Krumkake II
A yummy cardamom flavored batter to use with a krumkake iron. These can be served plain or filled with flavored whip cream.
EXCELLENT AND EASY - SUCCESS the very first time. I made this one a few times and here are some notes. (per my mom and she was right) Needs a touch of salt and a touch of almond extract about 1/4 teas or so each - go easy. When I tripled the recipe, I cut back on the eggs by 1 = 5 eggs = more delicate and "Krumbly" - 4 was too few - tasted great - delicate and "totally krumbly" but a bit too delicate coming off the iron especially if your a novice. Increased flour and sugar a bit ( 2 1/2 c sugar & scant 4 cups sifted flour when tripled) Even tripled I only got 48 kake - breakage and "oops - too dark - we'll have to eat that one" (my son). Remove from iron with a FLAT spreading spatula or a lefse stick if you have one and roll & cool on clean dish towels. They crisp up at they cool and set, don't trap the moisture while cooling. When cool then pack for storage. I've been trying to duplicate my deceased aunts recipe, which was my grandmothers. My mom (85 yrs young) couldn't find her copy. This one comes very close. Hers were more crumbly but with the above changes I believe I've got it. Thank you for a wonderful recipe. Have fun with this one. And make a mountain of them to share.Read More
Yes this an easy recipe but I found it coming up short. It was so thick that the Krumkake was more like a pancake. I added more cream to thin it out but perhaps my flour was dry. It lacked anything to keep it from sticking from the iron so I added 1/4 cup butter, a big improvement. Lastly I added Mexican Vanilla (not imitation extract) and this pushed it over the top, A good base recipe though.Read More
I was so surprised to find this recipe on AR. My grandma was a Norwegian immigrant and taught us so much about the traditional foods, especially Christmas goodies. I have a double electric krumkake iron. It was difficult to find and I couldn't find it here in Colorado. When I went back to MN to visit family, I made a special trip across town just to buy this iron. NO regrets. I make this every year for Christmas & use my grandkids to help with the rolling process. They bake very quickly & it's hard to keep up if you're doing this alone. This is the #1 requested cookie recipe from family! I have a different recipe that's tried & true with the Norwegian folks. I will find it & post it later. FYI, cardamom is very expensive. I freeze mine and use it every year. It is also a great spice to add when making white bread.....try it toasted for breakfast!
Overall a pretty good recipe. Next time I may add a little for sugar to make it a little sweeter. Will make again.
I do not have a Krumkake iron but I used my Pizzelle iron. The cardamom is what makes these stand out. Very good.
I have been making these for years and all my friends want a batch when the holidays roll around. I like them plain but my family likes them with whipped cream.
Excellent, Just like Grandma's! Yum!!
Another good recipe-yum!
Delicious! I saw a Krumkake iron on Amazon.com for less than $40. It is electric, very easy to use, and makes pretty designs on the krumkakes.
It was a little thick, but the Krumkake tastes just like my Grandma's!
I actually don't have a review but I would like to know where I can purchase the iron. Thanks.
This recipe has the elusive texture I have been looking for, less delicate than a pringles potato chip, but more delicate than a fortune cookie. I used half and half instead of heavy cream, added salt, and more almond and cardamom. Very pleased, will make again.
wonderful perfect I am Scandinavian ( Swede and Norweigan and make them for the Holidays My Mom Grandma always made them
A Christmas favorite at our house. We have tried other recipes but this one is the best.
