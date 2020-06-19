Dragon Fruit Shake

5 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Tried this in a Vietnamese restaurant in Chinatown. So tasty and so refreshing!

By Nuttylicious

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut two 1/4 inch thick slices from the peeled dragon fruit to use as a garnish; set aside. Place the remaining dragon fruit into a blender along with the tangerine segments, lime juice, basil, brown sugar, and sparkling water. Puree until smooth. Stir in the crushed ice, and pour into glasses. Garnish with the reserved dragon fruit slices to serve.n

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 40g; fat 0.8g; sodium 7.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/15/2022