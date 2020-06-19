Scorpion Bowl

Routinely found at Chinese restaurants, this punch-like cocktail is absolutely mouthwatering. This goes great with Chinese and Polynesian food.

By JJS0513

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 scorpion bowl
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the crushed ice in a large pitcher and pour in the gin, dark rum, 151 proof rum, light rum, vodka, grenadine, orange juice, pineapple juice, and lemon juice. Stir well to mix, then pour into a large, decorative cocktail glass and garnish with pineapple, cherries, and straws.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 11.4mg. Full Nutrition
