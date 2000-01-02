Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce

A great sauce for dipping almost any Asian inspired dish in! Should you desire a thicker consistency than what this recipe yields, dissolve another 1/4 teaspoon of cornstarch in 1/8 to 1/4 cup of cold water. Once dissolved, stir the mixture into the sauce and continue to heat and whisk until sauce thickens.
Great dipping sauce! If you like more sweet than sour, use rice wine vinegar instead of white vinegar. I also like my sauces a little thicker, so I added a bit more cornstarch as the submitter suggested. If you want a richer color, add a couple drops of red food coloring - it works wonders. This stuff was great and my husband took one taste and all he could say was "Mmmmmmm". We ate this with egg rolls, and it was perfect.
This was really good! I was looking for a sauce to use to make sweet sour chicken with veggies and this worked great. I sauteed some chicken until browned, added sliced carrots, onions red peppers, cooked for a few more minutes, then added the sauce and let it simmer for about 10 minutes. It thickened a little and coated everything nicely. Easy and tasty!
This came out much thinner than I wanted, so I added another teaspoon of corn starch to a teaspoon of cold water, stirred in and let simmer for 4-6 minutes. Perfect, and I LOVE that it wasn't bright red! Update Jan. 1, 2011: started with 2 tsp corn starch, used seasoned rice wine vinegar, 3/4 tsp canola oil and 1/4 tsp sesame oil, no salt, and left everything else the same, and it was awesome. 5-star keeper!
I wanted to use this sauce with stir fry so I added a little extra cornstarch to make it a little thicker but made no other changes. This was exactly what I was looking for and I will be using it as a dipping sauce soon.
The flavor of this was really good. I had to triple this only because it really didn't make as much as I thought it would. Once I set it on the stove and brought it to a boil, it wouldn't thicken. I had to make a slurry of 1/4 c. extra pineapple juice and another tbsp. of cornstarch. With just under a half of the slurry, it thickened up to where we needed it. NOTE: Jillian was absolutely right. The rice wine vinegar is the one you want to go with.
Nice! Pretty strong on vinegar (I used rice instead of white), but great for vinegar lovers. This sauce is also a little thin, so I would probably thicken it more as the submitter suggests if I were wanting more cling to it - but because it is strong, the consistency as written works well for dipping without getting an overbearing amount of sauce. We had ours with vegetable spring rolls and it was really good. Thanks!
This was delightful! I must admit that we had no ketchup on hand, just my husband and I who do not use ketchup. However, I did use the same amount of a mild BBQ sauce in place of that. It turned out spectacular! We used in on coconut shrimp my husband made and I would highly recommend it for dipping BBQ chicken, or any other grilled meat/s. Super easy, super good and very impressive. I will never buy bottled S&S sauce again, I am sure you could even substitute plum jelly in place of the ketchup for an instant plum sauce. We make our own eggrolls and pan fried dumplings, this sauce would work very well with those. This is a true keeper, thank you for sharing...
The second Sweet and Sour sauce I made for one meal, and this one was the keeper. It calls for a touch too much sugar and ketchup, I think, but other than that it's a great recipe in a pinch. It went really well with the Beef Egg Rolls by Trisha off this site. I might also, in the future, cut back on the oil a bit, but just to make it slightly less unhealthy. Thanks, Jackie, for a quick and easy recipe!
I thought this sauce was absolutely amazing, so much more flavorful than the red goo from the local takeout place. Unfortunately, my dh prefers his cornsyrup with red food coloring and didn't care for this so much. So, 4*s.
We try not to eat food dye especially red 40 so when I found this recipe I had to try it. It is so easy. I do add a bit more cornstarch for dipping so it's not so drippy but we usually have some made up all the time since my kids love spring rolls and crab ragoon. I also use rice wine vinegar which I think gives it just a bit of a better flavor.
I don't buy/have pineapple juice, so I drained a can of crushed pineapple, which provided more than enough. It's punchy, not cloyingly sweet like most jarred S&S sauce. This is a keeper. (I did add the additional cornstarch for a thicker sauce.) EDIT: I just realized I left out the oil... but it didn't need it, so I won't use it in the future, either.
Served this with sweet and sour pork patties (made as meatballs) from this site (added ketchup, mustard, and worcestershire to the meatballs as one reviewer had suggested) roasted red peppers, pineapple chunks, and brown rice. Yummy and everyone loved it! Saving the left overs to eat with egg rolls tomorrow night!
This was excellent! I added a bit more cornstarch to make it slightly thicker and used the juice of 1 can of pineapple chunks and 3-4 pieces of pineapple. I also added 1/4 of a large diced green pepper. Yummy! It tasted exactly like the sweet and sour sauce you would get at a restaurant!
Awesome. I used it to serve with the Kickin Meatball recipe from this site and it was a huge hit. I'm using the leftovers on my pork chops as I'm writing this and an looking forward to that great favour again. Thanks for the great sauce recipe. My son says its a definate redo!!!
As is, this recipe is only okay to me. I definitely like my sweet and sour sauce to be more viscous (like you'd get at a Chinese take-out place) so it needs more cornstarch. It's also pretty vinegary, but that could be improved upon with either more pineapple juice and brown sugar OR using rice vinegar vs. plain white distilled.
As written this is a 3 star recipe. I agree with another reviewer that said it was a bit on the sour side. Take the advice of other reviewers - more sugar/ketchup, rice vinegar, sesame oil - and you'll have a 5 star sauce.
Made this to go with some store bought chicken nuggets, and it went over a storm. A little too ketchup-y for me, and also a little too think. I made more slurry by coming additional pineapple juice and cornstarch and stirring it while adding it to the pot. Came out wonderfully and we will be using this again. Thank you!
I doubled the ingredients using no oil nor salt and used rice vinegar. I did use 1 T. cornstarch dissolved in 1 T. water to thicken it more. Rather than a dipping sauce, I used it as a sauce for Sweet and Sour Chicken--wonderful! The leftovers were great, too. DH added hot pepper to his which worked terrific. I'm going to make another batch and keep it in the freezer for when I need a quick sauce.
incredible! i was making some freezer spring rolls and the sauce looked gross so i figured i would find a recipe. I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil because i couldn't find any and i used the juice from a can of fruit because i didn't have any pineapple juice. Luckily that seemed to do just the trick, it was the perfect combination of sweet and sour =). Made the frozen spring rolls a huge hit!
very good. i make it often with tofu/veggie stir fry. have made without oil when i ran out, it came out pretty good still. made once with white wine, when out of white wine vinegar... it was too sweet. when made as recipe directs, very yummy.
Very good dipping sauce and better than the packets for sure. I made some changes to get it to my liking: 1. rice wine vinegar instead of distilled white 2. 3 teaspoons cornstarch- otherwise not thick enough 3.sesame oil instead of vegetable oil 4. 4 tablespoons brown sugar These litlle changes made it better than take out sauce for us, thanks for the basic recipe-it was a great place to start!
Very Good! Just as it is. I've made this sauce a few times. It is great for sweet and sour meatballs over steamed rice! I have also used orange juice instead of pineapple which made it even more tangy :)
Maybe it was just me but I found this far too watery even after adding more cornstarch and cooking it for longer in hopes of thickening it up. Then after repeat tastings, both my son and I kept thinking it was far too 'sour' and would add a little more sugar, then a little more, then it was too sweet so a bit more ketchup.. Maybe it was cook's error though, not necessarily the recipe. Or maybe we're just too picky.
I have finally tweaked this recipe to where my hubby likes it. I triple the corn starch, use half the vinegar, and triple the brown sugar. Yep, it's a pretty big departure. :) I make it with homemade chicken nuggets, so the husband can have them without the fillers from a fast food joint!
Great sauce!! But I did add a little bit more brown sugar, as the vinegar was a bit overpowering. I also double the recipe and then store in the fridge for later. Usually when I am making this it is for large parties......so good!
This sauce was just okay. It has a very strong vinegar taste even after additional sweetening. I did thicken it a bit more so it would resemble more of a sauce than a dip..but I have had better sauces.
I was looking for a sweet and sour sauce recipe for my ribs when I saw this one. It looked fast and easy and it could be doctored if needed. It was wonderful, the thing different that I did was add about a half cup pineapple chunks left from kabobs and a tablespoon of balsamic vinegar as it was just a tad to sweet. This has been printed and saved.
So much better than the jarred junk! I did find it a pinch too sweet so I added soy sauce to taste. Also- always thought you had to boil corn starch to make it thicken? Could be wrong though ;-) but I boiled mine for a few minutes and it came out the perfect consistency. I subbed rice vinegar too. Great as is and with a splash of sirracha when you would like a little heat.
I have a favorite Chinese restaurant where they have the best sweet'n'sour sauce and it is orange. All others have the pink version. When I saw this recipe, I had to try it and I am not disappointed. My family absolutely loves this sauce and I do not have to travel 60 miles now in order to get it. Thank you!
This was great! I did not have brown sugar or pineapple juice so I used white sugar and apple juice. It went great with a Hawaiian stir fry: pineapple, yellow pepper, red pepper, green onion, and real bacon bits served over rice soooo goood and sooo easy!
The ingredients are spot on. The only thing that confused me was that the cornstarch was added at the beginning. I've never seen that before. My little knowledge of cooking tells me to add the vinegar and brown sugar, heat and wisk to dissolve. Add the pineapple juice and then as the mix comes up to heat, add the cornstarch that has been dissolved in cold water or a bit of reserved pineapple juice. I then add a couple of drops of red food coloring to give it that restaurant look. Not to knock this recipe...just to add my take on the recipe
This was very good and quick to whip up, we like big chunks of pineapple in ours and I added about a tspn of sweet soy sauce. Other than that this is a good tasting recipe and I've saved it to my recipe box. Thanks.
must say that this is outstanding, i thought it was going to be gross hahaha... i thought id try it anyway.... i used sweetened pineapple juice and probably 4 tsps of cornstarch though, 1 tsp and it was way too runny for me.. but when i finally had it doctored to my liking, i thought it was much much better than any bottled stuff u buy at the store, frankly im shocked.. thank u , great recipe ...j in prince edward island, Canada.
I made this sauce for my homemade egg rolls and my family loved it. The only thing I did different was to use a total of 2 & 1/4 tsp of corn starch, oh, and I didn't add any salt, it still turned out good.
This is an excellent sweet and sour sauce. I did not have any pineapple juice, so I used apple juice and used double the cornstarch and 4 heaping tablespoons of brown sugar and 3 tablespoons of ketchup and the family loved it.
This is so-so. I didn't have pineapple juice, but had a can of crushed pineapple, so I added that and then strained the pineapple out after cooking. I don't care for the ketchup taste, so I might switch to tomato sauce next time. I didn't like how this tasted alone, but once dipped into an eggroll, it's pretty tasty!
I enjoyed this with egg rolls, but at the first taste felt that the vinegar came through too strong. I added some more brown sugar and let it simmer a bit to mellow some of the vinegar taste. Perhaps using rice vinegar the next time would be a solution. I was also a bit skeptical about using the vegetable oil as I have never made a sweet and sour sauce with that ingredient. But after bringing the sauce to a boil with constant whisking, the oil emulsified into the sauce and gave it an especially smooth consistency.
The basic recipe was good. I did, however, make changes. Unfortunately I don't measure as I go by taste. The sauce was extremely sour. So, I did add a few more tablespoons of brown sugar and increased the cornstarch to give it a thicker consistency.
I really enjoyed making this, only did little adjustments. I double my corn starch and added more brown sugar. From reading other reviews it was not sweet enough. The end result was thick and sweet & sour. Made enough to bottle some for later, my family loved it.
I loved this recipe. I made it to go with eggrolls. If you like vinegar, you'll want to try this recipe! I made with 1 exception, I didn't have any pineapple juice, so I used crushed pineapple, about 1/2 cup. It was awesome!
3.3.18 Enjoyed this sauce with some cabbage and pork dumplings. The pineapple flavor was overpowering the other ingredients just a bit, so I added more ketchup which toned that down. Really good balance of sweet-sour, I love how quickly this can be made, and there’s no chopping or grating ANYTHING. This is the best sweet and sour sauce I've made from this site, and it would be an excellent choice for coconut shrimp.
Sorry, but not good. WAY too sour and WAY too thin. I had to add a ton more brown sugar and a good amount of corn starch to thicken it up. I was hoping for the sweet version like in the Chinese restaurants.
For flavor its perfectly fine but the brown sugar was a mistake. It made the color of the sauce brown. I'm going to remake it with white sugar. I want the coloring of sweet chili sauce. However, if you don't mind a brown sauce, and for some things I don't, add some pineapple chunks, sriracha, and some soy sauce to it and its fabulous! That's what I ended up doing with mine. It won't go to waste.
