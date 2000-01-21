Cinnamon Sugar Biscotti

I reviewed this recipe awhile ago (I loved it then, and still do!)and wanted to post that after making it many times, I have figured out the secret to making the dough not so crumbly! If you follow the recipe exactly, make sure that you cream the butter and the sugar together very well and then mix in the eggs and vanilla. Mix the flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon in a seperate bowl as directed. When you add the flour mixture to the sugar, butter and eggs, don't add more than 1/4 cup at a time and blend it in well. It will still be a dry dough (it's supposed to be) but it won't be as crumbly and hard to work with. You can easily knead it on the table and form it into logs this way without it falling to pieces on you..... just thought that I would share! Good luck with yours, this really is a great recipe! I have recently tried a new twist. I keep the recipe the same but don't add the cinnamon. I substitute about 1-1/2 cups dried cranberries (crasins) and about 1/2 a bag of white chocolate chips! They are the new favorite!

