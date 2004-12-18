Krumkake II

A yummy cardamom flavored batter to use with a krumkake iron. These can be served plain or filled with flavored whip cream.

Recipe by Trudee

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, beat the eggs and sugar with an electric mixer until very thick, about 5 minutes. Stir together the flour and cardamom, add it to the egg mixture alternately with the heavy cream.

  • Heat the krumkake iron over the stovetop on medium high heat. When it is hot enough a drop of water will dance around on the surface. Drop batter by tablespoons onto the center of the iron. Close the cover and cook over medium heat for about 30 seconds on each side. Carefully peel the cookie from the iron, and roll in a tight roll or cornucopia shape using metal forms or wooden dowels. Remove from forms and continue with more batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 15.3g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 34.3mg; sodium 11.7mg. Full Nutrition
