Salad Dressing Cupcakes

This recipe really saved me in a pinch. I assumed my favorite chocolate cake recipe would work for cupcakes for a party, and I needed several dozen. Batch #1 - one dozen baked in my stoneware cupcake pan were fine, two dozen baked in metal pans went in the trash. I figured I'd try again, and only use the stoneware pan. Batch #2 - they sunk in the middle and went in the trash. The day of my party, I figured I would try once more with a different recipe. Found this one and finally got enough cupcakes. They were pretty good, though I didn't notice until after the fact that I was supposed to use "creamy salad dressing." I've always thought that meant mayo, so that's what I used. And looking again now I see there is a distinction here between the two. What exactly is "creamy salad dressing," if it's not mayonnaise?? That needs to be clarified, and I'm not sure whether it would have significantly changed anything about the final product. Though my preference is to make everything from scratch using whole food ingredients, I would definitely make these again in a pinch.