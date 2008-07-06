Stuffed Jalapenos
These scrumptious jalapeno peppers are stuffed with cheese, wrapped in sausage and baked. They are great for spicing things up at Thanksgiving and are always requested.
Made these for my FIL. Used about 8 garden jalapenos and halved the other ingredients (really just eyeballed the cheese and spice). I had all the ingredients and was looking for a way to use the peppers up plus 1/2 lb. of sausage, so this was perfect. I was also looking for a stuffed jalapeno recipe that didn't use cream cheese and wasn't deep fried, so doubly perfect! The rolling out the sausage was a bit messy, I ended up just pinching off sausage and molding around each pepper. My FIL said it was a 5 star (I asked him to rate 1-5 as I didn't want to eat any, not that fond of stuffed peppers), he really liked the flavor of the sausage/spice combined with the jalapeno.Read More
This recipe was good tried it with cream cheese it gave it a great taste.Read More
Heart attack on a toothpick! I tried to "healthify" this with turkey sausage and made my own seasoned bread crumbs (not Shake'n'Bake--which is full of fat & chemicals). I just don't like handling slimy canned chiles, so I used fresh chiles. I picked serranos because they're consistently spicy and I like the flavor better than jalapenos which are too vegetal for my taste. The chiles steamed inside the sausage which kept them fresh tasting and tender-crisp. Cheese was melty pleasure: Yum! Next time, I'll make the crumbs less spicy, so each layer will be a unique experience on the tongue. I'll make this for one item in an appetizer course--surrounded by healthier selections!--at my next dinner party.
We liked these a lot. I added a little Panko breadcrumbs to the seasoning mix to give it a little crunch.
These turned out to be very good. I really liked the spin of using sausage - I used hot turkey sausage and they turned out great. Great pick food, especially for football games! Thanks!!!
GREAT RECIPE IF YOU HAVE THE TIME! I MADE A TEST BATCH 2WKS BEFORE THE PARTY I WAS GOING TO SERVE THEM AT AND THE RECIPE FROZE WELL & TASTED GREAT BUT NOT A GOOD IDEA UNLESS YOU HAVE A LOT OF TIME. THIS RECIPE IS TIME CONSUMING, MESSY, AND GREAT FOR THOSE WHO ENJOY THE SPICE!!!
I have made this recipe for Christmas the last 3 years. My family begs for them! They are a bit time and labor intensive for such a simple recipe, but well worth it. Thanks.
Good, easy, fast. I left the jalapenos with the seeds in since we like spicier foods.
I saw this recipe and I made it at Thanksgiving. Those of us who like spicy stuff really enjoyed it. Now my sister-in-law is making them for Christmas at her boyfriend's request!
Awesome - the only suggestion I could give would be to wear gloves when handeling the chilies. They give off a certain oil that will embed into your skin which leads to a burning sensation.
I loved the recipe and have served it several times. I changed it up a bit and even make a (semi) heart healthy version. People ask me to bring these to every party and are a "must serve" at mine. A robust porter or amber ale goes great with these poppers!
could use some more things.. not for sure what yet but it was very good for quick and easy..
enjoyed this recipe when I prepared it. I did use the roll sausage instead of the links of sausage. Saved recipe as I plan to prepare again.
I can't believe how much everyone loved these. I'm the hit of the party. Thanks for keeping up my reputation.
I'll give it 5 peppers.
I always use fresh jalapeno peppers - just make sure to thoroughly seed them. I also use bread crumbs as opposed to the coating mix due to the amount of salt in a Shake N Bake type coating. I use a study cheese as opposed to shredded cheese. It is a favorite in our household - we call them Armadillo Eggs!
Okay, these were a bit of work, but SO WORTH IT! I always make the appetizers for Thanksgiving and wanted something different. Everybody loved them from the teenagers to the seniors! Only thing I did different was to use regular coating, not hot. They were plenty spicy! Next time though, I will just mix the sauage and cheese and stuff the jalapenos before rolling in the coating. It took me over an hour to wrap the sausage around the peppers. I'm sure these will be my go-to appetizers from now on.
This recipe was awesome. I agree that they look unappealing but the taste more than compensates for the look. I followed the recipe almost to a tee, except about rolling out the sausage. I rolled it thin but then I just started piecing it off and wrapped it around the jalapeno as best I could. It is messy but worth it. It had just the right amount of heat and I believe that is because we are supposed to get rid of the "guts" of the jalapeno. I chilled them before I put them in the oven because the heat of my hand seemed to make them mushy. I will make more the next time and freeze some up because my mom and I could not get enough of them. They were still on our minds the next day and we had none to eat. Rookie mistake I will not be repeating. Will try a jalapeno cheese also the next time just to see what that will taste like. Will still make some with the cheese it calls for because that is "gold". If you like a little spicy nuggets give this recipe a try.
My mom made these a lot when I was a kid, but she couldn't remember the exact recipe so I was glad to be able to find one on here. These were so good and tasted just like I remembered them. I did make a few changes to the recipe though. I used fresh jalapenos, regular sausage, and fine Italian breadcrumbs. The prep work is VERY tedious, cutting the peppers, getting the seeds out, trying to hold them and get the cheese inside them and then trying to hold it together to get the sausage around it, but it is all worth it. These were a big hit with my husband, who was very skeptical about them when I first told him. As weird as it may seem I don't eat the jalapenos, I just like the flavor they give the sausage, but being rolled up inside the sausage they cook perfectly! I will for sure be making these again!
Stuffed the (seeded & de-ribbed) jalapenos with cheese & sausage instead. Waay easier and just as yummy. These are definitely ultra spicy, which I love, but may have to warn party guests.
I made this for New Year's eve and it was really good. Everyone loved them.
Different but good. Used fresh jalapenos and didn't use coating (too much salt. Will def make again.
These are very tasty! Used mexican style shredded cheese mix and reduced fat sausage and 1/3 less fat cream cheese. Came out great! Served them with light sour cream. Will make this again. Definitely take advice from the other reviewers and wear gloves! My right hand was on fire for almost a day- even after I scrubbed it very thoroughly.
Messy to make but well worth it. very good appetizer
Easy and tasty...great to take to parties!
Good. I assembled these the night before serving and just had to pop them in the oven just before serving. Some of my cheese leaked out so be sure to seal the sausage tightly. I used buffalo flavored seasoning mix.
Very Tasty, great Appt.
I ended up making only one the exact way the recipe called for. I took a suggestion from other reviewers and made the rest into balls with all the ingredients and coated with panko. I may have overcooked these since they were very dry - perhaps not enough cheese too. The one I did make properly according to the original recipe was better but not that great.
They were a hit, but I did leave them in the oven a little longer so the bacon would get crispy. :)
These were so yummy! I used fresh jalepenos, next time I will boil them for a few minutes before I cook them so that they will be a little softer and less potent!
We made these and they were outstanding. Only made a small change, I prebaked the jalapenos and after they were tender, stuffed with cheese, wrapped with the sausage and I deep fried them instead of baking ....I know I know probably not necessary but delicious!
I used Turkey sausage so the panko didn't have enough moisture and remained hard and dry. Taste was very very good, and lower fat than when using pork sausage. I used a combo of cream cheese and cheddar cheese.
Worked great the 1st time I made them. This time, not so well. The sausage needs to be thawed just right, or it won't stick to anything!
delicious
Yummy but pretty greasy...its a splurge for sure if you want to eat healthy. But this isn't hard to mix up and try some twists with it!
