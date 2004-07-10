Proper English Cottage Pie
Proper English Cottage Pie is a delicious, very traditional mince pie (beef) topped with mashed potato. Serve with garden peas.
I'm English, and apart from the addition of the pie crust (which I omitted), this is pretty authentic. Like others, I used a little ketchup instead of tomato paste. Also, I used Bisto Gravy Granules (from the British food store I go to) to thicken it. Finally, I threw in a handful of frozen peas. (Btw, Shepherd's Pie is made with ground lamb; Cottage Pie with ground beef).Read More
Being from Australia, cottage pie is a favourite when it comes to comfort food for the family. Overall, this recipe is pretty close to the orignial. Defeinitely omit the cinnamon. Not sure why you would want to add cinnamon to a traditional cottage pie. Like a lot of other reviewers, i added worsteshire sauce, approx 2 teaspoons, as well as 1/2 cup of peas. I'd also recommend cutting back on the cheese. Just enough to brown on top of the mashed potato is sufficient. Finally, stick to lean ground beef...you can cut back on the the oily, greasy film which can overpower the taste of all other ingredients...as well as the waistlineRead More
I'm English, and apart from the addition of the pie crust (which I omitted), this is pretty authentic. Like others, I used a little ketchup instead of tomato paste. Also, I used Bisto Gravy Granules (from the British food store I go to) to thicken it. Finally, I threw in a handful of frozen peas. (Btw, Shepherd's Pie is made with ground lamb; Cottage Pie with ground beef).
Being from Australia, cottage pie is a favourite when it comes to comfort food for the family. Overall, this recipe is pretty close to the orignial. Defeinitely omit the cinnamon. Not sure why you would want to add cinnamon to a traditional cottage pie. Like a lot of other reviewers, i added worsteshire sauce, approx 2 teaspoons, as well as 1/2 cup of peas. I'd also recommend cutting back on the cheese. Just enough to brown on top of the mashed potato is sufficient. Finally, stick to lean ground beef...you can cut back on the the oily, greasy film which can overpower the taste of all other ingredients...as well as the waistline
This was very good, but not earth-shaking. I agree with other reviewers on several points: (1) Though cinnamon can add a nice element with red meat, here it comes through too strongly; cut back quite a bit on the amount. (2) Use less milk in the potatoes - just make them however you usually make your mashed potatoes. (3) I used water instead of beef broth and added some worcestershire sauce because the meat mixture seemed to need some extra flavor. Next time I would go a step further and use some garlic and extra seasonings to perk it up. Enjoy!
The pie was very good. My husband enjoys English dishes and I expected something like the "shepherd's pie" that was served in the school cafeteria many years ago. For a hamburger meal, it had a lovely, complex flavor. I followed the recipe except for using a pie crust, which does not seem authentic. I doubled the meat portion of the recipe and froze it in the pie plate to be topped with mashed potatoes later for a busy night meal. Also, I take a can of tomato paste and empty it into a zip baggy for freezing, then just break off what is needed (be sure to flatten paste before freezing).
I am English and this recipe seems to be pretty authentic. However, cinnamon would not be used in an English dish like this. I have noticed a couple of reviewers mention a pie crust and it not being authentic to the recipe. I agree, Cottage Pie does not have a pie crust, but I can see no reference to it in this recipe. As mentioned in another review, Worcestershire Sauce adds valuable flavor to the meat in this dish. Don't add too much tomato paste, if any and just play around with herbs til you get the flavor you like. You don't need to whip the potatoes, just make them as you normally would and spoon them onto the meat - the rougher, the better. I even fluff mine with a fork before adding the cheese, which makes the peaks a little crunchy. This dish is not meant to be complicated, so keep it simple. It's a quick and easy meal to make on a budget. A great comfort food and very tasty.
people please read carefully. It says put into a pie plate not into a pie crust. otherwise the other comments and suggestions are worthwhile
I made this will slighly over a pound of ground beef and 4 large russet potatos. I absolutely NEEDED a 9 by 13 inch casserole dish! It would have certainly boiled over in a pie dish or an 8 by 8 dish. This recipe turned out wonderful! I changed the recipe a bit because I was just using ingredients I had on hand. I didn't use carrots, used chicken broth instead of beef, and used 1 tbsp dried parsley instead of fresh. I also used the full amount of milk and would do it that way again, although it would probably be fine with less. I used the full amount of cinnamon, and hardly noticed it. It didn't seem "overpowering" at all. I also added garlic salt to the potatos for more flavor. I'll make this one again!
This is a good basic recipe, but be prepared to make some changes. I did not have "Italian seasonings" so I just added a couple pinches garlic powder, basil and oregano. Also red pepper flakes and cumin. I did add a small pinch of cinnamon. I'm glad I did, it gave it an authentic taste and makes a difference. Also, be sure to add a lot more salt than is called for. I added a bunch more pinches, and I also added generous amounts of Wort. sauce. Otherwise, this would have been pretty bland. Just keep tasting the meat throughout the process and keep adding until you like it. I also added frozen peas to the meat mixture.
Dennis the Menice really loved this recipe. I made a few changes though. I didn't have any fresh parsley laying around so I used about 1 Tbsp dried parsley. I ran to the store to get tomato paste (which I hate buying a whole can of tomato paste for just 1 Tbsp). As a previous review stated using ketchup instead adds a little sweetness to the recipe so I added an additional 1 Tbsp of ketchup too. Next time I'll just use the ketchup. I also added 1 Tbsp of Worchestershire (a must) and 1 tsp of dijon mustard for a little zing. For the mashed potatoes, I nuked some of Stoffers frozen garlic mashed potatoes and spread it on top of the meat mixture to save time. Quick, easy and delish.
This was great! I added a can of peas between the meat and potato layers (because I like peas) and doubled the cheese (because I LOVE cheese). I'm not sure why everyone is griping about pie crust. It says to put it in a pie TIN. It says nothing about crust. I just did the whole process in a cast iron skillet, though. Stove to oven, no problem.
What a runny mess! Followed the recipe to the letter. Too much milk in the potatoes. Used a deep dish pie plae and put on foil covered cookie sheet. Very glad I did or would have had a huge mess to clean up in the oven. Carrots didn't get done either. Sorry but won't be making this again.
First, I was confused about folks who say they didn't use a pie crust. This recipe says put in a pie PLATE - ?? Secondly I agree about buying a can of tomato paste for just a spoonful - you can buy tomato paste now in a tube; use what you need and put the tube into the frig for another time. Also, a nice touch other than mashed potatoes is to use frozen, thawed hash browns.
My family & I REALLY enjoyed this! I even mashed some up for my 9-month old son...he loved it! The cinnamon gives everything such a rich, savory taste. I planned on freezing any leftovers, but there were hardly any left!
Great dish! A good Fall dinner. I did add some garlic and Lee & Perrins, though. I substituted ketchup for tomato paste because I did not have a can of paste already open. Also, I substituted instant mashed potatoes to save time. I used the 6-7 serving amounts on the box.
I put this in my recipe box 3 years ago and finally made it two weeks ago. LOVED it. Loved it loved it! Big hit with my "men" I did substitute ketchup for the tomato paste, because I didn't want to open a whole can for that, and it was great. Also I threw in a can of corn (maybe not traditional? But good!) This one is a keeper. I am considering putting extras in freezer bags, and then just tossing it in a pie plate and throwing on the fresh potatos. Oh, and I didn't use a pie crust either? I didn't think that was the right way to do it. I don't think it was necessary. - Update on 01/17/12 I STILL make this regularly. One of my "go to's"
We love this recipe. With a couple of changes, it turned out just like the one's we had in England. I added 1/2 tsp thyme, 1/4 tsp sage to the other herbs. To the beef broth and tomatoe paste I added 1 T Worcestershire. I cut back the butter to 2 T and the milk to 1/4 cup. MMM good! Thanks Caroline.
It was definitely different to the way my mother and grandmother used to make it, but I have to say that I really enjoyed it - and so did the family! I didn't have any tomato paste so used four large fresh plum tomatoes instead, and omitted the parsley as I likewise had none. The cinnamon added a deliciously different note to the flavour. I cooked up two pounds of ground beef, and doubled up on the other ingredients as a result. I figured that that was more enough to feed five adults and have leftovers to freeze or eat for lunch during the week - but there are no leftovers!
Excellent recipe! I noticed people said the potatoes were runny? I add very little milk to my potatoes at all, ever. This recipe I just whipped the potatoes with a hand mixer, and added the butter, no milk. I also substituted corn starch for the flour for my own dietary need. The end result was fantastic.
Family loved this -- I did make some minor changes -- I omitted the cinnamon and in place of the beef broth used water and brown gravy powder and worcestershire sauce, and as other reviewers suggested instead of tomato paste I used ketchup and added peas towards the end of cooking in the skillet. I made the potatoes as I normally would and used low-fat cheese on top. Super yummy!
Excellent. The cinnamon gave it a subtly different flavor and prevented it from tasting like other hamburger pie recipes. Cinnamon and other spices were used frequently in medieval times with meat dishes, and less cinnamon can certainly be used if desired. I used more tomato paste and water, just simmered a little longer. My 8 year old loved it too.
loved it!! Easy and cheap to make and very filling. I used ketchup instead of tomato paste and I didnt have italian seasoning so i just sprinkled in a few spices from my cabinet such as oregano and thyme..
I loved it, hubby said it was ok. He didn't care for the cinnamon in it. I put in less the next time and he liked it better. thanks!
Poor recipe and tastes odd. Nothing like a traditional English Cottage Pie.
Nothing proper about this one. Cinnamon??? My girlfriend made this one for me after I made a proper pie just like moms. I could not eat it. there is nothing proper about over seasoned.
Cottage pie is actually made from beef, Shepherds pie from lamb and a Meat pie has a crust and the meat is usually pork. As a Brit, my husband found this to be untraditional and didn't care for it. As much as I hate to say it, this pie shouldn't wow you with all kinds of flavor. The blandness is the appeal, really and why it is considered great comfort food. Generally, the only spices in it are parsley, thyme, S&P and that's about it. Adding worcestershire sauce is a must and that gives it some more flavor. I always caramelize my onions in my Cottage pie, so I did it here. Note, the carrots should be diced, not chopped and it helps to steam them for a few minutes in a saucepan of boiling water - otherwise they might not get cooked. I also add frozen peas, which is a must. Cheese is a nice addition, but whenever I use it, I grate mine and fold it into the potato, not layer it on the top in a greasy lake of baked cheese. My mother in law doesn't use the cheese at all, but instead pours melted butter over the top before baking, then adds a shake or two of paprika for color. I also use Bisto gravy for a more authentic flavor. Packaged American gravies just aren't the same.
If you're looking for tummy-rubbing, comfort-food, look no further than Cottage Pie! I love making this recipe, and the only changes that I've made are adding peas (my British bud always put peas in his Cottage & Shepherd Pies), & I've gotten to the point of just using instant mashed potatoes (I know, I know, Laaaaazy) but for a quick, wonderful family meal, it totally works, and totally disappears in a puff of "mmm."
It's a pretty good recipe. But these changes HAVE to be made to make it better: 1) Reduce milk to 1/3 cup. 2) Instead of measuring out the cinammon, just sprinkle it over the meat is more than enough. 3) Sprinkle just a tablespoon of breadcrumbs over the Cheddar cheese for more dept in the texture. Other than that it was good!!!
My husband loved this one-dish dinner. The cinnamon adds an excellent flavor to the beef, much as cloves do for pork. Instead of serving with peas, I put the peas in with the carrots, and used raw maple-smoked cheddar on top. This was really a great, filling meal. Definitely plan on making it again!
Great! However the cinnamon was a bit strange- I "subed" it with nutmeg the second time around and found it more to our liking. A good hearty fall meal.
Very good recipe. I added fresh zucchini because I had some. We served it with mushy peas, also because I had some. I used about the same amount of cinnamon; it wasn't overbearing in my opinion. I grated the carrots, which gave it a better texture. The onion was omitted because my girlfriend hates them. For the sauce, I used double the tomato paste, 1.5 C water, 2 tsp of beef boullion, a few splashes each of worcestershire and steak sauce. I used garlic powder and almond milk in the potatoes. I will definitely make this again!
My Wife and I thought it was so good. What a wonderful recipe. I did make a few changes. I used twice the amount of cinnamon and triple the cheese. Yes I know you Aussies don't like flavour and do not enjoy cheese like us Canadians ( feel so sorry for you). I also put in mint flakes and nutmeg. Thank You Caroline W&M Nakusp, B.C.
This was a simple, delicious meal that needs no alterations. Everyone was a fan and I even went back for seconds which I almost never do. I also love that I almost always have these ingredients on hand. This will definitely be an addition to my dinner recipe rotation.
I made this recipe almost as directed. My onion was huge so I only used half, I added two small celery stalks, and about a cup of green peas (right at the end). Flour and cinnamon was eyeballed, and butter was supplemented with olive oil as I only had 3Tbsp of butter left in the stick. Also, I had no fresh parsley so subbed approx. 1 Tbsp dried parsley. Took someone else's advice and just used ketchup in place of the tomato paste. I questioned the cinnamon a bit last night as it wasn't a bad flavor, but was certainly obvious. BUT. The flavors had a chance to meld overnight and the leftovers taste fantastic. AND. My extremely picky son ate every. single. bite. of this, even though he accused me of withholding information regarding the amount of vegetables in the dish (picky, picky...).
I enjoyed it (somewhat.) My dinner partner did not. The cinnamon was overwhelming. I would try making it again, but cut cinnamon in half. The mashed potato topping was a little tasteless. Would recommend that you use your favorite mashed potato recipe. I used a frozen pie shell, did not cook well. Came out mushy. You might want to try making your own bottom crust. Don't expect pie filling to have a gravy texture. If you want that type of filling try adding some cornstarch or flour and a little more beef stock when preparing. Play with it & you might strike taste bud gold!
A good basic starter recipe for a nice easy comfort meal. I added frozen peas, carrots, & corn to the beef mix to sneak more veggies into my kids. I also increased the cinnamon, sub'd dried celery leaf for the parsley, added basil and paprika, and used onion salt for the salt. I skipped the pie pan and layered the whole thing in the skillet. I just used the family recipe for mashed potatoes-- yukon gold spuds cooked in broth, and a bit of cream and cream cheese. I had mashed potatoes in the freezer, so used those. Skip the cheese, it is over the top. Twenty minutes from counter to dinner table. And one table full of happy diners.
DH loved this but my kids didn't. I used Worchestershire sauce instead of ketchup and put it all in a pie shell and DH gave me his highest compliment... "you can make that again".
I liked it.Not much different from mu usual recipe.I'm confused by some of the reviews which mention the use of a pie crust.Nowhere in the recipe is there mention of pie crust!
delicious! i adjusted this slightly based on other reviewers comments but i think it's an excellent recipe. i increased the beef to 1.5 lbs, reduced the cinnamon, doubled the "italian seasoning", subbed ketchup for tomato paste, threw in some worchestershire, and made the potatoes like i would make basic mashed. perfect for a cold wintry night - my family loved it!! thank you :)
Having never written a review for anything before. But I was compelled to because this is one of my fravorite dishes of all time and everyone should try this recipe. I made this for christmas dinner and prabably will next year too. Everyone loved it over the traditional turkey or ham dinner. I did take advise from the other reviews and left out the cinnamon also I cooked it in a basic pie crust. MMMMMMMMM GOOD
I decided that I wanted to challenge my culinary class one day and this was the recipe to picked to do it with. I spent 4 months in Scotland so I was afraid that they would ruin my fond memories. However I was wrong, and my inner city kids actually did a great job following the recipe and making a dish that brought me back to sitting at the Crags in Edinburgh Scotland. However there was a couple minor changes I made. 1. I decreased the amount of cinnamon just slightly. 2. added a tablespoon of worchestire (sorry I can never spell this right and there is no spell check) sauce. With this said it is an easy recipe to follow and produces a great product.
My mother used to make this (sans cinnamon), it was a childhood favorite of mine. Now I think it has become a favorite of my husband, he had two huge helpings, then grazed on it all evening. I added crimini mushrooms sauteed in butter/garlic w/Madeira, which I thought was a waste, they were almost lost in the meat. Overall I found it to be a pleasant dish but a bit boring. Next time I will add some heat, peppers, fresh herbs & spices.
Tasty pie! My 9 inch pie pan was a little small, so there was a bit of over flow. Luckily, a cookie sheet caught most of the mess. I cut in half the amount of butter, and it still tasted great.
Very easy and great comfort food. I followed other reveiws and left out the cinnamon. I was worried that the potatoes would be too runny so I didn't use a full cup of milk with I mashed them. We thought the meat had a very nice flavor. I would make this again.
Not much will please my family. Now I am glad that I can make this and they will eat it.
This is the best cottage pie I've made to date and I totally credit the sauce/gravy. I've always used a gravy packet or stuff from the jar before this. I made a few alterations: I only used a small sprinkle of cinnamon and it was plenty (cinnamon has such a strong flavor!) I also used a package of frozen carrots and peas instead of the fresh carrot because peas are essential to my cottage pies! I used ketchup in place of the tomato paste and also added a few good dashes of worcestershire sauce. As for the potatoes I just made them according to my preferences instead of using the recipe. I think I had to cook the beef mixture longer than 15 minutes to reduce it down but it turned out perfectly! The savory flavor was so delicious and waaaaaay better than any premade sauce/gravy. I'll be making this again and again.
SO good.. I halved the recipe (just for the hubby and I) and used a bread pan instead of a pie plate. The only things I changed were using my normal mashed potato recipe, boiling the carrots before adding to the beef mixture, and adding some frozen peas. I also only put a couple dashes of cinnamon and it complimented the dish nicely.
This was just ok. It's certainly not an "authentic" tasting Cottage Pie, but it was a flavorful meal, once I tweaked it a little. Worcestershire sauce was a must and I will omit the cinnamon next time. Nutmeg would be more authentic anyway.
Made this tonight, but didn't have tomato paste. Added garlic powder and cut to 1/4 tsp cinnamon, and my whole family liked it! Can't wait to try it with all the ingredients:) Thanks for the recipe!
Came out too soupy :/ Maybe I didn't let it bake long enough... but I was expecting something a little different than what I received.
This pie was very good. I know there are many variations to this dish, but I was married to an Englishman and thought this needed a couple of "tweaks". I added some worcestershire sauce and used ketchup instead of tomato sauce.
Very hearty. Good for a cold night, and easy to assemble/make.
My family loved it...I usually make a very plain sheppards pie. This was very well received. I made my standard mashed potatoes on top.
Tried this and I'm sorry...the cinnamon is horrible. Sorry, definitely won't make this again.
A tasty, hearty meal. I made as directed and it came out just right. Just like Granny used to make.
So good! I mixed the peas in with the meat before adding the mashed potatoes and used ketchup since I was out of tomato paste. Hands down the best cottage pie recipe I've tried. Even my picky eater loved it!
Another favorite! I recently traveled to London and had the opportunity to eat cottage pie prepared by a friend. It inspired me to find a recipe and make it at home. This is the only one I have tried, but I see no need to look for another one. Whether it is authentic or not, it is delicious. The cinnamon blends well with the other spices and gives it a bit of a Mediterranean flavor twist. I tried less cinnamon once, but missed its flavor, so I went with full strength on all the spices the next time, and liked it best that way. I like to microwave the chopped carrots before adding them to the meat mixture so they are soft. One change I made is to add cooked English peas to the meat mixture with the carrots just before baking. I don't care for the taste of canned peas, and mixing it into the pie hides their flavor while giving another texture to the dish, making a nice one pot meal. One time I tried preparing everything, put it in the baking dish, covering it after it cooled, and refrigerating it. Then I just had to bake it at meal time. This was a time saver, but the potatoes were a little dry. I prefer having fresh mashed potatoes on top. I have served this several times as a one pot meal, and more of it is eaten than expected. It is not bad as a leftover, reheated in the microwave, but the mashed potatoes sometimes get a bit dried out with storage.
I've been making this recipe for years. My hints and switches- I always use lean ground beef, and use carrots, onion and parsnips. I skip the cinnamon and use the McCormick Italian Herb spice grinder quite heavily. I use beef stock instead of broth for richer flavor. I also buy a packed of 'simply mashed potatoes' and use those, which cuts back on prep time.
Very good recipe! I used 1 ½ lbs of ground beef and 5 large potatoes for 4 people and it was almost the perfect amount. Sautéed garlic and onions before adding the beef and added some Lawry's Garlic Salt along with Celery salt and the Worcestershire sauce and skipped the cinnamon and oregano to keep the flavor more traditional. Turned out fantastic!
I LOVE this recipe. I have made it quite a few times and will be making it again tonight. I NEVER put it in a pie shell (guess I didnt read the entire recipe ever lol). I just throw it in a cassarole dish and put lots of cheese on top. I also use a bag of frozen mixed vegtables instead of just the carrots.
I thought the Italian seasoning was overpowering and all my husband could taste was the cinnamon. One cup of milk is WAY too much for the potatoes. I had hoped for a hearty Sunday dinner, instead we got a big dissapointment and tons of leftovers that no one will want!
It was pretty good. I made it easy by using instant potatoes, always looking for a way to cut down on time spent in the kitchen. You will need to spice it up a bit.
Delicious made as described!
I used a sweet onion and cut cinnamon in half, so the flavor was mild. Probably will go with the full amt next time. Wasn't sure what Italian seasoning meant, so used oregano and basil....could have added a tsp of minced garlic too. Super easy recipe with common ingredients. Thanks!
I make cottagesheppards pie all the time and wanted to be a little different so I tried this recipe. This was good but I had trouble getting the liquid to reduce, I will use less broth next time. My boyfriend, who is English, was not as impressed and asked that I make it the old way again. This recipe made enough that I had to use a 9x13 dish.
My whole family loved this. It only took about 30 minutes to cook and was even good for leftovers.
I cheat. I buy microwaveable mashed potatoes from the fridge section at market. Zap for a few minutes in microwave, stir in a beaten egg, some butter and sour cream and spread over meat mixture and occasionally sprinkle potatoes with grated cheddar. I also use green peas, corn and mushrooms with the meat and gravy mixture. Seldom have leftovers.
Didn't change a thing about this recipe and it turned out GREAT! My husband and I loved it!!!
I was unclear as to whether to put this in a pie crust or not, since the recipe doesn't call for it, but the description does. I did use a crust, and it was very good. This recipe isn't really flavorful, but makes good leftovers.
Perfect cold weather meal. I took others suggestions and added peas and worcestershire sauce, and substituted ketchup for the tomato paste just to make it a little easier. The recipe I read did not call for pie crust. The cinnamon made the flavor in my opinion, a pleasant surprise. I used a 9×13 pan and wished I'd made extra potatoes so that layer was a little thicker on top. I also added extra meat and carrots to make it heartier, and more flour to make it thick.
This was Awesome!!!!!
this recipe calls for too much milk. i cut the milk back to a half cup. it's also a good idea to let the beef mixture and the potaot mixture cool a bit before combining, because the potaot has a tendency to run if added when piping hot. the cinnamon is a measure of taste - i love it, my husband does not.
I substituted garlic & onion powder for the cinnamon & Italian seasoning. I also used just a little butter & milk when making the mashed potato topping & added a litle garlic powder to the potatoes. This had a nice flavor. Some other shepherd's pie-type recipes have been too bland. I may experiment with adding peas to the beef mixture next time & possibly some Worcestershire sauce as another reviewer suggested. This was almost overflowing in a 10" pie plate so I may put it in a rectangular glass baking dish next time.
Awesome recipe! I didn't use enough potatoes, but will the next time. Make sure that the four potatoes you use are big, if not, use like six. My 12 year old son woke up at midnight to get some water and couldn't resist the smell of this dish, and ate the leftovers I was looking foreward to for my lunch. MOST DEFINATELY A REDO!!!
I did not care for the flavor, all I could taste was the italian seasoning even after I finished the meal. The carrots were raw and I even cooked them longer than recipe called for. The potatoes only needed about 3 Tbsp of milk, not the cup it called for. And I wish I would have put the cheese on the meat and under the potatoes. I won't be cooking this one again.
I make this every year for our St Patty's Day feast. I do not add the cinnamon, use ketchup instead of tomato paste and use a box of frozen peas and carrots. After I put on the mashed potatoes, I sprinkle with cheddar cheese. My family really enjoys this meal.
My family enjoyed this recipe and it is definitely a keeper, with a few revisions. The cinnamon need scaled back a bit, probably in half. Secondly, I thought 1 cup of milk was way too much, so I only dumped in 3/4 c. and right away regretted it. I would recommend eye balling the milk starting with 1/4 c. My potatoes were rather runny but we went with it and it turned out okay. The finally issue I had was either needing to use less liquid or cook the meat longer as that was rather runny also. Unfortunately the extra liquid over flowed and filled my kitchen with smoke. Good recipe overall.
My kids and husband loved the pie. My 3 year old actually took seconds and my son asked me to save some for lunch today. The steps were easy to follow and I was able to get dinner together in an hour.
This is a good recipe. You can purchase tomato paste in a tube that you keep in the fridge, so when a TB is called for, simply squeeze out that amount, and save the remaining tube. Simple.
I followed this very closely (except where I got lazy with measurements), and it was AWESOME! I know the cinnamon sounds crazy, but it adds a wonderful flavor.
No flour, brown gravy, catsup instead of tomato paste, peas in meat & potatoes.
this recipe was fantastic i did adapt it a bit but it was delisious my mum who is a professinal chef said it was fantastic and ate as much as she could. i would recommend this recipe to anyone if you have a big family then it is a great and easy meal to feed everyone. i would like to say thank you very much for making this recipe avalialbe. thank you!
My son asks for this every year on his birthday or if he is just coming over for dinner. I have been cooking this for a few years and my family loves it. It has wonderful flavor and everyone loves it. Thank you. Jeri King
The cinnamon definitely needs to be in there. When we made it you could smell that cinnamon, but when you ate it, it was just yumminess. Depending on how much extra onion/carrots you add, you may need larger than a pie plate, but ours fit perfectly into our nine inch pan. A great meal.
The kids and the hubby absolutely adore this recipe. I have made it twice now and the leftovers don't last long at all.
This was very good but a little bland. With the addition of some garlic and a few other seasonings, it will definately be a 5 star recipe. The perfect meal for a cold winter day.
Great tasting and true comfort food at its next! I omitted the cinnamon and added Old Bay Seasoning for our family's taste preferences. Great Old World recipe :)
I tweaked this recipe to my own tastes (I hardly ever follow any recipe exactly). I added a little more cinnamon than the recipe calls for and it wasn't overpowering at all. I also added some hot madras curry powder, cumin, garlic powder, worcestershire sauce, 2T extra tom. paste, and red pepper flakes to give it a little kick. Like some have suggested, just make the mashed potatoes the way you like them. It's not necessary to follow the recipe's measurements or methods. I tweaked the mashed potatoes by adding crumbled bacon and cheddar cheese to mine. I doubled the entire recipe and filled two 9x9 deep dish store-bought pie crusts. I didn't realize at the time that the crusts were lightly sweetened, but they actually enhanced the overall character of the dish, giving it a delicately sweet, very savory flavor with a nice kick. While my end product may not be considered "proper" by cottage pie purists, it was definitely fantastic and will become a regular on my dinner table. Thanks for the recipe.
I have family in England, and this reminds me of their Cottage pie! I have made this dozens of times now. I often buy the microwaveable mashed potatoes to save time. I also often add parsnips, but you can really add ANY veg you have on hand. The only real mod I've made is to use just a PINCH of cinnamon, or you can go without it. I also make a nice beef gravy to pour over it. This is a favorite I come back to over and over again!
Not worth the time it took to make it... but it sounded good!
It's a very good quick meal & very filling. I would give it 5 stars but I made some small changes so a 4+ is my rate. I left out the cinnamon , added a few splashes of Worcestershire & a little garlic powder with the other listed spices . I did use parsley flakes not fresh. It all came together real flavorful. I did not use fresh carrots in my meat, I made the meat mix then just added 1/2 can each of sliced carrots & half a can of pea's. I didn't have a can of mixed peas & carrots or that is what I would have used instead of opening 2 cans of veggies. I made my mash potatoes & piled them on top of the meat, topped it off with shredded cheese & baked it until cheese melted. It came out wonderful. I cooked the meat mix in a cast Iron skillet & didn't need to transfer into a baking dish just popped it in the oven. It was so simple & tastes great! I will make this again many times & serve with warm bread, yeast rolls or even biscuits. so good just great for fall & winter comfort foods.
Great recipe! Smelled & tasted amazing! I added worcestershire sauce and left out the parsley. :)
The flavor of the filling was exceptional, IMO. The cinnamon added depth to the flavoring. I like creamier potatoes so I added whipping cream instead of milk. I was amazed at how easy this was to make, as well as how quick.
This was a good base, but pretty bland, so I made some changes... for one thing I don't have "Italian seasoning," so I added 1 teas each of oregano, basil and thyme. I also doubled the cinnamon, added a heaping tablespoon of garlic powder, a heaping teaspoon of paprika and a teaspoon of cayenne. I added some fresh corn and frozen peas to the meat at the last minute as well. I sort of wished I had doubled the tomato paste, and also, maybe added a generous dash of Worcestershire sauce. I used baby potatoes, with the skin on, for the topping, and used cream instead of milk. I generously salted and peppered them, and used the Kitchen Aide mixer with the whisk to mash them - so they were really fluffy and light. so super easy to put on top of the meat. And of course, I topped with LOTS of extra sharp cheddar. I covered the whole thing with foil, and baked at 300 for about 40 mins, then took off the foil and baked for another 20 mins. After all my changes, I'd give it a 5!
I'm British and I LOVE this recipe. Most of the time I use slightly less cheese to because I like the texture of the straight potato browned on top. So long as you use fresh ingredients, it is wonderful to enjoy the taste of the carrots and mashed potato and beef mixture. Often I don't have tomato paste on hand and have used some kind of tomato sauce instead.
Tweaked slightly. Delicious!
I've made a good many "Shepherds Pie" type recipes (I love 'em), to mixed reviews from the "Boss". This recipe rated a rave review from family and friends. Made this as written and don't plan too much tweaking in the future. So rich and "comforting". A salad and a good "Red" completes the meal. Really easy, and fun, and delicious! Thanks Caroline, for sharing.
I made this for some British friends and they loved it. However, I did the Shepherd pie version using ground lamb instead of beef. Also, added garlic, Worcestershire sauce and brown gravy mix instead of flour. Cooked the carrots and onions the entire time while browning meat. Served with balsamic caramelized carrots. This was excellent meal!
I would give this 3.5 stars, but my husband gives it 3. The cinnamon was very prominent in this dish. After reading the reviews, I cut the cinnamon by a tiny bit. I wanted to try it with the cinnamon because I know there is cinnamon in Cincinnati chili, and we love that meal! I would like to try this again, but with maybe only 1/8 tsp cinnamon or none at all.
My husband wanted to give this 6 stars. I agree! This is the best cottage/ Shepherd pie I've ever eaten. I followed the recipe exactly, and the odd (to me) combination of spices is delicious. The only thing I did differently was to use a shallow rectangular casserole dish instead of a pie pan. For me, the cheese got dark, but didn't burn. It was gooey under the dark top. When I make it again, I'll add the cheese 10 minutes before the end of the cooking time.
