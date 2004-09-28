Spaghetti Chicken Casserole
For some reason or other, this seems to be a favorite of the men in my family.
For some reason or other, this seems to be a favorite of the men in my family.
I really enjoyed this casserole. I made some changes. I used chopped tomatoes instead of the pimentos and I added 1/2 cup sliced mushrooms. I mixed the soup with 1/2 cup whipping cream and the wine. I also added 1/2 tsp minced garlic to the sauce. Instead of the 2 cups of shredded cheese I used 1 and 1/2 cups of shredded cheese and 1/2 cup of real parmesan cheese. I turned out wonderful. Even the kids gobbled it up.Read More
I thought this was okay. My husband said it reminded him of tuna casserole and didn't care for it much. I even threw in some sweet bell peppers which helped enhance the flavor some, but the dish itself was rather boring. My daughter was the only one that really enjoyed the meal and didn't mind having the leftovers for lunch the next day.Read More
I really enjoyed this casserole. I made some changes. I used chopped tomatoes instead of the pimentos and I added 1/2 cup sliced mushrooms. I mixed the soup with 1/2 cup whipping cream and the wine. I also added 1/2 tsp minced garlic to the sauce. Instead of the 2 cups of shredded cheese I used 1 and 1/2 cups of shredded cheese and 1/2 cup of real parmesan cheese. I turned out wonderful. Even the kids gobbled it up.
This recipe is also posted on this site as "Chicken Spaghetti Casserole 1" So I am just cross posting my review from there. Well, a family member told me this is the best thing I have ever made. It was a really big hit. I only made a few minor changes. I used a can of diced tomato with garlic, instead of pimento, just for personal preference. I used a whole chopped green pepper rather than just 1/4 of a cup, again personal preference. I sauteed the onion and pepper before adding to the casserole. I also cooked my chicken in a little bit of italian dressing. We all really loved this. Thanks!
I probably wouldn't have tried this recipe except for the claims that the "men liked it" and it got good reviews. I finally tried it and was very pleased! Even my picky 15 year old went back for more! I have made it in it's original form, which is good and also changed it a bit for variety: Instead of pimentos, I added small amounts of red and yellow peppers (along with the green pepper). I also added a can of Rotel tomatoes to the mix and used pepper jack cheese along with the cheddar. This made it have a taste similar to King Ranch Chicken except with noodles instead of tortillas. You do need to cover with foil while baking to avoid drying out noodles.
Based upon the other reviews, I added mushrooms and sprinkled parmesean cheese on top(just because my hubby and I like those two ingredients alot). For an extra crispy crust, I sprinkled crushed Corn Flakes over the parmesean. Those are the only changes I made. Unlike many chicken casseroles, this one was VERRRRRY tasty. I mean, it is so good it's in my recipe box. Thanks for sharing it, Marty!! :)
We loved this casserole! It was easy to make with ingredients that one usually has on hand. Great way to use leftover chicken. I served it with a salad and a crusty roll.
We enjoyed this but were not too crazy about the pimentos; next time I will omit the pimentos and add garlic.
Very good!! Hubby loves it. Goes well with Weight Watchers points system.
Good stuff, whole family liked it. The cheese is what makes it (you gotta have lots of cheese!) It's a great recipe with a great 'base', which allows you to customize it or in my case: make do w/ what we've already got in the house. I didn't satuee the onions and we all thought it was pretty good. (I added extra wine into the casserole, which may have helped soften them during baking?). Like others, I also skipped the pimentos and added fresh garlic. We used a jar of alfredo sauce instead of the soup (I didn't have any soup on hand). Anyway - this was a big hit! I'll be cooking it again.
Had left over chicken from a party. Found this recipe. Did not have all the ingredients so I changed it a little. I left out the pimento & bell pepper. Used Golden Mushroom Soup. Mixed the soup and wine together before adding to everyting else. Sprayed the baking dish with PAM. I would cover with foil next time because some noodles appeared dry but when I mixed it, it was fine. Did not have to bake the full 45 minutes. Thought this was excellent and my family loved it. Husband said "whatever I did, do it again". Simple and fast. Yummy.
I made this for dinner tonight & my husband & I both loved it. I didn't have any wine, so I used chicken broth in place of it. I also added a half cup of whipping cream like another member suggested & it turned out wonderful. I also sauted the onion & green pepper & added a tablespoon of chopped garlic. This is definitely a keeper.
I printed this receipe a couple of years ago and have made it numerous times. My family loves it.
I thought this was okay. My husband said it reminded him of tuna casserole and didn't care for it much. I even threw in some sweet bell peppers which helped enhance the flavor some, but the dish itself was rather boring. My daughter was the only one that really enjoyed the meal and didn't mind having the leftovers for lunch the next day.
This was awesome and hit with my family! I did have to omit a few ingredients since I didn't have them on hand, but it still turned out great. I left out the pimento and bell pepper since I didn't have any. It still had lots of flavor! I also added about 1/4 cup chicken broth along with the 1/4 cup white wine, and some crushed garlic. I will definitely make this again. Next time, I will probably decrease the amount of onions.
This recipe is easy, quick and really delicious! My whole family loved it.
I agree with RaniRae's Review..."Instead of the white wine use milk to mix with the cream of mushroom soup and also add two cans of Rotel for a little spice. It's great!" Counldn't agree more!
Excellent! I did only used 2 cups of chicken and I made my own cream of mushroom soup: 1 cup mushrooms sauteed in 3 T butter, add 3 T flour, stir for 1 minute. Add 1 cup chicken stock, 1 cup milk. Cook until a bit thickened. I added the cheese to this. I also added thyme, sage and a bit of basil.
This was good, but not great. I will probably make it once in a while for a change but not in my regular rotation of recipies.
Tastes awesome! I needed garlic salt but may add garlic to the recipe next time. I took the advice of other reviews and cooked the onion first. Also added canned mushrooms and a fresh chopped tomato in place of pimento and pepper (personal tastes). Was low on cheddar so added some parm and crushed corn flakes for topping. Covered with foil for the first 30 min of cook time.
Very Good! Made exactly - pimentos.
Made this for dinner last night and it was pretty durn tasty!! Like other reviewers I used Golden Mushroom soup and i topped with parm cheese. LOTS. It was pretty creamy and cheesy, exactly what I love. Ill make again.
I tried this recipe, I left out both the peppers becuase I didn;t have any on hand, and I used these fancy egg noodles I found at the store instead of spaghetti. I thought it was just going to be ok, but it was actually, REALLY good. I will definitely make this again...at least my version anyway!
This is pretty good but nothing special, and there are certainly any number of ways it can be tweaked. But my wife loves it, so I make it often.
YUM! We loved this. I made it with 1 lb of spag..so increased the soup to 2 cans, de-boned a rotisserie chicken (approx 4 cups) and doubled the veggies only increased the cheese by 1/2 cup and it was so good and creamy!
Good recipe! I used canned chicken and since I didn't have cheddar cheese on hand, I used a pizza blend shredded cheese. Yummy!
I'd suggest reducing the amount of chopped onion or possibly sauteeing the onions first in a little olive oil. The only change I made was to add some sliced fresh mushrooms. I think the topping might be tastier if you substituted grated parmesan cheese for the cheddar.
I just put this dish in the oven but I can already tell it's going to be a hit. I use recipes as suggestions...I used all the listed ingredients (except I used Cream of Chicken Soup, rather than Mushroom ~ family preference). Cook spaghetti noodles - drain. Cook cubed chicken (4 breasts) in EVOO, season with salt/pepper. Add 3 cloves garlic, onion, green pepper & pimento's to chicken. When all chicken juices are cooked out, turn heat off...add 2 cans soup, 1/2 C white wine & cheese. Mix ALL together in a 9x13 pan, top with remaining cheese and crushed butter crackers (crushed crackers mixed with butter). Bake & enjoy! I can't wait till it's ready to eat...YUM-O
I don't know how people have rated this recipe so highly. I followed all the instructions. I am a good cook. No one in my family liked this.
Awesome with changes. Instead of onions and wine I used milk and french fried onions. I added fresh choppped garlic and used whole wheat spaghetti. I also only used 1 cup of chicken, it was plenty for the 2 of us and cheaper.
Seemed a little dry to me and I took note to cover with foil when putting in the oven.
This recipe has always been a favorite of my family's (and pot lucks), and it's always a big hit with friends and co-workers as well... Instead of the white wine we use milk to mix with the cream of mushroom soup and we also add two cans of Rotel for a little spice. It's great!
Really good!
This was just OK. Missing something...
Everyone in the family loved it. I did not have wine so i used milk instead, and would add more next time.
Requested weekly by husband! I have made this several times with multiple varieties, as my husband requests this regularly, and I try to make it healthier. This recipe is great and you can add different raw veggies to the mix without compromising the overall taste. Key changes I recommend considering: whole wheat spaghetti or mix of half and half, 4 cups of chk (sometimes use canned); 1 whole green AND red bell pepper (no pimentos); 1 can of Rotel Tomatoes in addition to cream of mushroom; 2 finely chopped zucchini (have also used some eggplant); whatever fresh tomato you have on hand; we do prefer it with the white wine, but it is not a deal braker if we don't have any open -- drain Rotel if you also use wine
Not bad for a quick meal. Not going to give it 5 stars because it wasn't that great. But it fed the family and my husband said I could make it again.
Nothing to write home about here. Totally edible, but not fantastic. Needs more spices. Garlic and maybe some Italian seasoning. Added a splash of chicken broth to keep it from getting too dry. Consistency was good, but if I did make again i'd use provolone cheese and Parmesan together. Cheddar was weird.
This was sooo good! The recipe is perfect the way it is. We didn't have cheddar cheese though, so we used pepper jack cheese instead (yummy!), which made it a little spicy. I'm sure you could substitute any kind of cheese and it would still be delicious. Oh AND we didn't have the white wine, so we used Michelob beer instead and sauteed the vegetables in it. It still turned out great!!
My friend is having a new house built. She needed something to feed five hungry men. I scaled this to 8 servings. It was a big hit, as the guys were concentrating on work than a good meal. Good to hear they really enjoyed it ~ thanks Marty!
This tasted like a good tetrazzini to us. I used two big chicken breasts that I coated with garlic powder, salt and pepper and drizzled with olive oil and then baked in the oven. I used a whole red bell pepper instead of green, half a medium onion and about 2/3 cup of chopped fresh mushrooms. With all that extra veg, I needed to double the mushroom soup and wine. I used parmesan cheese instead of cheddar. It turned out great! I came out with enough for our family of four plus plenty of leftovers for lunch tomorrow.
This was really good! My whole family enjoyed it. I took the pimentos out and threw in some mushrooms. I replaced the wine with chicken broth! I'll be making this again.
I really enjoyed this dish! I did make a few changes, though, based on others' suggestions, and what I had on hand. I added a small can of sliced mushrooms - no pimentos, because I didn't have any. I sauteed the onion and bell pepper before adding. I didn't have any wine, so used 1/2 cup of cream instead. I also used the suggestion to sprinkle the top with Parmesan cheese and crushed corn flakes during the last 15 minutes (I mixed all of the cheddar into the casserole). It was a little too dry for my taste, so next time I will add the wine in addition to the cream, or use more cream or milk. A great basic recipe that can be fiddled with to suit your own personal taste!
This is everything I remember from childhood memories. I've been telling my husband about "chicken spaghetti". He's never had it. I have a husband & kids now so I need something quick, inexpensive, and good tasting. This was PERFECT the whole family loved it. Even the boys. I will have to double the recipe next time. Absolutely everything you want this dish to be. Served with garden fresh corn on the cob and garlic texas toast. Deliciously Perfect. Thank you.
Didn't have pimento peppers, green bell peppers, or onions for this recipe. However, I used onion powder instead of fresh onion, and my family liked it anyway. Will fix again and try with all ingredients.
Tasty and easy.
This was my first time making this dish. It was very easy and super yummy! This will be on our dinner table more!
This recipe has become a basic in our house. We have substituted mushrooms and cream of mushroom soup. My entire family loves it, including my picky eight year old. I usually make an extra and place it in the freezer for a quick meal.
I made this tonight for dinner following other user's tips for replacing the pimentos and bell pepper with tomatoes, mushrooms and onions. I also added 1/2 cup of parmesan into the shredded cheese, and mixed whipping cream into the wine. I have to say that it turned out fabulous! My husband absolutely loved it! The only tip I can provide is that after I added the cheese on top for the additional 15 minutes, I found that the onions weren't done yet and cooked it at 350 degrees for an additional 15 minutes.
Great recipe and very easy to make. I used a different shaped pasta to change up things for my kids. I also like to add mushrooms and bacon to the recipe. Yummy!
Excellent! My family loved it. Like others, I substituted diced tomatoes in place of the pimentos. I did not have any cream of mushroom soup, but cream of chicken worked fine.
This is a good base but definitely needs some tweaking. This is what I did: I doubled the amount of onions, peppers, and cooked them in a little margarine to soften. Then I used 2 cans of cream of chicken. Subbed chicken stock for the wine and added a can of diced tomatoes, garlic and a dash of cayenne pepper. It was simple enough but not the best chicken spaghetti I have ever had. Will probably make this dish again and use even more peppers, onions and garlic to add more flavor.
This was the first time that I made something like this and it was really tasty. My picky husband liked it too!
Not sure I made it right. It was very dry before putting in the oven. I added 1/4cup of chicken broth just in case. It was very good. Still a litter dry but taste was great!!
My kids loved this recipe .. Will make again for sure !!! Thanks
Everyone in my house, even my picky kids gobbled this down. It was fairly easy to make and didn;t have lots of ingredients. This will be a weekly favorite.
I thought this was fantastic, I took one of the other recommendations and added tomatoes instead of pimentos and added garlic to the sauce. My Aunt used to make a chicken spaghetti recipe that I loved when I was a kid and this is as good as I remember that one being!!! The kids loved it also!!
Very, very good and really easy!
Did I do something wrong? This was pretty dry! Nobody complained (which is saying a lot for someone with five kids!), but nobody raved over it either.
Easy and loved by all the family
This is a great recipe as is, or it can be tweaked to suit your taste. Do remember to cover it with foil for the first 30 minutes to keep it moist.
This was okay. Bf and I prefer tetrazzini, and it was a bit rich for me. I don't think I'll make it again, but I think it's an easy recipe that is good to make the night before and heat up the next day (which is what I did). If you like cheese and cream of mushroom soup you'll probably like it.
The first night it was really good. Nice and light, great for a hot evening and so easy to make. Last night I had my IN LAWS over and told them we were just having leftovers, OMG, it's like the taste factor grew! My fil really enjoyed it and obviously, so did I.
Interesting, but not amazing. I liked the pimentos and the green peppers came out tender not mushy. I might make this occasionally.
Very good. Family enjoyed and asked to have it again. Changed by leaving out pimentos and adding can of Rotel and small can of sliced mushrooms. Also, just a tad bit more wine.
I made this and we looooved it. I did make some changes. I cooked my chicken with the green pepper, a red pepper (subbed for the pimento), and onion together in a skillet. I also dropped the wine and used a 1/2 cup of milk. My husband devoured this. Very GOOD and versatile recipe:)
We enjoyed this. It is a good recipe to use up left-over chicken. Instead of pimentos, I used sliced green olives with pimentos.
I took some liberties.... did 2 cups of rotisserie chicken cut up, left out the pimentos and used red bell pepper and fresh mushrooms. I sautéed the onions and peppers and added the mushrooms and 3 cloves of minced fresh garlic, in some white wine and a bit of olive oil and then added cream of mushroom soup, cheese ( 1 cup cheddar and rest Parmesan, and added some left over peas and corn and about 1/3 cup of sour cream. Baked covered with foil for 30 and then removed the foil and topped with cheese, crushed corn flakes and some fried onions and drizzled a bit of butter. Wow. Let’s just say it’s an elevated groovy casserole and people were fighting over the leftovers. I also added some thyme and a bit of worchestershire sauce before I baked it. As my mom said, I threw the kitchen sink at it, and it worked! Super yummy and fun!!!
Really liked this! Reminded me of my old chicken tetrazini recipe but much simpler to make! Only issue was that mine seemed to need more sauce so would either add chicken broth or another can of cream of mushroom soup. Would also be good with some mushrooms added, I think, but will certainly make again!!
i have made this several times and it always goes over well. i've added peas, broccoli, whatever leftover veggies are lying around...and i've made it with both velveeta and with shredded cheddar. i think i like it best with a combo - all velveeta is a little overpowering, but all cheddar and it loses some of it's creaminess. yummy!!
I did not use pimento and didnt have any white wine instead I added a can of hot rotel, corn, a green onion and a little velveeta cheese. Yummy
I doubled the recipe...a lot of mouths to feed. However, I only added about 12 oz of spaghetti and I always add more cheese. Was great and not a speck left over.
I'll give it 4 stars on taste, however it was a bit dry. I followed some of the other suggestions and added more chicken stock along with the wine and it was still dry, unless the cook time was a little to long for it as well. The next time I might add a bit of sour cream. I did omit the pimento peppers because I could only find the ones in the jar. Overall, it was good, though I did have a lot left over.
This was a hit for my picky friend. As others suggested, I used tomatoes instead of the pimento pepper and also added mushroom.
This was very good! Hubby and kids liked it as well. Did used alittle cream and added peas but otherwise followed directions. Next time would like to try spaghetti squash instead of noodles :)
I made it as recommended
Tasted awesome & made for GREAT comfort food! Changes just because it's what I had: I used medium egg noodles instead of spaghetti & really liked that; used water instead of white wine; left out the green peppers; used mozzarella & cheddar cheeses. Only thing I did NOT like was all the dirty dishes for a casserole recipe. Great recipe for leftover chicken!
This is a great chicken spaghetti it was amazing the only thing I changed was instead of bell peppers I added some salsa. but otherwise it was spectacular
I used brown spaghetti, and cheese crumbles and followed everything else as written. Found the brown pasta not as heavy as regular and the cheese crumbles added a very nice flavor
Just ok. Followed all the directions except I substituted milk for white wine and added sliced mushrooms while cooking chicken. The left overs ended up getting thrown away :(
This was okay. Not as flavorful as I would have liked.
Perfect as is! I sub cream of chicken and use frozen pepper/onion/green pepper blend for the veggies but only because that is our family’s preference. This is my go to recipe for when I make dinner at the homeless shelter!
I've been cooking for my husband for over 7 years now and this is the first recipe he's asked to add to a heavy rotation. I did make some changes though. I used Velveeta (about 8 oz), freshly chopped tomatoes (instead of the pimento peppers b/c I didn't have any), added red peppers. While I was cooking the chicken, I added chopped garlic, the peppers and onions to soften them up. Dish is WONDERFUL!!!!
I didn’t have all the ingredients, so I used roasted red pepper soup and Monterey Jack cheese. I added spinach, too. Very tasty. The only thing I need to figure out is how to get the chicken more flavorful and moist.
I made the recipe for 12 people. Everyone loved it. Instead of using cubed chicken I used shredded chicken from a mesquite rotisserie chicken.
I boiled the chicken first and used that water to boil my spaghetti in. I sauteed green and red bell peppers in butter and added some celery salt then added a can of cream of mushroom soup to that. I chopped the chicken into bite size pieces and added to the soup mixture. When the noodles were done I combined it all together and put it into a 9x13 baking dish and topped it with mozzarella , covered and baked until the cheese was good and melted , then browned it some.
This is good comfort food. The whole family loved it.
I loved this recipe because it was different from other casseroles. I added a can of Rotel tomatoes and had to add chicken broth to make this come together well. It was delicious and I will definitely make it again.
I reviewed several chicken casserole recipes before deciding on this one. I added green olives, garlic, canned mushrooms; and use cream of celery soup and milk instead of wine. The casserole did not have the creamy texture I was looking for but turned out great!
THIS IS AN AWESOME RECIPE! MY FAMILY LOVED IT!
Great recipe! I followed others advice and replaced the pimento with a red bell pepper. Easy and delicous!
Oh wow. This was delicious. I used whole wheat pasta. Used jalapeno peppers, green peppers, minced garlic and anaheim peppers. Didn't use the wine. I made a big batch to have leftovers. A+ recipe. Best I've had on this site
I could eat this casserole every day! My family enjoys it, also, and it is quick to put together in the morning, then bake for dinner.
Yuck. I am a pretty good cook and "spruced this up" after reading other reviewers' suggestions - I added sliced mushrooms, used chopped tomatoes instead of pimentos, and used shredded boiled chicken intead of cubed. It really seemed like a waste of ingredients to us.
This was quick and delicious! Made 10 servings. Two cans of cream of chicken. One jar of roasted garlic Parmesan sauce. Red pepper and green pepper. Can of diced Italian tomatoes. Used two bags of diced frozen chicken 2lbs total. Had some fresh broccoli on hand. Chopped that up too! This is a great recipe that you can play with. Also used a full bag of shredded cheddar in the mix. And almost a whole bag on top. Sprinkled some bread crumbs which made a nice crust. Very moist. Not runny. Perfect! Everyone LOVED IT.
When my daughters refuse to eat, and my husband does not go back for seconds, I know it is no good. WAY too much "wine" flavor and smell. Wont try this again, because if I have to change too many things, I will just invent my own.
I made a few changes to this recipe. I marinate the chicken before cook it and used mushroom condensed soup instead. I also added tomato and used macaroni/elbow pasta instead of spaghetti. Overall it's a pretty good recipe.
It could have been amazing if it wasn't so dry. I could barely stir everything together, it needed another can of cream of chicken or a little chicken broth just for moisture.
Great chicken spaghetti recipe! Our boys loved it! If you want to substitute chicken broth for the white wine, still great.
Something was odd, maybe the cheddar not fitting
Very good. I used Velvetta (spicy) cheese and shredded cheese on the top. I also used rotel. Spicy, rich, and great!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections