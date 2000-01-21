Cinnamon Sugar Biscotti

264 Ratings
  • 5 183
  • 4 57
  • 3 16
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

This is an Italian version of cinnamon toast. Everyone is sure to enjoy these!

By SARA LEE

Gallery
25 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
20
Yield:
40 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Sift together the flour, 1 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, baking powder and salt, set aside. In a medium bowl, cream together the 2/3 cup sugar and butter. Beat in 1 egg, egg yolk and vanilla. Stir in the dry ingredients.

  • On a lightly floured surface, divide dough into two pieces. Roll each piece into a log about 9 inches long and 1 1/2 inches wide. Place logs on the prepared baking sheet and flatten slightly. Brush with the beaten egg.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until golden and firm to the touch. Cool for 15 minutes.

  • On a cutting board, slice each log crosswise at a diagonal into 1/2 inch slices, using a serrated knife. Place back on the baking sheet, cut side down, and sprinkle with a mixture of the remaining cinnamon and sugar. Return to the oven for an additional 15 to 20 minutes, until toasted. Cool on wire racks, and store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 38mg; sodium 85.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022