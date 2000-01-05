Pumpkin Spice Muffins
If you like a moist, sweet muffin rich with cinnamon and nutmeg, then look no further. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robin Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
I do not understand how others had a hard time with this recipe. If you follow it exactly as written it works GREAT. Thanks again Robin for a wonderful recipe! I may try adding 2/3 cup of raisins to the next batch for a change of pace. I really enjoy pumpkin and these are great... not to mention healthy! If you do not have the flour called for do not waste your time and money. It would make up differently! This is chemistry folks!Read More
Very healthy breakfast food, easy to make. I think dried cranberries or cherries would liven this recipe up a bit but still keep them healthy.Read More
I do not understand how others had a hard time with this recipe. If you follow it exactly as written it works GREAT. Thanks again Robin for a wonderful recipe! I may try adding 2/3 cup of raisins to the next batch for a change of pace. I really enjoy pumpkin and these are great... not to mention healthy! If you do not have the flour called for do not waste your time and money. It would make up differently! This is chemistry folks!
it's hard to tell when these muffins are done, because the center is still very wet when the top is nice and brown. Mine did not rise well at all, and the centers were almost mushy. Still, the flavor was good and they're so healthy that I will definitely try again. Add extra almond and vanilla extracts for better flavor.
I would use less nutmeg next time. My husband and I thought they were pretty good, but our kids devoured them - especially when I topped them with peanutbutter. We avoid sugar so we substituted 2T applejuice concentrate for the sugar.
UPDATE: Please read before making these muffins.... This recipe is truly for those of us who are diabetic, and/or are watching carb intake; because of the lack of added fat and the addition of the applesauce, the texture may take some getting used to. But for those of us who need this recipe to work, it certainly does. Per the reviews, I cut the applesauce in HALF, and doubled the spices. This took care of the "too moist" problem. I also added a tablespoon of ground flax seed for additional fiber. They were delicious. As stated, if you DON'T need to watch your fat, carbs, and calories please choose another pumpkin muffin recipe with full fat. For those of us who need this recipe, I, for one, was not disappointed.
This is a delicious, sweet, and spicy recipie. I love the muffins so much; they are esspecially good when you add raisins or some chopped nuts. I also add a tsp. of almond extract and a tsp. of vanilla extract to add more flavor because I love almonds but want these muffins to serve as "diet" muffins. This is definatly a recipie to try.
I wanted this to be more pumpkin than apple--what I did was used two cups of pumpkin puree and one cup of applesauce. I did sprinkle a little brown sugar over each muffin before baking. My muffins were done at 22 minutes. These turned out quite big--very fluffy and moist. Very pretty muffin. My one issue was that it had a little too much nutmeg. I'd like to make this again but I think I would use pumpkin pie spice instead of the individual spices.
Very healthy breakfast food, easy to make. I think dried cranberries or cherries would liven this recipe up a bit but still keep them healthy.
These muffins are very moist, but I found them also to be very bland. I added the extra spices and vanilla and almond extract that some had suggested and still didn't get any flavor out of them.
yummy
too much nutmeg -- tasted bitter
These were very moist. All most too much so. I added more spices than called for and it still tasted a little bland. Very healthy, though.
These muffins are yummy...I ran out of pumpkin and used more applesauce and they still worked!! Would be a bit more interesting with cream cheese or cinnamon sugar on top though.
I just made a batch of these and made just a couple of adjustments: Used 1/2 cup Splenda instead of sugar, used 4 tsp pumpkin pie spice plus a generous sprinkle of just cinnamon, and added 1.5 tsp vanilla extract. I also added 1/2 cup chopped walnuts. I think these are delicious. They are not super sweet, but they have a lot of flavor. I will definitely make these again and will likely use a bit more walnuts and maybe add some raisins. I have an oatmeal cookie recipe that uses raisins that you soak in beaten egg, so I would probably do that here and soak my raisins in the 2 beaten eggs called for. Also, I saw many reviews that complained of sticking. I made my batch mostly in a silicone muffin pan and had no sticking at all. The other 6 muffins I made in a non-stick muffin pan that I sprayed with Pam first, and again no sticking at all.
I was amused by the fact that this recipe recieved both very high and very low ratings, so I just had to see for myself. For the healthfulness of this muffin, it is very good -- moist and flavorful. I substituted the 2nd tsp of nutmeg with 1/2 tsp of cloves and 1/2 tsp of ginger for more flavor. I also did not have unsweetened applesauce on hand, so I used what I had (sweetened). I will make these again.
I've made these a few times but something about the flavor was off. Texture was always good and they're very moist. I'm happier with some changes I made - used half the applesauce and added some yogurt, and for sweetness I add 3/4 cup dried cranberries and 3/4 cups chopped dried prunes (They get really sweet when baked!) Ended up omitting the almond extract. Better the next day. Will make again, but will continue tweaking.
As I am diabetic, I watch the nutrional information, and this recipe not only met my diet requirements, but has outstanding flavor!! I add a pinch more cinnamon because I prefer more than others. I find the recipe very easy and when I made the muffins and took them to work, the raves wre extremely high and my coworkers ask frequently when I'll make them again. I love this recipe and appreciate the contributor! THANKS!!
I love this recipe!!! I did make some adjustments. All I did was add 1/2 cup of brown suger, about a cup of cranberries and used just vanilla extract, no almond. For the spice I used pumpkin pie spice instead of the cinnamon and nutmetg and I didn't have buttermilk so I just used 2%. My hubby loves them as well. I am trying to get him to eat breakfast and this was a great muffin to get him started that was also somewhat healthy. I love baking with whole wheat flour and this has a great taste to it
The first bite or two, we all thought it was just average. But by the end of the muffin, we all loved it -- children, too! These muffins are great for breakfast (or any time, for that matter). My kids can't get enough of them. Some of the reviews were not very positive, but we are accustomed to ww flour, so maybe that helps? I successfully substitued pumpkin pie spice or allspice for the cinnamon and nutmeg when I ran out. Based on other reviews, I also increased the almond to 1-1/2t. and added 1t. vanilla. Very good. Very moist muffin. A new favorite in our home.
Definitely a KEEPER!!!Made this for my diabetic mother and myself (I just watch my sugar). Couldnt' have been better. I did add a little Sweet N' Low to batch 2, however, they were great either way. Freezes well.
I was really disappointed in this recipe. I had misplaced my usual recipe for Pumpkin Muffins that I always bring to Thanksgiving Dinner at my Mom's so I thought I would try these instead. Unfortunately, no one, including myself, would eat them. They were very bland tasting...almost no flavor at all. Even though we followed the recipe exactly, it was as if some very important ingredient was left out.
This is an excellent, healthy muffin recipe. I made adjustments as noted by prior reviews: 4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice (instead of cinnamon/nutmet), vanilla instead of almond extract, 1 cup brown sugar instead of 1/2, 1 tsp. salt, 1 cup Craisins (dried cranberries). I baked them 25 minutes, and they turned out very moist and tasty. Both my toddlers loved them. I sprinkled top with powdered sugar. Next time might add dried apple pieces as well. Also, makes 24 (vs. the stated 18). I took to preschool for treats. Nice to find a healthy and tasty recipe to feed the kids!
These are very moist and taste delicious.
Very bland and had a funny after taste. My kids were excited bcs they smelled so good but couldnt finish one. Sorry, will not make again.
For being a low cal, low sugar muffin, these really weren't bad. I didn't add any additional cinnamon or nutmeg or anything, but I might suggest doing that. You really can't taste the pumpkin, so they end up tasting like moist but hardy whole wheat spiced muffins is all.
I liked these muffins. I changed the sugar to Sugar Twin to reduce the calories even further. As far as low fat goes, these muffins do not turn out tough at all.
It is very difficult to find a recipe for whole wheat muffins that are moist and light. (I usually end up with a dense rock!) This recipe has everything I look for: 100% whole grains, low fat and low sugar content on top of great taste and texture. A keeper for sure! Thanks Robyn! P.S: The first time I made these I used paper liners and half of the muffin stuck to the paper, so be sure to use a non stick pan as indicated.
These muffins are really good! My modifications: Added 1/2 cup dried cranberries as one reviewer suggested, used Splenda instead of sugar, and used pumpkin pie spice instead of the combination of other spices. Delicious! I'm going to make another batch so I can use up the rest of the pumpkin - can't wait to have these for breakfast next week! I think I may add crystallized ginger this time.
The spices need to be toned down. They over powered the recipe. They should be adjusted to about 1/2 teaspoon for cinnamon and nutmeg instead of 2 teaspoons each.
I have perfected this with a few tweaks! Decrease the apple sauce to 1 Cup, use whole wheat PASTRY flour, and bump up the pumpkin a few more tablespoons. They turned use very light and fluffy. For being such a healthy muffin, these are quite tasty.
I thought these were very good. I used Trader Joes Unbleached White Whole Wheat Flour, reduced the nutmeg to about 1 tsp and used vanilla instead of almond. I added some pecans in the end. They are very moist in the middle (if you've ever made low fat muffins with reduced oil or applesauce as a replacement you know what to expect). I love that they are low in sugar and fat and pumpkin is a "Superfood" loaded with vitamins. They'd also be good with raisins or blueberries I think. If you want a healthy muffin, you should try these.
This recipe makes good, healthy muffins. I didn't have applesauce, so I used a mashed banana and a little extra pumpkin. As recommended, I used extra spices.
i loved this muffin. not too sweet, very moist. loved the whole wheat flour. i halved the nutmeg, doubled the cinnamon and used vanilla instead of almond extract. delish.
I don't like nutmeg, so I leave that out. My family likes these muffins very much.
These muffins were too spicy and not sweet enough, and I'm not someone who has to have things sweet. The texture of mine turned out really well, so I gave it 2 points for that. My husband was shocked at the taste (not in a good way), but I didn't prepare him for the health factor. My 3-year-old ate 2 the first day, but the next day just nibbled at it. I ended up eating the rest, but had to use honey-butter to make them palatable! Don't think I'll try this one again.
The only part of this recipe that turns me off is the use of wholewheat flour......somehow it just doesn't belong. White flour, irregardless of some peoples adversion to it, tastes better.
I made these with regular flour, not wheat...they were HORRIBLE!!! I guess that's why they call for wheat flour? They tasted like water...it was weird! They were sooo bland, and I put all the spices and everything in!!! Oh well...if I try them ever again, definately will use wheat flour!!!
I'm sorry, nobody in my family liked these. They were not really even edible. They were dry and tasteless and very heavy! Would never make again.
Very good, I've made them several times and will continue to do so!
As written, these are very bland, and the taste of the wholewheat flour was a bit overpowering. I've never had a 'flour' taste in baked goods before, so this was a first. After adding 4 tsp. of pumpkin pie spice, and doubling the sugar, this still was bland. Added salt and had used sweetened applesauce. Another tsp. each of cinnamon and allspice helped. They did bake up nicely, but the batter is incredibly thick. Made 8 Texas sized muffins and baked for 37 minutes. If one is on a special diet, then this is a pretty good recipe but will need much more spice to give it something. I would recommend adding salt and more spice if making these without any dietary restrictions.
I liked these, but they don't seem to have much of a shelf life. They started to taste funny and the texture changed by day 3, even though they were wrapped air tight. My son didn't care for them at all.
These were ok. I modified it a bit. Used 1.5 cups W/W flout and 1/2 cup white, 1 cup pumpkin (homemade), 1 cup applesauce (homemade) as both are a bit watery, added a 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1/4 cup packed br. sugar. I was a bit concerned after whipping up the batter, cause it was very volumunious, thought it was going to overflow my bowl. A bit bland for my taste, need to bump up the sweetness just a bit, and needs more spice, just didn't taste like what I expected. Will make again, but will try Pumpkin Pie Spice and topping with spice/sugar or a streusel
I have been searching for a low sugar pumpkin muffin for my toddler... I will keep searching. I subbed honey for sugar and halved the recipe. I also made minis, but they still took over 20 minutes to cook and would sort of mushy in the middle and the outside got tough. I love using whole wheat, so the taste could be good with some tweaking of the recipe-just not sure what. Sorry, probably won't waste time making these again!
I made this for my childs preschool class. We made a test batch since the sugar is low to see if we liked them. My kids could not get enough of them and when we brought them to school there was nothing left afterwards. They were a big hit.
Very bland! Did not have much pumpkin flavor. Not enough sugar even after I adjusted as someone had suggested. Was dissapointed. Oh - and they stuck horribly to my muffin cups. Sorry, not a winner with us!
Ohhh, I wish I could give this a better rating. I followed the instructions utterly to the letter and I was not impressed. The muffins had great texture and were very moist, but the "sweet" in the author's description did not apply to my muffins--it was as if I'd left the sugar entirely out. I wasnt expecting cupcake-sweet, but this was very very bland. They are pretty good with some peanut butter or (sweetened!) cream cheese, which ends up increasing the calories. I have some Funfetti icing in the fridge--I think I'll try that out! :) I'll enjoy the rest of these but I dont think I'll be making them again. Maybe my tastes are just different! :)
Muffins were light and moist. Flavor was simple but good. Will add nuts, cranberries, or raisins next time to try something different. I did make a few alterations, as others had mentioned. Used vanilla extract instead of almond, used 3 tsp of pumpkin pie spice instead of the cinnamon and nutmeg, and added 1/3 c of brown sugar. Enjoyed this healthier version. Thank you.
Very good. I swapped butternut squash for pumpkin and it came out just fine.
Delicious. Made as written. Next time I will use vanilla extract in place of almond. I like almond extract, but it leaves a funny aftertaste. I may add a little salt. But the texture and spice were great. They baked for 20 minutes and are perfect, but my oven also runs hot. Thanks for a good healthy muffin recipe!
Terrific combination of flavors! I added some butter flavoring and vanilla flavoring. If you like a crunch in your muffins, try adding chopped walnuts. I've also made them with white chocolate chips. Delicious, and so nutritious!
I have to say, for these being so healthy and so low cal - they are quiet good. Some people complained that the nutmeg was too much. I didn't use any nutmeg in mine at all (didn't have any) and instead just upped the cinnamon to 2 1/2 tsp. I also used 1/2 cup of Splenda instead of 1/4 cup of sugar. Mine came out great! I can see why people who aren't used to eating whole wheat flour or healthy baked goods would not like them. But for a dieter, these are by far one of the best healthy muffins I've made! :)
Not too impressed. I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes recently and was looking for a good snack recipe. The muffins were really sticky (I may not have baked them for long enough) and although they had enough flavor, I had to throw most of the batch away a few days later because they went moldy! Kind of a waste.
I was surprised that the recipe didn't call for salt. Based on other reviewers' recommendations I ended up changing the recipe drastically, but the most important change was the approximately 3/4 tsp of salt I added. The raw batter was very bland until I added the salt, and I'm glad I taste-tested the batter before baking. However, this recipe was a good starting point for a basic healthy pumpkin muffin.
I'm eating these as I type! They are delicious! A wonderful, healthy muffin recipe. Even my picky 5 yr old daughter loves them. I made a few alterations. I added 2 tps of pumpkin pie spice, 2 tsps of ginger, and topped them with a cinnamon sugar mix. I didn't have almond so I used vanilla instead. This made 19 muffins so we will have plenty left over for breakfast tomorrow morning. Thanks for posting a great recipe. :)
It is a great base for something, but to just use those ingredients tastes like something is missing. I added raisins to the second half and it helped, but it still tasted like it was missing a certain flavor. I'm wondering if it just needs salt?
Very bland... but if you are a diabetic then you will probably like them since you are not used to a lot of sugar. My 8 year old liked them !
these don't taste good at all. maybe because i used honey instead of sugar.
Let me begin by saying after this recipe I will no longer trust the star ratings without reading the reviews! I feel compelled to share my experience on this one....I made very minor tweaks based on my pantry contents: whole wheat pastry flour, home-made pumpkin puree (not canned), brown sugar (instead of white), sweetened applesauce (b/c it seemed to lack the sweetness that my family prefers), and vanilla extract. I wish I'd only made 1/2 the batter instead of the full 12 cups, b/c they weren't even edible to me! I couldn't finish the one I "taste-tested". It was too "moist" I ended up cooking them for 45mins just to fix the gooey insides. They lacked flavor, sweetness, and presentation (look appeal). I had to doctor the second batch up with more brown sugar & cranberries so it would be edible. Oh, and I was only able to make a total of 16. I wont make these again, I'll stick to the Pumpkin Cranberry muffins, they're Dee-lish!
These turned out wonderful! I did make a few changes: 2 cups pumpkin and only 1 cup apple sauce, no vegetable oil, added 2 teaspoons almond and 2 vanilla extract also added hazlenuts. Made mini muffins. Not a very sweet muffin but very good.
They are moist, don't taste like much but almond extract- even after I added more sugar and more spices. I also realized I don't like almond extract. I did also add vanilla extract. Won't make again. If you do have restrictions with sugar, etc, this would be good to make if you can't have anything else. I found 350 for 30 min was a perfect cooking time.
These muffins are pretty good considering that they are more healthy than the average muffin. I liked the almond extract. The muffins were very flavorful and moist.
These muffins were very, very bland.
This recipe has way too much nutmeg in it; it comes out like nutmeg-flavored dough in a muffin tin. The pumpkin was really hard to taste; perhaps it needs some more sugar or something to bring out the flavor. I couldn't eat these muffins hot, but they tasted better after being in the refrigerator overnight.
this recipe did not do it for me. I have been looking for the perfect pumpkin muffin that is hearty and this was not it. the applesauce makes it too bland, and I even added extra spices and vanilla. I did not have almond extract though, perhaps this would have added what it needed.
Working with an oven thermometer so I know the temperature isn't the problem, but 350 at 30 min and the insides came out completely uncooked. What size muffin cups were used on this one? Bumped up the temp to 425 as I've used on some Organic box mixes and got a much better consistency. Disappointing.
This is a very moist and flavorful muffin. I used 4 tsp of pumpkin pie spice instead of the cinnamon and nutmeg and omitted the almond extract. Next time I will add vanilla extract. I did add some chopped walnuts. DELICIOUS and just the right amount of sweetness.
Not a very spiced muffin. Pretty blah. Wouldn't bother to make them again.
these aren't the best ever but i like em alright. they're just missing something. i added some brown sugar and vanilla, next time i think ill add nuts. i think this is a good recipe if you're dieting, but if you're one of those people who like everything super sweet they're definitely not for you.
Not much flavor at all. The texture was gooey and sticky. They smelled awesome while baking...what a let down.
Muffins tasted a little flat, and cooking time could have been more like 20-25... mine seemed a bit dry. I was looking for a recipe that mimicked the muffins that starbucks was selling before Halloween, these are close, but next time I think I'll add a touch of salt, and some ginger too. Also, I used muffin cups, next time I might just grease & flour the muffin pans, the muffins were sticking to the paper.
Tasty, healthy muffin but a bit bland as other reviewers mentioned. I'll likely make them again as they were super-easy and quick to make, but will either amp them up with more spices or add either nuts or berries - maybe both walnuts and cranberries.
It's bland because there's no salt. Add about 1/4 tsp salt. That will bring out the flavors of the spices considerably.
I doubled the recipe so I could use a full can of pumpkin. But then I used only 3 c. applesauce and about 1/4 c. apple juice concentrate. They turned out pretty good. I might use more spices next time . . .
The muffins tasted like nutmeg and not much else.
Very tasty! I added raisins and pecans which did nicely with the recipe. The spice was not too much for me but then I think my spices are a bit out of date and these are favorites of mine. They definitely did not rise much if at all. I think honey might be a good sweetener next time. Thanks for the recipe!
I thought these were great! If your not used to healthier baking you might have to aquire a taste to 100% whole wheat baking. If that is the case with some of the people who were not fond of this recipie I urge them to give it another try!
the perfect toddler muffin! naturally sweetened and wholesome! My daughter loves them! :)
I didn't have a muffin tin yet (oh horror!), so I poured the mixture into a springform pan, and it made a lovely moist pumpkin spice cake. I also used the pumpkin pie mix instead of puree, vanilla instead of almond extract, and all purpose flour instead of whole wheat -- and then topped it with a light glaze. Really delicious! I brought it to a brunch and left with none.
Very moist and tasty after cooling. Added some raisins and used vanilla extract. I'll try some variations with different spices that were recommended in other ratings. Doubled the recipe.Definitely will make again.
I read a few reviews before making this so I minused 1 tsp. of nutmeg and added a tsp. Of cinnamon, 3/4 tsp of both ginger and all spice. Then I added a cup of raisins...I think that really helped with adding sweetness. The texture was great. I made sure they were cooked through before taking them out. I still do prefer other recipes though but this one was great for a healthy treat.
I added 3 teaspoons of the spices because some of the commentary suggested and I agree. The muffins didn't rise at all but are moist and flavourful. I also added 2 tablespoons of flax seeds which adds a little something to the texture. I think next time I'll sprinkle pumpkin seeds on top. I would make this recipe again.
These are my new favorite muffin. I used white whole wheat flour, as I do in most muffins. I also used only 1 cup of applesauce and 1/2 tsp. nutmeg. These are very dense and just the right amount of sweetness.
I found these muffins really bland, my kids don't like them. They might be good with a bit of butter.
mine had to stay in the oven longer than ecpected, i subbed the almond extract for vanilla... that is about it. they were very moist almost too moist... ill see how they are after freezing.
Too much Nutmeg in this recipe.
This had a really nice aroma, but overall I was really disappointed with this one. I did use splenda, so maybe that did it. I might try one more time with a different sugar substitute.
These muffins are good for healthy muffins. The almond flavoring is overpowering and I can't really taste the pumpkin. Maybe try vanilla extract instead or don't add any additional flavoring besides the spices. This recipie would also be good with raisins or nuts added.
This is an ok muffin recipe, nothing outstanding. The boyfriend loves them though because they aren't sweet, so that makes them good! :)
Scrumptious and wonderful texture. Will definitely make again
Made these today I thought they were perfectly fine! Honestly no complaints these werent wonderful but again not terrible!
The muffins, Pumpkin Spice Muffins, have no taste! No spice! I followed the direction carefully. :(
Just made these and the recipe was so easy and they turned out so well. They are really moist and the spices used are great! I think for a low cal, low fat snack these are great for the fall season!
Really LAME!!! I disliked these so much that I didn't even bother to bake the remaining batter after my first batch. I even added chocolate chips and glazed them with honey butter just to make them bearable! These are not even remotely sweet, they really lack flavor, and the nutmeg was overbearing. And we love healthy stuff. I made this with a combo of Kamut/Barley flour, which should have made them even better and just as healthy. Trust me - use a different recipe!
I thought inside was extremely doughy and the muffin itself was flavorless.
I did not care for this recipe.
so bad....not enough sugar
Very moist. And I even forgot to put the oil in! I used canned pumpkin pie mix since I had some left over from another recipe. I just left out 1/2 the spices and sugar since the pie mix already was flavored. They weren't a huge hit in my house, but my very picky son ate them and I really like them. They weren't overly sweet or cake-like which is what makes things a hit here.
These muffins turned out too wet.
I was so deeply looking forward to these muffins as were my kids. They are very bland. Followed the recipe to the T. They are moist just very bland.
I did not have whole wheat flour or almond extract, so I used white flour and vanilla. The recipie is great if you love the taste of flour. I added additional seasoning and pumpkin along with half a bag of mini chocolate chips, but it didn't help at all. Hopefully they are better with the wheat flour and almond flavoring.
