Banana and Vanilla Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting

Cupcakes are all the rage. Here is a simple recipe that I love to use. You can get as creative as you feel with the decoration by adding colors to the Buttercream and piping it creatively, adding sprinkles, or topping them with coconut, these are great fun to make!
Given reviews that are all over the map – changes made, widely varying opinions on the outcome – I decided to just read and follow the recipe as directed. This is my take on the results of this recipe, prepared exactly as it instructs. If the directions are followed and the bananas are chopped, a whole different consistency of not only the batter, but also the cake, is achieved. It is CAKE, not at all like a dense, heavy banana bread texture. It is much lighter than that, with a soft and tender crumb – in color and texture it’s similar to a yellow cake, even tho’ the batter is quite thick. What’s cool about chopping the bananas and folding them in is that you get these delightful pockets of creamy banana in every mouthful. I wouldn’t hesitate to make this cake again – on its own, with the chopped banana, or with any variety of fruits as well. It is only slightly sweet, but with the frosting it’s just right. The frosting is ALMOST perfect. It’s creamy, fluffy and velvety smooth, with no air pockets despite being beaten at a high speed. And the use of heavy cream rather than milk, water, or any other liquid aids in achieving all those characteristics. But…the amount of butter is just a little much. While some butter cream frostings are too sweet, this one is noticeable butter overkill, and I say that even loving a butter cream frosting with lots of it. Reduce the butter to 1/2 cup and this would indeed be perfect.
Sorry, but I have to give a low review. It was not good at all. It did not have much flavor at all and the texture was not agreeable. It was not sweet and did not taste like any cake I've eaten. I had high hopes, as I love anything with bananas in it....
I love this recipe it was fast,easy, and simply delicious! I was remeber that we were going to a party and we had to bring a dessert, I needed something simple, easy, and something everyone would love. This was perfect. Easy to clean and they were a hit!
These are easy and delicious! My bananas were older so I mashed them instead of cutting them up. I also baked a Nilla Wafer in the center of each cupcake but the flavor of the cake still shines through. Mine baked in 15 minutes and came out perfect.
I loved this recipe! Nice and simple. I did however change a few things in the cupcake part. Instead of 2 large bananas I used 3 large bananas. I chopped them up added 1/4 cup of water and put them in the microwave for 3 minutes on high then I pureed them. I also used 1.5 teaspoons of vanilla, instead of the 1 teaspoon this recipe calls for. I didn't have heavy whipping cream so I frosted them with peanut butter frosting! Absolutely delish!
I tried making these today I was really excited. I did put an extra banana in to increase the babana flavour. I am not completely dissapointed in them, howver they are differnt from what i expected. You definitely need to add MORE flour if your adding another banana. I think i am missing something because they taste like banana muffins not cupcakes
It's an ok starter recipe. I'm bummed b/c the cupcake stuck to the paper. The taste is a nice light banana flavor but could use some cinnamon! On a good note, they are very moist. I tried one without frosting and it was good that way. I will be frosting them later with a cream cheese frosting that I made a few days ago.
Yum! I did what another reviewer did by adding one more banana and it was great! Just enough sweet, I didn't use the buttercream frosting but made a maple cream cheese frosting I found on this site. Really a great combination! I wanted to try a walnut flavor but couldn't find it so just put a walnut half on the top. Perfect!
These are fabulous! Moist, with a great banana and vanilla flavor. I made two very minor tweaks: I used cake flour instead of AP flour, and I mashed up the bananas and blended them in before I added the dry ingredients. I probably got slightly more than 1 tsp vanilla, but that never hurt anybody. I topped them with peanut butter and chocolate chips. A huge hit with the family and coworkers!
This recipe is very easy to make. By far the best banana bread that I have made so far. I used someone's else suggestion and chopped 3 banana's and microwaved it with 1/4 water for 3 minutes. I am happy with the results.
It tasted like nothing. It was bland and it took little time, but it smelled delicious but tasted worse. I was very dissapointed on the five star, because my sister had just made a successful delicious cookie. It tasted so good but, this recipie was a failure. Maybe I didnt follow the directions carefully, but I wouldnt make this again.
Great recipe! Banana recipes are always very dense, so that is to be expected. I used the electric mixer on high for several minutes and the batter actually made for very light & airy cupcakes. I only had 2 eggs on hand so I substituted a container of cinnamon applesauce for the third. I'll probably always do that now as it gave the cupcakes a tinge of spice flavor. I frosted half with the chocolate frosting & half with cream cheese frosting. Next time I'll be sure to try the buttercream recipe, though!
Followed the recipe exactly and felt like these cupcakes were too heavy or dense maybe? I really enjoyed the flavor but want to know what I could have done to make them more light and fluffy. Any suggestions....oh and I paired them with peanut butter frosting which was delicious!
I changed this one and made it yummmyy!!! I added three bananas and some strawberries and half a cup of blueberries. I pureed all the fruits together then added them to the eggs butter and sugar. I added 1/2 a teaspoon more vanilla. I added a bit more flower just under a half cup. They turned out great!
These were definitely good! Unfortunately my picky daughter wouldn't eat with the chopped banana chunks.. I cut them pretty small, almost pea sized.. but I think next time I will just mash them up and she will devour :) I cannot imagine these with icing though!!! Great without.
I followed the recipe as it was written and the cupcakes turned out very good. They lie somewhere between a cupcake and a muffin. I went ahead and used my own brown sugar frosting recipe. Everyone loved them!
I tried this recipe today and the cupcakes came out absolutely wonderful !! My husband LOVED them. I did alter the recipe a bit, and I am glad I did because the cupcakes were full of flavor. I added an extra tablespoon of vanilla extract, 1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon, and one box of vanilla instant pudding mix to the final mix and it turned out real well. Only thing is, next time I make them , I will puree the bananas and then add them to the mixture. I didn't like the texture of them in the cupcakes after they were done baking. But nonetheless, this is a great recipe !!
I only made the BUTTERCREAM frosting, it was perfect!!
This is my favorite cupcake recipe! Although I did not make the frosting, I really wish I did. I instead made my own frosting recipe but the cupcakes were delicious. I will have to make it another time using the frosting recipe.
Man did I love this!! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe! I tried cooking it and it was perfect; I did not add anything. My friends all said it was amazing and I had to steal some of it for myself. So anyone reading this please make this recipe.
Fantasic! I followed the recipe exactly. I made mini muffins and still had some left over so i made a thin cake. I paired it with a recipe from here of strawberry frosting. ~Strawberry Banana cupcakes~ they were delicious!! My husband says its his new favorite cake! Thanks!!
These were very good cupcakes. They were nice and light- not heavy like banana bread. I added some mini chocolate chips to the batter and mixed some banana puree into the frosting then topped with a chocolate dipped banana chip. Everyone really enjoyed them.
The cupcakes themselves were great. I assumed since the batter was so thick it would turn out rough but no such thing! They tasted great. I used a regular white frosting instead of the butter one. This yielded 22 standard sized cupcakes for me. After learning from my nephew that he wanted chocolate cupcakes, I poured 16 of this recipe. And then I added 3 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder to turn them into chocolate banana cupcakes! Excellent recipe.
Just made these yesterday and iced them this morning. They are absolutely delicious. Old-fashioned true cake flavor, texture and density that you just can't get from a box. And the icing is a perfect compliment!
Fluffy, and moist. Chopped some pineapple and threw those in too. I made them into mini muffins, and baked them for 18 mins. The only thing that bugged me was that it stuck to the paper liners. Still delicious.
I loved this recipe so so so much! It is so simple, plus it includes some healthy ingredients! My friend is allergic to eggs, so I just used banana, and it turned out wonderfully!!! Thank you so much Alimay!
I made these cupcakes last week. I love them. This recipe produces a nice cake, a little dense and moist but not heavy. These cupcakes are not too sweet and the folded in small banana chunks creates little pockets of banana goodness. I had to work with the icing until I got it to the consistency and sweetness that I like, and I don't like too sweet. It was buttery, and I may try to reduce the butter a bit and see how that works out, otherwise the icing is pretty darn good. My family loved them. I'm going to make this again soon.
I made these cupcakes with my kids so everything got over stirred and folded but still came out great. I don't change recipes and then rate them ( pet peeve of mine about people on here). I will admit my eggs where not room temp, though ;). I had to cook mine a few more mins (about 5) because I can't evenly fill cupcake pans to save my life. Thank you for the good recipe we will be keeping it ;)
These were fabulous!! Follow the directions EXACTLY and you can't go wrong. The only thing I would recommend the next time, is the buttercream frosting is way too sweet. Decrease conf. sugar to only 2 cups, and it will be perfect. Moist and very cake like, with big moist banana chunks.
These were pretty good1 I did however, add 3 tablespoons of Flaxseed to the dry ingredients, (to add some fiber to the cupcakes), plus I also added 1 teaspoon of banana extract, to help give the cupcakes a bit more banana flavor. I added 1 more tablespoon of milk to the frosting, so the frosting was a bit more spreadable. I used 2% milk instead of the cream when making the frosting. I also found the 2-1/4 cups of confectioners' sugar was more than I needed to frost the cupcakes, so next time I will just use 2 cups, and modify the cupcake frosting ingredients to make it spreadable. I filled the paper muffin liners 3/4's full with the batter, and I'm glad I did, because the batter didn't rise very much. In the end I got 17 cupcakes. I plan on making these cupcakes again in the near future, as they were pretty good. For those who are planning on making these cupcakes, I highly recommend adding a teaspoon of banana extract to the batter, to enhance the flavor of the cupcakes.
I liked the banana a lot, but I only tasted it when I got a chunk of it. I would have liked for the banana to be incorporated more into the dough, so I could taste it in every bite. Overall it was really good.
These are the best cupcakes I have ever made. They taste a lot like the Otis SpunkMeyer muffins, which I love. And, the buttercream frosting was delicious. My sister, who is not easy to please with frostings, even said it was really good. I am definitely going to be keeping this recipe. For all the readers, cooks, bakers, and other reviewers, when adding the banana, add 3 tablespoons of white sugar, and also add a little extra milk to the batter when adding it alternately with the flour mixture, to make it more moist... Also, almost all the other "Most Helpful Critical Reviews" said it was too dry, and was not very sweet. So add what I added, and they should be perfect! And, instead of the vanilla extract in both, the cake and the frosting, I added vanilla bean seeds to it. These cupcakes came out perfect, so USE THIS RECIPE!!!
This recipe was easy, I had the kids help with it! It did turn out more like banana bread than a cupcake, even with following the instructions to chop and fold in the banana. We ended up having them for breakfast he next day because they were more bread like and because who doesn't like cupcakes for breakfast.
Banana and Vanilla Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting
Servings Per Recipe: 12 Calories: 395.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.1g 8 %
carbohydrates: 50.5g 16 %
dietary fiber: 1.1g 4 %
sugars: 33.6g
fat: 20.4g 31 %
saturated fat: 12.4g 62 %
cholesterol: 97.8mg 33 %
vitamin a iu: 672.9IU 14 %
niacin equivalents: 2.1mg 16 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 2mg 3 %
folate: 44.8mcg 11 %
calcium: 68.8mg 7 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 13.1mg 5 %
potassium: 133.8mg 4 %
sodium: 326.7mg 13 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 17 %
calories from fat: 183.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.