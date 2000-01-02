Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce

A great sauce for dipping almost any Asian inspired dish in! Should you desire a thicker consistency than what this recipe yields, dissolve another 1/4 teaspoon of cornstarch in 1/8 to 1/4 cup of cold water. Once dissolved, stir the mixture into the sauce and continue to heat and whisk until sauce thickens.

By Jackie

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
7 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan over a medium-low heat, whisk (using a metal whisk) together vinegar and cornstarch. Add oil, pineapple juice, ketchup, brown sugar, and salt; whisking constantly until the mixture is heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 1.2g; sodium 43.6mg. Full Nutrition
