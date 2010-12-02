Grandma Gudgel's Black Bottom Cupcakes

4.4
143 Ratings
  • 5 86
  • 4 38
  • 3 15
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

My husband's Grandmother used to make these cupcakes every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas. They became a family favorite. I was asked this year to make these in honor of her memory. They are very delicious with a nice cream cheese surprise in the center!

Recipe by NANCYSTANFIELD

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
18 to 24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly butter muffin tins and set aside.

  • Beat together the cream cheese, egg, sugar and salt. Stir in chocolate chips and set aside.

  • In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda and salt. Add the water, oil, vinegar, and vanilla. Beat until well combined. Batter will be thin.

  • Fill muffin cups 1/3 full with the chocolate batter. Top each one with a spoonful of cream cheese mixture.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 22.4g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 18mg; sodium 144.2mg. Full Nutrition
