, the salt, and oregano and gave everything a good stir before turing the slow cooker on low and cooking for 7 hours. I garnished with diced onion, chopped cilantro and lime (not a fan of cabbage or radish). This recipe was very easy to prepare, and full of flavor, will definitely make again. I highly recommend preparing in a slow cooker, just toss everything in before work, and come home to a delicious, stress-free dinner!
This is a good recipe. I have made it several times. I don't make it the same twice in a row. I was glad to get this recipe as a starter and then I spiced it up to my tastes. Thank you so much for sharing it.
I thought this was great. I made a smaller version for me and my husband with homemade broth (skipping the boiled chicken breasts), cooked and shredded a leg and thigh, and followed the rest of the recipe. Good stuff!
I loved this. I made it almost exactly as written but I used 3 cans of hominy and left over turkey and turkey stock I had frozen from Thanksgiving and added a teaspoon of cumin. I topped bowls of soup with fresh chooped cilantro and tortilla chips. I may add some roasted green chilis next time i make this.
Thank you for a simple posole recipe to start with. The outcome was delicious and comforting on a winter afternoon. I garnished with a dollop of sour cream and fresh cilantro. I will definitely make this again.
I used this recipe for Christmas dinner. I've always eaten my dad's posole but hadn't made it myself. The only change was that I used beef for stew instead of chicken. Pork loin would also be a good meat option. Excellent recipe, thanks for sharing!
This recipe was amazing... I love Pozole but I always had to wait for my mom to make it for me. And I tried once to make it, lets just say it was not very good. But I made this recipe last night, & there were no left overs!!! I'm keeping this recipe in my recipe box.. Thanks
This was easy and delicious. I hand-shredded a whole rotisserie chicken, and skipped the chicken cooking part. This developed rich delicious flavor in under an hour. I put more chili powder and added it to the onions as they cooked in EVOO. I like spice, so I added some crushed red pepper flakes.
YUMMY! I used a Costco rotisserie chicken that I boned and chopped instead of the chicken breasts and added an extra onion but otherwise followed the recipe- GREAT recipe! I will make it again for sure!
I give this 4 stars because improvement can be made to make it taste better and more authentic. But it is a simple and good starter recipe. I also messed up on the chicken by boiling it the night before to save time. It made it rubbery the next day. I will make again, but perhaps use rotisserie chicken.
This was great! My kitchen smelled heavenly. I cubed and browned the chicken and used 1 can of Rotel (tomatoes/chili/lime)to the recipe and 1 can of red enchilada sauce then I topped it off with shredded cabbage. My family loved it.
This tasted amazing! I will definitely be making this again. I wanted it to be a very thick soup, so here's how I made it. Cut recipe to 5 servings. Used 1 large chicken breast and tossed diced onions into the pan while the chicken was finishing up. Added salt, pepper, garlic and kept the rest of the amounts the same. I diced the chicken, used 2 cans chicken broth, 1 can of drained and rinsed hominy, and 1 can of diced tomatoes with juice. Add 1 small can diced chiles, extra chili powder to taste, a few dashes cayenne, and a large pinch of cumin. Added only 1/2 cup of water total (at end), to thin the soup just a bit. Very yummy! Oh yes, I only simmered the soup for 20 minutes once it was put together. Couldn't wait and didn't need to!
I make this all the time, its very simple and cheap. The only thing ive changed is how i do the chicken. Now i cut the chicken breasts in half and cook it in the pazole instead of pre cooking and shredding it. This method taste better to me and its also a time saver which i deffinatly need!
Thank you for this recipe, this was my first time making it and it came out great! I was soo worried for nothing, this was just too easy to make, I only just boiled and shredded chicken thigh meat instead of breast meat.
Tasty and easy to follow recipe. I served it with soft cooked corn tortillas instead of the tostada shells but I'm certain it would be great either way. There were 8 of us at the table, 6 years old to 39 years old and it was well received by all!
Loved this recipe! I added 1/4 C lime juice, small can of mild red enchilada sauce, and about 1 teaspoon of cumin. This is a great recipe on it's own but it also allows you to easily add to your own taste.
In the photo it looks like they do not have the grated lettuce, but in fact, a finely shredded cabbage.? I like either in mine so makes no difference. I love Hominy but my husband prefers the 2 c. of frozen corn in place of the hominy. You could also use a can of drained corn if no frozen on hand. Great recipe!
My whole family loved this recipe! I used 3 tablespoons of garlic powder instead of 3 cloves of garlic. I gave everyone the option of chili powder or using Valentina Hot Sauce for spiceness since I didn't add these ingredients while cooking. I also placed tortilla chips along the inside of posole bowl and topped it off with slices of avocado. I also made this posole with shrimp and it was DELICIOUS!!
Loved this!, the only thing I didn't have was the garlic cloves so I used garlic powder which worked the same, and I had already boiled the chicken to make something else and my daughter found this, so I improvised with what I had and it was a hit. I'll be making more tonite.
We were iced in yesterday and my wife really wanted posole. Found this recipe and went to make it, but no chicken in the house except for canned chicken white meat. Used two cans of the canned meat and everything came out wonderful. Thanks for sharing this delicious recipe!
This is my second time making this and it is still simmering on the stove. Early taste tests, though, tell me I am glad I omitted the salt, I used all chicken broth, no water and added one can of Bush's pinto beans, rinsed and drained in addition to a 25 oz. can of white hominy (rinsed & drained). Everything else is the same except for a different brand of chili powder which gives it the different flavor. I know it will be good, but am letting the seasonings cook and meld into the rest of the ingredients. Until I find my original recipe, this is a GREAT second choice!!
Loved the addition of the chili powder which gave it a nice kick. Had to use a bit of beef broth since I ran out of chicken. The onions completely disintegrated, so next time, I'll add them in with the hominy at the end.
