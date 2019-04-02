Slow Cooker Beef Roast
This beef is cooked slowly with Worcestershire sauce, BBQ sauce, and spices. SO EASY! Set it up in the morning and you will have dinner ready when you get home. No mess in your kitchen. Use the sauce over egg noodles or rice.
My husband and I loved this!! I cooked a 5 lb. angus beef roast in the crockpot. I seasoned it well with garlic and fresh pepper than cooked/browned all sides in a pan with olive oil. It cooked on low in the crockpot for 6 hrs with NO VEGES. My family loves mashed potatoes with roast. I used 1/2 c. of wistershire sauce, 1/2 c. Sweet Baby Ray's Original plus 1/2 c. water. The meat was tender, juicy, and full of flavor. It turned out delish!! I can't stop picking at the meat and dinner was over 2 hrs ago. Thanks for this easy recipe.Read More
this was terrible. Every thing tasted the same-all b.b.q It would have been o.k. if only the meat had the b.b.q. tasteRead More
This is an awesome recipe. I think those who didn't like the veggies need to realize they are really only there to add flavor, like when you make chicken broth. IT'S ALL ABOUT THE MEAT! However I mashed down the veggies before serving, added 1 cup of potato water (from the mashed potatoes I was making, my mom's kitchen tip when making gravies) and thickened it to make gravy. YUMMMMM
this was awesome although I substituted A-1 marinade for the BarBQ sauce. Just fell apart at the end of the day and sweet as could be. Served with mashed poatoes and peas. Yum Yum!
Couldn't be easier. The use of BBQ sauce is a nice change from the more commonly used onion or mushroom soups. We're on a low-sodium diet, so I watered down the worcestershire sauce using 1/2 water and 1/2 sauce.
So tasty! I loved the worchestire taste the beef picked up! This is the first slow cooker roast that my boyfriend has approved of. I minused the veggies as we like mashed potatoes with roast and sprinkled the roast with a little onion & chili powder. Great recipe!
I loved the flavor of the meat!! However I have to agree with some of the other reviews that the veggies did not taste very well!! I will make it again minus the veggies!!!
Despite the unappetizing picture accompanying the recipe, this turned out delicious. I had a bottom round and no clue what to do with it. I was skeptical about such a simple recipe - but I lacked ingredients for other recipes. I just put the beef and some potatoes and red onion, in the crock pot (after browning the beef), added the two sauces and left it on low for 10+ hours. Everyone loved it. I especially liked that it had a bit of a kick! This recipe is a keeper!
This is an excellent recipe. The meat was so juicy and tender. The carrots and celery had a very nice smokey flavor to them, which I had never experienced, but loved! Am definitely going to be making this again.
This was okay and I had all of the ingredients on hand. I’m not certain that the bbq sauce was necessary. It didn’t seem to add to the taste. Overall the meat was flavorful and tender.
Awesome and unbelievably easy. Its very filling and is super quick to throw together. It was a bit sweet and a bit spicy, but both probably could be fixed easily with some ingredient tampering.
This was the first time I'd ever used a crock-pot or made a roast. I had an almost 4lb. roast so I added more liquid and also didn't really have any veg that I thought would go well except onion. I used A! marinade as I didn't have bbq sauce. I let it cook from 5:30 am to about 5:30 pm. It was tender and juicy. I really didn't have to cut it or anything it just fell apart. The warmth and small kick from the A! and w-shire was comforting and brought thoughts of curling up on the couch on a cold night munching the roast. I can't wait to have some of the very little leftovers on bread with provalone cheese tomorrow. If my brother doesn't do one of his amazing disappearing food tricks while I sleep tonight. YUMMY, that is all I have left to say.
This was the first beef roast I've ever cooked and it was excellent and my husband loved it! The only ingredient I didn't have on hand was celery but we didn't miss it. I'm cooking it again next week and I'll add the celery to compare the difference in taste. I can't imagine it tasting any better!
This is super good. Used a 5lb roast with 1/4 Worcestshire, 3/4 BBQ sauce and 1 cup water. Slow-cooked for 7.5 hours. Will probably cook for 6-6.5 hours next time. Thanks! Mom loved this.
This was a very tasty dish and the first slow cooker recipe I ever tried. I did not have all the veggies so I just used onion. After the roast was done I thickened the juices slightly for more of a gravy. The leftovers are in the fridge, the meat shredded in the sauce and will be used for sandwiches, with coleslaw, tomorrow.
I also took the suggestions and added 1/2 cup of water and used the sweet baby ray's bbq sauce. I did not have celery but it wasn't missed. The veggies do not taste good the other reviews are right that it's just suppose to add flavor to the meat. The meat though was great!! I will definitely be making this recipe again!! I cooked it for 3hrs on high and 3 hrs on low and it was perfect!!
Excellent roast recipe...omitted the barbeque sauce because my hubby likes "real meat" flavor.
Excellent beef roast. I have always found round roast to be dry and altogether inedible but with this recipe it was falling apart under the knife. I have made this twice now, trying both six hours and eight hours, and believe me, the extra two hours is worth it.
I liked it. It was delicious. I enjoyed the mix of BBQ sauce and worcestershire sauce. The veggies were perfect. I would add more veggies next tome!!
WONDERFUL idea - bbq sauce & Worcestershire! I did follow other reviewers suggestion of cooking the veges separately. Mashed tators go great with this. The flavors are not overwhelming; you can taste the beef which my hubby likes. I didn't use the celery or onions. I put garlic powder & pepper on the beef, then browned both sides in olive oil before I put it in the slow cooker. Smelled great and tasted great. If you want MORE flavor, add more spices/sauces. Sweet Baby Rays original sauce is the BEST!
I totally hated it and so did my family. Next time I'll just use my Grandma's recipe.
edible but thats it
Loved it. The bbq sauce gave the roast a new littlle zing taste to it!!
This was sooo good!! I made it in the crockpot & it came out Fabulous!! My husband & girls loved it!!
This was my first roast that I ever made. It turned out great! My bf even said, "wow, this couldn't have turned out better!" I follwed the advice of previous reviewers...I used A1 marinade instead of the bbq sauce and left out all of the veggies except the onions. The sauce ended up being delicious to pour over veggies and mashed potatoes on the side. I will definitely make this again!
Delicious. Only change I made was I did not add the carrots or celery since I was out and didn't want to run to the store. Very easy. Will definitely make again.
I love making this on a busy day. Throw all the ingredients in the slow cooker in the morning and sit down to a nice homemade dinner in the evening!It always comes out tender and juicy.(It's also a nice change from a regular roast beef recipe.) It has a really nice smokey yet mild bbq taste to it. The sauce was especially good over rice.
Used carrots and mushrooms, sub'd A-1 for BBq sauce. serve over rice. thanks!
This was a hit. I browned roast on BBQ turned out perfect.
Not a bad taste, but not as tender as some of the recipes I have tried. I omitted the celery, as I hate the taste of it, and did not miss it at all.
Made exactly as written. I agree with some other reviewers that the Worcestershire was too overpowering. I couldn't taste anything else. Too bad, a good roast that wound up tasting like drinking a bottle of Lea & Perin! One star for the tenderness of the meat and veggies
very tasty with little work....creates its own juice...nice...
Very tasty! The BBQ and Worcestershire sauce make a unique, sweet and tangy sauce. A nice twist to the traditional tomato-based roast I usually make. I omitted the celery and used potatoes and it worked very well, too.
11/12/09. Served with crescent rolls and mashed potatoes. Skipped the celery. 1 lb carrots. Added 1/2 cup water.
I'm drooling remembering how good this was. I made this for our Sunday dinner with my roommates and they were still talking about it days later. I skipped the celery and carrots and had veggies on the side. Definitely bringing this back soon!
Tasty but a little n the dry side when all was said and done. I used a tri tip roast and didn't put any celery or carrots in as I just didn't have any. Will make this again, but with a gravy on the side.
I varied this some but it was great! I was afraid to "ruin" my roast by not using my traditional recipe but I tried it anyway and it was a hit! I used a mixture of 3 different BBQ's that I already had open in the fridge. The only veggies I put in were onions.
This dish turned out to be very tasty. I was pressed for time tonight so I cooked the pot roast on high in the slow cooker for 3 hours, rather that on low for 6 hours. I also used baby carrots instead. Quick and easy.
Very good, will definitely make again. Thanks!
Delicious! Did not use carrots or celery. Used onion, fresh garlic, and added a can of Rotel. The meat was really tender and soooo flavorful! Will definitely make again!
Easy! Many roast recipes for crock pot require browning first, which to me removes the ease of crock pot cooking...one pot, a knife, a cutting board, 10 minutes - done. Husband and 4 year old son loved it. Cooked 6 hours and it was very tender.
I made this last night and it was DELICIOUS!!! The flavor was amazing....I used sweet and spicy BBQ sauce...My husband ate half of it!
Made it for dinner tonight.....YUM!!! Didn't add the veggies. Added onion flakes in with sauce mixture. So tender.
Very tender and good flavor
This was very tasty BUT, each crockpot is different and 5 hours in I noticed my beef was well done (I hate that). I lowered the crockpot to simmer. Fortunately, I served it smothered in the sauce and it was good. Next time I would check on it at 3-4 hours. Don't assume 6-8 hours is ok.
Easy and great. I loved the flavour of the veggies. I cooked some plain veggies and mixed with the slow cooked ones.
So simple and easy used what I had and it turned out perfect My husband would have given it a ten!!!!!!
It just goes to show how people have different tastes because I hated this dish. I followed it to a T and all I could taste was Worcestershire sauce.
I was really surprised at how well this turned out. Not dry and very tasty. Left out the veggies and cooked them separately as I didn't think I would like them in with the bbq sauce. Hubby really liked this recipe!
I cooked the round roast just like the recipe said but left out the veggies and steamed them. My husband like it more then I did. He said it almost is like a wanna be brisket. The next time I make it I will probably do just a couple dashes of the Worcestershire Sauce and more BBQ Sauce. I think that 1/2 cup of Worcestershire Sauce was just to strong and over powering.
I had high hope for this recipe. It was definitely easy to make, but the flavors seemed to clash with each other. My husband thought it might taste better if the BBQ sauce was omitted and a packet of onion soup mix was used instead. I would maybe try that, but I also wonder if the variety of BBQ sauce used makes a difference in the end result. In my case, I used Sweet Baby Ray's Original. The meal was edible, but nothing to write home about.
Very good! We all loved it!
Sorry but I can't get on board with all the great reviews. I followed the recipe exactly but I found the meat to be very dry and uninspiring. The slow cooker liquid did make an excellent gravy which when combined with mashed potatoes saved the day.
I really did not enjoy this at all. My husband did, however. We substituted soy sauce for Worcestershire sauce, but I don't think that was a huge difference. All of the veggies ended up tasting like the sauce, like they were drenched. The meat was fine, but I think the same level could be achieved with a different recipe that leaves the veggies tasting nice. I thought the sauce tasted best with the egg noodles I made to go with it, but that is the part my husband didn't like. I doubt we will be trying this again.
Wow this is awesome and super simple. I made some modifications. I pan seared the meat first, used half a bottle of dark beer instead of worcestershire sauce, and omitted the celery. It was the best roast ever. Next time I'll add even more onions as they tasted like french onion soup onions, yum!
VERY Easy and super simple but it was delicious. I found the BBQ sauce and worcestershire sauce were a good combination and neither one overpowered the other. I made it over rice as suggested and made (haha boiled more like it!) fresh sweet corn on the cob, and it was a great compliment to the gravy from the bottom of the crock pot poured over rice. The roast was perfectly cooked. I was unsure what shpinky meant by "chopped" carrots and celery but I chopped them down to small bite sized peices about the size of half a penny. Enough so that they would still flow fairly easily out of the gravy boat.
I made hot beef sandwiches , mashed patatoes. He moaned the entire time he ate...lol. For BBQ sauce I used Garlic BBQ sauce. I found it to have a bit of an after taste, will tweak it next time. This was overall a delicious meal.
The MOST tender and delcious roast ever. I'm extremely picky about meat being even slightly dry, I was not disappointed! The entire family was also impressed ??
The meat was cooked wonderfully. Unfortunately my 14 year old son did nor like the taste which I think was the worstichire sauce. My husband thought it was good.
This was delicious. I only used Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce and only 1/2 of the worchestershire sauce called for. When it was done, I added some corn starch to the liquid to thicken it a bit and served it, veggies and all, over pasta one night and mashed potatoes another night.
Very easily put together. The results were great. Definitely a keeper.
It was nice and flavorful.
Trying it right now. It's just what I was looking for!
We made this for my mother in laws birthday lunch. It was perfect we added red potatoes to it which just made it even better. The meat just fell apart!!!
It was good but I agree with the other reviewers that said the vegetables didn't taste good (although my husband liked them and he normally doesn't like vegetables!) I guess that's a matter of taste. The meat turned out really good and very tender. I used a top round roast.
I just made this tonight. First time cooking a roast in the crockpot. I substituted the Worcestershire sauce with Demitri's Bloody Mary Mix-Extra Horseradish and substituted the BBQ sauce with beef broth. The grocery was actually out of celery so I only used carrots and onion. Very tasty with a nice zing from the Blood Mary mix. Will make it again.
Everyone loved it even my mom and she is not a big fan of BBQ sauce.
Made this - I added diced potatoes with the skin still on, some yellow pepper cut into strips and sliced red onion (last two laid on top) The family loved it!
Great flavor! Easy to make! Instant family favorite! Definitely adding this recipe to our rotation!
Moist & tender
Roast + carrots. Added minced garlic instead of powder, celery flakes and dried red onion instead of fresh. 8 hrs.... Great
good basic recipe, was enjoyable
Very good recipe! My family loved it! I did tweak it a bit... I sprinkled the roast with salt, black pepper & garlic powder then pan fried the roast on all sides with some olive oil first. I largely chopped 3 whole onions (NO other veggies at all) and placed them in the crock pot, place the pan fried roast on top of the onions in the crock pot. I then mixed 1/4 cup of Worcestershire & 1/4 cup of soy sauce & 1/2 cup of BBQ sauce together in separate bowl. I then decided to add a can of beef broth to the mixture and poured it all over the roast in the crock pot. Cooked on low for 6 hours and voila!! Done!! It had soooooo much flavour! I also made white rice on the side and the onion sauce was absolutely awesome as a dressing for the rice!!
I used frozen chopped onions on the bottom of the slow cooker. A practice I started before I started using liner bags. Ran on high for first hour to thaw. Did not have celery. Followed directions with three pound roast. Very tender! Sweet Baby Ray was the dominant flavor. Garlic and Worcestershire Sauce faded during cooking. Paired well with the best backed potatoes recipient and Cabernet.
Great flavor!! Even my 10-year-old really liked it! Put it over egg noodles and it was truly delicious. The only thing change I might make is to thicken up the sauce before serving. Definitely a keeper!
This recipe was great! I didn't have the vegetables on hand and the meat had already defrosted. I added the remaining ingredients and hoped for the best. It was delicious - moist, tender and super tasty. Can't wait to try it with the veggies!
This recipe makes a tender roast. I didn't have bbq sauce so I used only Worcestershire sauce. I followed the rest of the recipe as written. I used a no salt sauce blend as a rub and I sprinkled garlic powder and pepper on it. This was to compensate for the lack of salt. I cut the potatoes into chunks and put them on the bottom and the meat on top. I put the rest of the vegetables on top of the roast. I added 1/2 cup of water. The potatoes were delicious because they turned out brown and flavored like the "broasted" potatoes you get with a roast in the oven. The reason for the 4 star rating instead of 5 is the vegetables on top. None of us liked them.
I love carrot. Sometime I put carrots in my cereal. Instead of milk I put ranch dressing. Ranch, Corn Flakes carrots; Best breakfast ever. P.S. I love you
The slow cooker beef roast was excellent. I will be making this again. Thank you for the recipe.
All I did was cover the beef with onion soup mix... turned out delicious.
My family dod not care for it, too much vinegar like taste. It could have been my crockpot, since it burned on the top.
I have been cooking for at least 40 years, and this was the best pot roast recipe I've ever used. I made only a few changes- I added red potatoes and mushrooms to the list of veggies, I added one quarter cup Worcestershire sauce and one quarter cup water, and I thickened the gravy before serving with a little corn starch mixed with the broth. It was delicious. It's the only pot roast recipe I will use from now on.I would even recommend it to company!
This was good. I threw in some whole garlic cloves and liquid smoke. I would imagine the taste varies with the type of bbq sauce you use. I used Sweet Baby Ray's because it was what I had in the fridge. I would make this again
Dry
The meat was tough and everything had the same taste, and it wasn't a good taste.
I used this recipe just for the method, but added flavour according to my family's taste. This produced a lovely tender and moist roast beef - something I have struggled to do in the past. I'm sure the flavour profile here would work nicely as well. Just used the leftovers to make beef stroganoff for dinner tonight - yum!
I cook chicken breasts in my crock pot all the time and they come out delicious, very tender and fall apart. So I thought I would try a roast for taco meat. SOMETHING WENT HORRRIBLY WRONG! It is well done after only 3 hours? Cooked it alone; No BBQ sauce or veges. HELP... I have been looking forward to tacos for 3 days now... I am so bummed. Well, after trying it, I guess it came out alright. Some of it fell apart for my tacos the rest of it was a bit hard to eat on tacos! But all in all I guess it was okay, I was just expecting it to fall apart easily like my chicken breasts always do. Good tacos though!!!
I used a bread and butter roast, I used a lot more liguids then it calls for more like 3/4 cup of Worcestershire sauce and 3/4 cup of BBQ sauce I used sweet baby rays original I also added about 1/2 cup of water. I used celery, califlower, carrots, didn't have an onion so I used dried onions, I also used garlic salt. I cooked 3 hrs on high 3 hrs on low. It just fell apart it was so delish. I usually do the whole box food meals.. Well frankly because they are quick and easy. But this was just as easy. I will say I was scared to ruin my roast or that my boyfriend wouldn't like it. But he even used the juices to put on his mashed potatoes. ????
Took the pic during the prep. Taking a post pic slipped my mind. Yum
I did not have any barbeque sauce so I used a cider vinegar drink for the sauce. My family love it. Served the sauce over mashed potatoes with the beef on the side.
This was delicious! I added about three tablespoons of soy sauce, as well. Makes a delicious juice for mashed potatoes, too.
Simple and Tasty. I eliminated the bbq sauce as I think this adds too many calories and all you would taste is bbq sauce instead of the meat. I kept in the celery, carrots, mini potatoes and mushrooms and onions. I just added beef broth and some garlic buds. Before putting in the slow cooker, I browned the top and bottom of roast, then sprinkled Montreal spice all over it. All liked it! I used the juice to make gravy.
This was pretty good! Only changes I made were added a little garlic powder, red peppers and used 2 different kinds of BBQ sauce so, I did 1/2 cup of each! I used 1 sweet & spicy and 1 was Cattleman's! I went to bed early and when I woke the next morning there wasn't much left over of the huge roast I made! So, that means family approval! Not even enough left over for the next meal! Wow!
This was a big hit. I usually follow recipes to the tee--but I didn't have any worcestershire sauce (gasp!). I subbed it for some "Dale's Marinade"--I know its not available everywhere, but if you can get it, its great. Aaaaanyways, it worked out great.
This turned out wonderfully. I didn't have Worcestershire cause so I used 1/2 cup of A-1 Sauce. Also, cook time on low @ 6-8 hours - next time, I'll do 7 hours. But the sauces were great, carrots were delicious & the roast to die for!
Very easy, I added potato chunks the second time I cooked it.
This was my first roast to cook in a slow cooker and it was so easy!! I used Jack Daniels for the bbq sauce and it tasted phenomenal!
I love it the beef was tender and delicious only thing is I swapped the Worcestershire sauce for Frank’s hot sauce and it was delicious! Had it with mashed potatoes and broccoli and cauliflower
