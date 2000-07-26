Rich Tiramisu

3.9
23 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 5
  • 3 5
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

A rich but yummy dessert.

Recipe by Jac Kie

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix coffee, milk, 2 tablespoons sugar, and 2 tablespoons rum together in a bowl. Soak lady fingers in the coffee mixture. Layer 1/2 of the soaked ladyfingers in the bottom of a 9x13 inch pan.

  • Beat egg yolks and 2 tablespoons sugar together in a bowl; add mascarpone cheese and 1 tablespoon of rum and mix well.

  • Beat egg whites in a bowl using an electric mixer until stiff peaks form; fold into mascarpone cheese mixture. Spread 1/2 of mixture over soaked lady fingers; cover with second 1/2 of soaked lady fingers and cover evenly with remaining mascarpone cheese mixture. Sprinkle top with cocoa powder. Refrigerate at least 3 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
597 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 58.2g; fat 32.6g; cholesterol 320.9mg; sodium 174.8mg. Full Nutrition
