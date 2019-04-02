Slow Cooker Beef Roast

This beef is cooked slowly with Worcestershire sauce, BBQ sauce, and spices. SO EASY! Set it up in the morning and you will have dinner ready when you get home. No mess in your kitchen. Use the sauce over egg noodles or rice.

Recipe by Ella Schwartz

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place beef round roast in slow cooker, then add carrots, onion, and celery. Season with garlic powder and black pepper. Pour Worcestershire and barbeque sauce over meat and vegetables. Cook on Low until the meat is tender, 6 to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 31.2g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 79.9mg; sodium 523.7mg. Full Nutrition
