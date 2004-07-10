Proper English Cottage Pie

Another favorite! I recently traveled to London and had the opportunity to eat cottage pie prepared by a friend. It inspired me to find a recipe and make it at home. This is the only one I have tried, but I see no need to look for another one. Whether it is authentic or not, it is delicious. The cinnamon blends well with the other spices and gives it a bit of a Mediterranean flavor twist. I tried less cinnamon once, but missed its flavor, so I went with full strength on all the spices the next time, and liked it best that way. I like to microwave the chopped carrots before adding them to the meat mixture so they are soft. One change I made is to add cooked English peas to the meat mixture with the carrots just before baking. I don't care for the taste of canned peas, and mixing it into the pie hides their flavor while giving another texture to the dish, making a nice one pot meal. One time I tried preparing everything, put it in the baking dish, covering it after it cooled, and refrigerating it. Then I just had to bake it at meal time. This was a time saver, but the potatoes were a little dry. I prefer having fresh mashed potatoes on top. I have served this several times as a one pot meal, and more of it is eaten than expected. It is not bad as a leftover, reheated in the microwave, but the mashed potatoes sometimes get a bit dried out with storage.