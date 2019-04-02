Slow Cooker Beef Roast

This was the first time I'd ever used a crock-pot or made a roast. I had an almost 4lb. roast so I added more liquid and also didn't really have any veg that I thought would go well except onion. I used A! marinade as I didn't have bbq sauce. I let it cook from 5:30 am to about 5:30 pm. It was tender and juicy. I really didn't have to cut it or anything it just fell apart. The warmth and small kick from the A! and w-shire was comforting and brought thoughts of curling up on the couch on a cold night munching the roast. I can't wait to have some of the very little leftovers on bread with provalone cheese tomorrow. If my brother doesn't do one of his amazing disappearing food tricks while I sleep tonight. YUMMY, that is all I have left to say.