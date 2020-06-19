Favorite Bourbon Pecan Pie

1 of 107

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! I did make a few changes, left out the sugars, butter, syrup, eggs, crust, etc.......bourbon was a great help while preparing a huge Thanksgiving dinner. Helpful (324)

Rating: 5 stars 20 some years ago I came across an elderly southern lady's recipe for Bourbon Pecan Pie. This is the exact same recipe, and I can tell you after baking this pie for 20+ years that it is without a doubt the best pecan pie there is. If you want a fancy presentation, take your pecans and arrange them in the pie crust. Press them down slightly. Then add your liquid. The nuts will rise to the top during baking leaving a professional appearance. I have only done this a few times when I really wanted a WOW presentation. Helpful (101)

Rating: 5 stars This pie is delicious and so easy. I just used a bourbon that I happened to have on hand (Jim Beam) but I think any bourbon would do. I was worried that it might have to strong of an alcohol flavor, but it cooked right out and left it with a more sophisticated taste that was a welcome change from the same ole' pecan pie. Everyone loved it so I will be making again soon! Thanks for sharing Kimberly Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was delicious - my son said it was the best pecan pie he has ever had!!! I did cook it for an 10 extra minutes though. People that wrote reviews that this recipe was awful or didn't turn our right should not be allowed in the kitchen to wash dishes, much less cook..... Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars My husband adores this pie. You can definitely taste the bourbon, so if you don't like the taste of bourbon this is not for you. After making this several times, I have decreased the pecans to 1 1/2 cups. I know it's a pecan pie, but I thought the amount of pecans was overwhelming. So glad I found this recipe. I've made it 4 times in the last 6 weeks and passed it down to my sister. Helpful (17)

Rating: 3 stars Total Disaster. Rating based soley on the outcome I would give this 1 star. But to be fair I don't know if it was such a disaster because maybe I did something wrong? First of all the recipe calls for a 9" deep dish pie crust. The filling however only filled up about 1/2 inch of the pie dish. While cooking it "rose" up to about halfway up the crust but once it came out and cooled it deflated down to maybe just 1/4 inch of filling. And what little there was tasted awful very eggy and not yummy at all. The only change I made to the recipe was that I used brandy instead of bourbon (all I had on hand). What I am wondering is that I used egg beaters instead of whole eggs. Would that have made such a huge difference? I am hesitant to even attempt this again. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This is the exact recipe I have used every year for 25 years except for two things---a teaspoon of vanilla and I use dark corn syrup. I don't know how anyone could mess this pie up (one poster stated it was a disaster). It comes out perfect every time and if you really want to kick it up a notch add chocolate chips. Fabulous rich decadent and so worth the calories. Helpful (11)

Rating: 3 stars This was okay. I was born and raised in Georgia and ours was much more flavorful. Needs more butter and bourbon taste which I will add the next time I make this pie. Helpful (10)