Eggless Butter Cake

This didn't work for me. First of all, what is 1 1/3 cups butter? Butter is measured in grams (or pounds) and since the butter needs to be beaten with the sugar, it can't be melted first. Secondly, was I confused over evaporated milk? I used evaporated milk which is quite runny. Did the recipe really mean sweetened condensed milk which is thicker? Mixing this with the butter/sugar mix did not work as it was too runny. It was like trying to mix rocks with water. Anyway, the cake has finished and it did not rise very well (a flop but not a complete flop) and is all burnt on top after only 45 minutes in the oven. Did I add too much butter?