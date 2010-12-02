Grandma Gudgel's Black Bottom Cupcakes

****EDIT: I just wanted to add this note. My mom used to make this as a cake (minus the cream cheese filling) in the 60's. Since I first saw this recipe, I've been racking my brain to remember what that cake was called. After a brief Google session it finally came back to me - Wacky Cake, aka Crazy Cake or Depression Cake. Anyway, I baked a batch of these today and they are so adaptable, lending themselves to any number of small changes as evidenced by the reviews. A hint to make them a "SURPRISE" cupcake: be sure to drop the cheese filling in a small spot in the center of each cake. That way as the cakes bake, the filling drops down and is covered up by the rising chocolate cake portion. ****** These are very good and a snap to make. Chocolate and cream cheese are such a great combination! This recipe yielded only 22 cupcakes for me. Maybe I filled my tins a little too full. Watch your baking time on these. I feel that 20 - 25 minutes is a better estimate. I did my first batch at 25 minutes and reduced the next to 20. On a purely personal note, I added a little more cocoa (about 1/3 instead of 1/4 cup) being a dark chocolate fan. I also added 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice to the cream cheese mixture.