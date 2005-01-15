Salad Dressing Cupcakes
Similar to the classic Mayonnaise Cake, but made with creamy salad dressing. This recipe is formulated for cupcakes, and is not suitable for a cake.
Great cupcakes, really easy! I used light mayo and they came out great. I liked having a recipe that only makes 12 cupcakes at a time.
Did not like these. The flavor was all right but the texture was spongy. It was an easy and quick recipe, though!
Great cupcakes, really easy! I used light mayo and they came out great. I liked having a recipe that only makes 12 cupcakes at a time.
Fantastic! I made these for my children's daycare. As easy as a mix, but much tastier! We iced them with the "Allspice Cream Cheese Frosting" from this site (it was leftover from our carrot cake) and it was great! I also used low-fat salad dressing and they were very moist.
These are sooo good. Just as fast as doing a box mix, but taste much better. I used FF Mayo in mine. They are heavy but have a fudgy yummy taste to them. Makes 12 perfect cupcakes. Tops came out nice and smooth, perfectly rounded.
These were so moist and delicious! My three year old made them with me and we had a blast! It was a very easy recipe! I would definitely use muffin cup liners next time though because they are so moist they tend to crumble very easy!
it was VERY MOIST :) but not much flavor by itself. definately needs a frosting but i just ate it with whipped cream + used mayo instead of salad dressing + baked in exactly 20 minutes + exactly 12 cupcakes and rises well. will make again :D
I was very scared when I made the batter and it still tasted like mayo. (I used low fat mayo instead of salad dressing) They were a little bit sticky, but they tasted wonderful, so it's okay that it still smelled/tasted like mayo before you bake it!
Perfect for what I needed today. These were quite easy for my newly five year old son and I could make together for a family birthday celebration and I loved that these only made twelve instead of 24. (It's much easier for us to each have one and have a couple extra and give the rest away when it's a smaller batch than a larger batch.) I made no changes or substitutions. After they cool, I plan on frosting them with a Nutella frosting I found on a seperate site. Thanks for the easy-peasy recipe using on hand ingredients. I'm broke and impatient so this was a huge help.
Quick and we enjoyed them.
Did not like these. The flavor was all right but the texture was spongy. It was an easy and quick recipe, though!
Absolutely amazing! I made these for someone, but could not get them delivered. 4 days later, I brought them to work... they were still moist and yummy like the day I made them! I didn't even bother with frosting!
I made this as written. I got exactly 12 cupcakes out of the batch. They rose very nicely and were fairly moist. The texture was excellent. I used Miracle Whip and did not notice any odd smell like someone mentioned. However, I think it could have used a bit more cocoa - next time I try these I will use dutch processed cocoa and also add chocolate chips and 1 1/2 teaspoons of vanilla (instead of just one). They also do need icing (I made a chocolate one). Thanks for sharing this recipe!
These were good. A little concerned when the batter still had mayo-like taste. But cooked up beautifully. These were dense, but not spongy like others experienced; but I used cake flour. Made a trial batch tonight, planning to make again tomorrow for our Fall Festival this weekend.
moist and good. did not use cocoa powder and used 1/4 cup light mayo and 1/3 cup regular mayo. Good cupcakes, not oustanding (hence the 4 stars), but will make again.
I followed the recipe exactly and ended up with very moist, fudgy cupcakes. Everyone loved them! And I loved how this recipe makes 12 - the perfect number for my small family.
These were really similar to Mayo Cake that my boyfriend grew up with and raves about about. I had hesitations about putting salad dressing in my cake so I opted for Helman's mayo instead at my boyfriend's suggestion. They were very good and moist but still had a light texture, not heavy or dense at all. Not as chocolately as I would like but still very good. Would try again, maybe with a richer frosting.
I followed the recipe exactly. The cupcakes came out dense and tasteless. Even my husband didn't like them. And lucky for me, he will usually eat anything. Perhaps I did something wrong here. But I will pass on this one.
these are very easy to make and turn out moist and soft. Sometimes dont turn out as airy but I may be doing something wrong.
These were too easy! So fantastic, followed the recipe exactly and got cakey cupcakes that taste fudgy without falling apart! Delicious with chocolate frosting, a chocoholics dream!
I don't like the texture of these. Too weird, my kids thought they were just ok. I won't make them again. I'm SO sorry I only gave three stars, I wanted to like them.
A nice moist cupcake! Thank you.
Eh, these are just ok. I was looking for a quickie recipe to make with my nieces who turned up at my house unexpectedly. The kids loved them but I couldn't get past the texture and the look. We didn't use the cocoa powder, just left them plain, maybe that was the difference in texture, I don't know. I would do this again for the little kids who care more about the frosting anyway.
Good
Yummy and easy to make! The kids helped me make the batter and it was easy enough for them to help with! I also liked that it only made a dozen, sometimes you just want dessert..not a whole party's worth!
These turned out very moist. They aren't impressive unfrosted, although they are okay that way, they are much better topped with a chocolate frosting. I used mayonnaise since Miracle Whip creamy salad dressing sounded too strange. These were fast and easy to fix and made 24 cupcakes. They won't replace my chocolate cake recipe but my family is eating them just as quickly. Thanks.
These were very good. The texture was not quite what I was expecting, but it tastes very good, and kept very moist. I was leery because of another comment about the smell. I hate mayo (or any version of it) which is why I wanted to try these so I could get rid of a large jar of miracle whip I bought (to make potato salad). While combining the wet ingredients I definitely was put off by the smell. However, I found that once the flour and cocoa were mixed in it just smelled like regular cupcake batter. I will probably use this recipe again - it was VERY simple and yielded good results :)
I made these with light Miracle Whip. I liked them better the next day and the texture is really nice. Very cake-like and I didn't use any frosting. My husband ate some before he knew what they were made with and said they were really good. Great recipe!
Especially rich and moist the second day. (I used coffee in place of water.) I used papers in the foil cupcake pans and got 16 without any running over. Really easy. Really DELICIOUS.
These were great! I used full fat mayo rather than 'salad dressing' and they turned out great! I topped them with a chocolate fudge frosting.
This cupcake tastes waaay better than it should based on the effort. I agree with previous reviewers that said it is sooo much easier than a mix. I used a full-fat canola mayo for my salad dressing. I was suspicious when I added the mayo to the water, but once I added it to the dry ingredients -WOW! It was real cupcake batter! It isn't super sweet -which I like and it is the perfect size batch. Also, I was in a rush, so I wasn't as careful as I could have been with my measurements and it still came out really yummy!
While this was a novel idea and they came out moist, we just couldn't get past the smell. They just didn't smell like a sweet baked good, but rather like salad dressing. I didn't add a frosting, so I'd certainly recommend one. My three-year-old son enjoyed them though - thanks for the idea!
I wasn't super impressed with these. The taste was okay, but definitely not exceptional and the result was an overly dense, heavy cupcake where I prefer my cake to be moist, light and fluffy. They were definitely simple and quick to make but, personally, I still didn't think it was that worth it. I get better results from cake mixes with even less effort. I did follow this recipe to a T, even setting the timer for the 2 minute mixing. If you're looking for a fabulous chocolate cake recipe and willing to put in a bit more effort, I HIGHLY recommend the "Sandy's Chocolate Cake" recipe on allrecipes.com. I make it with the frosting recipe she provides or (we prefer) with Wilton chocolate buttercream frosting. It gets RAVE reviews every time I make it (at home, baby showers, bake sales, etc.) and the cupcakes freeze well so you can make a big batch and save them for later -- if there are any left to save!
These were easy to make, kids enjoyed, a little heavier than cake, I skipped the cocoa per preference. Thanks for recipe.
These cupcakes turned out spongy and dense. While flavorful, they were sticky and chewy at the bottom. I will not make them again, but thanks for the recipe :)
These were fantastic! Made these as 'muffins' for my husband's bday with whole wheat flour and they were quick, easy, and super tasty. Used olive oil mayo and only 3/4 cup of sugar. worked great. will def make again.
I halved the sugar and added chocolate chips and the kids LOVED it as an after-school snack. Definately so moist it falls apart though!
awsome had to find something without eggs and they were fluffy and yummy
Possibly the best chocolate cupcakes I've ever had, they are so moist! Don't even need frosting! For those of you substituting mayo instead of MW and saying they aren't so good: keep in mind, the MW gives these a slightly sweet taste as opposed to the unsweet flavor of mayo.
Used mayo. Cooked 25min. They were great.Will make again. I will share recipe with others.Thank you.
This recipe is awesome and im gonna make it again sooooooon.
Oh My....YUM!! Didn't have any Helman's on hand so used Miracle Whip and it worked great. So moist...didn't even need icing. :) Thanks Sue!!
Very moist.
These were a great surprise. The ingredients sounded kind of crazy to me, but I really enjoyed these cupcakes. I used plain mayo as my salad dressing and whole wheat flour instead of white. The cupcakes had a great texture and weren't dense at all. I topped them with cream cheese frosting. Yum!
This recipe really saved me in a pinch. I assumed my favorite chocolate cake recipe would work for cupcakes for a party, and I needed several dozen. Batch #1 - one dozen baked in my stoneware cupcake pan were fine, two dozen baked in metal pans went in the trash. I figured I'd try again, and only use the stoneware pan. Batch #2 - they sunk in the middle and went in the trash. The day of my party, I figured I would try once more with a different recipe. Found this one and finally got enough cupcakes. They were pretty good, though I didn't notice until after the fact that I was supposed to use "creamy salad dressing." I've always thought that meant mayo, so that's what I used. And looking again now I see there is a distinction here between the two. What exactly is "creamy salad dressing," if it's not mayonnaise?? That needs to be clarified, and I'm not sure whether it would have significantly changed anything about the final product. Though my preference is to make everything from scratch using whole food ingredients, I would definitely make these again in a pinch.
I found these to be tasty and moist, it was the perfect recipe as I had all the ingredients, will most likely make again.
Delicious, easy and came out perfect! Made 3 dozen mini cupcakes.
They looked great but had ery little flavor and a strange consistency.
These were fantastic. Great texture and moist. I make sure to always sift my flour before measuring to make sure I don't use too much. After I sift again with salt and baking soda this make sure your cake stays light. Well sifted ingredients mixes easier and therefore does not allow the gluten to overdevelope and leave you with dry, dense cake.
I used mayo for the dressing - Really really good eggless chocolate muffins. The texture is excellent - tender and moist - similar to a box cake. The only reason I am not giving it a 5 is because there is a bit of flatness to the flavor - maybe because they're eggless? Although they're still a great choice!
Inadequate these with no changes & they are delicious! I love how quick & easy & just the right amount of cupcakes!
I WAS TRUELY INPRESSED WITH THIS RECIPE. I HAVE NOT USED SALAD DRESSING BEFORE IN A RECIPE . THEY TURNED OUT SUPER MOIST AND POPPED RIGHT OUT OF THE CAKE PAN WITH NO PROBLEM. I MADE THEM FOR MY SONS BIRTHDAY AND THEY WERE A BIG HIT. MY NEW FAVORITE CUPCAKE RECIPE, THANKS!
