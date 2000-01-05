Pumpkin Spice Muffins

If you like a moist, sweet muffin rich with cinnamon and nutmeg, then look no further. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robin Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

By Robyn Webb

Servings:
18
Yield:
18 muffins
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a medium bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and nutmeg; set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine eggs, pumpkin, sugar, applesauce, vegetable oil, and almond extract. Slowly add the flour mixture to the large bowl until just blended. Do not over beat. Pour the batter into 18 nonstick muffin cups.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Remove muffins from the oven, and let cool slightly. Remove the muffins from the pan, and let cool completely.

Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 20.7mg; sodium 166mg. Full Nutrition
