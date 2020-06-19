Dragon Fruit Shake
Tried this in a Vietnamese restaurant in Chinatown. So tasty and so refreshing!
We made this for my son's junior high foods class assignment to make a recipe using a fruit or veggie you've never had before. Took suggestion from another reviewer and used just 2 basil leaves. Not too sweet, very refreshing. I think the kids were expecting something sweeter (like a Jamba Juice type smoothie) but all liked it.Read More
My fiance loves dragon fruits and we happened to have one in the fridge he picked up this past week, so I asked him if he'd like to try this out. We made the shake as per the recipe and though we liked it, we found the delicate taste of the dragon fruit really gets lost into the mix. We both felt that the tangerine and basil should maybe be reduced by half, and perhaps an additional dragon fruit be added, otherwise some other fruit that complements it a little better. The shake does have a nice texture, and isn't overly sweet. Worthy of another try with some changes.Read More
I think this may be an acquired taste. It wasn't bad, but not necessarily an immediate sensation. Plus i think it has too much lime juice and not enough sugar.
