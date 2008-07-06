Stuffed Jalapenos

This recipe was awesome. I agree that they look unappealing but the taste more than compensates for the look. I followed the recipe almost to a tee, except about rolling out the sausage. I rolled it thin but then I just started piecing it off and wrapped it around the jalapeno as best I could. It is messy but worth it. It had just the right amount of heat and I believe that is because we are supposed to get rid of the "guts" of the jalapeno. I chilled them before I put them in the oven because the heat of my hand seemed to make them mushy. I will make more the next time and freeze some up because my mom and I could not get enough of them. They were still on our minds the next day and we had none to eat. Rookie mistake I will not be repeating. Will try a jalapeno cheese also the next time just to see what that will taste like. Will still make some with the cheese it calls for because that is "gold". If you like a little spicy nuggets give this recipe a try.