Green Sauce Enchiladas
These are the best chicken enchiladas you will ever have! I created this recipe one day by accident, and it's now a family favorite. Try it, you won't be disappointed!
These are the best chicken enchiladas you will ever have! I created this recipe one day by accident, and it's now a family favorite. Try it, you won't be disappointed!
This was the best enchiladas I have ever had. My fussy children loved it, too. I also made some changes to the recipe: I marinated the chicken in lime juice, chili powder, garlic, salt, pepper, diced green chilis and jalapenos (one small can each), and a bit of tequila for a few hours before cooking. I used shredded mexican jack in each tortilla instead of adding to total mixture and I used 3 cans of green enchilada sauce. I also slow sauteed diced jalapenos and serrano chilis in olive oil and served over the top (taste buds permitting). Thanks Dawn, and all the others who have helped make this a terrific dish. Ole!Read More
I'm a very experienced cook. I thought this recipe was very blah. It's almost a waste of calories because the 3/4 lb. of cubed cheese doesn't translate into a sumptious, cheesy enchilada. It cooks too hard and runs out of the enchilada. I think a way to improve this recipe would be to increase the amount of green sauce, to reduce the cooking time, or to reduce the cooking heat. I think if I do this again, I will also add some jalapeno pepper into the filling because, as it's right now, it's so non-distinct. The flavoring inside the tortilla is the same as outside, so it all comes out tasting the same.Read More
I'm a very experienced cook. I thought this recipe was very blah. It's almost a waste of calories because the 3/4 lb. of cubed cheese doesn't translate into a sumptious, cheesy enchilada. It cooks too hard and runs out of the enchilada. I think a way to improve this recipe would be to increase the amount of green sauce, to reduce the cooking time, or to reduce the cooking heat. I think if I do this again, I will also add some jalapeno pepper into the filling because, as it's right now, it's so non-distinct. The flavoring inside the tortilla is the same as outside, so it all comes out tasting the same.
This was the best enchiladas I have ever had. My fussy children loved it, too. I also made some changes to the recipe: I marinated the chicken in lime juice, chili powder, garlic, salt, pepper, diced green chilis and jalapenos (one small can each), and a bit of tequila for a few hours before cooking. I used shredded mexican jack in each tortilla instead of adding to total mixture and I used 3 cans of green enchilada sauce. I also slow sauteed diced jalapenos and serrano chilis in olive oil and served over the top (taste buds permitting). Thanks Dawn, and all the others who have helped make this a terrific dish. Ole!
WOW!! My family loved these!! Used a little extra enchilada sauce than called for and used shredded mexican three blend cheese! Great toppings include sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes!! THANK YOU DAWN! I love new recipes that liven things up!
These were wonderful with lots of leftovers (and I mean LOTS). I boiled the chicken for several hours in water with green chili's. Then added onions and 1 can of Rotels. Also used a Cheddar/Monteray mix of cheese. It was spunky and even my Texas husband ate heartily. Good recipe.....actually EXCELLENT.
WOW!! My family loved these!! Used a little extra enchilada sauce than called for and used shredded mexican three blend cheese! Great toppings include sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes!! THANK YOU DAWN! I love new recipes that liven things up!
These are good. I like the addition of the rice and corn. I could use less chicken and cheese and make them a little healthier. I didn't have jack cheese so used cheddar. Next time I would simply shred all the cheese though, some of mine did not melt all the way.
These enchiladas are fabulous. I used only 8oz of cheese and the recipe made about 14 delicious enchiladas.
Yummy!!! I added more sauce and cheese. I also used Tyson's frozen pre-cooked fajita chicken that comes in a large bag. It was quicker and the fajita taste really added to it!
was very good, but was missing something. Bought jalapeno pepper to add in like others suggested, but forgot to add it. My husband chopped it up for the leftovers, and said it was just what it needed. will make again soon!
Excellent starter recipe, I made a few modifications. Definitely use more sauce. thanks, Dawn!
We all thought these were fabulous! I took some suggestions from previous reviewers and marinated the chicken in lime juice, tequila, chile powder, cumin, garlic and diced jalapenos. I used only one large chicken breast half. I diced it up and then cooked it in a skillet until it was done. I used about 8 ounces of monterey jack cheese in the rice mixture, and another 2 on top. I also used 3 10 ounce cans of green enchilada sauce. I only used about half the filling, so I will freeze it and we will enjoy this meal again in the near future! Thanks for sharing!
Don't alter a thing. Want to impress your dinner guests? Then make these enchiladas. They are the absolute best! I served with Mexican rice, lime chips & salsa.
Good wholesome enchiladas. Very easy to make and little preparation. Recipe doesn't say it but you can garnish it with cilantro and stewed tomatoes. Although it did seem like it was missing something, but it was good enough to make again.
very good, but I added more seasoning to the meat mixture - cumin, lime, 1 diced jalapeno, garlic powder and 1 small can of green chillies. I used all Mexican shredded cheese blend.
Not only was this delicious it was easy to make! Not a combination you find often when cooking! Even my picky little girl had seconds! Thank you so much for posting!
Delicious just the way it was.
My kids begged for more, my husband ate 5, by far the best enchiladas we've had. Will make over and over and over again.
I love the way I can make AR recipes "my own." I decided to make this recipe "casserole style" rather than wrapping the mixture in tortillas. I halved the recipe, used only 8 tortillas which had been soaked in chicken broth, threw in the whole can of corn, and subbed sharp cheddar cheese. And it still turned out great!
I use a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store and add black beans to the filling. They are always a hit and have turned into a family birthday meal.
they were good but I sauted the chicken with Fiesta Lime Mrs Dash and added the extra spicy mrs dash seasoning with the other ingredients. I agree they could be more spicy with chilies added too.
Fed this to some friends that came for dinner and they helped themselves to seconds and thirds. I thought it was kind of dry and just okay. Not sure if I would make it again
These were SO good! I made a few changes; boiled a whole chicken for the meat, used preshredded "Mexican style" cheese, and frozen corn.
This recipe is excellent! It is soo flavorful!! It makes a ton, perfect for your craving of enchiladas!!!
i cut the recipe in half (there is only two of us), used flour tortillas instead of corn and added green chili sauce instead of enchilada sauce and pepper jack cheese for spice after reading the reviews - turned out amazing!! i meant to save some for leftovers and we didn't have any left! thanks for posting!
Oh My God! This was awesome, Dawn, thank you. My dad, who doesn't like Mexican food, loved it. I do wish I bought more sauce, though. I should have heeded the other reviewers. Some of the modifications I made were I used Kraft Mexican Four Cheeses instead of just Monterey Jack. Also, to add a more authentic touch, I used a 16 oz. jar of plain (not in vinegar) nopalitos. Cactus. Delicious. My whole family loved it. Thank you again!
I use this recipe just for the sauce. It's easy and tastes great. I always double the ingredients for the sauce to have extra to serve with the enchiladas after baking them.
The rice should have some onion sauted with it. Cook the chicken with some salsa and onions for flavor and add a can of chopped green chilis to the end mixture. Stuff the tortilla with cheese and chicken mixture. Never use a microwave for cooking.
Good base recipe, but easily modified into a delicious dish. I knew this was going to be a bit plain for our tastes so I added a few things. To the rice, I added a clove of garlic (minced) while sauteeing the rice in the butter. To the enchilada filling, I added a can of diced green chiles, replaced the can of corn with Mexi-Corn, and added a few dollops of sour cream. I also used a shredded mix of Colby and Monterey Jack, as that's what I had on hand. Turned out great. Thanks for sharing :)
I made these for a picky eater who likes spicy food, but doesn't like tomatos. We both loved them, but agreed they needed a little more kick. The next time I made them, I added some spicy green verde salsa to the green enchilada sauce, and was definitely happy with them. They are so delicious! I usually have filling left over, so this time I froze the leftovers and just added a bit more sauce. It easily filled an 8x8 pan which was plenty for a quick weeknight meal. YUM!!!
How dare you put a recipe without homemade sauce on here. Should have made your own tortillas too! *joke* Anyhow, I thought the dish was great and I appreciate the simplicity of it when you had a long day. I will make this again. Thanks for sharing.
This made a lot more filling than I expected! We actually froze half of it and made it again a couple weeks later and I think it tasted even better the second time. We used a whole can of enchilada sauce in the filling and two additional cans poured in the bottom of the dish and over the enchiladas. We used pepper jack cheese for extra spice and added a jalapeno to the filling as well. The most important thing is to serve it with lime juice to pour over the top. It really brings out the other flavors!
I thought these enchiladas were great. I added 2 cloves of garlic, onions and a can of green chiles to the chicken mixture, and I used Longhorn cheddar cheese. I just loved them. I really liked the rice idea because it helps to make the filling go further. (I usually make as many enchiladas as I can so I can freeze the rest for another day.) Also, to prevent your enchiladas from getting a little tough on the bottom from baking, try adding a bit of water to the pan before assembling the enchiladas. Thanks, Dawn, for such a great recipe.
Yum, yum, yum!!! I used pepper jack cheese (which I love), and it turned out great! The filling freezes really well, and you will have a bunch left over, believe me! If you don't want leftovers, use about half the recipe! I even tried using the filling for taquitos; they tasted great, but you have to be really careful, because if the cheese leaks out, it splatters something awful. Plus, the corn has a tendency to fall out and "pop" in the oil, but if you're willing to risk it, taquitos are a fun way to use up all that leftover filling! I've made this more than once, and then I had to come back here to get the recipe again, because I lost it. Give this one a try!
I made it with mexican rice instead of white, used more green sauce, shredded 3 cheese instead of cubes and added black beans. After all that, it came out pretty good. I would make it again.
Hey people, I'm glad you have enjoyed my recipe! Some of my suggestions were omitted when they edited! Please add extra sauce, cheese whatever you like!!! I kept them plain to be more kid friendy!!! Buy some extra sauce 'cause you'll have a lot of filling left over and they freeze well!
This was great! Perfect combination of rice, cheese, corn and chicken! I also added spinach, red pepper and mushrooms to make it half vegetarian.
I made this last week for my hubby and me, It was pretty good, but I think next time I won't use as much rice. I think 1 cup is too much, next time I'll probably cut it down to a half or fourth cup of rice for the filling.
Good with added spices. Mixed in two teaspoons of taco seasoning from recipe on this site.
Wow - not a seasoning to be found. Couldn't be more bland.
I definitely had to make adjustments to the recipe based on reviews like using more sauce and not cubing the cheese. Instead of marinating the chicken, I bought the frozen fajita chicken and used half the bag. I only made 18 with the same filling.
This was tasty. I marinated the chicken in lemon juice with some s/p, chili powder and cumin, cubed it, and sautéed it. I added some bell pepper and extra corn to the mix. I used 12 corn tortillas, making 2 square pans, and I probably had 1/3 of the mix left. I might try flour tortillas next time because the corn tear up so badly, some in assembly, but mostly when serving. I also would lightly grease the pan next time.
This is a great, quick and easy recipe. I would add more green sauce next time because they were kind of dry but the flavor was excellent!
These enchiladas were spectacular. I for got to add the corn, but they were still wonderful. My husband who confesses to be a "vegetarian" loved these. He always tell me, "I don't like meat in my mexican food", he ate his words tonight. I will make again soon.
Loved these! I added more of the green Enchilada Sauce for the chicken and cheese filling. I used about 3/4 cup as opposed to 1/4 cup. I seemed too dry with only 1/4 cup. But they were amazing other than that small substitution. This is definitely a keeper in our house!
These were just ok. My husband thought it was lacking in flavor, needs a little tweeking.
this was great. My kids wouldn't touch it, but my husband and I liked it a lot. I used flour tortillas and ended up making about 8 filled (fairly large) tortillas. I had a LOT of filling mixture left over.--which I could eat by itself it is so good. My dh took the leftovers to work and he NEVER does that, so I know he liked it!
I live with two men and they both have very picky appetites. This was a smash hit and they demanded that it become a regular on our day-to-day menu. I cut up some fresh green chilis and put that in the stuffing as well for a little bit of spice and texture.
They're alright. Grated cheese, but only eyeballed it. Made 18-20 (in 9x9 & 9x13), with little stuffing leftover. My 2 yo was eating stuffing while I made some. Added beans to the stuffing too, and nearly a whole can (small size) of the green sauce-barely had enough to pour over top. Not as creamy as I wanted, but could probably add cream cheese or cream/chick soup and have more "juiciness". It was pretty good for what I had available.
These were delicous! My husband couldn't stop raving about them. I added about 1/4 c. of sour cream to the chicken mixture and a whole can of green sauce as well. I covered the whole thing with a big jar of red sauce. Super recipe!
This was very good and simple.I used a pre-cooked chicken from supermarket.
Very light and delicious! My guys loved it. I used Mozzerela cheese, because that's what I had. I also used a can of green salsa instead of enchilada sauce. My guys LOVED it! Had like half the stuffing left over, I'll half the recipe next time. You could fry up tortillas individually, top with filling, and green salsa, and enjoy again! =)
I recently moved to Portland Maine,from Houston and tried some of the local "Mexican resteraunts" their food is awful. This recipe is GREAT! just like mama made.
Too much rice, too little sauce, no seasonings.
My Husband and I loved these. I used shredded chicken I had already cooked in the slow cooker and added green chilies to the inside mixture. I tried to follow the advise of using more sauce, but I didn't have more so I made less, because it was just 2 of us. I froze the extra inside mixture and tortillas for next time. These were one of my new favorite meals.
These were good, but even with additions, still bland. I used canned chicken since I was in a hurry and added an 11 oz can of green enchilada sauce, a can of green chilies and a TB. of diced jarred jalapenos to the other filling ingredients but it still came out very bland. Next time I will add a good amount of medium heat green salsa rather than the green enchilada sauce to the filling to spice it up a bit.
i wasn't super impressed. i too felt it was missing something...i followed the recipe to the T. there may be other recipes you would want to try first.
This is a nice recipe but something is missing. I made as written but omitted the corn for dietary reasons. I also used brown rice tortillas instead of corn. Next time I'll use a blend of cheeses and add onions and more garlic while the chicken is cooking (I didn't boil it either, I cooked it on the stove top with some garlic powder.) I served it topped with sour cream and mild red sauce which helped fill in the flavor gap. Next time I might add cilantro, too.
Skipped the cheese inside the filling and used cream of corn as that is all I had with tofu......in spite of all these changes......GREAT!!
I think this is delicious!!! I added more sauce like others suggested, and did not add quite as much cheese, so to make it a little more healthy. I made the chicken in the slow cooker the night before with green chilies, a little salt, pepper and garlic to spice it up, covered with water and used that chicken broth for the rice. ALready making this again! It was even better the next day!
one word- "excellent."
They're pretty easy to make, although the second time I made them I made the rice a different way, b/c the first time it took longer to cook than the recipe suggested. I also add more sauce and cheese, and I buy the hot green sauce to give the enchiladas a little more flavor. Other than that, I really like them, they're easy to make and really good!
Kids liked it. Did a few small tweaks added half a small can of mild diced chilis for a bit of flavor and used turkey instead of chicken. Add it to my favorites!
These are the best! I added about 2 tsp. of "cholula" hotsauce to the mixture to add spice and I added about 4 oz. sour cream to inside mixture.I also used a cheddar/monteray jack blend the second time and it added even better taste! These are the BEST. They tast very tamale-ish. OUR whole family loved them, I've already made them twice! Thank you, Thank you!
This was delicious! I stuck to the recipe pretty closely except I used Velveeta cheese for the chunks (had it on hand) and chicken thigh meat pulled from the bone. Very filling but I am looking forward to leftovers for lunch!
These enchiladas were so easy and so delicious! I added onions, I like onions in my Mexican food.
Even those who don't like enchiladas liked these. I made small changes by adding garlic salt and chili pepper to season the chicken. I used a bag of precooked chicken flavored brown rice to quicken things up and all shredded (no chunk) cheese. It makes a ton- I filled a 9x13 and 9x9 pan both!
Recipe is fine. Although for my taste, the tortilla seems unnecessary because I was using the rice as carbs. Either way, taste good.
Very good recipe but I would suggest using less rice
This had a good flavor, however kind of dry.
This recipe is excellent and easy. I add more cheese and sauce, but love the flavor!!
This is not a recipe from scratch. Please find a recipe using tomatillos for the sauce. Not prepared sauce from a can.
YUM! I don't change a thing. Great recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections