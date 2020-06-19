Banana and Vanilla Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting

Given reviews that are all over the map – changes made, widely varying opinions on the outcome – I decided to just read and follow the recipe as directed. This is my take on the results of this recipe, prepared exactly as it instructs. If the directions are followed and the bananas are chopped, a whole different consistency of not only the batter, but also the cake, is achieved. It is CAKE, not at all like a dense, heavy banana bread texture. It is much lighter than that, with a soft and tender crumb – in color and texture it’s similar to a yellow cake, even tho’ the batter is quite thick. What’s cool about chopping the bananas and folding them in is that you get these delightful pockets of creamy banana in every mouthful. I wouldn’t hesitate to make this cake again – on its own, with the chopped banana, or with any variety of fruits as well. It is only slightly sweet, but with the frosting it’s just right. The frosting is ALMOST perfect. It’s creamy, fluffy and velvety smooth, with no air pockets despite being beaten at a high speed. And the use of heavy cream rather than milk, water, or any other liquid aids in achieving all those characteristics. But…the amount of butter is just a little much. While some butter cream frostings are too sweet, this one is noticeable butter overkill, and I say that even loving a butter cream frosting with lots of it. Reduce the butter to 1/2 cup and this would indeed be perfect.

Read More