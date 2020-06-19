Homemade Manti (Traditional Turkish Dumplings)

This turned out so wonderful for me, although I did have to make some slight modifications. I followed this woman's instructions verbatim for the dough and was very confused because 1/2 teaspoon of water did not seem enough for 2 cups of flour. I added a little bit of water here and there as I went along to get it to the consistency I was looking for. I don't have much experience with dough so this was definitely a learning experience for me. It was a little hard to roll out, but ultimately I was able to work with it and the dough tasted good! As for the filling, I just used 1 lb of beef and froze whatever was left over, and for that 1lb of beef I only needed 1 large onion (which still may have been too much). Not sure how small this woman's onions are but 2 onions for 1/2 lb beef seems like too much! Also, shredded onions struck me as very strange (aka I had no idea what that even meant) so I just very finely minced it. I made my manti very bite-sized and tiny, and ended up probably throwing about 15 in to boil at once. 20-25 minutes seems like an outrageous amount of time to cook it for. I cut into two dumplings about 5 minutes in (boiled on high) and the beef was fully cooked. However, depending on the size of your manti this may differ. The yogurt sauce I kept as is, and I was more generous with the crushed red pepper and oil mix- I love sauces so I doused my dumplings. I ended up garnishing with some parsley and it was super tasty. I'll definitely be coming back