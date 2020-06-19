Scorpion Bowl
Routinely found at Chinese restaurants, this punch-like cocktail is absolutely mouthwatering. This goes great with Chinese and Polynesian food.
This is the BEST!! Don't change a thing. I made these for a party and everyone begged for the recipe!!Read More
This is an excellent recipe, makes the perfect drink for a summer party.
I had a Chinese New Year party this weekend, and EVERYONE loved this drink. I had been the only one who had it before, but it got rave reviews. Thanks!
I have to say, this is a VERY tasty drink! I did add a liiiittle bit more pineapple juice, around an extra ounce or two, and it is perfect! Definitely a 4 1/2 or 5 star!
loved it. I used all light rum in place of the dark and 151 proof.No one could tell the difference. It was a great hit at a picnic
Very good drink and easy, but be careful!! They pack a punch!!!
i have had one of these for my 21 st birthday and it was a night to remember
Very similar to the rum punch you would get in the caribbean
Perfect Scorpion Bowl in my book! I made exactly as written and it got rave reviews at a party I brought it too. Everyone wanted the recipe.
Wonderful and POTENT!!! I love it !!!
Super tasty!
This is awesome! Perfect recipe, adding it to the box!
Tried different recipes. This is one's right on. Don't change a thing!
This is EXACTLY like the Chinese restaurants. I used all light rum instead of the dark and 151. Huge it!
delish! exactly what i was looking for!
