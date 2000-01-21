Cinnamon Sugar Biscotti
This is an Italian version of cinnamon toast. Everyone is sure to enjoy these!
This is an Italian version of cinnamon toast. Everyone is sure to enjoy these!
I reviewed this recipe awhile ago (I loved it then, and still do!)and wanted to post that after making it many times, I have figured out the secret to making the dough not so crumbly! If you follow the recipe exactly, make sure that you cream the butter and the sugar together very well and then mix in the eggs and vanilla. Mix the flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon in a seperate bowl as directed. When you add the flour mixture to the sugar, butter and eggs, don't add more than 1/4 cup at a time and blend it in well. It will still be a dry dough (it's supposed to be) but it won't be as crumbly and hard to work with. You can easily knead it on the table and form it into logs this way without it falling to pieces on you..... just thought that I would share! Good luck with yours, this really is a great recipe! I have recently tried a new twist. I keep the recipe the same but don't add the cinnamon. I substitute about 1-1/2 cups dried cranberries (crasins) and about 1/2 a bag of white chocolate chips! They are the new favorite!Read More
Meh. Not bad but not remarkable. Won't make again.Read More
I reviewed this recipe awhile ago (I loved it then, and still do!)and wanted to post that after making it many times, I have figured out the secret to making the dough not so crumbly! If you follow the recipe exactly, make sure that you cream the butter and the sugar together very well and then mix in the eggs and vanilla. Mix the flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon in a seperate bowl as directed. When you add the flour mixture to the sugar, butter and eggs, don't add more than 1/4 cup at a time and blend it in well. It will still be a dry dough (it's supposed to be) but it won't be as crumbly and hard to work with. You can easily knead it on the table and form it into logs this way without it falling to pieces on you..... just thought that I would share! Good luck with yours, this really is a great recipe! I have recently tried a new twist. I keep the recipe the same but don't add the cinnamon. I substitute about 1-1/2 cups dried cranberries (crasins) and about 1/2 a bag of white chocolate chips! They are the new favorite!
I'm from an Italian family so we know our biscotti! I love cinnamon so I thought these biscotti were delicious. However, I followed this recipe exactly as written & the dough is way too crumbly. I added 1 more whole egg to bind it all together & the consistency was perfect. You can also add some chopped hazelnuts for a little bit of crunch.
I thought this was great. I made it twice and the second time I made it for my diabetic grandpa, and this is, so far, the first biscotti recipe that has worked with a sugar substitute. My grandpa and I are both very thankful for this recipe!
This is a fantastic recipe that turns out every time! A mocha just isn't a mocha without a little biscotti to accompany it. I don't bother with 1 egg yolk, i just use two whole eggs. Also, sometimes I like to drizzle the toasted slices with some melted chocolate right when they come out of the oven. This is a winner!
This is the best biscotti I have ever had (and being Italian) I have made a lot -- glowing reviews on this. I did add 2/3 cup of Hershey Cinnamon chips and that was a nice touch.
This was my first time making biscotti. I altered the recipe a bit, using half vanilla and half almond extract. The dough shaped up nicely, and was easy to slice out of the oven before toasting. The taste is a tiny bit bland, next time I will add orange or lemon zest and perhaps some almonds. I will be making this biscotti again!
This was very easy and inexpensive to make. I followed the directions exactly and took this to a cookie exchange. I heard nothing but good comments! I even heard a guy there say, "I'm getting this recipe so my wife can make these for me!" My 10 year old son wants to eat the dough while I make them. His comment: "This dough is heaven!" I drizzled the biscotti with melted white almond bark. They were so pretty!
I brought these to a potluck dinner party and came home with an empty platter! These are fantastic! I am not a big fan of the "teething biscuit" hardness of many biscotti, so I undercooked by a couple minutes and got a wonderfully crispy (but not rock-hard) biscotti. I will definitely be making these again. Thank you for the great recipe!
Very good flavor. Just sweet enough. My dough was really dry, so I added an extra egg white. With the extra moisture, it was just fine. Someone else mentioned baking them for only 5 minutes the first time, because they crumbled when cutting after 15 minutes. I would agree and will try baking them 5-10 minutes next time.
Made these this weekend with 'help' from my young son...and they are really, really good. Normally the boyfriend won't eat any baked goods that are not fresh out of the oven, but he said they were good the next day too! Will make again. I shaped them into logs only about 1 1/2 inches wide, then baked, then cut them into little squares to make 'bites' and then rebaked. Just the right amount of cinnamon.
Very good biscotti. I had to add one extra egg however, cuz was too dry otherwise. I also made a mistake that did no harm. I brushed the cookie log with be beaten egg before the first bake and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Worked out fine in spite of my lousy memory. I love cinnamon, so next time i think I will up it a bit.
Wonderful recipe, really easy to make and perfect with some coffee! Thank you! UPDATE: My husband literally left only one biscotti in the whole container, and he "doesn't like sweets." Wow!
I made these for the first time and doubled it as I know how fast biscotti can go in my house. I never had a problem with the crumbling but I added 4 full eggs (dbld recipe) and I also didn't wait for the 15 minutes to cool before I cut them. They did however sit sliced and sprinkled for a half hour while my "second batch" was still in the oven. For the second baking, I gave them 20 minutes and they were delicious! A definite keeper!
Have made this several times & it is always wonderful. My kids think it tastes like cinnamon toast! Doesn't make a large batch, but it is very good!
Very tasty and beautiful! Made as directed. These will definitely be added to my tried/tested/keeper book. Thank you for sharing a lovely recipe!
Meh. Not bad but not remarkable. Won't make again.
I used 2 whole eggs in the mixture and it came out great!
I too found this dry, crumbly and very hard to handle...I'll use 2 whole eggs next time. the flavor was great though!!
**THANK YOU** Angela C. for the amazing suggestion of using this base recipe but omitting the cinnamon and adding white chocolate and craisins! I added 1 cup of craisins and 4 sq of chopped white chocolate and then sprinkled finely grated white chocolate and white sugar on top before the final bake. YUM YUM YUM!!!!
These were a HUGE hit. I 1 1/2 times the recipe and used two whole eggs. It made two logs. When I sliced them and added the sugar for their second baking time, I somehow got the oven turned to 500 degrees!! I could smell something sweet and that alerted me to check the oven! Luckily, I use a Silpat so it wasn't messy and they turned out even better with the hint of dark brown! They were still the best. My gf even called and told me she "liked them a little burnt"! I will def make these again and again.
These were fantastic. It is the first time I have ever made biscotti successfully. Very easy and tasty, I made them for my older sister's boyfriend as part of a cookie tin for Christmas! Thanks so much for a fool-proof, delicious cookie recipe!
These are a TOTAL diet killer! Made a few changes as per other reviewers: used 2 eggs but found that this did make the dough a bit too moist so I probably could have stuck to the recipe as I had to add 1/4 cup of flour to counteract the stickiness. I also drizzled over a cinnamon glaze- without this I would have only given the recipe 4 stars but the glaze kicks it up a notch- soo moreish!
Awesome tasting biscotti, tastes just like a snickerdoodle! I have made it 5+ times now and I prefer it without the egg wash. The egg wash really makes the biscotti look unappetizing.
Wow - these are great! Even my Italian friends thought these were some of the best biscotti they've ever had.
A great simple biscotti that I incorporated into my Christmas Cookie Assortment this past year! I prefer a very crunchy biscotti, so I baked the second time for about 20 minutes longer and it turned out great. Perfect dunker with a cuppa!
These were wonderful!! I thought they were very flavorful and my daughter loves them dipped in milk! Can't wait to have some for breakfast with some hot tea!!
Wonderful recipe. The bread is a little crumbley the first time out of the oven, but turns out great once they go in for the second time. To add to it, I put a simple vanilla icing on top after they cool for a bit (4 tbsp butter melted in small pot with 1 tbsp of water - once melted take off heat, let cool 5 mins and add 1/2 cup confectioners sugar - whisk until smooth and drizzle immediately) These were incredible! I love biscotti, and I think I've found the recipe that I'll stick with.
tasted like snickerdoodle cookies, not anything like biscotti, won't be making these ever!!!
These were great. Allready added them to my Xmas cookie list
It was my first time making biscotti...so easy & delicious!!
Great Recipe!!! For the last 15 min. of cooking, I split it in half and turned them over and put more cinnamon sugar on the other side. Also, as they came out of the oven, i brushed them with melted butter. Turned out excellent!
These were a big hit at my family Christmas get together, they were gone before I could even get one!
A different taste for biscotti. Dough was OK to work with. The egg wash really did not add too much.
This recipe must be for advanced cooks because all I had at the end was something that looked like brown flour - definitely not *dough*.
This was my first time making biscotti and it turned out wonderful. Great with a cup of hot tea. I think this recipe has a lot of potential for trying other combinations, cranberry and pistachio anyone?
I made this just as the recipe says - twice - and they came out wonderful each time. I would suggest patting the logs down until they were a little wider than 1 1/2 inches, to make a longer cookie. The cook times were a little shorter in my oven. And I didn't need parchment paper, just a really light dusting of non-stick spray.
Not the best ever but pretty darn good. Would call this recipe a keeper for sure. Especially pairs well with a hot cup of coffee because they were not overly sweet so not to compete with your drink. Might try with 1/2 tsp of almond extract instead of vanilla next time just to see what happens.
These were fantastic. Super easy to make and they taste way too good. The only change I made was to only use the leftover egg white to brush on the logs.
This was absolutely yummy! After reading reviews before making them, I changed a few things that made them PERFECT! I used 1 cup all purpose flour and 1 cup bread flour, 2 eggs, added chocolate chips,before baking the second time, I brushed melted butter over each side, then sprinkled cinnamon sugar over each side. I rolled it out to just one log, to make longer biscotti and when they came out and cooled, I drizzled milk and white chocolate over them...they were gone the same day!
I didn't need half of the cinnamon sugar mixture at the end; I baked them the second time for 10-15 longer in order to get them crisp enough. Flavor was just too flat for me.
I thought these were pretty good, but the people I served them to loved them, so I give them 4 stars. I personally wanted more cinnamon flavor to them, but I am a cinnamon freak! I followed the recipe exactly, but then my dough would not hold together, so I had to use half of the beaten egg (for brushing) and that was enough to make it work. These are also good with a cinnamon glaze drizzled on top.
These turn out EVERY time! they are so yummy !
Wonderful Recipe! The only thing I changed was to add almond extract instead of vanilla as some reviewers commented on a bland flavour. I also took the one reviewers suggestion to add the flour 1/4c at a time and blend well between. I thought the dough would not come together when I turned it out from the mixer...but I kneeded it a bit and it came together well. My boyfriend is not a cookie lover and he has already eaten 3. I also found that 15 minutes for the 2nd bake was not quite long enough...I "toasted" the cookies for a full 25 minutes and they were still a little soft in the centre. Great recipe, I will definitely make this again.
Really tasty! Dipped the end of the biscotti into white chocolate and it was perfect!
totally awsome! I added some trail mix in the biscotti and turn out prefect!
made for my mother-in-law. easy to bake even with a 3 year old helping. drizzled with baking chocolate and the tastes went together. They were beautiful!
Holy wow! These are really (really) good! I used two eggs like a lot of other reviewers. I also used 2 tsp of cinnamon in the dough because I didn't read very carefully. After baking the logs, I waited just about 8-10 minutes before slicing and I didn't have any trouble with them crumbling. In fact, they cut really clean. I'll make these over and over and over and over and over... :-) YUMMY!
I just tried this recipe and really enjoyed the biscotti it made! I also used 2 whole eggs and it worked out great. I love these with english tea!!
I made these for a number of different occasions and people LOVED them. I used to think that biscotti were hard to make, but not true!! Nice and easy, and people are very impressed with the result!
Loved this. I substitued half white whole wheat and half all purpose flour. Chose my 2 largest fresh eggs to combine. Did not need to add another egg as some of the reviews recommended. Baked for 17 minutes and sliced and baked for 15 minutes. This is not rock hard this way and my kids loved it. Next time I will add craisins and pecans. Yum!
Just like a snickerdoodle! Delicious! Like some of the other reviews I put in 2 whole eggs and added a tsp of almond extract.
Mmmm... fantastic! I halved the recipe to try it out (just used one egg, and sprayed w/ oil instead of brushing w/egg). Turned out fabulous and crunchy! Also, I sliced them with a very sharp serrated knife. I found the key was to saw more than cut, and then they didn't fall apart.
This recipe is easy to make and easy to adapt to each individual taste preference. Excellent!
Good recipe. Very reminiscent of cinnamon toast. I'm serving them as a finale to my Easter brunch along with fruit kabobs with coconut dip. I'm sure my family is going to love these great crunchies. I love making biscotti. They're so easy, but serve them to the uninitiated and they think you're a pro!! Thanks for the recipe.
I made this biscotti today & I gotta say..... it made me feel all warm & fuzzy inside! :D (The cinnamony-sugary taste reminded me of the holidays.) When they were done they really did look like biscotti & I was very pleased. My only problem was that I forgot to add the baking powder & maybe I didn't bake them long enough because they reminded me more of a cookie but the taste was O.K. (at least my mom liked them!)
This was very easy and came out great! The dough was a little dry for me so I added a tbs of milk and that fixed it. I'll definitely make this again.
I really enjoyed this recipe! The biscotti tasted a lot like cinnamon toast and eating them made me feel like a little kid again. The only (minor) thing I have to say is that amount of the cinnamon/sugar mixture that it calls for to sprinkle over the cookies at the end is a little bit too much - I could have probably done with about half of that and still had enough to make the biscotti very tasty.
Easy and very good. I put the cinnamon/sugar on before I baked them and then a second time on the second baking. Great tea time treat. Thanks.
Easy dough to work with - try adding nuts of your choice to give it some more interest.
This is the first biscotti I have made and I love it already. I made it for a gift to go with a mug and starbucks giftcard so the person could stay in and enjoy or go to starbucks. It was super easy. My bf who doesn't do much baking helped and we mixed the dough in my food processor which made it SO much easier than mixing by hand.
This is a recipe for perfect Biscotti. I used baking soda instead of powder, and two whole eggs - just mixed it all together - didnt use the beaten egg - didnt cut them, and sprayed tops with pam, and then sprinkled with cinnamon sugar before the second bake. Yummy.
Very good!! I made a few changes the second time to change up the flavor....I omitted the cinnamon and vanilla and I added 1.5 teaspoons on peppermint extract and added roughly 1c of chocolate chips!! They were delicious
awesome recipe to use. This was my first time baking biscottis and was very simple and easy for me. I followed exactly but added 2 whole eggs. Great flavor and texture. I also drizzled melted white chocolate on a few. My family loved them!
Cinnamon Sugar Biscotti has become a family favorite. It is quick, easy and delicious
I followed other reviewers recommendation of using two whole eggs and the recipe turned out perfectly. Although, I made one log instead of two -I don't really see how this recipe would have made two logs unless the biscotti were tiny. The dough was sticky, but I was fine just wetting my hands. I had no problem cutting the biscotti - I think it probably has to do with using the right knife. Overall, this recipe is wonderful and I would make it again tomorrow!
Hi there, I just made this for a gift and I love it !!!!I'v been baking a chocolate almond biscotti for at least a year and havn't tried anything new.......I will be making this often over this holiday season. Also, this is very quick and easy..THANKS FOR THE RECIPE!!!!!! DEBORAH
This was my first time making biscotti, and they turned out perfectly. I used cinnamon flavored icing drizzled on top. I ttok them to work and they disappeared in minutes. Thanks for a great recipe.
This turned out great and was very easy to make. I substituted Spenda for suger, almond extact for vanilla and added slivered almonds. Very good. I will continue to use this recipe as a 'base' for other variations.
I did not change even a granule of measure and I couldn't get the dough to stick. It was more of a crumble. So after treating it like cement to form a log, the dough continued to crumble when cut. The end product was not asthetically pleasing at all and taste how it looked.
I loved this biscotti recipe. I make all kinds of biscotti and this is one of my favorites. I added an additional egg so that the dough does not crumble so easily. Will try next time with raisins.
Very easy, very good recipe. I made it with my 4 year old nephew. The family really liked it, it was very good dunked in my morning coffee.
I made one log as recipe states and 1 log with sliced almonds. Both cookies came out excellent. I used xlg eggs and I really didn't have a problem with it being too crumbly.
This was my first time making biscotti and it turned out fantastic. I followed the recipe exactly and just tried out a few pieces with decaf after dinner tonight and it was delicious. Not rock hard like some biscotti but just right!
This was good, maybe a little bland and needs tweaking IMHO. If I make this again, I think I'll add maybe some pumpkin and a little nutmeg. It's a good basic recipe, though. Also, you only have to wait about 5 minutes to cut it into biscotti, otherwise it can fall apart in my *limited* experience. Thanks for sharing.
These are the best biscotti I've ever made! I've made it many times and sometimes I add craisins, nuts, or chocolate chips! These are delicious!
Were easy to make. Didn't rise too much, so next time will add 1/2 tsp more of baking powder. They taste like sugar cookies.
Great! As others mentioned, the dough was crumbly but I was just very careful with it, and they still turned out great. Made a double batch and took them to work; they were gone by 10:00 a.m. What really made them move from "great" to "awesome" was drizzling them with a coffee glaze!
Excellent recpie!
My first attempt at biscotti and they turned out great. I used the basic recipe but actually made them orange and ginger instead of cinnamon suger. I used orange zest, fresh OJ in place of vanilla, and fresh ginger. Wonderful and easy!
Wow these were awesome! I've never made biscotti before, and this was extremely easy. They tasted great! Will definetly make again.
I've made many kinds of biscotti and I think I found my favorite! I added 1 T. of maple syrup and some chopped walnuts. Excellent!
Fell apart very easily when cutting and didn't seem to want to stick together when I was mixing them.
Delicious! I made a batch and my girlfriends ate them all in one sitting! I also made some frosting to drizzle over them (powdered sugar, cinnamon, milk). I will definitely add this to my biscotti recipe collection. Thank you!
absolutely delicious. i followed the recipe and they came out perfectly. i did take the liberty of only forming one log because i wanted a bigger biscotti and it worked just fine. had to bake them a bit longer the second time but that's not a problem for such a great end result! will make these again and again. thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe!!
This is really good, and so easy to make - I'm adding it to my Christmas cookie plates this year. I think it's great for any time of year!
Absolutely delicious! Perfect touch of cinnamon with my coffee. Thank you for a wonderful recipe.
This was extremely dry and crumbly for even a biscotti. I think a tad more fat would help it hold together better, but still I really enjoyed these.
My first attempt at making biscotti and it didn't go too badly. I had some problems with crumbling while slicing the baked loaves and I'm not sure why. I melted some Hershey's Cinnamon Chips and drizzled them over the finished product. Yum!
I was disappointed these didn't turn out as well as I'd hoped. I used whole wheat pastry flour and two eggs, otherwise, everything as directed, but maybe that was enough to throw off the results. The dough seemed dry and the flavor was bland, in spite of all that good cinnamon.
My whole family loved it. I made it for my grandfather's liberation day because he survived the Holocaust and my whole family couldn't stop eating them! Even my brother's best-friend's dad loved them and he is a big food critic and loves to cook. Very well done!
Thank you all for the glowing compliments !! :o)
I'm a beginner so I've never made biscotti before but these turned out pretty well. For some reason, I totally forgot about the butter and it was sitting right in front of me. After combining the dry ingredients with the sugar and egg mixture, it just didn't seem right and I realized I forgot butter! I melted the butter and added it afterwards and it was fine. Several pieces crumbled while I was cutting them into pieces and I definitely had too much of the sugar/cinnamon left over after sprinkling the biscotti quite generously so I would halve that the next time I bake them. I don't drink coffee and I'm not a huge fan of tea either so I ended up dipping these into warm white vanilla cocoa for breakfast and they were absolutely delicious!
yum yum yum. made exactly as stated. these are perfect for tea!
Simple flavors, easy to make. Don't forget the egg wash!
these were a lot easier to make than I thought...and they turned out perfect, and yummy.
I made these for a gathering, and they weren't eaten at all. I was a little disappointed, because I thought they were great! My grandmother tried them, and, needless to say, she took the whole bag home with her!! So, five stars-great recipe!
I thought these were wicked good, I am going to try the recipe with white chocolate and cranberries.
This biscotti is absolutely delicious! They're so crisp and tasty. I can't wait to eat them with my coffee!
I am going to be making biscotti gift baskets so I have been trying out different recipes. So far, these are THE BEST! I used 2 whole eggs and actually found the dough to be a bit sticky, so I worked in a little more flour as I made the logs. I forgot the egg wash ( oops) so the tops looked "blah" after the first bake. For a quick fix ( a cinnamon glaze would have also done the trick) I brushed on some milk then sprinkled cinnamon-sugar over the top before slicing the logs into individual pieces. I still added cinn-sugar to the cut sides as per the recipe and it was not too much.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections