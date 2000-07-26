Rich Tiramisu
A rich but yummy dessert.
I served this at an Italian themed dinner party. It was the easiest item on the menu to prepare - and the that got the most compliments! It is not cooked, so the alcohol is not burned off. I wouldn't serve large pieces to children. :-) Also, remember, the eggs are not coddled, so keep refridgerated. I modified the recipe slightly to include a third layer. Very easy recipe to modify. I used 50% more lady fingers, another 2/3 cup coffee, teaspoon of cognac (Yes, I used cognac in lieu of rum), etc. It wasn't an exact science - I eyeballed most of it - but the recipe is really friendly, so everything turned out perfectly. Great recipe! Give it a try! One other tip - use a glass pan, not metal. Metal will react with your liquor and turn the lady fingers dark green/black. Not pretty.Read More
This recipe was okay. I replaced the rum with Kahula, which made it alot better. I highly recommend chilling this desert over night, it was much better than four hours after making it. I also suggest making a small batch to try your hand at it first, it was helpful to tweek the recipe to my taste.Read More
wow. delicious and easy. i couldn't find ladyfingers at the store, so i used vanilla wafers instead. and i substituted kahlua for all the rum. it was fantastic, if i do say so myself. the only thing i would do differently next time is soak the cookies longer. i was afraid they would get too soggy, but i think they weren't soggy enough. my bad. overall, though, totally killer and it really was easy to prepare.
This ended up a little bit to soggy for us and the rum flavor was a bit overpowering. The cream mixture turned out pretty good. Maybe the lady fingers I used soaked up to much. I only dipped them for about 1 second, though. My husband usually loves tiramisu, but wasn't all that impressed. Sorry!
There are so many different ways to make this dessert. This is very tasty, try using rum extract~Very good.
I found it a bit to watery when it as sat for some time
This recipe was quite easy to prepare, but not as good as tiramisu in a restaurant. I agree with other reviewers that it was too runny and the alchohol overpowered the dish. The flavor masked the delicacy of the mascarpone.
Jackie! Ratios did not work out. No where near enough coffee/rum/milk/sugar mixture, and not even close to enough mascarpone/egg mixture. Mine turned out basically ladyfingers on top of ladyfingers.
The rum flavor was overpowering, but if less was used, or none at all, this would be delicious. It also seemed there was not enough of the mascarpone cheese mix, so I will make more next time.
Thank you so much for this amazingly easy recipe Jackie!! I had to do some hunting for the ingredients, but all, in good stead =)I was quite apprehensive while making it as well. But once it was made and kept for chilling "and" brought out, I could not believe the result! It was truly mind-blowing!! I can't wait to make it again...
I thought it was great! Easy and so tasty. Thanks!
It was exactly like my first tiramisu that I had while I toured in Italy. I loved the fact that it also had rum. I made this with a little flair. For coffee, I used Starbucks Doubleshot coffee. U the best, Jackie, n keep up the good work.
I did make a few changes to this recipe. I used two egg yolks but just the one egg white. Did not use the milk so added an extra 3 tablespoons of alcohol (I actually used Irish cream).
I made this recipe over the weekend. After reading the reviews I made a couple changes. I doubled the marscapone mixture, the original amount really was not enough. I also used Kahula instead of the rum and cut this in half as I knew kids would be eating it. Also 1/8th teaspoon of cocoa powder is just not enough. I like my tiramisu coated in it. Mine was a little runny, but I think I just let the lady fingers soak too long. But the flavor was incredible. Rave reviews all around, my husband even asked me to make it again soon.
I don't like the flavor or rum, what can I substitute?
I made this recipe this week. yes i agree the other reviews,u need to make extra cheese mixture for this recipe. don't uses ladyfingers they get way to soggy i used stella dora (original ones) you can find the in the cookies area. so this recipe i call eye it up yourself recipe. good luck...
I made it the first time as written and it was good but I like more cream. The cheese I buy comes in 8 oz containers so I used 2 containers and added another egg. Then followed the recipe. It was Wonderful.
Tastes OK, but the actual measurements for the ingredients are all over the place. The only thing that it gives the correct amount for is the ladyfingers, everything else needs at least 1.5x to fit a 9x13. With the amount of changes and guesswork needed to make this recipe actually work, I can't recommend it.
THE BEST! You will love this recipe
