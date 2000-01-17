Green Sauce Enchiladas

These are the best chicken enchiladas you will ever have! I created this recipe one day by accident, and it's now a family favorite. Try it, you won't be disappointed!

By smooch

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet, saute rice with butter or margarine. Add chicken broth and simmer over low heat for 15 to 20 minutes, or until rice is cooked and tender. Let cool.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cube 3/4 pound of the cheese; shred the remaining 1/4 pound cheese and set aside. Combine chicken, 3/4 pound cubed cheese, corn, cooled rice and 1/4 cup sauce in a large bowl. Mix together. Warm tortillas in the microwave for 2 minutes and spread another 1/4 cup sauce in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Place a little of the chicken mixture on each tortilla and roll up. Place filled tortillas (as many as will fit) in the baking dish. Sprinkle with 1/4 pound shredded cheese and top with any remaining sauce, pouring evenly over all. (Freeze remaining tortillas for future green sauce enchiladas!)

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
647 calories; protein 33.3g; carbohydrates 64.1g; fat 29.4g; cholesterol 100.9mg; sodium 499.6mg. Full Nutrition
