Favorite Bourbon Pecan Pie

Rating: 4.49 stars
103 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 77
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 5

This is a pecan pie you won't want to forget. Bourbon gives this pie its delicious and distinctive flavor.

By BlueEyedBaker

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Mix the white sugar, brown sugar, and butter together in a bowl. Stir in the corn syrup, eggs, and bourbon; fold in the pecans. Pour the mixture into the pie crust.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes; reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C); continue to bake until the pie is set, about 25 minutes more. Allow to cool completely on a wire rack before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
533 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 55.9g; fat 33.1g; cholesterol 81.2mg; sodium 190.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (107)

Most helpful positive review

kay4les
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2012
Great recipe! I did make a few changes, left out the sugars, butter, syrup, eggs, crust, etc.......bourbon was a great help while preparing a huge Thanksgiving dinner. Read More
Helpful
(324)

Most helpful critical review

Paola
Rating: 3 stars
11/10/2011
Total Disaster. Rating based soley on the outcome I would give this 1 star. But to be fair I don't know if it was such a disaster because maybe I did something wrong? First of all the recipe calls for a 9" deep dish pie crust. The filling however only filled up about 1/2 inch of the pie dish. While cooking it "rose" up to about halfway up the crust but once it came out and cooled it deflated down to maybe just 1/4 inch of filling. And what little there was tasted awful very eggy and not yummy at all. The only change I made to the recipe was that I used brandy instead of bourbon (all I had on hand). What I am wondering is that I used egg beaters instead of whole eggs. Would that have made such a huge difference? I am hesitant to even attempt this again. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Reviews:
Rebecca Peterson
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2010
20 some years ago I came across an elderly southern lady's recipe for Bourbon Pecan Pie. This is the exact same recipe, and I can tell you after baking this pie for 20+ years that it is without a doubt the best pecan pie there is. If you want a fancy presentation, take your pecans and arrange them in the pie crust. Press them down slightly. Then add your liquid. The nuts will rise to the top during baking leaving a professional appearance. I have only done this a few times when I really wanted a WOW presentation. Read More
Helpful
(101)
SKYBLUE1963
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2009
This pie is delicious and so easy. I just used a bourbon that I happened to have on hand (Jim Beam) but I think any bourbon would do. I was worried that it might have to strong of an alcohol flavor, but it cooked right out and left it with a more sophisticated taste that was a welcome change from the same ole' pecan pie. Everyone loved it so I will be making again soon! Thanks for sharing Kimberly Read More
Helpful
(23)
roxann1
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2013
This recipe was delicious - my son said it was the best pecan pie he has ever had!!! I did cook it for an 10 extra minutes though. People that wrote reviews that this recipe was awful or didn't turn our right should not be allowed in the kitchen to wash dishes, much less cook..... Read More
Helpful
(21)
ZandCsmommy
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2011
My husband adores this pie. You can definitely taste the bourbon, so if you don't like the taste of bourbon this is not for you. After making this several times, I have decreased the pecans to 1 1/2 cups. I know it's a pecan pie, but I thought the amount of pecans was overwhelming. So glad I found this recipe. I've made it 4 times in the last 6 weeks and passed it down to my sister. Read More
Helpful
(17)
candygirl
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2014
This is the exact recipe I have used every year for 25 years except for two things---a teaspoon of vanilla and I use dark corn syrup. I don't know how anyone could mess this pie up (one poster stated it was a disaster). It comes out perfect every time and if you really want to kick it up a notch add chocolate chips. Fabulous rich decadent and so worth the calories. Read More
Helpful
(11)
GOLDENONE39
Rating: 3 stars
11/29/2010
This was okay. I was born and raised in Georgia and ours was much more flavorful. Needs more butter and bourbon taste which I will add the next time I make this pie. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Loricakes
Rating: 4 stars
01/20/2010
This was an excellent pie. Since I had no bourbon I used Gentleman Jack instead. This is my new Thanksgiving pie. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(7)
