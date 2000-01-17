Green Sauce Enchiladas

Yum, yum, yum!!! I used pepper jack cheese (which I love), and it turned out great! The filling freezes really well, and you will have a bunch left over, believe me! If you don't want leftovers, use about half the recipe! I even tried using the filling for taquitos; they tasted great, but you have to be really careful, because if the cheese leaks out, it splatters something awful. Plus, the corn has a tendency to fall out and "pop" in the oil, but if you're willing to risk it, taquitos are a fun way to use up all that leftover filling! I've made this more than once, and then I had to come back here to get the recipe again, because I lost it. Give this one a try!