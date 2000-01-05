Pumpkin Spice Muffins

I just made a batch of these and made just a couple of adjustments: Used 1/2 cup Splenda instead of sugar, used 4 tsp pumpkin pie spice plus a generous sprinkle of just cinnamon, and added 1.5 tsp vanilla extract. I also added 1/2 cup chopped walnuts. I think these are delicious. They are not super sweet, but they have a lot of flavor. I will definitely make these again and will likely use a bit more walnuts and maybe add some raisins. I have an oatmeal cookie recipe that uses raisins that you soak in beaten egg, so I would probably do that here and soak my raisins in the 2 beaten eggs called for. Also, I saw many reviews that complained of sticking. I made my batch mostly in a silicone muffin pan and had no sticking at all. The other 6 muffins I made in a non-stick muffin pan that I sprayed with Pam first, and again no sticking at all.