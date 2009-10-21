Eggless Butter Cake
This cake is delicious! Top it with your favorite icing and serve it up!
You MUST use CAKE FLOUR. All purpose has too much gluten, so without the eggs to lift it, it falls, gets mushy, etc. A good cake flour substitute is for every cup of all purpose flour you use, remove 2 tablespoons of it and add two tablespoons of cornstarch. Sift it together, and use in place of the cake flour.Read More
i tried this recipe for my boyfriend's birthday. it was a complete flop. the center of the cake fell down. i tried it again, the same results. (i was pretty mad)Read More
AN EXCELLENT EGGLESS CAKE! THE RECIPE TURNED OUT PERFECT! I TOPPED IT UP WITH SOME ALMONDS AND IT WAS DELICIOUS
I made this cake for a friend of my for her baby shower. She is a vegetarian so I had a hard time finding a cake without eggs. The cake was a big hit. If you follow the recipe and cook it long enough (the tester inserted into the center comes out clean) it will turn out great. I used a Butter Cream Icing and it was yummy.
This recipe was a flop for me too! It turned out soggy,parts of it were uncooked even though i cooked it long enough and did not rise! Was a complete disaster!
What is this a joke?? I am trying to make a birthday cake for my son...I tried this first...I added to much butter my fault...so I tried a box mix with a sub for eggs...nope...so I come back and try this one again and put it in the oven at 9:48...it is now dripping over the sides of the pan...lovely burning smell of dripping mess on the bottom of the stove...mmmm I think you need to pull this recepie off of here.
This cake came out really good for me, it didn't fall, it stayed very round, didnt burn or drip and was very moist with no funny after taste. It was very delicious and I am very happy with it.
The cake cooked through, unlike some others' experiences, but it tasted terrible. It has a very odd aftertaste, and frosting didn't help mask it. I'm glad I made another batter just in case.
VERY DISAPPOINTING!!! I doubled this recipe and ended up not eating any of it. I tried making cupcakes and they fell and then I used the remaing batter for a cake only for it to fall too. It was just a big waste of my time and ingredients!
The cake is very tasty. Makes a great substitute for cupcakes when cooking for someone with egg allergies.
Tried it turned out great.
This didn't work for me. First of all, what is 1 1/3 cups butter? Butter is measured in grams (or pounds) and since the butter needs to be beaten with the sugar, it can't be melted first. Secondly, was I confused over evaporated milk? I used evaporated milk which is quite runny. Did the recipe really mean sweetened condensed milk which is thicker? Mixing this with the butter/sugar mix did not work as it was too runny. It was like trying to mix rocks with water. Anyway, the cake has finished and it did not rise very well (a flop but not a complete flop) and is all burnt on top after only 45 minutes in the oven. Did I add too much butter?
This was perfect with classic, homemade vanilla icing. Set perfectly.
I had a really hard time rating this recipe, for starters the batter was AMAZING! I licked the bowl, spoon, beaters and scoop! With other's reviews I decided to try cupcakes in hopes the sinking would be eliminated. Unfortunately, once they baked up while still in the oven they sunk after rising. There was so much butter in the batter it took 20 minutes for the centers to cook completely, yet they were still so moist. My cupcake liners were soaked in butter. The outcome of them was so unpresentable! Then I had an idea, crumble some of the cooled cupcakes add a little brown sugar to make a crumb topping and create a powdered sugar icing to drizzle on top. It worked out perfect and they tasted great.
I tries this yesterday, followed everything. I used cake flour, not self-raising. The taste is Delicious. Very buttery & moist. But it sank in the middle. I believe this recipe needs some alterations. Probably less butter or more flour, I'm not sure. Sorry, I can't help here. So, if someone out there, who can make adjustments to this recipe, pls do & share, as I'm looking for Eggless Butter cake. Thank you.
I tried this cake by following the exact given recipe..It turns out well..Moist and fluffy .. Just would like to share some tips 1) Use Cake flour as mentioned 2) Use 8 inch round or square pan 3) Beat Butter/Margerine with castor sugar until turns pale yellow or and yes dunt over beat it. 4) Preheat oven before start to bake 5) Do not use self raising flour, all purpose flour or any other flour ..just use cake flour and add in correct amount of baking powder. 6. Please check your ingredients Expiry date before using them in your cake . 7. Double the recipe if you want a taller cake.
Cake rised and dropped. Too much butter. Sigh... Wasted my ingredients.
I did not care for this recipe. I also doubled it. It formed ok but tasted like I was eating straight butter. It was very disappointing. I will never make this recipe again.
This is by far the best eggless vanilla cake recipe. It's soft, moist and tastes really yummy. My only criticism is I would rather bake it at 180 degrees for 45 minutes. I topped it with whipped cream and sprinkles.
