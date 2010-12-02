Grandma Gudgel's Black Bottom Cupcakes

My husband's Grandmother used to make these cupcakes every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas. They became a family favorite. I was asked this year to make these in honor of her memory. They are very delicious with a nice cream cheese surprise in the center!
These are my husband's all time favorite cupcakes, so I just had to make them for him for Valentine's Day. There are three from scratch recipes on this site (all are the same). I read through the countless reviews and I knew I wanted a rich, dark, chocolate cake for these - that being said here's what I did: I used 1/2 c. of Hershey's cocoa, 1 Tbsp. of pure vanilla, and replaced the water with strong brewed coffee and 2 tbsp. of half and half until it equaled 1 cup. I didn't change a thing with the cream cheese mixture except to add a little vanilla and make sure that the cream cheese and egg were at room temp. just as you do with cheese cakes. I used foil baking cups to bake these and got 18 cupcakes. Watch carefully - mine were done in 20 minutes not 30 -35. Cool and store in the fridge as they're best the next day.
I changed the cocoa to 1/3 cup, added 1 tsp vanilla to filling, and cooked for 20 minutes per other reviewers. These were okay, didn't really think they were that special, though. Didn't have the "wow" factor that I was expecting.
These are my husband's all time favorite cupcakes, so I just had to make them for him for Valentine's Day. There are three from scratch recipes on this site (all are the same). I read through the countless reviews and I knew I wanted a rich, dark, chocolate cake for these - that being said here's what I did: I used 1/2 c. of Hershey's cocoa, 1 Tbsp. of pure vanilla, and replaced the water with strong brewed coffee and 2 tbsp. of half and half until it equaled 1 cup. I didn't change a thing with the cream cheese mixture except to add a little vanilla and make sure that the cream cheese and egg were at room temp. just as you do with cheese cakes. I used foil baking cups to bake these and got 18 cupcakes. Watch carefully - mine were done in 20 minutes not 30 -35. Cool and store in the fridge as they're best the next day.
****EDIT: I just wanted to add this note. My mom used to make this as a cake (minus the cream cheese filling) in the 60's. Since I first saw this recipe, I've been racking my brain to remember what that cake was called. After a brief Google session it finally came back to me - Wacky Cake, aka Crazy Cake or Depression Cake. Anyway, I baked a batch of these today and they are so adaptable, lending themselves to any number of small changes as evidenced by the reviews. A hint to make them a "SURPRISE" cupcake: be sure to drop the cheese filling in a small spot in the center of each cake. That way as the cakes bake, the filling drops down and is covered up by the rising chocolate cake portion. ****** These are very good and a snap to make. Chocolate and cream cheese are such a great combination! This recipe yielded only 22 cupcakes for me. Maybe I filled my tins a little too full. Watch your baking time on these. I feel that 20 - 25 minutes is a better estimate. I did my first batch at 25 minutes and reduced the next to 20. On a purely personal note, I added a little more cocoa (about 1/3 instead of 1/4 cup) being a dark chocolate fan. I also added 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice to the cream cheese mixture.
These were absolutely PERFECT! Even better than the expensive ones they sell at coffeehouses. I followed the recipe exactly and baked for 30 minutes for a picture-perfect product. Will make these over and over again, much to my family and coworkers' delight!
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
12/15/2012
I've heard of Black Bottom cupcakes before but I've never made nor had them. Where have I been all my life? I'm sure the consistency of the cream cheese portion will change to that of cheesecake once they're refrigerated and that will be delicious too. But right now, straight out of the oven and cooled, the chocolate part is moist with a just right level of chocolatiness and the cream cheese part is creamy and decadent. All three, the cake, the cream cheese center and the chocolate chips all combine to create this special cupcake. I suppose one could add vanilla to the cream cheese mixture or substitute coffee for the water, all good suggestions. But other than using mini-chocolate chips I prepared the recipe as directed and it was just fine as is. Tinker if you feel compelled to, but it really isn't necessary. I do question the long baking time directed though - I made my cupcakes bigger, yielding 18 rather than 24, and still they were done perfectly at 23 minutes, so I can't imagine how baking these for 30-35 minutes could produce a good result. To avoid dry cupcakes and/or filling, be careful to bake these just until set.
Nummy! What I liked about these was the texture contrast. Crusty outsides / soft insides. I'm with Kim, however. These did seem to end up as a "filled" cupcake, rather than a "topped" one. Changes: Replaced 3/4 of the water with coffee, and cut the sugar a little in the cupcake batter.
Easy to make and DH LOVED them. I had my regular muffin tins up north so I neede to use the large size. I needed to bake the cupcakes about 8 min longer to compensate for size. Now I have "Mini Cakes". Thanks for the recipe.
Wow these are great! FWI They were done after 25 min and I only got 20 cupcakes. I used the low-fat cream cheese I had on hand and because I was afraid the substitution would make it too runny and spill all over my oven I mixed it up the day before and let the cream cheese mixture set up over night. Then the next morning I made the chocolate cake part and added the cream cheese with a cookie scoop. It sank down perfectly into the chocolate for a nice creamy center and baked up perfect with no spills. I will be making these again and again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2003
These tasted wonderful and were a hit with everyone!
I changed the cocoa to 1/3 cup, added 1 tsp vanilla to filling, and cooked for 20 minutes per other reviewers. These were okay, didn't really think they were that special, though. Didn't have the "wow" factor that I was expecting.
This recipe has been sitting in my recipe box for 3 years and 4 days...wow! I have made another recipe like this. And didn't realize until I went back into my hidden treasures and discovered this. The recipe was totally simple and easy. I will have to say, that 1st make sure you cream the cream cheese very well before adding the egg, sugar and salt. Because your cream cheese will be lumpy if you don't. I also used mini semi-sweet chips and it worked out nicely. The chocolate batter was devine, so we thought and this is a total keeper. When they were done, the cream cheese batter was ligtly soft and not thick, still creamy and not overly sweet. It was totally spot on. The cake, pulled threw with a perfect balance of chocolate flavor. I was totally surprised. My cake was completely done and very moist and I found, the kids were gobbling them up. I don't know why, I hadn't tried these sooner. TY!
I made these for my friends birthday and they disappeared immediately. Even my friend who said they hate cream cheese really enjoyed these cupcakes. Not to mention they look incredibly cool. Only made about 18 cupcakes.
These were so delicious. I followed some other reviews and used a 1/3 cup of cocoa (made it more chocolatey). I poured 16 cupcakes into muffin cups, which I baked for about 18 minutes and they came out perfectly.
These were okay, but not extraordinary. To me, they just tasted like a chocolate chip muffin, even with the cream cheese topping. I made them for St. Patrick's Day and added a bit of green food coloring to the topping, so mine were chocolate and green. These are cute, but again, not really special enough to make again.
Let me just say, these cupcakes are amazing. My picky husband was eating them hot out of the oven! They eliminate the need for frosting which is awesome and saves you a step. Thanks for the great recipe. :)
I am so sad that I did not like this!! I saw them last week and was so exited to try them out! They would be great if it wasnt for the chocolate batter part it just tasted so bland and chewy. And like someone else mentioned there is not enough for 18-24 cupcakes more like 12-15.
The husband is a huge fan of these cupcakes and we always buy them. I decided to make them because the recipe looked surprisingly easy...and it was! Great amount of cream cheese mixture per cupcake and cake part is moist. Next time will cut chocolate chips down to half a cup and/or go with the mini size as others suggest. One whole cup of regular size chips sligtly over-powered the cupcake.
VERY delicious - I would perhaps make the chocolate at the bottom more "chocolatey" (more cocoa & sugar?). Also, I would definitely fill the cupcakes to more than 1/3 full. You'll have to wait until they cool down to get them out of the wrappers, if you do use the wrappers.
Followed the recipe exactly except we made half and it turned out making 24 mini cupcakes plus 2 big ones. Added a bit of extra cocoa and chocolate chips. Used light cream cheese and it worked fine. They turned out AWESOME
I was happy to find this recipe, as I had lost mine and these are always a family favorite, as well as an easy contribution for potlucks and picnics. I am sure mine had more cocoa, and also had vanilla in the cream cheese mixture, so I adjusted and added them. I also reserve the chocolate chips and sprinkled them on the tops before baking, so that they are visible and evenly distributed. They also look more decorative that way, and sink down just enough. I used mini-muffin tins and reduced the baking time. I had enough batter for 36 small ones, and 4 full-size cupcakes. They were delicious, and every one of them disappeared. :)
These are great, super yummy cupcakes with an excellent texture and flavor. I only gave it 4 stars because I had problems getting the cupcakes to stay black on the bottom instead of all over - the cream cheese mix sunk to the bottom. Its definitely best to use mini chocolate chips to keep this from happening, and mini muffin pans work fabulously with this! I even had left overs from each batter and put it in a small pan as a little swirl cake, and it came out great.
Very good, but a little rich! I guess that is to be expected. Next time I would layer the chocolate/cream cheese batter a little more for a more varied look and taste. I will definitely make these again.
I had extra cream cheese that I had to use up and I did a search and this recipe came up! I'm so glad it did! I make "Wacky Cake" on a regular basis, the cake batter is pretty much the same, I also did as other reviewers did and upped the cocoa to 1/3 cup. The only thing I added was a bit of vanilla to the cream cheese batter. This is a really EASY very delicious cupcake, I love a cupcake that doesn't need frosting, so much easier to transport! I also found that the bake time was about 25 minutes.
The recipe tasted like it was missing something, but that may be because I used gluten-free flour....
emilyoga
Rating: 3 stars
09/09/2012
These didn't turn out for me at all. I do a decent amount of baking, so I don't think I totally botched the recipe, but I very well may have. The taste was very good, but the batter did some weird boil over while baking business, and then the finished result was some gooey, weird, uneven little creatures that I can't call cupcakes. I thought maybe the fat free cream cheese I used was a bad choice.
Oh my these were good!! I did change the recipe a little because I try to make things healthier but still tasty, and I succeeded this time (it doesn't always work)! I cut the sugar in the cream cheese mix to 1/4 cup, and the chocolate chips to 3/4 cup. In the cake part I replaced the sugar with 1/2 cup raw honey, and because of that I reduced the water to 3/4 cup and added 1/2 tsp to the baking soda. I substituted applesauce for the oil and used home ground whole wheat flour. And it was fantastic! Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent! My guest devoured these. I did add about a teaspoon or two of vanilla to the cream cheese mixture, and also substituted 1/2 cup of strong coffee for part of the water. Really brought out the chocolate flavor.
I loved how these little nuggets of goodness came out. A little crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside. I replaced 1/4 cups of coffee from the water qty. and vanilla in the cream cheese. Also I baked them only for 20 minutes and were perfectly done. I suggest check for doneness in 20 min. I made only 20 of them and were gone in a few hrs. my children devoured them.
Absolutely delicious! These were very rich, so I used mini-cupcake pans. I made close to five batches total, but they still managed to disappear quickly. Everyone is begging for these to be made again!
Incredible. I baked them for less time, about 25 minutes. I added about 1 tsp vanilla to the cream cheese mixture. They taste great chilled. I've given them to friends at work and they love them. I also thought they were very easy to make. Will make again and again.
I thought these were just ok. Recipe made 18, not 24. Not very attractive. Probably won't make again. A similar recipe called Self-Filled Cupcakes I on this site is similar and much better. The directions on that one say to put more cake batter on top of the filling. Made for a prettier cupcake.
These are very good, the only thing I would change is to use milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet chips, but only b/c I prefer milk choc. over semi-sweet, but other than that I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out great. I think next time I will try peanut butter chips, as I think this will be a nice variation. Thank you for the great recipe.
These were Soooo good, My friends mom make black bottom's all the time and I could not get a hold of her for the recipe, this was it. I did double the cream cheese toping, but that is My Favorite part! Thank you for this Great Recipe!
Excellent !!!!! BUT, I made these like the recipe said the first time and should have listed to anothers advise. I cooked them for the time on the recipe and they burnt. I had to throw the first bacth out. Someone wrote 20 minutes is ENOUGH and it is. Love these cupcakes !!!!!!!!!
I made these for a potluck and no one fought for the leftovers. I was a bit bummed. They weren't bad but as some of the reviewers have stated- they weren't really wowing. I upped the cocoa and used coffee to make it more chocolate-y but it wasn't that great. I even put a chocolate ganache on top.
I remembered this from the 70's - and I thought my son would love these for his 14th birthday, since they combine the cheesecake like filling with chocolate cake. It was a hit! These are pretty rich - so in the 70's my mother always make mini cupcakes. I make both mini's and fill size - I was able to get a dozen of each. Based on the other reviews, I added additional cocoa and kept an eye on baking time - took about 22 min for regular cupcakes and about 16 min for minis. Next time out, I'll make all minis
Excellent recipe. My grandmother had given me this recipe years ago. It was a favorite of all my family. I lost it and now it is back. I got 17 cupcakes from the chocolate cake batter. I then divided the entire cream cheese mixture to all the cakes. Turned out perfect. It will be more than 1 spoonful but will turn out great. A rich chocolate melt in your mouth treat.
This is my favorite cupcake of all time! I'm like some others who prefer chocolate over icing. I've been enjoying these for several years after a friend made some and shared the recipe. The cream cheese mixture is a 'filling', not a topping. In fact, I put a little more batter on top to ensure the cream cheese is my surprise inside. I do add vanilla and use 1/3 c. cocoa instead of 1/4, and cook only about 25 minutes. I, too, only get about 22 cupcakes out of the batch.
These were really good! Like I read in a few other reviews, I used a cup of mini chocolate chips, added a teaspoon of vanilla to the cream cheese mixture, and increased the cocoa to 1/3 cup. We baked ours for 20 minutes and made exactly 24 cupcakes. My only critique is that I wish the cake part would have had a richer taste; but it could just be that I'm used to the taste of chocolate cupcake boxed mixes.
These are delicious! The cupcake was moist and the cream cheese filling was just right although the recipe makes way too much of it. I will probably cut the cream cheese recipe in half the next time I make these.
Great recipe! These also keep very well in the fridge. I added a 1/2 tsp vanilla to the cream cheese for a little more flavor. As others have said - watch the bake time! 18-20 minutes is more close to the time they need in the oven.
For some reason this recipe just didn't work for me. I followed it to a "T" and they came out nothing like my Aunt Linda used to make for my brother and I as kids. Extremely disappointed with this recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2008
These cupcakes were so easy to make and were scrumptious! I did as someone else mentioned and put 1/3 cup of cocoa instead and it turned out great. I only baked them for 20 mins and they were perfect. I took them to my Arthur Murray dance class and they were a huge hit!!! Will definitely make these again and again!
Oh, yum! I prefer this recipe to others I've tried on the site. Once I took the advice to reduce cooking time to 20 minutes into consideration, they turned out much nicer. Baking for the full 30-35 minutes yields something with a brownish, crusty top, whereas the 20 minute version is moist and delicious throughout. There is a lot of variability between the cakes themselves, though, with some having the filling sink to the middle and others having most of it stay on top. I'm not sure what has produced that variability but I'd like to crack it and have them a bit more consistent.
I needed a quick dessert with items I had in my house. I also love cheesecake and chocolate so this recipe certainly fit the bill. I also upped the cocoa and added vanilla to the cheesecake filling. I baked for 20 minutes and did get 24 cupcakes. It was a hit and I'll be making this one again.
I did Everything exactly how the recipe stated and they turned out amazing! This is the same recipe my Granny used to use and they taste just like they used to when I was a kid! Put a big smile on my face and made my belly happy! To me it’s a must make for everyone who loves chocolate and cream cheese!! Thank you!
Made this several times and they are delicious. My only issue is that the lighter batter collapses quickly after removing the cupcakes from the oven and that leaves them looking kind of off. If anyone has a solution, please post. My only thought is that I beat to much air into the lighter batter.
These are great! I love chocolate but found that a generous 1/2c chocolate chips was plenty. I only got 20 cupcakes out of my batch and had filling leftover, so now I can make another 1/2 batch to use it all up!
Delicious. I added a bit of extra cocoa. Make sure that the cream cheese is at room temperature and that before you add the chocolate chips be sure that the cream cheese is thick so that it goes down in to the chocolate batter.
Wow, this was great, kids were lining up to get them and just loving it. Made 12 large muffins and 12 mini ones. I did not have vinegar so I omitted it, not sure if it changed the taste so I will bake them with it next time and see. Followed the other suggestion and put it in the fridge.. wow.. very good that way.
It may be my preference, but I didn't like the taste this recipe produced after following exactly. The chocolate part was okay but the cream cheese part didn't match up to it, so I wouldn't make this recipe again. The texture after complete cooling came out fine though.
These were delicious! I used the mini morsels instead of regular sized chocolate chips because my husband wasn't too thrilled about there being big chocolate chips in them. I also upped the cocoa to 1/3 cup as recommended by many on here! Thanks! Came out great!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.