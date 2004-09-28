Spaghetti Chicken Casserole

135 Ratings
  • 5 75
  • 4 38
  • 3 14
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

For some reason or other, this seems to be a favorite of the men in my family.

By Marty

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Put spaghetti in a large pot of salted boiling water and cook about 8 to 10 minutes, until it is al dente. Drain.

  • In a large bowl combine the chicken, cooked spaghetti, pimento, bell pepper, onion, soup, wine, 1 1/2 cups of the shredded cheese, salt and pepper. Mix all together and spread into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Top with the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese and bake another 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
466 calories; protein 37.1g; carbohydrates 34g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 99mg; sodium 618.2mg. Full Nutrition
