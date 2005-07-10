Hungarian Kifli
Make these on a dry day. The dough is sticky. They are delicious!
These are the cookies that my mom's Yugoslavian neighbor taught us how to make when we were kids. I can't believe that I found the receipe and as soon as I took my first bite, I knew it was them. They are great and well worth the effort. I nice, light cookie that has a touch of sweetness. Excellent!Read More
This sounds more like Hammentaschen which is a Jewish pastry for the holidays. The little square is supposed to replicate a holy man's hat.Read More
I see some differences between my mom's recipe...she uses sour cream instead of cream cheese and instead of rolling out the dough onto a floured surface she rolls it onto a powdered sugar.
Great recipe. Reminds me of childhood at Grandma's house. Ally M. Who cares about your review? It has NOTHING to do with the Kifli. Stick to the topic.
I learned how to make these Kiflis when I was in high school and made them almost every Christmas. I lost the recipe when I move this summer and am thrilled to find it on this site!Everyone loves these and asks for them during the holiday season. This is the original recipe. They are worth the work!! Try them you will love them!
tasted great and got lots of compliments! :)
I have been making Kifli's for years...it just wouldn't be Christmas without them! My family loves them filled with Apricot Preserves or Prune Lekvar. I will try this version next Christmas to see how it compares to my Grandmothers old recipe.
well, this is a dessert, not the plain kifli. these kind of sweet kiflis are simply called like that but have other than Hungarian origins and I am looking for the plain kifli to explain my wife. I am Hungarian and she'd like to make some
does this recipe freeze well?
Wonderful!
Delicious. I roll them in powdered sugar, then you don't have to sprinkle them to serve, but they do look nicer that way. Be careful to not oversuff them, I did, and they spilled out the sides. No one complained.
Wonderful , tasty - a winner !
