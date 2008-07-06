Stuffed Jalapenos

These scrumptious jalapeno peppers are stuffed with cheese, wrapped in sausage and baked. They are great for spicing things up at Thanksgiving and are always requested.

Recipe by Brenda Smith

  • Slice peppers lengthwise, remove seeds and core; fill with cheese.

  • Roll out sausage with rolling pin, between two layers of plastic wrap. Remove plastic from sausage, and wrap a thin coating of sausage around each jalapeno.

  • Roll peppers in spicy seasoned coating mix.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 15 to 25 minutes or until brown and sizzling and cheese is melted.

162 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 6.6g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 24.3mg; sodium 677.5mg. Full Nutrition
