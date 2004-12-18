Krumkake II

EXCELLENT AND EASY - SUCCESS the very first time. I made this one a few times and here are some notes. (per my mom and she was right) Needs a touch of salt and a touch of almond extract about 1/4 teas or so each - go easy. When I tripled the recipe, I cut back on the eggs by 1 = 5 eggs = more delicate and "Krumbly" - 4 was too few - tasted great - delicate and "totally krumbly" but a bit too delicate coming off the iron especially if your a novice. Increased flour and sugar a bit ( 2 1/2 c sugar & scant 4 cups sifted flour when tripled) Even tripled I only got 48 kake - breakage and "oops - too dark - we'll have to eat that one" (my son). Remove from iron with a FLAT spreading spatula or a lefse stick if you have one and roll & cool on clean dish towels. They crisp up at they cool and set, don't trap the moisture while cooling. When cool then pack for storage. I've been trying to duplicate my deceased aunts recipe, which was my grandmothers. My mom (85 yrs young) couldn't find her copy. This one comes very close. Hers were more crumbly but with the above changes I believe I've got it. Thank you for a wonderful recipe. Have fun with this one. And make a mountain of them to share.

