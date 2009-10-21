Eggless Butter Cake

2.9
22 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 9

This cake is delicious! Top it with your favorite icing and serve it up!

Recipe by Harjit Kaur

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
1 - 8 inch round cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease and line an 8 inch round or square cake pan.

    Advertisement

  • Sift together flour and baking powder once.

  • In a medium bowl, beat butter or margarine and sugar for 7 minutes. (Color should be pale yellow. Do not overbeat.) Mix evaporated milk with vanilla; mix slowly into the sugar mixture. Mix in flour one spoonful at a time until well blended. Pour into prepared cake pan.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until a tester inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 27.1g; cholesterol 74.2mg; sodium 281.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022