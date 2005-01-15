Salad Dressing Cupcakes

Similar to the classic Mayonnaise Cake, but made with creamy salad dressing. This recipe is formulated for cupcakes, and is not suitable for a cake.

Recipe by Sue

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cupcakes
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 12 muffin cups or use paper liners. Sift all-purpose flour, baking soda and cocoa together and set aside.

  • Whip salad dressing, white sugar, water, and vanilla together until mixed thoroughly. Add flour mixture slowly and beat at medium speed of an electric mixer for 2 minutes. Divide batter into prepared muffin pans.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 283.2mg. Full Nutrition
